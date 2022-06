Gruyere Potato Gratin

It’s good but holds the potential to be great. 1 1/2 hours is plenty of time to soften the potatoes, the ingredients are good. The diced onion and potatoes are nearly equal to each other. That’s too much onion! To the review saying it’s too liquidity, let it sit to cool and firm up some before eating. This recipe calls for 2 1/2 lbs of potato so weigh it if you can. I did and the recipe does turn out. Don’t substitute the wine because the wine cooks out some due to having alcohol content. Made exactly as directed it cooked up beautifully. In the future, I would add more seasonings such as fresh herbs, garlic, and likely paprika, use 1/2 to 1 onion instead of two, and most definitely double or triple the cheese. It’s good but I think with the adjustments I suggested it would be really great.