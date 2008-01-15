Non-Alcoholic Champagne
Bring in the New Year with this easy and good-tasting alcohol-free beverage.
I used this recipe at my wedding and it turned out great! We tried a few different variations in smaller quantities to give it a little more flavor that everyone would enjoy(adding pineapple juice, using raspberry water, and adding almond extract which was a close second) but we ended up using strawberry carbonated water instead of plain and turned out perfect, not too sweet and just right.Read More
This is okay if you can't have the real thing. I used raspberry-flavored water and I think it gave it a fruity taste like real champagne. I think it tasted better as it sat, but it loses a lot of the bubbles that way.Read More
This drink has all the pizazz of the real thing except the hangover!
This was an ideal drink for my party of drinkers and non-drinkers. I put a strawberry in the bottom of the champagne flute. I love champagne, but I also loved this, so I drank this until my guest left and then I indulged in the real thing!
I made this "champagne" last year at an AA New Years party for almost 200 people - it was a hit!!!! Even the few drunks who stumbled into the party thought it was the real stuff! I even set up at pyramid with the champagne glassses to help "set the mood" EVERYONE loved it! I highly recommend this recipe - I'm using it again this year because people have been asking for the past 3 months if I was making the champagne again!
This is excellent!
Not what I was expecting after all the great reviews, none of the adults had seconds, a few of the kids did though. Next time I'll try the other recipe on this site that calls for pineapple juice.
Absolutely outstanding! Thanks for sharing :)
My family loved it! We are all non-drinkers and it was fun to have our own bubbly!
I tried this New Year's 2004 after many years of using straight ginger ale for kids. After the first glass, all the kids opted to pour themselves just ginger ale and by-pass the pitcher of mock champagne.
I made this tonight to share with my daughter- we had the house to ourselves, so we had a rare Girls Night, with munchies and chick flicks. Then we decorated the house for Christmas. It was a fun evening, and this drink made it even more so. We really enjoyed the light, crisp taste, and my daughter loved that it was bubbly and looked just like champagne. Thanks Mary48- this drink made our night into a celebration :)
I love this! The combination works well as written and the recipe is a great jumping off point for other flavors as well. I absolutely agree that you should use your champagne glasses and a touch of fruit in each one. Makes it seem special. Mine went a bit flat after awhile so I'll be making by the glass next time. Thanks for a new idea! :o)
These were tasty, the kids liked them. This would work with other juice flavors.
This had a very subtle "champagne" like flavor. Very nice for non alcoholic punch and not too sweet.
This was a hit with the under 21's. What a great tasting champagne. Much more flavorful than the bottled stuff. Thanks for a great recipe.
My boyfriend and I loved this!
Wow - great recipe! Taste just like the real thing. My family loved it.
Easy and enjoyable drink.
It tasted better than we expected!
Made for the kids for New Years Eve and they loved it!
