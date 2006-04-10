Jen's Nachos

4.2
26 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a easy and quick recipe for the person on the go. Basic ingredients to satisfy the pickiest of eaters.

Recipe by Jenzy Nester

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown beef in a large skillet over a medium-high heat. Drain the fat from the pan once the meat is browned.

    Advertisement

  • Mix Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, corn and barbecue sauce into the meat. Heat this mixture, stirring occasionally.

  • While the mixture is heating, make beds of chips onto 4 plates. Pour the hot mixture over the chips. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1355 calories; protein 44.9g; carbohydrates 123.7g; fat 76.8g; cholesterol 159.1mg; sodium 2648.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022