Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels

4.2
107 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 39
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

These prosciutto pinwheels are a very easy appetizer. Absolutely delicious.

Recipe by Claire Mooney Gillen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with nonstick oil spray.

    Advertisement

  • Roll thawed pastry out onto a flat surface. Spread Dijon mustard on pastry sheets. Cover pastry with a layer of prosciutto, then cheese. Roll sheets, beginning on the long side. Cut into 1-inch thick sections. Arrange sections on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 793.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022