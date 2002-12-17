Maple Sausage Balls

These were fantastic! A few tips: The sausage does NOT have to be browned before adding. Instead, just use a higher quality sausage (mine was fresh made from Whole Foods, but any quality brand like Bob Evans will do). Better sausage has lower fat and will not turn the end product greasy. Secondly, I made my own butter based baking mixed based on a reviewers suggestion, rather than using a boxed mix. Thirdly, I mixed everything in a Kitchenaid mixer, rather than by hand, and added just a TBL or two of maple syrup to boost the flavor. I also made the balls closer to meatball sized (about 1 and 1/2 inches) because I didn't feel like rolling out so many small ones. This didn't affect my baking time. Like many recipes, I think the success of this one depends entirely on the quality of the ingredients used. Don't go cheap and these will turn out wonderfully. Perfect to bring to a potluck breakfast for brunch, or great as something different to accompany soup for dinner.