Sautéed Swiss Chard with Parmesan Cheese

Swiss chard is seasoned with lemon and Parmesan cheese in this simple, tasty recipe for Swiss chard on your stovetop!

Recipe by DannyBoy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter together in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in onion and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chard stems and white wine; simmer until the stems begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chard leaves and cook until just wilted.

  • Sprinkle lemon juice on top and stir to combine; add Parmesan cheese and season to taste with salt if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 202.4mg. Full Nutrition
