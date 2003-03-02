Spicy Roll-ups
A quick and easy party staple! I got this recipe from my cousin's wife. It can be adapted-less or more olives and less or more hot sauce.
A quick and easy party staple! I got this recipe from my cousin's wife. It can be adapted-less or more olives and less or more hot sauce.
This is a simple, quick recipe that you can throw together in no time at all. I had a similar recipe for these that I lost. I tried this one since it was similar. The first time I made I followed the recipe and they were good, but lacking in color. The second time I got a little more creative. I mixed the cheese with some powdered ranch mix to add a little flavor. I spread this on the tortillas and then sprinkled with olives and green chilies for a little extra color and taste. I will continue to make these when I need a quick and easy dish to take to work or to a potluck.Read More
I have to say great idea, but too many olives. Not spicy at all. Once you spread out mixture and refrigerate the rolls became hollow. Did not go over at my party.Read More
This is a simple, quick recipe that you can throw together in no time at all. I had a similar recipe for these that I lost. I tried this one since it was similar. The first time I made I followed the recipe and they were good, but lacking in color. The second time I got a little more creative. I mixed the cheese with some powdered ranch mix to add a little flavor. I spread this on the tortillas and then sprinkled with olives and green chilies for a little extra color and taste. I will continue to make these when I need a quick and easy dish to take to work or to a potluck.
I used the recipe for the first time last New Years. I added a half a package of taco seasoning to the cream cheese and used sliced jalapeneo peppers instead of olives. It makes a great appetizer that is quick and cheap to make.
My husband had fun fixing the rollups for our Twelfth Night party (Jan 5). They were easy, good looking, and yummy!
Yikes! These do have some kick! I reduced the hot sauce to 2 tsp and ommitted the olives (none of us are huge fans of them). But, to add color, I used a can of diced green chiles, a jar of drained, diced pimentos, apprx 1/2c shredded cheddar cheese, and apprx 1 TBLS minced green bell pepper. Pretty tasty. I might try other suggestions by using some taco seasoning next time. However, based on how hot you like these, I would add 1 tsp of hot sauce at a time until you achieve your desired heat. They were very "pretty"...and the taste wasn't too bad either. Thanks Darcy (good name:))!
I have to say great idea, but too many olives. Not spicy at all. Once you spread out mixture and refrigerate the rolls became hollow. Did not go over at my party.
We added some habanero seasoning to get this a little more umph. I think I'd dress it up a bit if I made it again.
These need some help. I mixed the cream cheese and hot sauce and spread that on the tortilla. Then added a layer of olives, then added some green onions and red bell peppers. They still aren't visually appealing, but it helped. Layers if other veggies and shredded cheese would help a lot.
Yikes! These do have some kick! I reduced the hot sauce to 2 tsp and ommitted the olives (none of us are huge fans of them). But, to add color, I used a can of diced green chiles, a jar of drained, diced pimentos, apprx 1/2c shredded cheddar cheese, and apprx 1 TBLS minced green bell pepper. Pretty tasty. I might try other suggestions by using some taco seasoning next time. However, based on how hot you like these, I would add 1 tsp of hot sauce at a time until you achieve your desired heat. They were very "pretty"...and the taste wasn't too bad either. Thanks Darcy (good name:))!
Made these for New Years and it was a hit!!! I will make them again very simple and delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections