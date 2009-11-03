Whiskey Sour
Serve this whisky and sweet and sour concoction in a squat glass.
Made this for hubby and after adding an some sour mix, it was great! 1 ounce = 2 tablespoons so: 1/4 cup whiskey to 1/4 sour mix. We used calorie free sugar free sour mix (Baja Bob's) and it came out very good. We will definitely make this again. Like in a few minutes.Read More
Made this for hubby and after adding an some sour mix, it was great! 1 ounce = 2 tablespoons so: 1/4 cup whiskey to 1/4 sour mix. We used calorie free sugar free sour mix (Baja Bob's) and it came out very good. We will definitely make this again. Like in a few minutes.
I'm new here. I bought Holland House Whiskey Sour Mix and this recipe beats it all together. Love the way it goes together. I will try all as soon as I can.
Super easy to make at home for pennies, they charge big bucks at bars and restaurants for these. Can also use this recipe and sub Amaretto. Hubby loves these!
This was a staple in our house in the late '60s. Very easy. We use Daily's Sweet & Sour Mix. And, very important, use a shaker and ice when mixing the ingredients.
I've used this recipe for 30 years and my whole family looks at this as our "vacation drink".
Very good use a shaker.
good not great!
one of my favorite drinks of all times
I'd hardly call this a recipe... premixed sour and whiskey. Is the family recipe for stroganoff a box of Hamburger Helper? Kidding aside, if you're in a hurry and just want to pour something, it'll get the job done.
Used Fresca instead of sour mix, it tastes much less processed.
What a great drink. Can barely taste the whiskey.
2 shots whiskey ( I used Evan Williams) 1 sweet and sour mix. It was descent but not quite what I wanted added a table spoon of grenadine ??
