Bacon Water Chestnut Rolls
Quick and easy! Bacon-chestnut rolls covered in a mayonnaise and hot pepper sauce.
I made these for a New Year's eve party and they disappeared quickly. I followed the hints of some previous reviewers and baked them for a total of 45 minutes, turning them over after the first 20 min. Also, I made the sauce using egual parts of mayo, Heinz chili sauce and brown sugar, then added about l Tbsp. of hot pepper sauce for some zing.... very delicious!Read More
Holy cow! I, too, thought this was a strange combination of ingredients. After one taste, though, I can see why this one has such great reviews! I took these to an appetizer party last night and they were gone almost instantly. I followed what others did and used a whole waterchestnut (2 cans) to 1/2 a slice of bacon (1 lb). I cooked for 45 minutes to get them crispy and turned the midway to allow even browning. I poked toothpicks after cooking so everyone would have an easy time dipping into the sauce and am glad I did. This one is a keeper!
These went over really well at my birthday party. I cut the bacon into thirds and wrapped them around a halved chestnut. I made them one day in advance. First,I baked them on a broiling pan for about 30 minutes and then turned on the broiler for about 10 minutes to ensure they turned out crispy. I let cool and then tossed them in the sauce. I refridgerated until 30 minutes before I was expecting company, popped them in a 350 oven for about 25 minutes and served hot.
If I could give this one more than five stars...I would. They were incredible! I kind of hesitated as to making it at first as to the combination of the ingredients of the sauce but I am so, so glad that I decided to. This will definitely be on the top of my list to bring to the first barbecue of the year but I know that I will be making them again even before then....many times I am sure. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
This recipe is good and is great microwaved (yes, bacon gets crisped in a microwave!) I had to make this at work in the middle of the day so I didn't have any other options but this is the only way I'll make it from now on. I wrapped 1/2 slice bacon around the chestnuts and secured with a toothpick, then placed 5 on doubled up paper towels on a paper plate and microwaved it for a minute. This half cooked them. Then I refrigerated and brought it in the next day. Microwaving for another minute did the trick - they were crispy and hot. The only thing I don't like about this recipe is that the sauce is enough for 4x the number of chestnuts in this recipe. Definitely half or quarter this sauce and you'll still have plenty. Beware the grocery store branded chili sauce - this is just cloaked cocktail sauce, not chili sauce!
I'm not a water chestnut fan, but I made these for a reception and they were a HIT! So simple...and so good. I didn't have one left. I used two cans of whole chestnuts and 1 lb. of bacon...using half a slice of bacon for each chestnut...secured by a toothpick (soaked in water to keep from burning) through the middle. GREAT appetizer!
These were pretty good, the sauce helped their natural flavor really stand out. I used a wire rack set inside a shallow cookie sheet lined with tin foil to keep the little rolls out of puddles of grease as they cooked. Two things I would have changed: 1 turned them over halfway through cooking, 2 kept them in the oven longer. It seemed they didn't turn out as crispy as I wanted my bacon to be- but no one was patient enough for me to put them back in the oven.
I made these a long time ago, but never reviewed them. I made them solely on the basis of the reviews, because the recipe looked pretty uninspiring to me. They were fantastic. As unappealing as that sauce sounds, it tasted fantastic. This is a very nice little appetizer. They were a little time consuming to make, and I doubled the waterchestnuts so I wouldn't have to halve them. I don't know if the brand I bought was particularly small, but I wouldn't have wanted them cut in half.
These were YUMMY! My boss made them for a Christmas party at her house, and we all loved them! Beware...once you start eating them, you won't be able to stay away!
Very good recipe. I made them for a party, a double batch and they were all gone half way thru the party. I questioned the 1/4 c. hot suace but it was great!
I made these on Thanksgiving. They were very easy. A couple of things, they definitely need to cook longer than the recipe calls for. It's difficult cleaning the baking dish (as if I didn't have enough dishes to clean that night!)Next time I will use foil. Definitely use whole chestnuts. And as one user said, BEWARE, these are NUCLEAR straight out of the oven. I had to leave them in the kitchen for a bit before bringing them out because I was afraid someone wouldn't get the message that they were very hot. Took quite some time before even I could taste one. The sauce was good, but for some reason i was turned off by the color. I will definitely add the hotter chili sauce next time. Update: Made these again for a small party. I followed the recipe exactly and I still say they take much longer than stated. This time I added 1 TBSP sirachi sauce and they were better than without. I cannot emphasize enough how HOT these are coming out of the oven. You cannot immediately serve. Also the bacon cools quicker than the water chestnut. So when you think they're ok temp wise, the chestnut is still holding the heat! Also, because I wasn't as busy as I was on Thanksgiving, I did not use foil but could at least soak the baking dish right away so the cleanup wasn't as bad. One other thing, one 8 oz can has 16 chestnuts. Not alot, keep it in mind. Most people will eat at least two. I found they are different and enjoyed by all.
Loves these! I've made them many, many times for parties and they always disappear very quickly. I use a whole water chestnut to a 1/3 of a strip of bacon. I bake for 25 minutes, flip, bake for 20 minutes, add sauce, and bake for 30 more minutes. This gets the bacon nice and crispy and the sauce has a great carmelization. Thanks :)
Another staple in my appetizer line up. Easy to prepare ahead of time. I adjusted my cook time because I HATE soggy bacon...if it’s not crisp I don’t go near it!
My family has deemed it mandatory that we make these every Christmas Eve (family potluck). Keep them warm by wrapping in foil and setting it in slow cooker.
I wanted to test these out before making them for my parents' Christmas party this year. All I've got to say is WOW! These are going to go fast. I used 2 cans of whole water chestnuts and a 16 oz. package of bacon was more than enough. I didn't find that it was necessary to pre-cook the bacon. I cut the bacon strips into thirds and did not halve the chestnuts. I found that this created the perfect bacon to chestnut ratio. I baked them for a total of 45 minutes on the high rack in my oven, turning them over and "sauce-ing" them halfway through. They came out perfectly crispy with a nice caramelized glaze. I served any leftover sauce on the side for dipping. I didn't use a tomato-based chili sauce and opted for Sriracha asian chili sauce instead. It tasted pretty wonderful.
These are always a hit! I bake them alot longer than specified to get the desired bacon crispiness. Also, using Thai chili sauce instead of the plain ol' Heinz type has a much more flavorful result, and packs a little zing. I've actually used just the chili sauce with a little brown sugar and omitted the mayo altogether.
Excellent as is! Even good when it cools down and sits on an appetizer table for a while.
By slicing the water chestnuts in half, you're making them weak and mine split and fell apart. I won't make these again.
Too bad it is not possible to give more than 5 stars! This is terrific! Lessons learned: only use whole water chestnuts; less time wrapping, easier to pick up, and still just bite size. Leftover dipping sauce would great on chicken tidbits, too.
Very easy to make, and they disappeared in minutes. The sauce is perfection!
Loved these!! I drizzled honey over them during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Great!
These went so fast at our housewarming party, everyone wanted to recipe. I baked them for a total of 45 minutes, turned over after the first 20 min. Also, I made the sauce using 1/4 cup of mayo, chili sauce and brown sugar. Very delicious!!
These will definitely be on my New Years Eve cocktail appetizer buffet! I, too baked them on a wire rack over a pan to catch the grease. The accompaniment sauce is wonderful! Thanks Maryann!
This has made my "automatic" list. It has never let me down! Everyone loves these things! I use 2 cans whole, 1 pound bacon cut in half, baked 1/2 hour, turn them over, bake 15 minutes. I don't bother with tooth picks. Then I pour the sause over it all and bake for about 25-30 more minutes (nice and bubbly). I've made them with different flavored Thai Chili Sause's(garlic, sweet, any kind - you can't go wrong). Using a Thai sause does kick it up a notch! One party I brought these the guests were all women, who politely ate them (put them on dish and sat down),while at another party the guys just stood there and ate one after another after another.....
WOW! These are great everyone loves them they are definitely going to be made many more times. Superb. I have made these again since and find it better to make the sauce the night before and store it in the fridge so all the sugar dissolves and mixes well. My sister ate a whole batch of these on her own!!
I doubled this recipe and it disappeared! You don't have to double the sauce...there's plenty enough with just one recipe of it. I served the sauce on the side so that the bacon wouldn't get soggy. Delicious!!
We made this at Meadowbrook Hall in Rochester, MI for various functions and dinners years ago when I worked there in the kitchen. I had a hard time NOT eating them myself! Great to see this recipe again.
First to get these CRISPY, cut bacon into thirds and microwave for about a minute or two, first, let cool then wrap around chestnut and secure with toothpick and bake. This is a delicious party treat everyone loves. We served this at our wedding reception and they were the first thing gone.
Excellent, easy appetizer. They were all gone! One quick time saver is using precooked bacon. Then, skip the first 30 minute baking and just pour the sauce over at start and bake only 30 minutes.
It was appetizer night at our house tonight. I made these as one of the appetizers and they were soooo delicious!!!! I'll be making this recipe alot, the sauce is just perfect in my books. Definitely a five star recipe.
Tasty and easy! Made some with a whole chestnut and some with a half. Preferred the ones with a half chestnut. Didn't use all the sauce so next time I will cut that down. Placed rolls in my mini crock pot and poured sauce over. Perfect for our Super Bowl Party. Thanks for a great recipe!
What can I say - these are a huge hit. Have made them twice and they were the first thing gone in like 15 minutes. I always double the recipe but the sauce does not need to be doubled. I serve it on the side though and many people eat them plain. Do your self and especially the men in your life a favor cook these babies up and then watch them dissapear!!
Excellent appetizer. For more of a bite, just add a bit more hot sauce. I prefer to serve the dipping sauce on the side.
I've made these for years. My husband has been known to eat them all, so I have to hide some. To cut time before a party, I sometimes partially cook the bacon. I remove it from the oven, while still pliable, and wrap the water chestnuts (I once bought sliced water chestnuts, instead of whole. Don't make that mistake). I have also omitted the sauce and everyone still loves them. You can use the same recipe with pineapple and scallops. With those you will need to partially pre-cook the bacon.
I use precooked bacon. It is a HIT every time I make it
This was way too sweet. I read all of the great reviews and I thought this would be great for an upcoming party. I am glad I made it ahead of time to try it out before serving it to guests. The water chestnut wrapped with bacon is a great idea but the sauce was not for me. I will not make this again based on the recipe unless I find a better sauce for it.
I have served this appetizer at two recent parties I catered. Everyone raved about them. I don't use all the sauce, because I think they would be too "soupy". I have also found that they retain their flavor, even as they cool down.
These are absolutely fabulous. I doubled the recipe for 12 people and had none left over. I took the advice of earlier reviews and baked on a wire rack for approx. 40 minutes. I also marinated the assembled rolls in a different sauce for about 30 minutes before baking, which turned out well - 1/2 c. orange marmalade, 1/4 c. soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. sesame oil, and 1 tsp. ground ginger. Thanks for posting the recipe, Mary Ann!
i've made these since i was a kid...we make them in the microwave...just layer between paper towels and microwave until back is crisp (about 6-8 minutes total)...we just dip them right into Catalina dressing!
This recipe is one of the most requested ones I make. I use a bottle of Tiger sauce instead of the chili sauce because it gives it a little kick. I also used turkey bacon the last time I made these and they were just as tasty. This is a super easy appetizer that looks like you put so much more effort into making them than you really did. Not to mention they tast AWESOME. I have to triple the quantity every time I make them. Thanks!
These were a big hit at B'day party. Followed others suggestion to cook longer 30 minutes then turn for another 20. I did this the night before and then cooked with sauce before party. I also added tobasco and some red pepper. I used 4 cans waterchestnuts and 2 lbs. bacon to get about 50 bites..the praise was well worth the effort.
I don't like mayo and could really taste it in this sauce, so I reduced the amount of mayo and added a tablespoon of soy sauce. I also used a Thai garlic chili sauce (which is a little hotter than the tomato based chili sauce). They turned out really yummy, with a very Asian flavor, with those changes. I also doubled the recipe and did not halve the water chestnuts.
These are terrific! I used a whole pound of bacon and quartered each slice and used water chestnut slices (not wholes). After I wrapped each slice in the bacon, I put a toothpick through the middle. This helped keep the roll-ups together and was easy for the guests to eat! It also made a nice size batch! Total baking time to crispy was about 40-45 minutes.
Very good. I cooked the bacon til crisp and then poured the sauce on top and baked until it bubbled..that was yummy!
These were pretty good. We found that thinner sliced bacon or low sodium bacon worked best. It crisped better and stayed wrapped around the chestnuts - didn't need to bake WITH toothpicks. I waited to insert the toothpicks before serving.
My mom has made these for nearly 20 years. They were my choice for snacks at my birthday parties too! A faster way to make them is by using the microwave. We always stick toothpicks through them for easy holding while dipping into the sauce. She always used equal parts of the 3 ingredients for the sauce too. Yum.
I have been making these for about 25 years now and I've always used BBQ sauce instead of the other suace provided here. I wrap them ahead of time in the bacon and put in frig because I usually make about 100 of these at a time! I never have leftovers either! Delicious!
YUM YUM YUM! We are Green Bay Packer fans and I make this for every game (per my family and friend's insistence). I make the recipe exactly as written. One thing I've found is using Center Cut bacon helps make the bites crispier. I was very skeptical the first time about the mayonnaise (not a big fan) but once cooked there is no mayo flavot - just delicious flavor!
These were fabulous! I made a double batch one night and had to make another double batch the next! I halved the hot sauce as we do not have stainless steel stomachs and served the sauce on the side - everyone gobbled them up.
Really good - I'll make these again. 4 stars because it needed a kick. What in the world is the difference between chili sauce and ketchup??? I tasted it before I added it and it literally tasted exactly like ketchup so I added some cayenne pepper to the sauce. YUMMY - thanks for sharing!
I've made these several times and they are excellent. I seem to try a different type of bacon each time. A good maple or hickory smoked is what I like
These were great and very easy to make. I, too, used the whole water chestnuts and 1/2 a strip of bacon. It's not necessary to insert the toothpicks prior to cooking; they stay together just fine (I did put toothpicks in when they were done). These disappeared from the table immediately and everybody asked what was in the sauce. Deelish! I mentioned that I didn't make enough and the response was "not even close to enough." Double or triple your batch when you make these!
EXCELLENT! I would not recommend using thick sliced bacon, use the thinner slices instead. I used whole chestnuts and 1/2 piece of bacon. I cooked my rolls on a wire rack inside a cookie sheet and used a convection oven to bake them - you will not need to turn them halfway through cooking, they came out very crispy and cooked in 30 minutes. I made the sauce using equal parts of the ingredients, it came out great and I served it on the side for dipping. Everyone loved them. I will definately be making these again!
I used this recipe for a wedding reception and it was a hit. Made these changes: used whole (not halved) waterchestnuts, used 1/3 strip of bacon to wrap each piece (didn't need toothpicks to hold together). I also substituted 1/4 cup hot sauce for the chile sauce. I turned them mid-cooking so that they would evenly brown. They were very good!
The hit of the party!! Even the kids loved them. AMAZING!
Delicious! I tasted the sauce as I was mixing it, and wondered whether this was going to be eaten. After plating them, I tried the first one, and just loved it. Everyone loved them, and even though I made more, they were all gone in no time. I used the whole water chestnuts, and it was such a lovely texture. Will definitely be making them again.
These are delcious! The only change I made was to cook them in the oven for 35 minutes...then transfered them to a slow cooker on low heat so they'd stay warm for the party...and also b/c I wanted to serve them in the sauce. Worked like a charm!
this is a 5 star if you make all of the suggested changes: 16 oz of whole water chestnuts wrapped in bacon & cook for 45 minutes serve the sauce on the side as a great dip
Made these for a small gathering and they were a giant hit!! The sauce is amazing!!! Water chestnuts gave it an added crunch - very tasty. I was able to cut the bacon into 3rds and that seemed to work fine. We had 12 adults over and this seemed to be enough - but next time, I would probably double the recipe - I like to have plenty for everyone. Also, I cooked them ahead of time, then poured the sauce on them and put them in the frig. About a 1/2 hour prior to guests arriving, I popped them in the oven and they were ready to go. Great recipe!! Thank you!!
very good recioe. Thanks for sharing
This recipe was a HUGE hit. I made a double batch for a Christmas party and they were all gone before anyone went for seconds! I've had several people ask me for the recipe. However, in my opinion, I thought they were just okay. I prefer the bacon chestnut rolls to not be so sweet. If you prefer a "tangy" flavor instead, this recipe may not be for you.
Seriously the best! You must prefry the bacon a little before you roll and bake. Definitely impressed the in-laws :)
Excellent, after reading some of the other reviews (I was a little unsure of the ingredients at the beginning as well) I decided to try this one out... and it was FANTASTIC. You definatly have to soak them in the sauce - no skimmping out! I enjoyed it so much I've also made the sauce, and poured it over pre-cooked chicken that I've cubed and halfed water chestnuts; thrown in the oven for 45 min (same temp as this recipe) and served over a bed of rice!
I brought this to a party and everyone loved it so much that I was asked to bring this to our next get together. I use a toohtpick to hold them together after they are rolled. They are also much easier to serve with the toothpick in them.
These are so good! Made them on Christmas day with a couple other appetizers, these were gone so fast!!! Have had multiple family members ask for the recipe already! Double it and they were gone within ten minutes! Use a sweet chili sauce, just added a couple tblsps of ketchup to balance the flavor, RAVE REVIEWS. Also tossed water chestnuts lightly in a couple shakes of salt, onion and garlic powder before wrapping in bacon, cut bacon in thirds, perfect length. Will make again for sure :)
These are amazing!! The sauce is great! I made a practice batch before my get together and found that 25 minutes to bake is good before the sauce and only about 15 minutes to bake after I put the sauce on so it didn't burn. I'll be making these again this weekend for a birthday party! This is definately in my recipe book and I will be making them for all of my parties!! Thanks.
I made these today for a family get together and they were amazing!!! I cooked in the oven for about 45 min (till the bacon was done) then put in a crock-pot with the sauce. Worked great! I was worried the bacon would fall off and it didn't :)
I liked this but I did change it to whole chestnuts rather than slicing them in half. And I cut the bacon slices in thirds and just stretch the pieces to fit around each water chestnut. I added a little hot sauce to the sauce, too. I think the sauce really makes them. I have gotten requests to make these more than once.
My in-laws love these and frequently request them.
I made these for a dinner party and they got strange looks at first, but once one person tried one and started raving about them, they were gone in about 5 minutes. I was really pleased. These were amazing. I did use a sweet chili sauce instead of hot chili sauce.
I served these today at a bridal shower and they were well liked. I don't like a sweet dipping sauce, so I changed it to 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup of chili sauce and 1/4 cup of hot sauce for a spicy taste. Thanks for the recipe.
These have got to be the most unusual and best appetizers I've ever had! My husband and I absolutely love these! the only things I did differently is I used miracle whip instead of mayo and I used half of the chili sauce and the other half was that sriracha hot chili sauce that you can get at the asian market. I did have to cook these an extra 10 min. or so to make the bacon crisp. Also, I usually serve the sauce on the side instead of putting it all over the top. Maybe I'll try it that way next time. You've got to try these! They're very addictive!
Made them for a party. They were a hit. The sauce is easy and tasty.
These little things never last at any party I bring them too!! They are wonderful. I also use the whole water chestnuts...
Ooooh myyyy! These are addicting. What great flavor. Very simple to make. I pre-wrapped the water chestnuts earlier in the day, just to save time and that worked out great. I also used whole chestnuts and depending on the size of them, I was able to use a third of a piece of bacon for each. To keep them together, as well as make it easy for guests to pick up, I put toothpicks in each prior to baking. Make sure that you soak the toothpicks before so they don't burn. I used a baking rack to keep them from sitting in grease. They went quickly and had rave reviews. They're wonderful and super easy to make.
WOW. These are incredible! I made a batch for tonight and now I clearly have to make another double batch! I didn't half the water chestnuts...they weren't that big to begin with...and wrapped them with 1/2 slice of bacon. I did have to bake them for 45 minutes like others have suggested, but it was DEFINATELY worth the wait. The sauce surprised me...such odd ingredients for a GREAT sauce!! (I'll serve it on the side so the bacon doesn't get soggy). This is definately a keeper!!!!!
One of my favorite finds on this site! These are easy and delicious. Honestly, bacon makes anything taste good, right? One tip: I use Hormel Black Label Center Cut. This bacon is a little shorter than the regular size bacon and is the perfect size when cut in half!
Pretty good. Very easy. Crispy and sweet.
These are requested at every family function I go to. I quadruple the recipe and never have any leftovers! Just a couple of tips: I usually cut the bacon into thirds and I don't halve the water chestnuts--just use them whole. It makes the ingredients go farther but is still delicious! Also, I cook them on a wire rack on a baking sheet, then transfer them to a 9x13 casserole when I put the sauce on.
These are wonderful. The only thing I changed was using just 1/4 cup of brown sugar--little less sweet. For years I have made little smokies wrapped in bacon, sprinkled with brown sugar and baked. I think those would be good in this sauce too. Think I'll try that.
I agree, these sound odd, but they were wonderful! I have made them for many parties and they are always among the first dishes to disappear. I followed other reviews and made the sauce with equal parts mayonnaise, chili sauce, and brown sugar. I also try to make the sauce at least several hours beforehand so it has time to blend together.
Incredible. Used whole water chestnuts and doubled the recipe. It fed 8 people for about 15 minutes. I recommend tripling or even quadrupling this recipe accounting for the number and appetites of your guests.
When we make these we soak them in soy sauce or liquid amino for twenty minutes then coat them in sugar then wrap them in bacon. This makes them so good, no need for sauce! They are for sure gone before they hit the table!
We have made these many many times, and they are always a hit! We now have requests to bring these to just about every dinner or pitch-in type meal we attend. I was skeptical at first about the combination of mayo and chili sauce, but it really does produce a great flavor.
I was a little skeptical at first when I saw the ingredients for the sauce, but I decided to give it a shot anyway...and am I ever glad I did! I've made these bad boys on two separate occasions, and they were a HUGE hit each time. Do not plan on leftovers, b/c there won't be any! I did stick toothpicks in mine before baking them so they'd stay together better.
Perfectly delicious IF you make the sauce 1/3c chili sauce, 1/3 c mayo, 1/3 c brown sugar. Otherwise, it is much too sweet.
This is a great and easy receipe. I havetaken it to parties and it's always the first dish gone. Also my husband's favorite appetizer. Love it! Thanks for sharing!
These were very tasty, and I didn't have any left at the end of the night. I wrapped a whole water chestnut in a half slice of bacon and placed them seam down in a glass dish and baked for 30 minutes at 350 as instructed. Then I drained the grease and flipped them over and covered them in a sauce composed of 1/2 cup each of reduced fat mayo, brown sugar, Heinz chili sauce, and 1 tbsp Tabasco. I cooked them for another 30 minutes, then stuck a toothpick in each and served. If I had to do it again, I think I'd add more Tabasco for a bit more kick. I'm also tempted to "marinade" the water chestnuts in soy sauce or something first, just to give them a little more flavor (they felt a little superfluous to the overall dish, flavor-wise). Overall, though, this recipe was a hit!
I used someone's recommendation and dipped the water chestnuts in brown sugar before baking - YUMMY!! I dumped the cooked concoction into a crockpot to keep warm on New Year's Eve. Everyone enjoyed these!
I get requests for this at parties all the time!
These turned out pretty good and they were simple to prepare. I actually wrapped them a few hours earlier and put it in the fridge. I followed a few other tips and used 2 whole cans of the water chestnuts and cut the bacon in half. I cooked them for 30 minutes, flipped them and cooked for another 20, then covered them with sauce and cooked for an additional 30 minutes.
Huge hit at a holiday party. Fabulous and so easy to make. I too, used whole water chestnuts, 1/2 slices of bacon, and secured with toothpicks. Needed 45 minutes cooking time. While the rolls were baking, I heated the sauce ingredients in a saucepan (medium heat) for a smoother sauce, and poured over the rolls when done.
Really good but keep in mind these take a lot of time in the oven if you are entertaining. Made these twice just for myself before sharing :)
These were super easy to make and were gone in about 2 minutes. the were loved by everyone.
These have been a consistent HIT every time I serve them, everyone loves them, i substitute asian sweet chili sauce for tomato-based, and it's delicious
These were a hit at two parties I took them to. The sauce ingredients don't sound very appetizing, but it's great!
Absolutely delicious. The only thing I will do differently next time is to double the amount of bacon covered chestnuts for the amount of sauce. I thought there was more than enough for double the chestnuts. Great recipe, husband and I are very pleased!
Wonderful!! I made this just for me and my husband. As Ive made these throughout the years I have found my purfect ratio. 1 whole waterchestnut : 1 half peice of center cut bacon. Perfect everytime!! I think we ate them all in under 5 minutes!! Very addictive. I will make these again for my next dinner party.
Great recipe made it yesterday and everyone ate them up. I did use thick sliced bacon and whole water chestnuts. Cooked longer due to thick bacon. Would make again!
