Adult Slushies

protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 126.2g 42 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
fat: 0.4g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
mono fat: 0.1g
poly fat: 0.1g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 503.5g
ash: 1g
vitamin a iu: 139.7IU 3 %
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 61.9mg 103 %
folate: 59.6mcg 15 %
pantothenic acid: 0.2mg 2 %
calcium: 37.3mg 4 %
copper: 0.3mg 17 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 26.6mg 7 %
manganese: 0.1mg 4 %
phosphorus: 41.6mg 4 %
potassium: 410.1mg 12 %
selenium: 0.4mcg 1 %
sodium: 47.2mg 2 %
zinc: 0.4mg 2 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0.1g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0.1g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
alcohol: 22.4g
energy: 393.4
aspartic acid: 0.1g
glutamic acid: 0g
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 6 %
soluble fiber: 0.1g
insoluble fiber: 0.2g
sugars: 61.4g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 1.3g
trans fatty acid: 0g
vitamin a re: 14RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 14RE
vitamin a carotene: 22.7mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.3mg
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.4mg
vitamin e iu: 0.4IU 1 %
vitamin e mg: 0.3mg
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
chromium: 0.3mcg
fluoride: 7mg
pyramid fruit: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.