Pineapple Cheese Ball
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe. It is my favorite cheese ball and I like it best on buttery round crackers.
We've used a similar recipe in our family during the holidays for years. Substituting some red peppers will add more color. As mentioned, about 1 tsp seasoning salt is a must. If you don't want to use nuts, but still want additional texture, try adding 1/2 to 1 cup grated cheddar cheese.Read More
Disappointing. Flavor was bland, took me more like 25 to 35 minutes to prepare rather than 5 and I cut the recipe in half but the size ball I ended up with was much larger than a "tennis ball".Read More
We've used a similar recipe in our family during the holidays for years. Substituting some red peppers will add more color. As mentioned, about 1 tsp seasoning salt is a must. If you don't want to use nuts, but still want additional texture, try adding 1/2 to 1 cup grated cheddar cheese.
I have made this cheeseball twice. It always gets great reviews by those who eat it. I recommend NOT draining the heck out of the pineapple though. It loses a lot of flavor that way. It is a little wet/runny right after you make it, but after sitting in the fridge for a few hours or overnight it's just fine. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe if not done right, becomes a dip instead of a ball. Drain the pineapple really well and also used CRUSHED pineapple like it calls for. I accidentally got pineapple chunks, thought it would be ok, so I whipped with a mixer the cream cheese and pineapple together and it came out too wet, and then I just decided to use it as a dip, but adding all the ingredients, even the crushed pecans and people still loved it!
I have a very similar recipe that always gets rave reviews. With mine, you leave out the celery, use red instead of green bell pepper, and 2 or 3 chopped green onions instead of minced onion plus a tsp. or so of season salt. One way to make it thicker is to grind an additional cup of pecans (I use my blender) and stir that into the cheese ball before shaping.
This is the best cheeseball ever! I always add a splash of Worstershire to give it a subtle sweet and salty flavor. It's definitely addicting!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make one mistake which i believe was not draining the pineapple thoroughly. The mixture was very creamy. I could not form it into a ball until i stuck it in the refigerator for 4 hours. It never really set up they way it should have so i put it on a platter and formed it into a rectangle. I then covered it with the pecans. I'm anxious to make this again. I will drain the pineapple with a strainer:) For sure a keeper even if it never sets up right for me. The taste is wonderful:)
Wonderful cheeseball, was a hit at the pot luck. Definately let it sit for a while to allow the flavors to blend.
I got this recipe from my grandmother over 30 years ago, and I still make it. Have tried many cheese balls over the years and this is still my favorite! But what's with the picture? It does not look like it's rolled in chopped pecans... Okay, new picture is better! This is also very good on celery for the gluten-free folks!
Delicious! Make sure it's refridgerated overnight for the best flavor!
I add diced crisp bacon and it turns out so good. I have been making this for Christmas for the last couple years and everyone loves it! Some can't figure out what is in it and are suprised when I tell them that it is pineapple.
Best cheese ball ever!
The best cheeseball ever! THe only change I made was to omit celery because we don't like it and I used bacon instead of ham. So delicious!
Delicious. Took to work and my boss said "OUT of this world!"
To my suprise this was pretty yummy. Even my husband enjoyed it and asked me to make another. However, I used 1/3 less fat cream chees and had a hard time forming it into a ball even with a little salt added. I did allow everything to drain including the veggie so maybe the less fat cream cheese was the problem just FYI for anyone else making this :) Will make again.
Had my doubts at first, but went with positive reviews, and so glad I did! This was a huge hit, and I only put it in a bowl, and let everyone scoop it out with crackers.
Yummy with a few small changes! Added more green pepper and more onion than called for. Also added 1/2 t. Worcestershire sauce and 1/2 cup pecans to the mixture. You may need to have a few more nuts on hand to roll the balls in as 1 cup didn't cover both balls.
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a BIG hit! Served with Ritz crackers. Will be making it again!
This is similar to a family recipe of mine that I think has more flavor. Try 2 8oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup finely chopped bell pepper, 8 1/2 oz crushed pineapple, 2 T. finely chopped green onion, 1 tsp seasoned salt, and chopped pecans. (Drain pineapple & bell pepper really well). Makes 2 balls. Roll in rest of pecans.
I have used this recipe for years but for Christmas I double the recipe and shape it into a Christmas tree (after the ball has been refrigerated). I add red and green chopped peppers and/or maraschino cherries to the 'branches'. I also get rave reviews !!!
Recipe makes two balls. Drain pineapple very well. Add a dash of seasoned salt. Use green onion instead of regular onion. Use red bell pepper instead of green bell pepper.
I love this cheese ball, I made it for my bday party and everybody loved it. Great taste and I will make it again for every single party. LOL
This was so easy to make and everyone loved it and several people asked for the recipe. I think it was just fine as is written - I did add a bit of seasoning salt and just a pinch of cayenne to see what that would do. This is definitely a keeper!
This is a good Cheese ball recipe, but mine turned more into a dip. I used a smaller can of crushed pineapple, I drained it, but added some of the juice to make it creamier. I also used green onions in it instead of the minced onions. I also added some salt and let it sit overnight and it turned out really well. Will make this again!
Brought this to a potuck and it was a huge hit. Leave in fridge overnight for an even better tasting cheese ball. Followed the recipe exactly and served with Toasteds. YUM!
Too much pineapple for my liking will try again using less pineapple.
Was a great chose for my appetizer buffet! No one would believe it was pineapple! Thanks for the great recipe!
Family Favorite! We add some Lawry's Seasoning.
I made this for a baby shower and it was a hit. I went by the recipe except for the celery, I didn't have any. I served it with butter crackers and it was delicious.
Good cheese ball base. After tasting it made as directed I felt it really needed some tweaking so I did add some chopped ham, shredded cheddar cheese and seasoned salt. I used green onion in place of onion. The pineapple is a bit over powering, so I think next time I will cut the amount back a little. Great base though! Could add many other combination of ingredient add ins to this base to make a variety of wonderful cheese balls.
This is absolutly THE BEST cheese ball ever !!! I made this for 30 men & they could not stop talking about how good it was. According to them, my Husband is the luckiest man in the world, to have someone who can make something taste that good. WORKS FOR ME !!!
Easy to make and very yummy. My grandma used to make this for me at Christmas time. She died and no one had the recipe. I finally found it! THANK YOU!
This has been our regular cheese ball for years. It's kind of sweet and really yummy. We use a little seasoned salt in it for flavor. Do NOT try it with low fat cream cheese, unless you want it more like a dip. It's too sticky and runny to form into a ball. The full fat stuff works best. Whole or sliced almonds on the outside are great, too.
Really make sure to drain the pineapple or it is very liquidy. Mine turned into a dip...not a ball. Still quite tasty though.
Been making a variation of this for years. Should be made in advance to blend flavors. Seasoned salt (1 tsp. min)must be added for flavor. I add 1/3 cup walnuts to cream cheese mixture and use remaining walnuts to roll. I usually put crushed pineapple in a strainer and squeeze the liquid out before adding to cream cheese. I also do not add celery but use 1 cup chopped green pepper. Great spread.
I did not care for this. Very bland!
Everyone loves this..... make it for all the holidays. I do use Red pepper instead of the green and do not use the celery.. I also put in about a 1/2 cup sharp cheese.
We really liked this recipe. I made sure to drain the pineapple very well as everyone suggested. I also took it a step further and pat-dried the celery and green pepper with paper towels to soak up the extra juice. I did the same with the pineapple after draining it as well. Also, I wasn't going to use the second ball right away, so I waited to roll it in the nuts until I was closer to serving it. This helped the nuts not go so soft. Delicious recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Very good. Be sure to let it sit in the fridge a good while so that the flavors blend. Following others' suggestions I added a dash of seasoning salt and a touch of worchestershire sauce. It came out sweet and zesty!
We liked this recipe, but did add just a little garlic powder. This is very good served with Wheat Thins or Triscuits. I think next time I will half this recipe...we didn't need two cheese balls! I did drain the pineapple well in a strainer, then on paper towel. It turned out good, not soupy.
I read a lot of the reviews before I made this and decided to follow the recipe as originally given. However, I was disappointed in the flavor. Finally it dawned on me that I bought the crushed pineapple packed in water instead of heavy syrup. Important thing to look for next time....make sure it's crushed pineapple in heavy syrup. So, I added about 2/3 cup of sugar to it and it was wonderful.
My Mom has been making this cheese ball for as long as I can remember and its always been a favorite of mine. Take the advise of the other readers though, this cheese ball really needs to be chilled for a time before eating it so that the flavors can blend...otherwise you will end up with a very bland recipe. Also, you must drain the pinapple fully or else it will be wet and gooey. Great Recipe.
It needs a little more flavor. Maybe some seasoning along with the veggies and pineapple would help. Not worth the trouble for me. I don't have a food processor, therefore it took a long time for me to mince all the veggies.
I make this cheese ball every holiday. Only I add a little garlic powder to it. So good and so easy to make.
This recipe is wonderful! It tastes even better if it's made the day before serving.
This recipe made a big hit over the holiday
Ummmmy!!!It turned out PERFECT. I drained the pineapples about for a half hour. Then I squeezed the rest of the juice out through a paper towel(cheses cloth would have worked better but I did not have any). If the paper towel rips, just get more. The ball was easy to form and was a big hit at my party. Thanks for the recipe.
I just made this and cannot wait to eat it after it has refrigerated overnight. I am serving this for a Luau party and shaped it into a pineapple shape (laying on it's side). When I'm ready to serve, I'll add the pecans and cut the top of a pineapple off and put it onto the "top" of the cheeseball.
I've made this several times. I leave out the celery and add 2 cups of finely shredded cheddar cheese instead. Server with Wheat Thins.
whenever I do a cheese ball, this is the recipe I use. it's delicious!
I have a similar recipe, but no celery (cut down on water content). Add one tablespoon of seasoned salt for better flavor. It's always a hit!
This is totally addictive. I added 1/2 tsp seasoned salt and a dash of low sodium soy sauce. We like to eat it w/ the new flip crackers (pretzel on one side and ritz on the other) WOW, is all there is to say!!!!!!! I do wanna say that you need to chop your pepper and celery really fine and the dry it w/ a paper towel. I also squeezed the heck out of the pineapple and also dabbed it w/ a paper towel. I was able to make balls....but barely! It is now my favorite cheese ball recipe. mmmm
I have used this cheese ball recipes for years only I add Seasoning Salt for a little more taste. It has always been a crowd pleaser.
This is a GREAT recipe! I, however, didn't drain my pineapple the first time I made it, and it turned out to be a REALLY big hit as a dip! I just threw the chopped pecans in and mixed it all up! Really YUMMY as a dip!!!
Cheese balls don't get any better than this, folks! super easy and super yummy
I have made this same cheese ball for years and always get rave reviews. It is also very adaptable. I left out the celery a few times and the peppers a few time when serving to those that don't care for them. It was still just as good. The 1/2-1 tsp. of salt is definitely a must. Make the day before if possible.
This recipe is wonderful. I made enough for 25 people and not very much was left. Will make again
made for a party. had 3/4 left.
I have a similar recipe to this, but couldn't locate it this year...too many recipes:) So, I went searching, and came upon this recipe. I added 1 1/2t seasoned salt, 1/2 c shredded cheddar cheese and a dash of garlic powder. I also cut dried beef into small squares, and placed on the outside of the cheese ball(my recipe called for this). Makes an attractive cheese ball and oh so tasty!
This is wonderful and so easy to make!
I had this at a party and loved it, but it did not turn out well for me. I had not read the reviews before making it - so I would definetly add some salt, seasoning to kick it up a little.
This cheese ball is a must try! BUT...make sure you add the 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt as Lynn suggests in her review. That makes the big difference in the bland taste that some of the other reviewers commented on! I love this recipe and have had it for years!!!
Delish! Everyone who tried it loved it. Too soft to make into a ball, but I just served it as a dip.
My recipe is also very similar. More chopped onions (green) and no celery and use 2 cup plus 2 tsp drained juice with 8oz cr. cheese. Same amt. of bell pepper. Like the rolled in pecan and will try that along with some mince celery for crunch next time. Definately better next day +. Family sceptical about pineapple, peppers, and onions together but found it was addictive. Best on Sociables or Ritz crax. Can't wait to try new additions.
It was very tasty and easy to make. We had it for Thanksgiving and there were no leftovers. I don't have the patience to mold the ball, so I just served it as a spread with Ritz crackers. My kids love it for snack!
Love this cheeseball! I followed the directions exactly. I think that you have to let the flavors meld overnight for best results--it might taste kind of bland if you don't. Different and delish!
I didn't bother making this into a ball. Just put it into a little dish & put the pecans on top. I skipped the celery. thought it needed something and added a little seasoning salt. Served it with Wheat Thins. Perfect! Thanks!
great and interesting appitizer!
I just made this for an Easter dinner appetizer - my family loved it! Very nice flavors for spring.
This was great. I made it the last minute and did not have tome to let it chill into a ball. It was still great.
This was just okay. It just needed that extra something to make it stand out. Next time I'll try adding the seasoning salt like others suggested.
I made a few minor changes to this recipe, I used walnuts instead of pecans and added 1 tsp season salt. It was really good, I brought some to work and my coworkers all liked it and my husband asked when i was going to make it again. Great recipe! Thanks!
I haven't had this in at least 20 years, and its as good as I remember! With all of the spicier taco dips and salsas, this is a welcome mild flavorful appetizer. Thanks for the memories!!
Easy, yummy and can make impressive presentation. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I made this for a Superbowl party and everyone loved it! I will make this again in the future.
Tasty but WOW - I got 5 tennis size cheese balls. Would make again but would half the recipe
I added chopped pecans like another reviewer suggested to the cheese mixture to try to firm it up a little. I formed the ball by lining a small bowl with plastic wrap, then putting the cheese mixture into the bowl. I covered it and refrigerated it for a few hours. Then, just pull the wrap off the top, invert the bowl, pull the rest of the wrap off, then press the chopped nuts in. It was a lot softer than what I'm used to, but it kept it's shape okay and tasted great!
Delicious and easy to make! Made the night before & set aside in the fridge until it was time to serve! Many compliments... Definately will do again!
This cheese ball is great and easy to make. I added a little seasoned salt and Chili powder to give it a little more flavor. Also, you have to drain the pinapple really well or else the cheese ball turns out soggy. This is a great addition to a little get together.
I made this and it was a little to watery..So good thing I made it the night before because it sat up just fine.I had to add a little more cream cheese..But most people enjoyed it..
Simply the best cheese ball I have ever eaten. I have made these several times to take to parties. They are always a hit!
This recipe was a hit at Thanksgiving. The leftovers came home and only lasted two days! Thanks!
Very good but it was so watery that instead of making a ball it made a loaf. Not sure if I will make this again.
This is a great cheese ball...Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
Always a hit, but I've noticed that when I share the recipe that the person doesn't seem to get enough of the moisture out of the pineapple, so it comes out a little thin. Still darned good, though!
I thought this cheese ball was good but not great. I did add some season salt and a splash of worchesersire sauce. People seemed to enjoy it at the party I brought it to.
Guests thought the pineapple was crab - lol, since we're vegetarians. Per other reviewers, I added grated sharp cheddar for texture and flavor, and minced jalapeno to give it a kick. Red bell pepper instead of green made it pretty. Had this at our Oscar Party and named it Cheesy Balls for Mickey Rourke in the Wrestler. Half the recipe made two rather large balls. :)
It was a little bland so I added a some spices. Another good idea we had was to use those flavored tricuits like the olive oil and garlic.
This is my favorite cheese ball recipe...have been making this for years. Everyone loves my cheese balls :)
This is great. It is just like a cheese ball my Granma used to make. She didn't have recipes written down, they were all in her head, so I have been searching eve since she passed away 14 years ago. Thanks so much...
I used non fat cream cheese and the ball was indeed very soft but excellent for spreading. I put the nuts on saran wrap and molded the nuts around the ball and refridgerated it. I am from Canada but made this in the US. The cream cheese in Canada is must thicker and I am sure that the recipe would have turned out a bit more solid there. Got rave revies on the flavour and as it was it spread very well.
This was different, but good. I followed advice from other reviewers and made these changes. I added 1tsp of seasoning salt, 2 minced green onions (white part only), a dash or two of worsteshire(sp?) and drained my pineapple extremely well. I wanted something different and got it but even though recieved pretty well by everyone, I'm not sure I'd make it again.
Yummy!
This is really good my grandma makes a similar recipe...Try eating with graham crackers it's good as well
Very good. I halved the recipe.
Not the smooth creamy and tasty cheese ball I'm used to. Practically no flavor. I won't be making this again!
This a great recipe. It will be a big hit at any party. My recipe is slightly different then this one. I put 3 cups shreaded cheese in the cheese ball.
only problem was I couldn't form it into a ball.
MMMMMMMM. Very good. I substituted one fat free and one low fat cream cheese block and it still turned out good. Will make again.
