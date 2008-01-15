Non-Alcoholic Champagne

Bring in the New Year with this easy and good-tasting alcohol-free beverage.

Recipe by SUZANNE

prep:
8 hrs
additional:
2 mins
total:
8 hrs 2 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
11 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

11
Directions

  • Chill club soda, ginger ale and grape juice overnight.

  • In a large pitcher combine club soda, ginger ale and grape juice. Serve immediately over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 15.7mg. Full Nutrition
