Cream Cheese Pickles

my family has been doing this ever since i was little, so at least 30 years! we use the rectangular shaped ham you get in the grocery store. it's best to pat the ham and pickles dry so they don't slide all over the place. we ALWAYS smear the cream cheese on the ham, NOT the pickle. it would be too difficult that way! we also double the ham, so it goes ham, cream cheese, ham, cream cheese, pickle. it makes for a better ratio of ham to pickle in my opinion. once they're all rolled up together, we stick them in the fridge for a few hours or overnight so that they'll be a lot easier to cut. these are so good!