Martini
This is the perfect cosmopolitan drink - very dry, and very smooth.
This will make a good martini, but I suggest using 3 oz of a premium gin. Another key component to a GREAT martini is it being very well chilled. Start with your glass filled with crushed ice and water to chill glass. (pour out when glass is well chilled) Stanless steel shakers work best because they rapidly take the cold from the ice. 3 queen olives are a must.
There should be a lot less vermouth. I use half a cap. Also, the recipe forgets to mention that martinis can be served down, on the rocks. If you do shake it, keep in mind that the whole point of shaking is to aerate the liquor, which changes the taste - so shake it well, not gently. If you want, you can add baby pickled onions on a pick instead of an olive, in which case it is called a Gibson martini.
Nice and dry!
This martini is one of the driest and perfect ones that I've had in a long while. Thanks Jen!
a little to much vermouth
Thought it was awful but I don't drink much, so that could be why.
Bond got it all wrong. I was a "shaker" too because of him until I tasted a "stirred".
Yummy and impresses the guests! Use large olives and plastic toothpicks
I've given you three stars as how a man makes his martini is a very personal thing; however, that for me is not the way you make a gin martini. Winston Churchill: "The way to make the perfect Martini is to pour an ice cold gin, drop an olive in it and bow in the direction of France". This is almost definitely a misquote. Winston is correct about the vermouth though, if he may be exaggerating slightly. The way I make one is to fill a shaker with ice, pour in about the same measure or vermouth as you have there, but, shake with just the vermouth so that the ice gets a covering, then pour the liquid away. I then pour in the gin gin gently as to not bruise it and stir it rather than shake it to retain the flavour. Always Noilly Prat dry vermouth and always a top shelf gin. Stuffed olive or flamed lemon rind is fine, dirtyness is to your own discretion
Great recipe, with the nice balance of gin and vermouth. After all, a dry martini refers to dry vermouth, not the lack of it.
