Gruyere Potato Gratin
This traditional Swiss Gruyère potato gratin recipe is from my Grossmutter.
This is a great dish! I was looking for a scalloped potato recipe, wanting to get away from the traditional gratins using yellow cheese, and stumbled upon this. It's kind of a cross between a scalloped and a gratin, and is absolutely heavenly. I made it exactly as the recipe says and it came out perfect. I didn't add or change a thing and it was exactly what I was looking for.Read More
I cooked for a total of two hours and it was still very soupy. If I do it again, I will reduce the liquid and also reduce the onions. The proportion of onions to potatoes left an overwhelming onion flavor that was much too strong for my taste.Read More
After the glowing reviews, I made this for Christmas. I did not care for this recipe. I love wine taste in things, but there was way too much in this that it drowned out the cheese. And the sauce did not thicken up at all and was a watery mess. Nobody ate it.
Loved it. However, I used only one onion and then put 3 tablespoons butter with 5 garlic cloves fined chopped - saute - then pour over the top layer of potatoes. Served with green peppercorn steak - it was perfect.
My husband & I really enjoyed this, nice rich flavour. Imagine 'gourmet' scalloped potatoes with swiss cheese. It was a delicious side with my breaded chicken cordon bleu. Thanks!
This was so easy and tasty. What I loved about this dish was that it did not require canned soup. I had all the ingredients on hand also. Was a winner with the family and will definitely make again.
After reading the other reviews, I cut the amount of water and wine in half and stirred the potatoes halfway through baking. The potatoes cooked up nicely and the sauce was thick enough, but I found it to be a little bland. If I make it again, I will add more butter and seasonings.
12/18- If you have more than 10 people, double the recipe. I doubled it for a Christmas gathering and it takes at least 2.5 hours for the potatoes to be tender if you cut on a mandolin. I would give yourself 2.5-3 hours to prepare. Wow, these were so delicious! Made them on Christmas Day, to go with a Prime Rib. I eliminated the onions and added some extra cheese- swiss/gruyere mixture. Maybe next time I will use slightly less liquid but they were still a hit!!
This was a spectacular success! I added 3 links hot Italian sausage (cooked, crumbled, and very well drained), and used Riesling for the wine. Instead of using a 9x13 pan, I used 4 smaller individual broiler pans. Truly an easy and spectacular dish that will absolutely be a regular part of my repertoire. Thanks, Cindy and Cindy's Grossmutter!
Great recipe and really puts a twist on potatoes au gratin!
Super! Forgot my recipes on our Christmas trip this year and this site saved me! My oven required a longer cook time, but otherwise this was just like my recipe at home. I added some thawed frozen spinach for color! Thanks!
Easy and very tasty. I sliced the potatoes with the food processor so they were very thin so I didn't cook it for as long. I used red potatoes ans didn't peel them. I also used less cream and they were still plenty moist.
LOVED IT! It was the number one dish at Thanksgiving. Good recipe.
Followed directions and ended up with a layer of burnt potato slices on the bottom of the pan. I tried to salvage the dish by scraping out the center, but even the unburnt parts tasted awful.
This is a pretty decent, simple recipe. I substituted stock for the wine and it came out nicely. No real complaints, but it doesn't really WOW in my opinion either.
I loved the dish that I made it would of been 5 stars but the few little changes i did i think would have put it there. trader joes has gruyere and chedder in one that i used i also probly used a more then what it called for. I also probly used a little more for the cream and butter for buttering pan. then to top it off after you finished recipe soak some panko it melted butter enough to spread on the top not evenly but enough then in the broiler for a few minutes till the panko turns brow
Instead of wine and water, use 2 cups of heavy cream, only 1 onion, 2 cups of Gruyere Cheese, and 2 lbs of potatoes. option layer potatoes with 1 14oz can of well drained artichoke hearts.
The whole family loved this dish they said that next time i needed to double the recipe so they could all have more.
I loved this dish, but I made a few minor changes having read the other reviews. I halved the amount of wine, used chicken broth instead of water, halved the amount of onions and baked it without the foil cover for the last 20 minutes before adding the cream. I've also used smoked gouda in this recipe and it's fantastic!!
It's a four. I used twice as much cheese, so it was cheesy enough, but the wine wasn't even worth bothering with in the amount suggested. My comments aside, everyone had seconds.
Reduced the liquid as suggested and halved it. May have led to some of the potatoes being overlooked but very interesting flavor! I will make this again, for sure!
I was attempting to copy the recipe from a local steakhouse and with some changes it worked. I left out the onion and once uncovered, cooked them for 30 minutes not 15. I halved the liquid as so many suggested and my liquid was 4 oz of chixken stock, no wine or water. They were awesome.
Please thank your Grossmutter for me! This method is a winner! I had to substitute what I had, but acid for acid, similar cheese, etc, and put it in an 8X8 dish - I am in shock at how good it is! IMO the amount of cheese is perfect for a potato dish, and cooking with the wine first and then adding cream is amazing.
Way too soupy. And seemed to be missing something. Won’t make again
Delicious!! Couldn’t keep any leftovers for me. Makes sure to minimize the amount of onion IF you aren’t a fan, i used finely chopped Sweet onion 1/4c.
I would say 4 stars except it was way to soupy. It also took much longer to bake. Very hard to add cream to potatoes that were baked and stuck together. next time I would reduce the water a lot and add more wine and cream all at the same time.
Perfection!
I think I originally gave this 4 stars, but now is a five. One thing to note is that I think the recipe is 1 cup of cheese BEFORE grating. I did 1 cup grated the first time and it was soupy and bland. Not this time though. It was nice and gooey and delicious. Thank you!
It’s good but holds the potential to be great. 1 1/2 hours is plenty of time to soften the potatoes, the ingredients are good. The diced onion and potatoes are nearly equal to each other. That’s too much onion! To the review saying it’s too liquidity, let it sit to cool and firm up some before eating. This recipe calls for 2 1/2 lbs of potato so weigh it if you can. I did and the recipe does turn out. Don’t substitute the wine because the wine cooks out some due to having alcohol content. Made exactly as directed it cooked up beautifully. In the future, I would add more seasonings such as fresh herbs, garlic, and likely paprika, use 1/2 to 1 onion instead of two, and most definitely double or triple the cheese. It’s good but I think with the adjustments I suggested it would be really great.
No changes to recipe. Definitely make again
I added some sliced zucchini to the potatoes and it was a bit saucy at the end.... but the more to soak up with bread : )
I don't know what problem other people had but I fix this just like it said to do and only I set it out for 10 minute before serving. I will be making this for Easter to go with ham. It is better then scallops. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This is a very rich gratin. From the gruyere, to the white wine, to the butter, to the cream - this is not for the figure conscious! For me, that doesn't matter when it tastes this good. It is a little on the salty side in my opinion, so be careful with adding too much salt to taste when tossing the potatoes and onions in it.
