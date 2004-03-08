Manhattan

10 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
2 mins
prep:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ice into a shaker, and pour the vermouth and bourbon over the ice. Mix well. Pour drink into a cocktail glass, and garnish with a cherry.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022