Beef and Cheese Ball

This is a scrum-didley-umptious cheeseball made with cream cheese and dried beef.

By Laurel Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, 2/3 of the beef, onion, green bell pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and onion juice. Mix well and shape mixture into a ball. Using the reserved beef, coat the rest of the ball with beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 479mg. Full Nutrition
