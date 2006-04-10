Jen's Nachos
This is a easy and quick recipe for the person on the go. Basic ingredients to satisfy the pickiest of eaters.
This recipe started as a 4 star with me, because I wasn't sure I liked it with the BBQ sauce. But then....I feed it to my three sons, (5,3,& 2) and I have rarely seen them eat so much or say how much they love, love, love dinner. So, I had to change it to a 5 star after that success! It is hard to say what different people will think about this recipe, because BBQ sauces vary so much in taste. We used a honey BBQ which would give an extremely different taste than a spicy sauce. I think this would also taste good with everything but the BBQ sauce if you are unsure about it.
This was ok...hubby liked it, but I didn't really like the BBQ sauce taste with this...didn't seem to fit for me. Thanks for the post anyway.
Guess I have to rate this 5 stars since my family ate every bite before I got one!!! I did make some minor adjustments. Used 1/2 ground beef, 1/2 ground sausage. Added 1 teaspoon of taco seasoning mix and did not mix my cheddar cheese into the meat to melt. I only used a handful of corn (kids not fond of) and used fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned cause that is what I had on hand. I put my chips in a 350 for 5-7 minutes to heat "before" placing meat mixture on them. Will definitely make again so I get to try them!
I have been using this recipe for a while now and it is always great. The key is to pick a BBQ sauce that is really good. That will make or break this recipe. I use the Aldi brand BBQ sauce and it has just the right amount of sweetness to it that is wonderful with the saltiness of the chips. This has become a standard in our home.
Wow, I can't believe these got 5 stars from the family! They are really good. I added about 1 tablespoon of taco seasoning to the browned meat with a couple tablespoons of water and simmered less than 5 mins. I think I only used about half a bottle of bbq sauce. We will be having these again.
The kids LOVED it! I used lean beef so didn't have to drain it. Used taco seasoning from another recipe, just cut up the tomatoes instead of canned, added some onions, and used only a tablespoon of BBQ sauce, but still delicious. Poured the mixture over the chips and then sprinkled cheese on top and baked until cheese melted. Any chips good with this, used plain corn chips and delicious.
MY HUSBAND QUIT EATING IT SOOOOO DISAPPOINTED!
Way better than I was expecting...hubby loved them!
These are awesome! I made them in the slow cooker and served chips on the side for a party and called them cowboy nachos. Everyone loved them. They are quite sweet from the BBQ sauce. My husband isn't a fan of BBQ sauce, so if you don't like BBQ sauce, its not for you. But, kids love it!
I tried this recipe last night and the family loved it! Thank you...
I just made these for dinner and I loved them!! I topped them with cheese and baked them...so good and different
These were okay. I think the BBQ sauce was just a little too different for me. On a brighter note, I didn't eat as many nachos as I normally would, and my bottom half thanks you for that!!! I think I will stick to my way of making nachos, but thank you for the variation!
Awesome! Completely differnet than ordinary nachos. I used ground turkey since I dont eat red meat and it was the best nachos I have ever ate! Referred the recipe to my mom. Thanks Brittany
YUM!! Im planning a nice dinner for my bf for our anniversary tomorrow and trying out recipes today and this is going to be the starter. The only changes Im going to make is more ground beef and cheese (he's a cheese lover) and maybe add some salt and pepper. This tastes great, just how it is, but with changes I'm hoping it will taste wonderful :)
There's something about adding the corn and the tomatoes to the bbq sauce in these nachos that made them taste sooooo good! You just have to try it to love it. It's similar to regular nachos but even better. I made a couple of substitutions-I used regular tortilla chips instead of the nacho-flavor listed, and I substituted Johnsonville's Italian ground sausage for the ground beef. I liked the substitutions and think I'll try using leftover cooked shredded chicken next time-yum, a barbecue chicken nacho dish. Thanks for the great recipe.
It was very wet and not really the "nacho flavor" I was expecting. Couldn't even get my 17 year old to try it!
This was just okay. I didn't really like the BBQ sauce taste. Won't make again.
Quick and easy. Perfect for when dinner has to be late.
I will def be making this again when i get more ingredients it was so good Oh My Lanta
I make this often. But instead of stewed tomatoes I use mild salsa 16oz, 454g --I believe that size. And if I have a hungry bunch, I'll add can of tomato beans.
