Cape Cod

4.6
23 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Vodka and Cranberry! Delicious!

Recipe by Annie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Into an old fashioned glass over ice cubes, pour vodka and cranberry juice. Squeeze lime wedge into drink, and then drop the wedge into the drink. Serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022