Bacon Water Chestnut Rolls

4.7
390 Ratings
  • 5 313
  • 4 53
  • 3 17
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

Quick and easy! Bacon-chestnut rolls covered in a mayonnaise and hot pepper sauce.

Recipe by Mary Ann Mueller

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Wrap each water chestnut with a piece of bacon. Place the rolls seam-side down in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until bacon is crisp and cooked through. Drain off the grease. In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, brown sugar and chili sauce; pour over the bacon-chestnut rolls. Return to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 131.9mg. Full Nutrition
