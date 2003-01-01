Bacon Water Chestnut Rolls

I made these on Thanksgiving. They were very easy. A couple of things, they definitely need to cook longer than the recipe calls for. It's difficult cleaning the baking dish (as if I didn't have enough dishes to clean that night!)Next time I will use foil. Definitely use whole chestnuts. And as one user said, BEWARE, these are NUCLEAR straight out of the oven. I had to leave them in the kitchen for a bit before bringing them out because I was afraid someone wouldn't get the message that they were very hot. Took quite some time before even I could taste one. The sauce was good, but for some reason i was turned off by the color. I will definitely add the hotter chili sauce next time. Update: Made these again for a small party. I followed the recipe exactly and I still say they take much longer than stated. This time I added 1 TBSP sirachi sauce and they were better than without. I cannot emphasize enough how HOT these are coming out of the oven. You cannot immediately serve. Also the bacon cools quicker than the water chestnut. So when you think they're ok temp wise, the chestnut is still holding the heat! Also, because I wasn't as busy as I was on Thanksgiving, I did not use foil but could at least soak the baking dish right away so the cleanup wasn't as bad. One other thing, one 8 oz can has 16 chestnuts. Not alot, keep it in mind. Most people will eat at least two. I found they are different and enjoyed by all.