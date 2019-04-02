1 of 80

Rating: 5 stars This was quite good. I did make some changes however, just because I have too when making a recipe that I am familiar with. First, I toasted the spices (cumin, cardamom, coriander, cloves) and then used butter (since I didn't feel like making ghee) to saute the onions and garlic in. I crushed the spices and added them to the onions, along with curry powder. I used a home made yogurt, which is more tart than what you generally find in the store. I served it with an Indian-ish rice I tossed together. So I really liked this, but agree that it would have been better with fresh spinach, but I didn't have any on hand. I think that adding coconut milk to this (as another reviewer suggested) would be a little odd.

Rating: 4 stars This was decent if you followed directions exactly but it needs to be cooked longer than "heated through". Per another recipe on this site the next day I heated up a little additional butter and added more garlic and 2 teaspoons of red curry powder- then added the previously cooked saag. I added a cup of chicken stock and cooked for a long time (?- 1 hour?) and at the end added about 1/4 cup of plain yogurt. THIS I could eat every day- it was delicious.

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is tasty however it did not taste like Chole Saag to me. I substituted coconut milk for yogurt and fresh spinach for frozen which I think made it more bright and fresh tasting.

Rating: 5 stars Great dish!! The only think I added that it did not call for was a 1/2 tsp (give or take) of garam masala. Also I only used 5 oz of fat free greek yogurt. Fabulous dish to make for an Indian themed dinner.

Rating: 5 stars Oh my gosh this was fantastic. We simmered a chicken breast cut into chunks in garlic salt and pepper and olive oil in a separate pan until really tender and threw that in at the very end. What a great meal..we ate with some store bought naan. PRIMO!! We followed the suggestion and used fresh spinach.

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a chick pea recipe and found this. The chick peas I had were cooked dried chick peas (not canned) and I didn't have canned sweet peas so I microwaved frozen peas. I also substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth added some extra water and cooked longer than the recipe called for (based on one review I read and the fact that I wanted to put my daughter to bed before dinner). The result was delicious! For those who couldn't guess based on the amount of red pepper flakes called for this is fairly spicy. My husband and I ate it plain but others might want to serve it over basmati rice or with naan (as a number of reviewers recommend) or for those who really don't like spicy food reduce the amount of red pepper flakes.

Rating: 5 stars Amazing Recipe! One alteration I made was to replace the vegetable oil with olive oil and combining that oil with the garlic red pepper flakes cumin and curry in a Tupperware container then shaking the chickpeas in the mixture and allowed it to set in the fridge for 3 days prior to making. This allowed the chickpeas to absorb all the spices and taste incredible! For the final product I replaced peas with chopped green bell pepper and sauteed it with the onion then added the chick pea mixture and served it over some thin spaghetti. It is always amazing.

Rating: 5 stars I thought it was wonderful. The spice got my attention sweetness from the peas healthy and low fat. Now I did use what I have on hand so frozen peas and beans and used 6 cloves of garlic. I did increase the temp to medium high to cook the onion garlic and spices until soft. Also added plain greek yogurt on top after served in a bowl. Very good and highly recommend.