Pickled Pepper and Onion Relish

This recipe is great on anything that you would put relish on. It's great on brats, hotdogs, and hamburgers. The ingredients are very simple and consist of bell peppers and onions. Great for using up all those end of the season peppers. If you like it hot, you can add jalapeno peppers for a little spice.
I made this recipe and after sampling it wished I had only put 2 T of pickling spice in it. Way too much corriander seed, so it overwhelmed the star of the recipe...peppers and onions! To save the relish I added 3 cups of diced cherry tomatoes. For a great dip, mix the altered relish with cream cheese and serve with crackers or tortilla chips.
This is a nice recipe. I followed it to pickle my end-of-season peppers from my garden. I used mostly cherry peppers, Anaheim and jalapeño peppers, mixed in with some red bell pepper, finger carrots and lots of onions. Thanks for the recipe!
I was happy with the results but wondered if the pickling spices will soften up or if they should have gone into a cheese clothe bag & removed after cooking? Also this recipe doubled makes 7 pint jars.
I made this recipe and after sampling it wished I had only put 2 T of pickling spice in it. Way too much corriander seed, so it overwhelmed the star of the recipe...peppers and onions! To save the relish I added 3 cups of diced cherry tomatoes. For a great dip, mix the altered relish with cream cheese and serve with crackers or tortilla chips.
Made this wonderful relish yesterday from garden grown peppers and it came out fantastic! After canning, we had a little extra left over so we fired up the grill and made some burgers and put the relish on them and YUMMM! I added 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 light brown sugar. Thanks for a great recipe! rs
This was a good recipe. Recipe yielded less for me than stated, but that wasn't a problem. As well, you need to add a lot of hot peppers if you want to spice it up. I added 6 jalapeno peppers, and couldn't even taste them. I like things spicy, so if I make it again, I might try replacing all the bell peppers with jalapeno's. We use it on every burger and dog this summer so far, and will have to make more soon!
We had so many peppers during the summer I knew we needed a quick but tastey use for them. We've used this relish on hot dogs, mixed it into muffuletta spread, stuffed into portabellas , adds great flavor to cream cheese when using for a dip.
First off, this is a good recipe that you can modify to your own tastes. The reason I gave it a 1 star is to call attention to the fact that the recipe specifies "canning jars" and then specifies 30 minutes of "simmering". Pints require a different canning time than quarts. Also, you do not "simmer" but rather boil at as high a rate as you can without emptying the pot. Also, no reminder for altitude adjustment. These are important safety issues in any canning recipe. If you have any questions about this, just Google "Canning" and there's a mountain of information for you to review.
Flavor was decent but somehow I expected something different - perhaps with tomatoes it would be better. In addition to that the pickling spice that I used was very hard and did not soften after being canned for almost a year now. Probably won't make again.
I have never canned anything, the exception of helping my Grandmom many many years ago. I had alot of peppers given to me and thought.."I can do this" ,,and YES I did! The recipe was easy to follow, it taste GREAT!! Brought back alot of great memories..And EVERY Jar Sealed!! Thank You!
Curious what others used for their pickling spice. Mine (McCormick) has too many large spices which will be difficult to keep off the peppers & onions when you go to use them. Also, the photos are certainly not from this recipe! Theylooks more like salsa. Even adding 6 hot peppers & 2 medium peppers it still doesn't seem spicey enough for me!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.