Southwestern Cactus Salad

A delicious spicy salad, made from tender cactus, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and lemons. This is hot and spicy, so beware!

Recipe by Lupe Burke

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine cactus, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Squeeze the juice from both lemons over the mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Sprinkle with garlic salt (if you'd like) and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 130.6mg. Full Nutrition
