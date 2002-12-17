Maple Sausage Balls
Sausage and cheese balls! Delicious!
Delicious and easy recipe to take to brunches! I browned the sausage first and drained it, it makes them much less greasy if you want to cut down on fat. They are just as good or better that way!Read More
Delicious and easy recipe to take to brunches! I browned the sausage first and drained it, it makes them much less greasy if you want to cut down on fat. They are just as good or better that way!
I followed another reviewers advice and pre-cooked the sausage and drained it on a paper towels to cut down on the fat. I used Krusteaz pancake mix since that's what I had on hand and Dubliner Cheese. It's a great, sharp, white cheddar. Since I precooked the sausage I added one egg to help the balls hold together better...and I couldn't resist adding a Tbsp of real maple syrup. They also required less cooking time...about 10 min. These were a big hit with the family! I served them on the side of some home-made roasted tomato soup. It was the perfect snowy night meal!
This was really good. I used about 1 1/3 pounds regular sausage with 2 Tbsp. real maple syrup. I will be making these again! My kids couldn't eat them fast enough. ***Note: These are so much better with a butter-based biscuit mix!
These are the best sausage balls I have ever tasted! The maple in the sausage is definitely the key ingredient. It does take a little work in getting it all mixed up, but it is well worth the elbow grease. I have made these 4 times since the new year. Thanks so much, Katherine, for sharing such an enjoyable and simple recipe!
These are really yummy. I put foil on my baking sheet and sprayed it with cooking spray. When I mixed this up (as it is VERY crumbly) I used my hands (just like mixing meatloaf) and it worked really well. BIG HIT!
Excellent! Everyone loved them even the ones I over cooked. I made a few changes from the reviews I read prior to making them. I used only 1 cup of Pioneer fat-free pancake mix, a roll of Jimmy Dean 50% less fat sausage, 3/4 cup of Kraft fat-free shredded cheese and a 1/3 cup chopped onions. I mixed them in my kitchen aide and they mixed well and easy. I've made them 3 times since Christmas Eve. Boy are they good and healthy this way
These were good but I thought the baking mix made them a little dry and overwhelmed the sausage a little in taste. I think next time, I will cut the mix back to 1-1/2 cups. Be prepared to use a little "elbow" getting this all mixed up. I made about 72 balls and baked them on a cooling rack, sprayed with a little oil, over top of a cookie sheet with foil. All the grease dripped down and it made the clean up a snap.
I have used this recipe close to 10 times since I found it at Thanksgiving. The slight sweetness from the maple sausage is wonderful with a sharp cheddar cheese. My four year old, whom eats like bird, absolutely loves them!! Easy to make...I highly recommend them!
These are fabulous! So easy and they taste great! I cooked and drained the sausage, added the baking mix and reduced-fat shredded cheese. To bind the dough, I used just enough real maple syrup to hold the batter together. Great snack for the whole family.
Don't have kids, so am not sure about them, but this is a favorite when we want to settle in and watch a movie. It replaces supper, and is wonderful as a snack and is filling. For those who don't care about the shape, substituting Velveeta (or similar cheese) melted in the microwave makes it easier to mix and gives a more "cheesy" flavor, but the balls sink andn come out more like small cookies. Overall, a major thumbs up!
I had to alter this a bit, as I only had a 12 oz roll of maple sausage on hand. I used 2 cups of cheddar, slightly pressed down and 1 1/2 cups Bisquick, and then I sprinkled some water in while I was mixing, toward the end. I handed one to my husband while he was watching a movie and he flipped. Said that he didn't have any idea what I had just given him but it was a "wow!". I am pretty cautious about pork, so I did bake it 10 minutes longer - and I did start with raw in the mix.
These were dry & very boring. The maple flavoring didn't come through. I also thought they were tough, maybe do to the elbow grease needed to mix everything together. I found using my hands (gloved) to mix everything up was easier. Won't make these again - too bland & tough.
This was not good at all. Very dry and flavorless.
I used fiber one pancake mix. It was super good and kids loved them! They said it tasted similar to pancake and sausage on a stick they get at school. BUT! I know mine was much healthier for them! One could even use reduced fat sharp cheddar and use the reduced fat sausage and use pure maple syrup too. YUM!
These are a hit! I grease the baking sheet and cook less time than suggested.
I made these for a brunch for a crowd. The dough was easy to make the night before, and we rolled them and baked at 375 for 15 mins in my oven. Each batch made approx 35-40 balls. I had no problem mixing the ingredients together - let the sausage come to room temp and then mixed in order of listed ingredients. I did use 2 T of maple syrup to hold everything together. Will make again for a party this winter. thanks!
SOO easy to make, and a great hit! This has become a new staple of parties & potlucks! :)
Awesomely awesome. Added some pepper and a pinch of tabasco sauce for the zing the male members of my family like, and for my second batch added some maple syrup and a pinch of brown sugar to sweeten the flavor for the girls. Of course, with the delicious core recipe, both sexes loved BOTH flavors. Kudos to sticking with the basics!
Don't use the pork and bacon sausage for this. It is all I had on hand, and maybe that is why we didn't care for these. I'm not sure that I would like any other sausage either since we didn't care for the greasey feeling either.
Just okay. My family ate them, but I'm not in a hurry to make them again.
I just made these and they were burnt on the bottom after only 10 minutes. After searching around I see that this is the only sausage ball recipe out there that has you cooking them at 450, nearly all the others have the oven temp at 350.
These turned out ok, but I did add a bit of milk and an egg to make the balls stick together. I browned the sausage first too, to cut down on the fat, so I'm sure that made them much more dry when I mixed them. There also was a bit of an aftertaste that bothered some in the family. Next time I will add a bit more flavor, some salt, onion or such to really give them a bit more punch.
My mom has made sausage balls all my life, but I wanted something different to prepare for my own potluck. This recipe was a delightful twist on a favorite. I cut back the amount of cheese (didn't measure, sorry). When the balls were done, it seemed the 2 cups of mix dried out the balls and overpowered the maple flavor. So, I brushed maple syrup over the balls after the baking was done. That did the trick because there were none left! Next time, I'll cut back the pancake mix like another reviewer suggested.
They would be a little dry if you cook the sausage first. If you have already cooked your sausage, you need to add some sort of fat into you mixture. These were really good! My family adored them!
These were fantastic! A few tips: The sausage does NOT have to be browned before adding. Instead, just use a higher quality sausage (mine was fresh made from Whole Foods, but any quality brand like Bob Evans will do). Better sausage has lower fat and will not turn the end product greasy. Secondly, I made my own butter based baking mixed based on a reviewers suggestion, rather than using a boxed mix. Thirdly, I mixed everything in a Kitchenaid mixer, rather than by hand, and added just a TBL or two of maple syrup to boost the flavor. I also made the balls closer to meatball sized (about 1 and 1/2 inches) because I didn't feel like rolling out so many small ones. This didn't affect my baking time. Like many recipes, I think the success of this one depends entirely on the quality of the ingredients used. Don't go cheap and these will turn out wonderfully. Perfect to bring to a potluck breakfast for brunch, or great as something different to accompany soup for dinner.
These were great and the maple sausage definitely adds the best flavor.
We used Jimmy Dean sausage and homemade biscuit mix. Did not much care for the maple flavor.
I love sausage, and was really excited to make these. To my dismay they turned out really greasy. We really didn't care for them and I won't be making again. Sorry! :(
I always read the reviews before I make a recipe from this wonderful site. I agree with using a lot of "elbow grease". They were good, but the next time I will use half the baking mix. It did over-power the maple flavor and made them a bit on the dry side. So we dip them in maple syrup as we ate them. Maybe add pure maple syrup to moisten them in the mix and a little onion powder. All in all, my husband like them and I will definately make them again. Easy recipe!! Thanks for sharing. (I wonder what Italian sausage would taste like using this recipe?)
I thought these were great, and I don't tend to like sweet sausage...
A new breakfast regular. Easy, fast and delicious!!
Pretty dry and somewhat bland in flavor. Needs some type of sauce and spices to make more stars.
I made this recipe to take to a family bowling outing. I was looking for something easy to transport and that wouldn't be messy to eat. Per the recommendations of other reviewers, I fried the sausage first until almost done. Not much grease cooked off the sausage, maybe 1-2 T, so I everything (sausage and grease) to the other ingredients. I used buttermilk pancake mix and sharp cheddar. I mixed it well by hand. It does take some elbow grease! The results were good, but nothing exciting. I didn't receive rave reviews. If I make them in the future I will probably add some red pepper flakes to add a bit of zing.
Very good. A little maple twist on the old classic.
These were so easy to make and makes a great breakfast on the go. I added some maple syrup to mine to make them extra maple flavored. I will be making these again soon!
I love maple sausage so I figured this would be great. After reading other reviews i did a few things. I mixed onion powder and some pepper in the baking mix. I should have added it to the sausage a little less at a time. I also added about 2Tbl spoons of real maple syrup to the end mixture. Unfortunately these were dry. To save them used regular pancake syrup to dip them in. I used Bob Evans sausage which was not greasy at all. I will make these again but use less baking mix.
dry and not tasty
Added egg beaters,apples cut up and drizzled over strawberry jam after reading reviews! WOW
We have made these three ways. The first way, my mom mixed the raw sausage with the other ingredients before baking. These came out really greasy. When I made them next, I completely cooked the sausage before mixing. These were way too dry. The third time, I cooked the sausage a LITTLE to remove some of the grease before I mixed in the other ingredients. This way turned out the best, but were still a little dry. So, I guess I would leave some of the fat in the sausage. I kept them warm in a crockpot and served them with chili sauce at the last brunch I had. Most everyone liked them.
My husband and I could not stop eating these! They are absolutely delicious! I was skeptical of the maple/sweet flavor to the sausage, but it turned out great!
