Sausage Rolls
Swirls of sausage and mustard in pie dough makes a perfect, attractive and delicious offering at parties. The sausage and mustard are rolled up in the dough, sliced like a jelly roll and baked.
I made a variation using pizza crust, hot sausage and romano cheese (sans the mustard). Absolutly delicious and I didn't find it too greasy. Probably has a lot to do with the sausage you use.
I'm (not much) sorry to say I wish I could have given this recipe a lower rating, like a zero. I did not like this at all and neither did my husband (a mustard lover). It was VERY greasy and just plain tasted bad! If in doubt, AVOID!
After reading the other reviews (and still feeling this had potential) I simply placed the rolls on shallow rack above pan to avoid the grease/burning issues. Tasty...we'll make them again!
I wasn't sure how these would turn out based on the different reviews others have posted. Ours came out incredible!! I think the fat content in the sausage makes a huge difference. We used an extremely lean sausage meat and they did not come out greasy. The crust was crisp and almost flaky and the flavors blended well. We tried one with a sharp honey mustard and another with Italian blend cheese. They were both delicious. We'll making this again and maybe experimenting with other things to add.
I used puff pastry and fresh pork sausages. Very Tasty and quick to make. I think a lot depends on the type of pastry and sausage you use. Batter quality gives a better result.
Yummy! No need to add cheese. They will go fast at any party!
Thank you this was realy good I just ad a little bit strong cheese it was delicious again thanks for this one
I had high hopes for these bites, but these tunred out oh "eh" for me. I didn't get the greasy factor that others commeted on, however they were lacking flavor. Perhaps it needs an additional flavor packed ingredient in the filling. I may play around with the recipe and report back.
Loved it! My boyfriend did this app. for us for my birthday, but no pie crust, he used a can of crescent roll dough, cut them in triangles, added a tablespoon or 2 of good Hot Italian Sausage not in the casings (big difference, it was great!) and some yellow mustard, they were not greasy & no need for cheese (and I LOVE cheese); they were awesome, thanks!
these sausage rolls tasted just ok and nothing to write home about. they are more attractive than yummy and disappeared off the plate (slowly)because people wanted to try them, but i did not get any comments or requests for the recipe.
it was good enough for me. I added the cheese strips - it was refreshing.
Good base recipe. I spread cream cheese on the pie crust and then the mustard on top of that, and it was wonderful. Next time I want to add scrambled eggs and make mini breakfast rolls. Lots of possibilities!
It's rough sub for sausage bread, where one truly needs a bread dough to absorb the sausage liquids and flavor. No sausage...I substituted shredded artichokes hearts, black olives that are sliced and packed with jalepeno, mexican cheese blend and freshly diced tomato, blk pepper, thyme and 3 cloves pressed garlic. Pat the drained and shredded artichokes w/paper towel to dry out, add other ingredients and follow recipe. Spray pan and Brush egg wash over pinwheels . Follow baking instructions.
This was ok, nothing too special. My husband, who loves sausage only ate a few of them. We found them to be greasy even though I used a lean italian sausage. The grease ended up burning the bottoms a little as well during baking. I'm not sure we'd make these again.
These tasted great! Perfect for holidays when no one in my family wants to sit down and eat a big breakfast. I did play around with the recipe some. I left out the mustard, and adjusted it to suit my family's taste preferences. Thanks!
Forgot to use the mustard. But I added some different spices. It tastes alright, but the crust is a little crumbly. I will make my own next time.
Awesome taste
I do make with a few changes, firstly a traditional English sausage rolls needs puff pastry not pie crust. Roll out the puff pasty (I cut mine in half lengthwise and put the sausage meat down the middle. I do not use mustard. Roll, to seal the ends use a little water on a pasty brush. Cut into required lengths (for me 2 inches), make a small cut in each. Glaze each with a little beaten egg and sprinkle of sage. Bake for 25 minutes in an oven at 390F
Seemed to be a bit doughy
Used homemade italian sausage and honey mustard.very Good !
Great. Loved it !!!!!
Used me mums British recipe, forget the mustard! Use a flaky pastry crust, sausage links cut in half for bite size rolls, 425 for 25 minutes is all you need.
I made these according to the recipe, using pie crust. They were just okay. I think if I had made them with pizza crust, they would have been better. I'm not giving up on this one just yet. I will try tweaking it a bit and see how it ends up.
