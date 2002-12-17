Maple Sausage Balls

Sausage and cheese balls! Delicious!

Recipe by Katherine

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine maple sausage, baking mix, and cheese. Form mixture into 1 inch balls. Arrange balls in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 273.3mg. Full Nutrition
