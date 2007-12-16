Beef and Cheese Ball
This is a scrum-didley-umptious cheeseball made with cream cheese and dried beef.
The dried beef is salty and I always rinse the beef under cold tap water and dry between paper towels. I do this for any recipe that calls for dried beef. There's really no other way around the salt, and it doesn't affect the real beef taste for the recipe.Read More
I hate to be the spoiler here, but I wasn't crazy about this recipe. It didn't taste *bad*, but I left out the onion juice, and it was still VERY VERY oniony. Also, maybe you're supposed to rinse the dried beef (?), but I didn't and the cheese ball was extremely salty, too. The appearance isn't all that attractive, either. If you like onions a lot, you should try it, but I'd rinse the beef and tear it into *very* small pieces to look better.Read More
The dried beef is salty and I always rinse the beef under cold tap water and dry between paper towels. I do this for any recipe that calls for dried beef. There's really no other way around the salt, and it doesn't affect the real beef taste for the recipe.
I make a version of this every year, but never thought of adding green peppers. I used other suggestions and cut back on worchestershire sauce and used liguid smoke instead of onion juice. Also added a little garlic powder. I meant to roll it in bacon pieces but forgot to. I put a few drops of orange food coloring in it for a Halloween Party and shaped it like a pumpkin. It was excellent. I will use this from now on.
I was looking for this recipe because my aunt used to make this cheese ball every Christmas. It can be very salty, so adjust for your taste. It's best if the beef inside the cheese ball is torn pretty small. Everyone loves this cheese ball, but it does take a few tries to get the salt content right.
This is a very good spread, but I also add a teaspoon of Accent for taste. Very good!!
People who don't like cheese balls have loved this recipe.
Every body loves this one. It is a favorite in my family. I added a little bit of liquid smoke to the recipie and it just hit the spot.
Rinse the dried beef under cold water, omit the onion juice and use lemon juice instead, add 1/4 cup Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheese (You have to use the Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheese) I have tried other sharp cheeses and there is just something about the taste of Cracker Barrel that make this cheeseball.
I used roast beef instead of dried beef.
I just use the dried beef green onions and cream cheese. And have had at times put shredded cheese in it to.
