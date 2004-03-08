How can you not like a Manhattan any way it comes? At least if you use a good sweet vermouth and Jack Daniel's. We usually reserve this drink for winter (don't really know why---just a preference), but when I saw that it needed a photo, I pulled out the ingredients (they keep forever). I know the purists are naysayers for this formula as stated, but, hey, it's all good! I must admit I wasn't sure whether the ice was supposed to stay in the drink or not. AND the marschino cherry is NOT optional!