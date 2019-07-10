Sautéed Swiss Chard with Parmesan Cheese

This was a really nice surprise! Hubby & I've never had Swiss Chard before and werent sure how it would taste but this really won us over! I made the recipe exactly as written and it was like we were eating something from an ellegant restaurant! He was asking for more of this the very next night and well, that's never happened before!! :-) Anyway, I'm growing beets and heard that the leaves can be used like swiss chard so since we cant really get enough of this new favorite, I'm thinking of throwing some in being that the chard does shrink and well, I just want more!! Thank you Danny for a wonderful recipe that I'll be making very often!