Sausage Rolls

3.8
23 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Swirls of sausage and mustard in pie dough makes a perfect, attractive and delicious offering at parties. The sausage and mustard are rolled up in the dough, sliced like a jelly roll and baked.

Recipe by Cindy Whaling

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Place pie crust dough onto a flat surface. Spread them generously with mustard. Spread 1/2 pound of sausage onto each pie crust. Flatten the sausage down with a spatula. Roll the pie crust mixture up like a jelly roll. Slice the roll into 1/2-inch circular pieces.

  • Bake for 18 minutes or until sausage is cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 466.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022