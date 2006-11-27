Daddy's Guacamole Dip
This is one of my dad's favorite recipes that he's handed down to my sisters and myself. It's a little different from traditional guacamole dip cause of the cottage cheese, but very delicious! Serve with chips or vegetables.
Thanks for the wonderful recipe. Taste is superb (but do let it chill several hours before serving). I used the juice of two limes and real garlic pre-chopped in a jar. If you want to disguise the cottage cheese you can use blender. The cottage cheese gets milage out of the avacado, stretching it without sacrificing taste. Really wonderful, thanks again.Read More
It seems to need a bit more pizzaz, maybe some hot sauce or more peppers, but it's good.Read More
I recommend to puree the cottage cheese before adding to mixture to create a smoother consistency. Great dip recipe and a healthy addition with the cottage cheese.
I only made a half recipe since there were only four of us eating this, but it disappeared quickly! Since hubby and I don't really like cottage cheese, I knew I'd have to take the suggestion of another reviewer and blend it in the magic bullet first. This was an excellent idea! I blended the cottage cheese and half the avocodo with the lemon juice and added real minced garlic. I then mashed up the other half of the avocado and added the onion and tomato for texture. We really enjoyed this recipe. I too added hot sauce, cumin and juice from the jar of jalapenos for extra flavor.
Growing up I hated avocadoes and I hadn't tried to eat them since I was a kid so I bought a couple the other day thinking I'd try them out again. I still didn't like them... until I made this dip that is. It is phenomenal! I blended everything up in the food processor and left out the sweet onion. I also used real garlic instead of garlic powder. It is absolutely delicious. Thank you very much for this recipe!
Almost perfect! Next time I would add an extra avocado and leave it a bit chunky to help the avocado flavor come thru more. I left the cottage cheese ‘whole’ (as directed), to help give this texture and am glad I did. By not pureeing, I saved time and extra dishwashing. I also used fresh garlic rather than powdered. The only other change I would make next time is to add more jalapeño – but that is just a personal spiciness choice. P.S. to this original review: I made this for a party and it was placed right next to a bowl of regular Guacamole. The regular bowl was empty and my bowl (this recipe) was still full by the time the party ended. I feel it was because the cottage cheese dilutes the avocado flavor and it's not the most attractive dish. On the upside, the LOWFAT cottage cheese also dilutes the fat calories. Had to change my rating from 4 to 3 stars.
This is my choice guac dip recipe. I've noticed people who don't usually care for guac are even pleased with this take on it. The cottage cheese helps it keep longer and I for one like the texture. Only reason it get 4 stars instead of 5 is the slight lack of avocado taste. I use 3 rather than 2. I also use minced garlic over the powder.
This is an excellent recipe. A great way to extend the guacamole. I preferred to use lime juice and two chopped garlic cloves
Interesting touch the cottage cheese. It's a good source of calcium, and kids liked it, too
This was okay. I thought the consistancy was weird. Maybe a little less cottage cheese and more avacado? And it needed flavor so I added some juice from the jalepeno jar which really helped!
The best recipe I have found on this site to date!!!!!
The cottage cheese does not go well with this.
Very good recipe. I only used 1 quite large tomato and added some cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit more. When mashing the avocado I left it a bit on the chunky side. Not too much, just enough to give it some texture. I think this worked very well with the cottage cheese. I Love the creamy-yet-firm texture that resulted. Will definately make again and often!
I did not care for this recipe.
Having grown up with many "avo trees" - and having to "pluck the pears" - I couldn't handle eating another avo - BUT !! My taste buds came to life again with this dip! I love the cottage cheese addition and highly recommend this recipe !! Thank you for sharing!
Wonderful!
Was a good alternative to the normal guacamole. Would recommend adding an extra avocado to the cottage cheese mixture. I did blend the cottage cheese as suggested by others.
I thought the cottage cheese would make this a littlen on the weird side. This was a great dip. The cottage cheese help the avacados go alot further. We added extra chili peppers to add alittle heat. We would make this again. Thanks!
Added an extra avocado and cubed half of it to add a bit of chunkiness. Also added an extra 1/2 tomato. Served it at a family get together and everyone loved it!
First time making guacamole. I liked it... Pretty scrumptious for a healthy version.
This is a great recipe. My daughters & I added minced garlic, (I did not use garlic powder) and several drops of red hot sauce to give it some pizazz after leaving it to refrigerate overnight. I would agree with the suggesstion that a whiz of the cottage cheese a couple of times in the processor just to get the large lumps smlaler would be a good idea.
This was hit with my children who typically do not like cottage cheese, guacamole or tomatos. I agree that it needs some spicing up but for my children's first try at guacamole dip, it was perfect. Definitely puree the cottage cheese. I used fresh garlic and 1 teaspoon of salt.
We make this all the time.... Didn't make any changes.
Took this to the office - everyone loved it. Sent the rest home with one of them. She left it on the counter, and when she got home later, the bowl was empty. She thanked her husband for moving it out of my bowl and washing it - he said ummm I didn't exactly move it. I ate it. And the bowl isn't clean. I licked it out!
Very good dip, used fresh garlic and not as much onion. Also used food processor for quick chopping, turned out great, kids loved it!
This recipe is just like one from my favorite mexican restuarant. The cottage cheese really helps the texture.
Separately these are some of my favorite ingredients but they sounded weird all put together. I was really surprised at how good it is. I didn't have any tomatoes so I left that out. I did change up the ratios and used less cottage cheese. I'm only making it for myself and only using 1 smallish avocado so the amount of cottage cheese listed sounded like way too much.
Cottage cheese is my granmother's secret ingredient to great tasting guacamole too! It adds incredible body and texture to the dish w/out affecting the flavor. Please people do NOT mash up with avocados or blend this in any way - you want and need body for really good guac. I personally like and use purple onion and for sure you have to add some chopped cilantro.
Mmmm.... so good. I love the cottage cheese mixed in.
I think I’d like it more if there were less cottage cheese. I am definitely going to make it again and cut back on that.
