Manhattan
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
Actually I like the fact that this is a bit different. You can go anywhere and get the usual Manhatten, but this "shakes it up a bit."Read More
Manhattans are great, however, I would recommend 3/4 of an ounce of sweet vermouth, and a dash of angostura bitters. Because all the ingredients in a manhattan are clear you should stir rather than shake this cocktail. Use a mixing glass, add the ingredients (except the cherry), fill glass with ice, stir for about 15 seconds, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, add the cherry. Enjoy.Read More
not very authentic as far as Manhattans go, but I'm biased because I live there.
I may be a Minnesota girl, but I love a good Manhattan ~ I actually had my first one in Seatle, WA. This is an excellent recipe - burbon whisky is the way to go. Oh - and add a little splash of cherry juice!
A good Manhattan is one of my two favorite drinks. (The other is a dry Martini. ) I prefer a sour mash whiskey and mixed 2 to 1. But any favorite whiskey or bourbon will be just fine. But the most important step that no one has mentioned, is to chill the glasses in the freezer.
Our family always uses Seagrams VO - called a "VO Manhattan"...much tastier. My grandfather always added a dash of bitters and an orange slice (of course cherry is a must). The orange slice adds a nice surprise. We were all from Manhattan:)
How can you not like a Manhattan any way it comes? At least if you use a good sweet vermouth and Jack Daniel's. We usually reserve this drink for winter (don't really know why---just a preference), but when I saw that it needed a photo, I pulled out the ingredients (they keep forever). I know the purists are naysayers for this formula as stated, but, hey, it's all good! I must admit I wasn't sure whether the ice was supposed to stay in the drink or not. AND the marschino cherry is NOT optional!
perfect!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Perfect! Cheers!!
Use good but not excellent whiskey. It turns out very well. I still use bitters to add a bit of depth to the drink
