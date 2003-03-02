Spicy Roll-ups

A quick and easy party staple! I got this recipe from my cousin's wife. It can be adapted-less or more olives and less or more hot sauce.

By Darcy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 pieces
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • In a medium bowl mix cream cheese, chopped olives and pepper sauce.

  • Spread a thin layer of the mixture on each tortilla. Starting at one end, gently roll tortilla into a tight tube. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve. To serve, slice into 1 inch slices. Serve slices on their side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 126.2mg. Full Nutrition
