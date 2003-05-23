Juice Cooler
Refreshing and not-too-sweet, this cooler is easy to make. You can always use lemonade instead of cranberry juice. Or use just about any type of fruit juice you prefer.
A very refreshing drink! I used Club Soda. It dilutes the juice and cuts the sweetness, while the bubbles refresh.The Club Soda is great to use with all flavors of fruit juice. Thanks Kara.Read More
If you want to cut the sweetness in a fruit juice, try this. I didn't notice any fizz, it just tasted like watered down juice.Read More
Great non-alcoholic drink, but of course I couldn't resist adding a shot of vodka to liven it up!
This is a wonderful, easy and refreshing fruit drink that is perfect for outdoor parties.
I thought it tasted a bit odd.
The recipe submitter suggested we try this recipe using lemonade instead of cranberry juice, so I did. I like it. The carbonated water cuts the tartness and sweetness of the lemonade.
I have never in my life experienced a more wonderful drink! My kids are in love with it, and insist on drinking it everyday! I can't argue since it is so healthy. If it weren't so simple, I'd have thought a genius invented it. It has a perfect amount of everything! It made a difference in my life, and it can do the same for you.
I didn't care for this. It made me think of cranbery juice that has been diluted w/ melted ice. It would be okay for a kiddie cocktail I suppose.
