Cape Cod
Vodka and Cranberry! Delicious!
Vodka and Cranberry! Delicious!
You mean all this time I'd been drinking this and never knew to all it a Cape Cod??? Oh, well I guess you learn something new every day! At any rate whether you're like me and just call it Cranberry & Vodka or a little more sophisticated and call it a "Cape Cod" - Cheers!!!Read More
My husband introduced me to Diet-7Up with a splash of cranberry juice-straight cran juice is too tart for me-very tasty! Then I got the idea to add raspberry flavored vodka to the mix and it's even better!Read More
A classic... I use a tsp of lime juice and half a glass of cranberry with three shots of vodka.
This has been my favorite drink all summer. I usually add a splash of seltzer at the end to fizz it up. Flavored seltzers add new flavor twists. I've even shaken it up with the different flavors of cranberry (cranraspberry is a favorite). Very refreshing during the heat of summer and what better way to get your healthy juices in? :)
this is your basic cosmopolitan
There's a reason this drink is a classic, it's simple, delicious and beautiful. An old favorite that I am glad to revisit again and again.
I make these everytime we go on Vacation!...The lime just makes them!, I add a splash of lemon lime soda, thins it out & makes it a little bubbly!...;0)
I like to drink this in the summer in a tall glass, squeezing the lime wedge (or two) into the glass and topping off with club soda. I usually double the alcohol as I like my drinks stronger.
I'm with Jillian--- :-) and maybe if you just ask for vodka & cranberry you won't get charged for a "fancy" drink!! I know BARBARELLA107 thinks it's a basic cosmo, but I believe this drink came before the cosmo.... PLUS-- cosmos have Lime Juice & Triple Sec, which makes it sweeter... I love both so it doesn't matter to me!!
Nice Tang. Anyone who likes cranberries are sure to love this. The lime adds a bit of a twist. Enjoyable drink. One of my favorites.
my favorite! since i prefer sweeter drinks, i like to add a bit of grenadine syrup to it.
This was pretty good.
I use rasberry,cranberry light w/vodka and a slice of lime or not. YUM
I made this for my super bowl party and today I am making them again for the 4th of July.
All the time I've been making this I never knew it had a name. Very good and refreshing
I prefer using lite cranberry myself.
Hate to disagree....but this isn't a cosmo martini......they have cointreau in them.....this is just cocktail
Also great with flavored vodka (raspberry or orange are my favorites!!)
yes, but with peach schnopps added to make it a peach Cape cod. Yummie!!!! Adds a little sweetness to the tart cranberry juice.
It’s called a Cape Codder.
My favorite cocktail ever! I use diet cranberry juice and 100 proof Smirnoff with a slice of lime. It's virtually impossible to goof this simple drink up!
