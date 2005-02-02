Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels
These prosciutto pinwheels are a very easy appetizer. Absolutely delicious.
I made this recipe using a honey mustart, honey ham, and swiss cheese for a pampered chef party I was hosting - it was delicious. Everyone asked for the recipe. I made them the night before and baked them just before the party (it actually took my 30 minutes to bake). Next time I think I will try roast beef, provolone, and horseradish blend with the pastry sheets.Read More
the mustard in this recipe makes the pinwheels taste yucky every body in my class did not enjoyRead More
I omitted the mustard from the recipe. My husband's family doesn't like mustard. So, I used a little olive oil, garlic powder, black olives and basil instead. I can't eat just one, I have to eat the whole batch.
I made these for a dinner party ahead of time and wrapped them in cling wrap in the fridge. Then all that had to be done was cut, cook, serve. Very easy and tasty!
These were delicious and easy to make. I don't know why the prep time says 1 hour and 12 minutes. It took me no more than 5 minutes to assemble and place on baking sheet (after pastry was thawed). Do try this one if you're looking for an elegant appetizer with a lot of taste.
Great recipe! I've made this decadent appetizer twice and everyone loved it both times. The pinwheels were light and flaky and packed with lots of flavour from the prociutto and parmesan. I used a mild lean prociutto thinly sliced and reggiano (the type of parmesan I prefer to use in all my cooking) so that it wouldn't be too salty. I also ended up using 2 large tablespoons of regular dijon mustard as the 2 teaspoons the recipe called for wasn't enough to coat the sheet of pastry. Maybe I'll try hot dijon next time to kick up the flavour meter even more...
These were very good. I made them for a party along with the Spinach-Cheese Swirls from this site. I too omitted the mustard and substituted olive oil, garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. Everyone loved them. A great tip that worked for me was to refrigerate the uncut roll for about 15 minutes. This gave the dough time to rest and made cutting very easy. Also, I think it helped with the unraveling problem that others seemed to have. Thanks for the recipe.
These pinwheels were a big hit at one of our office parties! Everyone loved them and they were gone in minutes. The prosciutto and parmesan cheese blends beautifully to make an awesome appetizer.
Very easy, very decadent, and they absolutely disappeared!! I make them all the time as my appy to contribute to potlucks. Nice served with sweet melon or peach slices to balance the saltiness.
My fiance and I absolutely adored these, as did everyone at the party we brought them to. I ended up having to use a little more mustard to cover the pastry entirely, and as someone stated earlier, the cooking time was two to three times longer than the recipe called for. Still, my new favorite!
I used honey mustard instead of a strong mustard and the flavor was delicious! Everyone loved these and they were gone in a flash! Quick and easy to prepare.
Yummy and easy to make, yet impressive looking. However they did take longer the 10 minutes to cook. I would say more like 20 minutes
We really enjoyed these. I followed the recipe exactly. So easy to make ahead put in the refrigerator (I made two and put the other in the freezer). It may take longer, but bake until golden brown on top. Didn't experience greasiness or an OVER salted taste (prosciutto is a salty meat!). I used a very thin layer of mustard, one layer of prosciutto and a thin layer of shredded parm. We enjoyed them!
i used chopped pros. and provolone cheese, with sprinkled parmesan. also used crescent rolls, instead of frozen dough.
Prepared this appetizer for a family Christmas dinner where we all bring our favorite dishes. These were a hit with everyone! My wife said that everyone was going to be too full for the main course! I made these in two versions. One with parmesan and dijon and one with american and regular mustard. Both were well received. I personally liked the parmesan best. One note. My cooking time was much longer than what recipe stated.
These were sooooo easy and everyone loved them. I also modified the recipe. I used low fat swiss cheese instead of Parmesan and that totally eliminated the grease. For the mustard I used honey mustard and put a bit of rasberry preserves in it. They turned out great.
I made these very differently than the recipe called for, but thank the author for the inspiration. I used 1/2 pound shaved brown sugar ham (you could use honey or even virginia ham or something), and shredded swiss. What I did that was different was I whisked together the dijon mustard with two spoons of seedless raspberry preserves, spreading this on the bottom. That bit of sweetness went great with the ham and sharp swiss. I'm glad I thought these up they were great.
I thought the flavor was really good, but the bread tasted a little undercooked. Anyone know what I might have done wrong? Still quite good.
Very good,but also greasy - need to be put on a paper towel to cool,so the grease is absorbed. Also,I believe the oven should be hotter. It took mine about 35-40 mins at 350 for the pastry to cook & brown. Did not use mustard, but basil,sage.olive oil ......& mushrooms! Easy & fast to prepare - that's what I liked. Hors d'oeuvres are often really fiddly & time-consuming to make. These aren't.
I used half parmesan and half swiss. They were very good.
these were excellent!I used honey mustard and pepper jack cheese with great results.will definately make this recipe again.
Good flavor, but really greasy. It's a heart attack waiting to happen.
4.5 Stars: These are a hit! The only issue is the expense and the fact they need to be eaten while hot. It definitely takes closer to 20 minutes to bake, which is why I am shorting it 1/2 star.
Had to use shredded cheese but it fell to the bottom, slices would be better. Didn't have the right dough so I used crescent roll sheet from pillsbury. Turned out great. Used honey mustard and honey ham and it was great!
Really really good. I made these the night before my party and just sliced them before baking. I spread a nice amount of dijon mustard on the puff pastry and it gave a nice flavor combination. Very easy and good.
This is a great recipe! I made it for a baby shower we had, and it was a huge hit!! I used swiss cheese and parmesan the first time I made it, the parmesan made it pretty greasy, so the second time I just used swiss. It was great!!
These are very good. I made them as the recipe said but had to increase the cooking time a lot. More like 25 min. Next time I make them, I think I'll serve them with a honey-mustard dip/sauce.
One of the easiest & most delicious snacks I've ever made. The only problem with them is EVERYONE I know wants me to make them for EVERY party!! They've been the hit at at least 10 or 15 so far, every single time I've made them.
I did not care for the mustard in this, and I'm even a fan of mustard. The flavor was just too much. I think next time I will try apple butter as a sweet component to offset the saltiness of the prosciutto and parmesan.
These were yummy! I had to cook them a bit longer (25 minutes) and because I was out of mustard, I brushed the pastry with olive oil and a bit of garlic and pepper. I got a lot of compliments on this! Would definitely make this again. :-)
these tasted ok, but were a lot of work and the cheese spilled out when baking, so they looked horrible. I won't make them again.
I'm sorry, but I just thought this was very bland. Nothing particularly wrong with it, but it had no flavor. If I am eating that much fat and calories, I want to taste it!!
These are sooo good! My husband could not stop eating them. Very simple to make too!
yummy just the way they are.
This is a perfect appetizer or finger food to serve at a dinner party or any other get-together. These are the absolute hit every time I make them. It's quick and easy!
This was a good recipe. I served them with a cheese/beer fondue to make it a great recipe!
I couldn't find Prosciutto and substituted pepperoni & mozarella... turned out great.
Greasy....
These were easy to prepare but I just didn't think that much of them. Very salty and greasy. I was expecting a lot more out of these considering the reviews but I doubt I will ever make these again.
I made it this weekend for a party and it was a huge hit! A couple modifications - increased mustard, mixed with a bit of mayo, used salt, pepper and garlic powder, cut thinner than 1 inch (more like 1/2 inch), and baked longer until they were brown. Super delicious!
They were tasty, but very salty. I may try mozzarela next time.
Not only was this quick, but very tasty. I've made similar recipes before, but this was really good. Sometimes less is more. The only thing I would try next time is an egg wash to hold the ends together. Most of the wheels looked liked the number 6. Very good recipes, thanks.
Good idea, but the cooking temp should be 400 (not 350!) Cooking at the lower temperature didn't produce the "puff" or browning shown in the photo. It also took a lot longer than the stated 10 or 12 minutes when cooked at the wrong temp. While trying to figure out what went wrong, I read the instructions on the puff pastry box which clearly state 400. My second bake at 400 was perfect!
YUMMY!! I made these as part of my Super Bowl party menu and people loved them. In addition to tasting great they were fast and easy to make. The only thing I added was a little grated Pecorino Romano cheese to the Parmesan cheese.
I have been making these for years and always get compliments when I serve. They work well to keep in the freezer and go great straight from the freezer to oven. Perfect to keep on hand for drop ins. Go light with your Dijon or honey mustard - just enough to lightly coat the pastry.
These didn't bake correctly, they were thick, greasy and just plain unappealing. I was very disappointed.
I thought this was simple and delicious! You can definitely prep ahead of time, wrap in cling wrap and store it in the refrigerator until ready to cut, cook, and serve. I prefer cutting it thinner (1/2 inch) for appetizers. I've been known, however, to make and cut into the 1-inch slices for lunch along with a spring green salad! After reading the other reviews, I like the suggestion of brushing the pastry sheets with olive oil and garlic instead of the mustard... and actually, I may try some pesto next time!
These disappear pretty quickly. I've taken to two events, and have done the original recipe, and also used thinly sliced ham and thinly sliced swiss cheese. The ones with the Swiss had more melty cheese, but both are very good.
The flavor of this recipe was very good, although it was rather salty which I like, but many others do not. They are also extreamly greasy.
I didn't use mustard, I just brushed the puff dough with olive oil and I used shredded parmesan (not the can kind). Turned out great!
Instead of prociutto, I put down a layer of pepperoni, then sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese, then roll up and slice. Oh, and skip the mustard, it's weird. The dough is rich enough, you don't need to spread it with anything.
Pretty good but very salty!!!
Super easy to make. Mine looked exactly like picture #3. Everyone loved them. Next time, I will cook them in a muffin tin to make them look prettier.
These were so easy to make, and once on platter, they were eaten up quickly. Delish, thank u for sharing recipe
I made this with creamy Harvarti Cheese. I also preferred this WITH mustard (yellow not Dijon) but dipped it and let everyone else do their preference on dipping or not. I found that the puff pastry could get sticky and would just pop it in the fridge for a few minutes which solved the problem. I also found that it needed much longer to cook, perhaps it was my oven, but I averaged about 20 minutes to get that golden look. First timers should just be aware to give themselves some extra time to see how it cooks. Once cooked they were AMAZING. My Husband raved and I inhaled wayyy to many to even eat dinner.
I've made these several times and they are always delicious and disappear (you seriously can't eat just one). Even the time I didn't make the roll tight enough and it was kind of messy there was none left.
I make these for almost every party that I host! A friend gave me the recipe and they are always a huge hit. Although, I've never used mustard, I usually use olive oil or melted butter.
Delicious! People liked them.
Great addition to the appetizer table. Winner in my book given how quick and easy this is to make, with little to no dishes! Bake on parchment paper and clean up is even easier. I did add provolone cheese and then sprinkled it with shredded parmesan (instead of sliced). Also had to cook at least 20 minutes. Next time I will try adding an egg wash to get more browning (tried butter at the last minute but that didn't really work). Like tortilla rollups, you can make these with any of your favorite ingredients. I made a second batch with prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and a balsamic reduction - so good! P.S. everyone agreed these are best when served warm.
I recommend slicing the rounds into 1/4 inch pieces, they are much crispier and more flavorful than the doughy 1/2 inch rounds. Also, consider adding finely chopped green onion or red pepper.
These were a hit as a Thanksgiving appetizers. I do not like Dijon mustard so I swapped it out with olive oil and some Italian seasoning and they were great!
I really liked this recipe. It was easy and tasty. I do feel it was a bit salty and may try it with a lower salt ham or cheese next time. But I will have it again!
These were a hit, but I found the oven temperature to be wrong. It took 35 minutes for them to get brown, and by then they were very dry. Other recipes, including the one on the box of frozen puff pastry, suggest 400 deg. My guess is that is what is needed. On the other hand, if so many others did it successfully at 350, I can't imagine why mine did not work. (I did check the oven temperature with an infrared sensor, and it was right on the mark.)
This was OK- I didn't think it had a ton of flavor. I followed the directions but they came out a little too crispy.
I used Dijon mustard and 2 different kinds of cheese. Thin sliced provolone and Shredded parmesan, alternating layers with prosciutto. I even put it together a week before I baked it, rolling it up tightly in plastic wrap, and stored in the refrigerator. Hadn’t plan to do it that way but it sliced easy and baked up perfectly. Tastie!
I made these as a Thanksgiving appetizer. It was very well received. Made one batch with the Dijon mustard and one with Italian dressing . if I made them again I might use slightly more Prosciutto.
Unbelievably easy and delicious! Will make this again!
This is a very tasty starter. Really easy to make and inexpensive too.
I made this recipe as directed and it was wonderful. Everyone loved it. I wasn't sure how much mustard to use and probably went a little light. Next time I will use more. This is good for breakfast or as a side with salads and soup. I will definitely make this again. Beary
Took much longer to bake than stated.
I make these with provolone, and yellow mustard and bake in a muffin tin. they are yummy but definitely greasy. quick to put together, needs about 20 minutes to cook
I grabbed a crescent roll instead of puff pastry as fabulous. Am trying some other variations including roast beef with cheddar and horseradish sauce as well as turkey, swiss and Dijon.
These are great and very easy to make. I always use prosciutto because the saltyness of this ham holds up well with the pastry (vs. regular ham) I also use asiago cheese when I don't have fresh parmesan. Super for parties and I've always gotten requests for the recipe.
Very good! As others have mentioned, they are a bit greasy; I recommend setting them on a paper towel to blot for a while before transferring them to your serving plate. They take 25-30 mn to bake (much longer than recipe states). I used peach butter rather than mustard to counteract the saltiness and it was perfect. I'll definitely be making these again!
Super easy, very delicious and limited ingredients. A new favorite appetizer!
These were very good, I used a little cheddar cheese as well. They are a bit of a pain to roll up and cut but they are worth it.
Well worth the effort.
my husband loves this recipe! i do skip the mustard & instead brush dough with a little olive oil & garlic instead. quick & easy!
These were loved by all and disappeared in an instant! I made 2 varieties: ham and brick cheese with mayo and Dijon mustard, and roast beef and horse radish cheese with mayo. Both were delicious. My only recommendation is to freeze for about 20 minutes prior to baking to keep the cheese from oozing out. Will definitely be making these again.
Was very good. Think next time will try with ham and Swiss , great little appetizer.
