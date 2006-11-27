Daddy's Guacamole Dip

Almost perfect! Next time I would add an extra avocado and leave it a bit chunky to help the avocado flavor come thru more. I left the cottage cheese ‘whole’ (as directed), to help give this texture and am glad I did. By not pureeing, I saved time and extra dishwashing. I also used fresh garlic rather than powdered. The only other change I would make next time is to add more jalapeño – but that is just a personal spiciness choice. P.S. to this original review: I made this for a party and it was placed right next to a bowl of regular Guacamole. The regular bowl was empty and my bowl (this recipe) was still full by the time the party ended. I feel it was because the cottage cheese dilutes the avocado flavor and it's not the most attractive dish. On the upside, the LOWFAT cottage cheese also dilutes the fat calories. Had to change my rating from 4 to 3 stars.