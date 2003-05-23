Juice Cooler

4
9 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Refreshing and not-too-sweet, this cooler is easy to make. You can always use lemonade instead of cranberry juice. Or use just about any type of fruit juice you prefer.

Recipe by Kara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour juice and carbonated water over ice. Garnish with a wedge of lime.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022