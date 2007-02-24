Cream Cheese Pickles

These are fab! A few tips to make them easier: smear softened cream cheese on the meat (intead of pickle), place wrapped pickles back in fridge for about an hour and then cut. Use a variety of meats, pickles, and cheeses. Sweet pickle with a turkey wrap is tasty. Have fun & play with your food!
A few tips I learned the hard way: It's important to dry off the meat before trying to spread the cheese on it, or the meat will tear. It's also important to chill the entire wrapped pickles before slicing, or the meat will pull off. I had a lot of trouble making these, so I don't know if I will attempt it again.
these are SO good. My sister first made them a few years back and although I am not a fan of dill pickles, I love this appetizer. I could eat them all the time. My personal favorite it ham - the thicker imported ham slices. I add a tad bit of horseradish to the cream cheese too. A recommendation so it isn't so messy. Dry off the ham slices first and spead the cheese on the ham, not the pickles. Very easy and YUMMY!!!
Very good & easy app. I make other rolls like these using Buddig corned beef, cream cheese & chopped green onion. So what I did was chopped the pickle added it to the cream cheese & spread it on 2 slices of Buddig honey ham then rolled it. The guys always count on me making these, now I have a little variety. Thanks Linda!
My grandma has been making a similar snack for years. But she calls it Dill Pickle Dip. Instead of putting the pickle in whole, she chops up the pickles and mixes them with cream cheese, a little pickle juice and a dash of salt creating a dip. She sometimes spreads it across bolonga, but she usually serves it as a dip with chips, pretzels, etc. It's been a staple in our family for years!!
08/29/2003
This is a great snack - always the first to go at a party! Spreading the cream cheese on the ham is much easier, I also put garlic powder on the cream cheese once it's spread on the ham - couldn't imagine it without the garlic!
I've been making these since I was ten. We use thin deli-sliced ham, spread the cream cheese on the meat, and either cut into slices or serve them whole. They go faster than anything. They are simple to make and incredibly delicious!
12/01/2003
Pretty good! I made half with ham and half with roast beef. I also kicked it up a bit by adding about 1 tsp each of Dijon mustard and horseradish to the cream cheese. They are very messy to prepare. I also only used one 8 ounce cream cheese versus the 2 packages. This was plenty of cream cheese. Can't imagine double the amount. Also more time consuming then expected.
I've been making these for years and they are always well received. I use the dried beef (rinsed and dried), spread the cream cheese on the beef and wrap big Claussen dills. I then refrigerate them so the cheese sets up and then slice them into 3/4" slices. I keep the ends for "family eats" and serve the rest.
10/24/2002
One of my roommates introduced me to this recipe awhile back and now all of our friends make it. We use sliced ham instead of beef and it is easier if you spread the cream cheese on the meat instead of the pickle. Everytime I bring this to a party, they are usually gone in seconds.
my family has been doing this ever since i was little, so at least 30 years! we use the rectangular shaped ham you get in the grocery store. it's best to pat the ham and pickles dry so they don't slide all over the place. we ALWAYS smear the cream cheese on the ham, NOT the pickle. it would be too difficult that way! we also double the ham, so it goes ham, cream cheese, ham, cream cheese, pickle. it makes for a better ratio of ham to pickle in my opinion. once they're all rolled up together, we stick them in the fridge for a few hours or overnight so that they'll be a lot easier to cut. these are so good!
These were extremely tasty, and so easy to make! I made them for a work event and they were gone very fast. One thing I do recommend is to spread the cream cheese on the ham, which should be patted dry as well as the pickles. Other than that, awesome recipe!
I do this with ham, in the exact same way. I wrap my rollups in aluminum *tightly* and refridgerate overnight to make cutting super easy. It also helps if you stick the knife in the freezer before slicing.
This is a "kid approved" recipe. (at least in my house anyway, but I don't mean to generalize). There are no PICKY eaters here as my hubby and my two young beauties will eat almost anything. (I'm so blessed)! These were great, easy and versatile enough to add any seasoning or spice you desire to spice it up. Thanks Linda; by the way; nice name. tee, hee!
I've been making these appetizers for many years and it's one of my favorites. I add a little horseradish, garlic powder and a drop of Tabasco to the cream cheese for flavor. One thing, tho....I am trying to imagine why anyone would try to smear cream cheese around a pickle when all you have to do is spread the cheese on the meat slice and roll the pickle up in it. Different strokes, I guess. I've made these with roast beef, dried beef, ham and smoked turkey. My favorite is dried beef, but all are good.
Excellent! Everyone loved them. Just make sure they stay COLD or they are not good. We put them in a metal bowl and put that bowl in a larger bowl full of ice. I had no problems spreading the cream cheese on the pickles (I thought it was easier then spreading it on the meat because the meat just tore.) and then wrapping the ham. Definately goes in my recipe book!
I don't have patience to spread cream cheese on a damp pickle so I did it in layers----first the tortilla then place the meat on that - then more cream cheese on the meat and then the pickle. Less hassle but same great results - these are a hit for any ocassion.
I use a variation of this recipe. Instead of the sliced beef, I use dried beef from the deli, not the processed stuff in the lunchmeat department. Also, it is much easier to spread the cream cheese on the meat and then wrap it around the pickle. You can also use the soft cream cheese in a tub instead of the packaged cream cheese, just don't used the whipped cream cheese.
Sounds awful, but tastes great. When I am pressed for time, I put the pickles through my food processor, add them to the softened cream cheese, and use as a spread on thin ham slices. Adding a little pimento zips it up a little also.
01/08/2003
I've made these pickles a million times. I use pastrami slices for a bit of kicked up flavor. I've made them in a moment's notice by warming the cream cheese in the microwave a bit before. It definitely is easier to spread the cheese on the meat slices. The red and green make it "festive" for the holidays.
I could not wait to try this recipe! I'll admit, the ingredients looked gross together, but my college roomate and I used to stay up late and eat dill pickles with cheddar cheese all the time so I thought I'd give it a try!! This wasn't as good as that, but it came really close!! I also spread the cream cheese on turkey and sprinkled it with some garlic salt. I also used plain dill pickles, next time I'll pick up a jar of the zesty dill and see if they come out a little better!
These are good, but even better with a sweet gherkin pickle. It isn't as "low carb" friendly that way, but the sweet pickle is a great flavor with the salty meat. A little more difficult to assemble because of the tiny pickle, but I just spread some cream cheese on each and then slice the meat into strips a little narrower than the pickle and wrap. No need to slice, one small gherkin is a perfect serving.
Ok trying to be pc here so will change name, but when I got this recipe about 40 years ago they were called Pickle "Richards" For sure spread the cheese on the meat not the pickle and hot dills work great. The guys always cringe when the slicing starts.lol
We beg for these on special occasions in my family. We call them Hammy Pickles. We spread the cream cheese on the beef and then wrap the pickle. It is important to use smaller pickles, the larger ones make things more difficult. Yum yum.
My husbands family always makes these. They call then picke rolls. But we use corned beef! The easiest way to spread the cream cheese onto the corned beef it to put the cream cheese into a pastry piping bag!!!!
These are yummy, but I would definitely spread the cream cheese on the meat and not the pickle. Also, put a layer of cream cheese on each layer of meat. It makes a difference! The taste combination is great!
This is a favorite in my family! We spread softened cream cheese on the beef, and sometimes do a double layer of that for a little extra oomph:) Everyone always fights for the leftover ends. Delicious!
These are so-o-o-o easy! These are so-o-o-o good! This is my appetizer of the year. Everywhere I take them people gobble them up and ask for the recipe.
08/18/2000
My whole family loves these. I use sliced ham. I spread the cream cheese on the ham, add the pickle to one end and roll up jelly-roll style, then slice. The tray of these always comes home empty when taken to a party.
Love this recipe! I have been making them for a few years now and I use pastrami instead of ham (amazing combo with the cream cheese and pickle). I also melt the cream cheese a little to make it easier to spread and spread it on the pastrami instead of the pickle first.
I just popped on to add this recipe! My Mom made them over Thanksgiving and I couldn't stop eating them! They are absolutely addicting!! She used ham instead of beef... and I may try them using just cream cheese and tortillas with the pickle...many of my friends are not big on meat. But this is a must try! :)
These were a pleasant surprise! 5 stars for ease of preparation & taste that I think would appeal to a lot of people (provided that they like pickles, of course!) I made these this past weekend as a last-minute appetizer to add to my spread for a baby shower I hosted for a friend, & they got eaten up! I used both roast beef & ham & I thought both were yummy, although I think roast beef was preferred by more people. Definitely a simple, no-fuss appetizer that's great for parties or snacking!
Hmmm, interesting...not great, not bad either. These were a bit time consuming to make for something so simple. My guests were indifferent to these so I don't think I will make them again. Thanks anyway!
I have been making these for years, after hesitantly tasting one (and then another, and another ...) at a company Christmas party. I use thin-sliced deli ham (blotted dry) and spread softened cream cheese on that. Then I take a pickle spear (also blotted dry) and roll them up. Refrigerate for about an hour, then slice. What a strange concept, but oh so delicious! Thanks for posting this recipe!
Surprisingly delicious! Honestly I thought this recipe sounded horrible, but it had such great reviews that I had to try it. I'm making these for a Christmas party tomorrow night, but I tested one first and they are so good! I patted the ham dry and spread the cream cheese on the ham as suggested by other reviewers. I also used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and I can't tell a difference in taste at all.
05/13/2002
I can't believe my 3 year old son ate this. I would have never imagined it, but he loves it.
Oh these are so good! I have made these since I was a little girl and they are so addicting. I normally use the chipped beef lunch meat, but ham is good as well. I smear the cream cheese on the meat first, then roll up. I cut them in pieces immediately with a sharp knife then put them in the fridge. At that time about half of them are already gone from me picking thru them and eating them lol! So addicting and delicious!
I made these for a BUNKO party and everyone loved them! They were a hit. They might be a little time consuming to make but so easy. I used one jar of baby dill pickles, a package each of turkey and ham Buddig (sp?) lunch meat and not quite one 8 oz block of cream cheese that was softened. These are great for the pickle lovers!
12/12/2000
This recipe is wonderful! Sounds weird, but they are GREAT!!! Not only did my entire family enjoy them at our Christmas get together, but so did all of the kids in my Sunday school class at church. In fact, several of the KIDS are asking for the recipe so they can make them at home. Thanks!
I add some shredded, sharp cheddar cheese and finely chopped green onion (use the green part, too) to the cream cheese (mix well) before spreading on ham slices. Grandkids (all ages) absolutely love this recipe....
For pickle lovers, these are amazing! I served these at my New Years party using ham and they were a big hit. My suggestions would be-1)use soft spread cream cheese because I found it a bit difficult to spread on the meat and 2)use the smaller dill pickles. I bought the normal size and ended up cutting them in half. For presentation purposes I think it looks nicer with the round center. I will def. make these again!
I spread the cream cheese on the meat before wrapping them. I layed a couple of these in front of hubby while he was talking on the phone, he stared at them with a strange look on his face! Then he took a couple of bites and fell in love! This is a neat little snack idea. Thanks!
Very good. I used the refrigerated Claussen pickles to be certain the pickles were crunchy. The Buddig packaged meats are too small; I bought thinly sliced roast beef and ham at the deli and made half with the ham, half with roast beef. Great if your coworkers are on the Atkins diet!
I make these all the time, for superbowl parties and my youth group get togethers. It takes time, but i spread the cream cheese right onto the ham and then wrap that in a pickle and stick a tooth pick in it to keep it together. It takes longer, but it is totally worth it. these are SOOO good and they're always gone in a couple of minutes :)
Ebony loves Pickles! I made these for a Superbowl party! Though the slathering of cream cheese around the pickle was a bit messy they turned out pretty good. My guests mentioned how good they were over and over again. My niece who went to college in Iowa said that the locals eat these fancy pickles on a regular. I'll make these again. Great, easy party/snack recipe!
10/15/2004
Very tasty. I used the large sized dried beef in a jar..it was great tasting and perfectly sized for the pickles.
These sound so bizarre...so, I had to serve them at a Baby Shower. I had a little trouble convincing people to try them, but, those that did really liked them! I'll make them again! A variation of this I've been making for years replaces the Roast Beef with Ham and the pickles with scallions. Very yummy!
I have been making these since I was a kid. So that's been 25+ yrs :). We called them Frog Eyes. A few tips I have learned over the yrs I will pass on to you. 1st: Make sure your meat is not too thin. (if it is too thin it will tear when you are trying to spread the cream cheese) 2nd: DRY off the ham. This will make the cream cheese spread easier. 3rd: Sweet pickles ROCK with this combination. Either use the mini or the regular size and half those suckers. 4th: I have found that a thicker layer of cream cheese tastes great. And make sure you let your cream cheese set out at room temp to soften up. This will surely make those "Frog Eyes" jump right off the plate!!
02/19/2004
I made these for a party and my guests just scarfed them up. Beware the recipe calculator--I bought way too much cream cheese, and not enough roast beef. Putting the rolls together was a bit challenging, I just used my hands and squeezed it all together.
