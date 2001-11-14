Spicy Rye Rounds

This is a recipe that my mother loved to use at the holidays!! It is quick EASY and can be prepared (and frozen) in advance! Enjoy this, it tastes GREAT!

By Kristen Edwards-Good

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, brown ground beef and sausage. After beef and sausage are browned, add cheese. Mix often. Once all ingredients are combined spoon 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto each piece of rye bread. Arrange bread with toppings on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 45.2g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 1374.6mg. Full Nutrition
