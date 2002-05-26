Adult Slushies

These drinks can be deceivingly strong. They are very sweet and fruity tasting. So don't drink and drive. Serve with great food and enjoy. I recommend using cherry or apricot brandy.

Recipe Summary

additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 drinks
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix vodka, brandy, orange and lemon juice concentrate, cherries and grapefruit soda together in a large plastic mixing bowl. Cover the mixture with a tight fitting lid. Freeze the mixture for one or two days.n

  • When you are ready to serve the drink, use an ice cream scoop and place one or two scoops of the mixture into glasses. Fill the rest of the glass with lemon/lime flavored soda pop. Stir and serve.n

Cook's Note:

This is really good made with lemon vodka and cherry brandyu002du002dit tastes like cherry lemonade with a kick!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 126.2g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 47.2mg. Full Nutrition
