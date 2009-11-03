Whiskey Sour

4.5
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this whisky and sweet and sour concoction in a squat glass.

Recipe by Patrick

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour whiskey and sweet and sour over ice cubes in a squat, old-fashioned glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0mg. Full Nutrition
