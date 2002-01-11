Frozen Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I love to drink these when I'm out on the town.

Recipe by Ann

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Place strawberries, ice cubes, sweet and sour mix and grenadine in a blender. Blend until smooth. Add more ice or less depending on your taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
