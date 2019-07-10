Sautéed Swiss Chard with Parmesan Cheese
Swiss chard is seasoned with lemon and Parmesan cheese in this simple, tasty recipe for Swiss chard on your stovetop!
A nice and healthy recipe for Swiss chard! For those who find it too bitter, try adding some heavy cream to the cooked vegetables.Read More
A nice and healthy recipe for Swiss chard! For those who find it too bitter, try adding some heavy cream to the cooked vegetables.
Oh Man!!! This was GOOD! First time trying swiss chard, and there were no leftovers. Even the kids ate it! I fried up 2 slices of chopped up bacon with the olive oil/butter mixture and cooked the onions a little longer than called for in the recipe and the carmelized flavor gave it a nice depth. Also, I threw in about a half a cup of minced carrots with the onions because they were going to go bad in the fridge if I didn't. So I added the garlic after the onions and carrot were happy so it didn't burn. I will use this recipe again and again!!!
YUM. The best chard recipe I've encountered yet! It is said that chard is "the valedictorian of vegetables," because it's so high in so many nutrients. I added about 1/4 c of golden raisins when I added the wine, and let them plump as they simmered. The tiny bursts of sweetness were amazing with the slightly bitter greens. I never thought of using Parm with greens before, but it was wonderful! Thanks for the recipe - it's going into my recipe box!
For those of you looking for the perfect side dish to complete your Italian dinner, look no further. I grew up with this stuff, love it, and was interested to try this variation of what I'm used to - the addition of white wine and lemon (the Parmesan being optional). I've always prepared this for the most part just as this submitter directs, occasionally adding bacon, and omitting the olive oil, which I did this time. There's really no need to measure anything, just pop on some Dean Martin or Andrea Bocelli , have a glass of wine, and cook to your heart's content. This was delicious, just as Swiss Chard always is as far as I'm concerned....and I did love the addition of the white wine and lemon!
My 1st attempt at Swiss Chard as we don't get it in our remote area as a rule. Very tasty recipe and I'll do this again. I also may cut back on the butter. I used just a tsp or so of lemon and it was fine. Was a great combination with salmon steaks!
This is a quite nice recipe. It's toothy and delicious. I cut the stems into matchstick size pieces and simmered them for 10 minutes instead of five minutes. I added a can of drained garbanzo beans (as was suggested by someone else) at the same time I added the leaves. This helped round out and make this into a very satifying and tasty dish. Thank you, DannyBoy.
I just made this tonight, and I agree with the reviews-it was excellent! I followed the recipe save for subbing shallot for red onion(like the flavor better). I wanted to try Swiss chard, but wasn't sure what to do with it. Now I know! I'm making it again tomorrow!
Since I was unable to find Swiss Chard at my local grocer, I used some fresh locally grown Kale. It worked great! I actually cut out the stems and just used the leaves, and was thrilled with the result. Very flavorful.
This is awesome. I had never cooked swiss chard before but got some at the market. I came home to find a recipe and found this! Totally yummy and had such a nice bite to it. I used lime juice and white onion b/c that's what I had on hand and it was scrumpious!
This is the only chard recipe my very picky husband will eat. He even said it was "very good"! I rarely have lemons on hand, so I have used white vinegar a couple of times with success. I also always use dry vermouth in place of white wine, because the vermouth is shelf-stable and easier to keep in the pantry. According to America's Test Kitchen, vermouth is almost always an excellent--or preferable--substitution for dry white wine. Update: I have made this at least once a week for several weeks in a row, and my husband has yet to complain. I'm even starting to look forward to eating this dish, and I'm not a vegetable lover. Yum!
I have never been big on cooked greens, but after seeing swiss chard as a basket ingredient on a cooking show decied to give it a try. I ran across this recipe and it is AWESOME. Even my husband, who usually gives me grief about different foods, went back for seconds and thirds! Thanks for sharing this recipe. BTW--this is my first rating on allrecipies after using this site for over 7 years. Recipe was that good I decided I had to sign up.
We are a swiss chard loving household, but I must confess to always cutting out the center rib and throwing it away along with the stems. I was hesitant to use them in this recipe but I am very glad that I did. Served with chicken and mashed sweet potatoes, this veggie stole the show. The white wine and lemon seasoned the chard perfectly. Even using less butter and oil than the recipe called for, the flavor was delectable. I will definitely make this a healthy and delicious vegetable a regular at our table.
very good! My first shot at Swiss Chard, my son planted it in my garden! All the kids loved it and my mother in-law! I followed direction and added some yellow pepper because I had it. A word to the wise, a bunch of swiss chard does not go a long way, it shrinks to make small servings.
What a wonderful way to prepare chard. The technique of separating the stems from the leaf really helps to cut the bitterness. The garlic, onion and parmesan cheese totally makes this crazy good. My vegetable-phobic sons gobbled this down without an argument. I will make this again for sure.
I have never cooked swiss chard before and because of this recipe it will be a staple in future. Wow...tasty and so good for you! I will cut down on the fats in future to make it more healthy as I don't see any need for 4 tbsps of oil and butter for it to work out.
Delicious! So glad I tried it. This is my first review, prompted by how good this was. Although I did quadruple the cheese... I'm Italian. I also used grated lemon rind in addition to the lemon juice, and I used chicken broth instead of white wine, but only because I had finished the wine.
Pretty good. Don't use too much onion or that's all you'll taste, and go easy on the lemon juice.
Wow! This is delicious. If you've never tried Swiss chard, you should. Just wow!
This was a really nice surprise! Hubby & I've never had Swiss Chard before and werent sure how it would taste but this really won us over! I made the recipe exactly as written and it was like we were eating something from an ellegant restaurant! He was asking for more of this the very next night and well, that's never happened before!! :-) Anyway, I'm growing beets and heard that the leaves can be used like swiss chard so since we cant really get enough of this new favorite, I'm thinking of throwing some in being that the chard does shrink and well, I just want more!! Thank you Danny for a wonderful recipe that I'll be making very often!
I picked-up some fresh Swiss Chard at the farmers market the other day, and was looking for a recipe that didn't have bacon in it. Trust me I love bacon, but I just wanted to find something new. This was perfect, and my whole house smelled wonderful while cooking. I didn't need to change a thing. This will be my new "go to" Swiss Chard recipe. Thank you for sharing!
Fabulous! I have never used SC either but I will make this again. I doubled the "sauce" ingredients and added a bunch of beet leaves as well, due to my recent CSA pick up. Thanks for the great recipe!
Made exactly according to recipe and it was soooo delicious. Loved the slight crunchiness of the stems. Never eaten swiss chard before and my husband and I are now big fans!!
If you have been looking for something to do with swiss card, this recipe is the way to go. I always thought swiss chard was flavorless and boring. Wow this recipe changed my opinion. Now I'm hooked!! The only changes I made were to make it healthier by cutting the fat. I skipped the butter, and only used enough olive oil spray to coat the pan. Have to say, it couldn't have been any more delicious! The fresh grated parm really made the flavors pop.
Seems to me many people who 5-starred this recipe added cream, bacon, or more cheese. That, to me, kind of defeats the purpose of a vegetable side dish. Made as the recipe directed, my veggie-loving kidlet didn't like this at all, and now doesn't want to try this vegetable another way. I wasn't crazy about the wine flavor in this (I cook with wine so that's not the problem). Bottom line, I won't make this again.
Fantastic recipe. Red wine vinegar is great instead of the wine and lemon juice. But the recipe is also great as is. I have used the basic ingredients for this recipe with beets and beet greens and it is fantastic. I sautee the beets for a long time and then add the greens at the end. Yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe makes swiss chard something that I may actually dream about. We made a bunch last night, my husband and I ate the whole thing, and today I am wishing I had more in the house. I even cut the oil, butter and parm in half (just adding a bit more butter at the very end for a little more richness). Try it!!!!
I liked the taste,but my swiis chard was "stringy" I could hardly chew it. I chopped the stems and cooked alot longer than 5min? I don't know what I did wrong?I give it 5 stars because the taste was great!
Great recipe! I've made it a few times and each time forget to buy the white wine- it's great without it! But one of these times I'll remember and try it.
I've never had Swiss Chard before. My family and I LOVED it, including my 5-year-old! I made it exactly as the recipe says to.
I have made this several times with swiss chard from my garden. Everyone in my family loves it. I substitute most, if not all, the wine for balsamic vinegar and find it's even better!
I liked this one. (The Hubbs, not a major fan of veg in general, tolerated/ate it -- with, of course, his obligatory dab of mayo...to each his own...). Swiss Chard is my father's favorite vegetable, so it kind of "took me back". Kind of hard to go wrong with fresh-from-the-garden greens (thank-you, Texas growing season...) I used chicken broth instead of the wine and added just a splash of lemon with the parm, plus salt and fresh-ground pepper at the finish. Overall, a good recipe, and I expect to be making it again. Thanks!
This was my first time growing and eating Swiss Chard. I love this recipe, simple, quick, and good.
Excellent! I just made this, using the Swiss chard from my garden. I've never grown or cooked it before. I did add a couple slices of chopped bacon, and it was so delicious!
Not that good. Sorry.
Oh my goodness, was this amazing! I've never had Swiss chard before, but I've always ben curious to try it since I always see it at the supermarket. I'm so glad that I gave it a shot! I used rainbow chard for this recipe, and not only was it delicious, but it was very attractive, too. I recommend this recipe! I followed it exactly and was very pleased with the result.
A good basic recipe. I left out red onion, white wine butter; used canola oil. However, I added Mediterranean olive salad (with capers and red peppers) to the minced garlic and stems. Tasted great with parmesan! Next time I'll try balsamic vinegar.
Fabulous! I usually only eat chard because I know it's good for me. This, however, totally changed my opinion of chard.! It was so delicious I went back for seconds before even starting on the main course! Definitely a keeper!
I just received a box of produce and it included a bunch of chard that I had no idea what to do with. This was my first time even tasting it and I am so glad I found this recipe to make it with. It was delicious and easy to make. I used chicken stock instead of white wine, because I was out. I will try it with the wine next time, but it was still great. Thank you! Even though I avoided it all my life because for some reason I imagined it would be too difficult to cook or not taste good, I am now a chard convert.
Swiss chard is versatile. I was looking for a different yet still easy way to prepare this mass of green leaves and stalks. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try, which I made as stated. Using a cast iron skillet, the butter, oil, garlic and onion aroma instantly made my stomach growl. Chard stems and leaves are quite fragrant as well, further enhancing my appetite once added to the mix. Parmesan, white wine and lemon juice add a light punch of flavor above the deeper tones of garlic and onion. Overall, the combination of ingredients made for an easy, tasty side dish that went well with marinated chicken breasts.
Our favorite recipe for swiss chard, and even kale. We receive an organic veggie bag weekly and were overwhelmed with greens this year. We were desperate to find a few recipes so we would not get bored. We stumbled on this one and now make it every chance we get. We add red pepper flakes, and sometimes veggie broth and cook it down for more depth of flavor.
This was so yummy! I used Rainbpw Chard because I can never find Swiss Chard. The rainbow chard added beautiful fun colors. My family loves this.
Delicious recipe! We added more garlic simply because we love garlic. The only thing I can add is to make sure everything is chopped and diced before starting to cook, it's a pretty quick dish to prepare after the chopping and dicing. Swiss Chard is LOADED with antioxidants so I'm glad we found a recipe we can eat often!
I am eating this as I write this review. I'm trying to eat more greens and now I love Swiss Chard. The recipe was quick and easy and I made it for one. I believe the wine, lemon juice and parmesan cheese make your taste buds dance. Thank you!
Surprisingly good!
Very good! The firm texture from the stems with the nutty flavor of the Parmesan gives it the heartiness of having nuts. The lemon gives this nuttiness a good balance. I had considered adding bacon but opted against it and was glad I did not, it would have been unnecessary and redundant in this wonderfully textured, colored, and balanced dish. I look forward to making this again. Next time I will cut the oil and/or butter. I did add a couple teaspoons of bacon grease so may omit butter altogether next time. I added a bit more Parmesan as well. Also was not sure how much a bunch is but happened the right amount this time!
Excellent side dish and easy to put together. Used soy cheese and skipped the butter. Also upped up the garlic and added a healthy dose of crushed red pepper.
I carmelized the onions and no wine....but surprise my 14 year old ate it!!!
This is the best chard I've ever eaten! I made the recipe exactly as written using fresh chard from my garden. Thanks to all the fabulous cooks out there that share their recipes and keep me from being in a food rut!!! P.S. If you grow chard and have an aphid problem (like me), soak the chard in some salt water, and that will remove the little devils:)
Delicious, used shallots instead, wine was awesome to bring out the taste :)
GREAT recipe! I didn't have wine but another reviewer suggested chicken broth as a sub and it was great. I think the wine would be better, which is why I'm still rating 5 stars. Other reviewers suggested bacon as an addition and I think that would be great, too! Will definitely make this again and again - SO SO good!
This recipe was fabulous! We've never had Swiss Chard until we grew some this year in our garden, and now we love it! We will definitely make this again and again!
I just didn't like this. It was very bitter and there was too much wine and oil.
I just joined a CSA & now need to try foods I never had before. I made this last (nervous to eat Swiss Chard) and loved it. Who Knew??
OMG!!! This is now my favorite veggie because of this recipe!!! SO GOOD!!! Can't wait to make it again! Thanks so much!
First time preparing Swiss Chard and first time ever reviewing a recipe...just loved it! I added a pinch of dried chipotle flakes for an added bit of smoky zing...yummy!
We loved this recipe. Even my 4 year old ate it happily! I just left out the wine because I didn't have it on hand, but cooked the onions/garlic a little longer to caramelize it a bit. Delicious, I look forward to trying it including the wine too.
I was very excited to try this recipe but I wasn't thrilled with the results. It was slightly bitter and otherwise just bland. I like all of the ingredients so I may attempt again.
This was so good, my picky 17 year old son ate it all and LIKED it! I did add the bacon. Mmmmmm!!!
We got Swiss Chard in our CSA shares, and this was the very first time we've ever had chard. We didn't have red onions, so we substituted shallots instead. Omitted the butter and added 2 tbsp of heavy cream to cut any bitterness out of the chard. It was AMAZING. Creamy, Sweet, and Salty. A perfect compliment to a pasta dish! If you are planning on making this dish for a large crowd get LOTS of chard! More then you think you'll need.as the greens will cook down by more the half.
This is a keeper! Easy and so delicious. We chomped our way through a huge amount of fresh chard from our garden thanks to this recipe.
This was amazing! It was the first time I tried swiss chard, so was quite unsure about how it would turn out. In fact, I was prepared for the possibility I might have to throw the whole thing out if it wasn't good. Imagine my surprise when, with the first bite, I discovered that I LOVE it! Any recipe that makes you love something you thought you might hate deserves 5 stars in my opinion! The only change I made was to substitute chicken broth for the white wine.
Absolutely loved it - had a friend suggest cooking kale with garlic and onions but had some chard in the garden not kale. Found this recipe when looking to see if there was something similar to the Kale suggestion. I enjoy cooking though don't do so regularly and so I am less confident in making new dishes but this was delicious and easy. Will probably try it with Kale as well.
made as directed, but added the salt, just a little pink sea salt and it was too salty.. so I added fresh spinach to the pan and then added the rest of the veggies and cheese back into the pan. I also used bright lights swiss chard from my garden. THe colors were beautiful and it was delicious. I think the spinach was a nice addition. Thanks!!
I have been afraid of Swiss Chard since I was a kid and my dad would try to make us eat it. Last year it came up in my garden in the middle of my lettuce, and it frightened me again, so I let it die. When I got it in a basket of vegetables that I bought from a co-op group the other day, I decided to be brave and at least give it a chance. This recipe was so amazing, that I ate every bite of it by myself! I made it exactly as written, except substituted chicken broth for the wine. Yum yum yum can't wait to make it again soon. My dad would be proud.
Whole family Loved this recipe. Different! Brings out the taste of the swiss chard.
This was sooooo good! Prepared exactly as directed except substituted chicken stock for wine as suggested by others. My husband and 9 yr old daughter even liked it (and they don't normally like greens of any kind)! The three of us finished off a whole bunch of chard, now I have a way to get them to eat their greens! Thanks!
This is the best swiss chard recipe I have ever had. It was not the least bit bitter at all. Made my wife *very* happy as she has been trying a number of things with chard without being able to quite get the bitterness out. We also added some shiitake mushrooms. Mmmmmmm.
I really liked this recipe. The only change I made was substituting chicken broth for the wine and about 2 Tbsp lemon juice; it was very tasty. I may try adding some toasted pine nuts next time. I had 1.5 lbs chard and, after trimming, it served three very generously and would easily have served 4.
Planted swiss chard in the garden this year and we really enjoyed this recipe! Thanks.
Totally delish! I added more onion and garlic, becuase that is what I do...and added a little grated goat gouda on top. Yum!
Love it, I used a few squirts spray butter, 1 tbls evo, and a dash of splenda to the recipie. I also omitted the wine and used OM Bacon ready to use bacon bits (found by the other bacon bits a the grocery store) approx 2 tablespoons full. Very flavorful.
I have never made swiss chard before and am so glad I decided to try this recipe. It was excellent! I made it as a side to baked cod and brown rice. I will definitely be making this again! Great recipe!
This was my first time cooking swiss chard and this recipe was very good . I will be making this again.
This is supberb. This is my 2nd time making it in 4 days. I love chard and this is by far one of the best recipes using it.
Beautiful dish - great flavors. I used a sweet onion because it's what I had and it worked well. I used Parm shavings and just a couple squirts of lemon juice and it was wonderful. As I do with lots of leftovers, I threw them on top of a salad with other toppings and called it lunch. Great!
Really good. Tho this is the first time I have made swiss chard, it is one I will stick with in the future. I just used chicken broth versus wine (none on hand) and it was great! Recommend a good parmesan cheese for depth/flavor. tasty
Excellent! I added a little Pomegranate Infused Red Wine Vinegar in leiu of Lemon Juice and added Romano Cheese instead of Parmesan. Really good. Thanks!
I used rainbow chard, really colorful. My daughter loved the leaves but not the stems. I enjoyed the texture of the stems.
This is a very easy, elegant side dish that would go well with anything except red meat. (The high iron in the chard would not compliment red meat's iron flavor). I made this per the recipe and also with red chard, both worked well.
I thought this was just okay. I'm sorry that I didn't like it more. It could be that I just love swiss chard all by itself. Just steamed in a tiny bit of chicken broth. It's a mild tasting veggie and I don't think it needed all these extra ingredients. But that's just my opinion. Obviously there are plenty of people who really liked this recipe.
Now I know what to do with swiss chard! This recipe is not only easy but tasty.
Tastes great! I was out of white wine and parmesan so I used red win and feta and it was fine!
This was alright. Probably won't bother to make it again.
I grow Swiss Chard year round in Florida and I'm always looking for another recipe for this - just wanted to tell you that this is, by far, the best one yet. I wouldn't change a thing on this one!
Very tasty! We used rainbow chard, white onion, and substituted mushroom/veggie broth for the white wine due to current kitchen inventory. I also tossed in some (veggie) bacon bits for a bit of a smoky flavor. Delicious! I think this would be great served with quinoa or a rice dish - will do that next time.
We grew chard for the first time this winter and had no clue how to prepare it. This recipe is easy, delicious, and fast. We like it so much, we will probably use it at least once a week until we finish all the chard in the garden!
Delicious!!! I used extra red onion and garlic for a stronger flavor!
Pretty good! For me it could have been a little more flavorful, plus I but in a can a garbanzo beans (as suggested) when I put in the leaves, but I should have put them in before that...they weren't too well-cooked. Very nice and nutritious side dish, I'll keep experimenting with it...I want to try with raisins too!
I have never had Swiss Chard before and I must say, I was pleasantly surprised! I will definitely eat this again. I did add turkey bacon though and the flavors were delicious!
This is the best recipe for swiss chard. I love swiss chard and made this to introduce my children and husband to swiss chard. I made it two ways one with and one without the onion for the kids. It was so amazingly good. I could eat my swiss chard like this all day! It is super easy and quick. I made it as a side dish to some bbq pork chops. I actually served the pork chops on the bed of this swiss chard.
I had high hopes for this recipe based upon other reviews, but I made the recipe exactly as per the directions and I did not enjoy it. I'm going to try the leftover in soup as I'm trying very hard to not throw food away
I was skeptical about making this, as I don't think I have ever eaten swiss chard. Oh my gosh, am I glad that I did! I just made this as a side dish for my anniversary dinner. I can not even being to tell you how great this was! Rave reviews with the first bite my husband took. We will be eating this quite a bit, since we have a ton of swiss chard in our garden right now.
This is a great recipe! I added butter beans, red bell pepper, and walnuts. I also used half a bulb of garlic, a whole sweet onion, lime juice and 4 Tbl. Low-fat Parmesan blend. Delicious & versatile. I will make this again. Thank you, DannyBoy.
This is so easy to make, yet so DELICIOUS! I like the tanginess of the lemon juice.
Loved it! A repeat! Not a big fan of swiss chard, but wanted to add it to my diet for nutritional bennies. Now I know I will eat it more.
Great recipe!
Yum yum! I didn't have white wine open so I skipped it and it was still the only swiss chard I've ever liked. Also, my chard loving mom said it was the best she's ever had.
I've made this with kale, collards, and chard. It's all delicious.
