Spicy Rye Rounds
This is a recipe that my mother loved to use at the holidays!! It is quick EASY and can be prepared (and frozen) in advance! Enjoy this, it tastes GREAT!
My husband LOVED them. I addded a little chopped onion. Delicious and easy to make. They freeze well also!
Im sorry this just tasted way too heavy for mt family. Thanks anyways
For kids, use MILD sausage!
To reviewer Kristenjanel: Your mother might have called these Hanky Pankies. The processed cheese most often used is Velveeta. Great to freeze and take out when unexpected company comes. Just pop under the broiler for a few minutes undtil bubbly.
AWESOME! I had this recipe years ago (although it had a disgusting name and refuse to post it here) and had lost it. As soon as I read this, I knew it was the one! Make sure to use Velveeta- generic brands don't meld as well.
I've made this recipe a lot before. The best thing to do is to ADD A TABLESPOON OF OREGANO and mix it into the meat before adding the cheese. Trust me it makes it so much better.
I made these for an appetizer at my son's birthday party and they went over really well. My grandma used to make them when I was younger and I loved them. I don't think mine were as good as hers though. It seems as though she used a different kind of cheese. Still great though!!!
There were great and I also added cooked onion and bell pepper to mine. This is a keeper!
I remember making these when I was younger. I had a hard time finding the recipe again for them. I love these and they are so easy to make ahead of time and freeze for later.
I love this stuff!!!! My mom usually makes these around the holidays, but she calls them something else. I made them for a super bowl party, and everyone liked them. They are my favorite finger food!
I used homemade rye bread cut into little squares for this. I froze them ahead of time and popped them in the oven for 7-8 minutes as suggested. They were crispy toasted and hot and not a one was left, so I'd say everyone enjoyed them!
Served these little snacks at our St. Patrick's Day party on Saturday and wow! They were gone before I could even get one myself! Everyone raved about them and couldn't believe how easy the recipe is! Will definitely make these again and again!
