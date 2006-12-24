Pineapple Cheese Ball

My mother-in-law gave me this recipe. It is my favorite cheese ball and I like it best on buttery round crackers.

By Tish Gidney

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 tennis ball sized balls
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, celery, bell pepper, onion, and crushed pineapple. Divide the mixture in half and form two balls out of the mixture. Roll each ball in the pecans. Chill until ready to serve.

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
