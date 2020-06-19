Pickled Pepper and Onion Relish

23 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe is great on anything that you would put relish on. It's great on brats, hotdogs, and hamburgers. The ingredients are very simple and consist of bell peppers and onions. Great for using up all those end of the season peppers. If you like it hot, you can add jalapeno peppers for a little spice.

By Diva Dawn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
128
Yield:
6 quart jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

128
Original recipe yields 128 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onion, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, pickling spice, sugar, salt, and vinegar into a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Pack pepper mixture into hot, sterilized canning jars, and fill with hot vinegar, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Top with a sterilized lid, and screw on tops securely.

  • Place jars into a canner or large stockpot, and cover with 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer gently for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove jars and allow to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate any jars that did not seal. Refrigerate after opening.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.1g; sodium 18.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022