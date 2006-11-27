Daddy's Guacamole Dip

4.2
37 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is one of my dad's favorite recipes that he's handed down to my sisters and myself. It's a little different from traditional guacamole dip cause of the cottage cheese, but very delicious! Serve with chips or vegetables.

Recipe by Brenda Espinoza

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Scoop flesh out of the avocado and place it in a medium size mixing bowl. Mash the avocado well. Add lemon juice to the avocado and mix well. Place tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, onion, cottage cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper into the mixing bowl; stir until the ingredient are combined. Chill for at least one hour before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 77.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022