Cream Cheese Pickles

These tasty snacks are whole kosher dill pickles that are covered with cream cheese and wrapped with thin slices of deli beef.

By Linda

prep:
10 mins
additional:
7 hrs 50 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread or pat cream cheese around each pickle. Wrap 2 sheets of meat around each pickle. Refrigerate pickles overnight, and slice before serving.

Editor's Note:

The recipe submitter suggests using Buddig® beef, but feel free to use your favorite thin-sliced ham or corned beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 1995.4mg. Full Nutrition
