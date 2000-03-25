Pickle Rollups
A quick finger food that everybody loves, and you can vary the meat according to your taste. My friends like salami or corned beef best.
This is a family favorite especially for Open House Menu's. One suggestion make sure the pickles are thoroughly dried with paper towel, so the cream cheese will hold. I usually refrigerator 30 mn. before slicing.Read More
This is a family favorite especially for Open House Menu's. One suggestion make sure the pickles are thoroughly dried with paper towel, so the cream cheese will hold. I usually refrigerator 30 mn. before slicing.
My grandma makes these all the time for family gatherings, although she serves hers as whole pickles, not sliced. (Note: the whole pickle version needs a toothpick to keep the "wrapping" in place.) I've also seen a version of this where horseradish was added into the cream cheese.
I do this with ham... it is so much easier to cut if you make them the night before, wrap them in aluminum foil, and stick them in the fridge. The next day they are much easier to cut.
These are delicious BUT... try them with pickled asparagus spear tips (Bought at Trader Joes) insted of pickles, and you've got something really special, and 1,000 times more tasty!
I normally make these using ham and flour tortillas. However, I tried half using just the corned beef and pickles as the recipe indicates and the other half using the corned beef, pickles AND tortillas (ofcourse, this means adding a thin layer of cream cheese over the torillas to make the whole thing stick/roll properly). Pretty good but the ones in the torillas disappeared more quickly than those without (I guess its just preference). The corned beef is pretty good (considering it's not a favorite meat of mine). Just a note: I did not need nearly as much cream cheese as the recipe calls for...unless you like your spread really thick!
these pickles are great. they are a real crowd pleaser.
My mother used to make these, and we always thought they were such a special treat. They are also excellent with asparagus spears !
I used sweet pickles instead of dill pickles and also a thicker lunch meat. They turned out great and everyone loved them!
Simple and delicious. You can't go wrong. I used sweet pickles and dill pickles and enjoyed them both. My wife loved them.
Great recipe! This flew off the plate at my family gathering. I modified the recipe some. I definetly did not need as much cream cheese it called for, and I also added a ranch dip seasoning packet to the cream cheese before spreading for some extra flavor. I used black forest ham, turkey, and bologna. Small dill gherkins were the best.
Great appetizer!
I make these a couple of different ways. But the most popular with my family is, sliced ham with pickled asparagus. And the cream cheese spreads a little easier if you pat the slices of ham dry with a paper towel first.
will experiment with flavored cheeses
These are a big hit everytime I take them to a party. They are gone almost immediately. I do use sliced luncheon ham instead, but will definitely try with pastrami. I spread cream cheese on the ham, place either baby pickles on or dill spears. Then I roll them up tightly and cut into about 1- 1 12 inch pieces. You can use toothpicks if you choose to hold together, but I find it is a waste and they look better without. Makes alot. I used one package (16 ounce) ham, one package cream cheese and 1 1/2 tall jars baby pickles. YUMMY!!
I have made these for years but with ham instead of pastrami. They sound odd but once you try them, they are delicious. I have made them for potlucks and even for my lunch. You can lighten it up by using low fat or fat free cream cheese too. Personally, I think Claussen pickles are the best for this recipe since they are more firm but I have used off brand pickles as well.
This is one of my faves! I like to call them "Frog Eyes" (everyone loves that name!). Also, it helps to dry the pickle and ham both well before wrapping. Veggie cream cheese is yummy in this as well! Enjoy!
I made these to take to a dinner. I used sweet pickles but followed the recipe otherwise. I think that the dill pickles would probably be better. They weren't awful but definitely not great. The adults ate a few of them but the kids wouldn't touch them. I left with almost as many as I had brought. Guess the group I made them for it just wasn't there thing. I would be sure you have some big time pickle lovers before you waste your time making these.
These are a favorite of my family. They have loved them for years. We use ham, and sometimes substitute green olives for the pickles, or even green onion with horseradish in the cream cheese. Yummy!!!!
My family really likes these. I used veggie style cream cheese and a thicker ham slice. It does work better if you do dry off the pickle. Otherwise they flatten and are not as pretty.
I had this recently at a party, I wondered how something so simple could be so good. I am having a party tomorrow, and I will be serving these.
We make these all the time, I add a packet of onion soup mix and 1/2 cup of sour cream for a creamer texture.
I made this at a christmas party and filled half with the dill pickles and the other half with sliced jalepenos. They all were great and left with a clean dish.
Very disappointing.
Yummy, I have made this several times for school/family functions and they are always eaten up! I use light cream cheese and a variety of meats.....ham, honey ham, turkey, chicken. Haven't used pastrami because we do not like it. My kids just LOVE these & me too!!!
I love these things. I use hard salami though. Make alot, they disappear fast.
I love this one!! i love pickles too... i usually use thin sliced ham instead of sliced pastrami. you will get hooked!
I make these with dried beef and they go so quickly. Everybody loves them.
These make for a fun appetizer. I used wafer meat pastrami and it didn't have much kick. So I used a piece of wafer meat honey turkey and it turned out more flavorful. Also, try to dry off the pickle before wrapping.
I love this recipe, I been looking for this recipe for years, I have not had it since I was a little girl, thank you so much! it was good....lol
I make these with dried beef (the kind in the jars) and they tasted really good. I found the cream cheese also spreads easier on dried beef than other meats.
My family has been making these for years but we like to use the genoa salami with the dill pickles and cream cheese. We call them "Frog Eyes", definitely a crowd pleaser.
I used ham instead of the pastrami and they turned out great.
I used turkey pastami because I like it. This was a wonderful alternative then the same old ham or beef roll ups
Absolutely wonderful! I probably would add to the recipe to let them chill for a while before you cut them into bite sizes.
We also used turkey and ham for the deli meat and everyone loved them.
perfect but to kick up flavor a little bit add horseradish to these yummy polish pickles. Just stir into the cream cheese.
I make something similar to this, I use hot ham cut thick and slice green onions (scallions), we call these "green eyes". Everyone loves them.
This is good. The first ones I had used thin ham instead and a whole pickle inside, then sliced. Better tasting than you would think. People really went for them.
good... pretty basic, but nice to add a different type of taste to a bunch of other appetizers.
Great go to appetizer! I use dried beef and spreadable herb cream cheese with mini dills.
rather good
We’ve been making these for years, but with sweet baby gherkins! We like it much more than with the dill pickles.
I've made these with both pastrami and turkey and they're equally delicious. I add horseradish and a little bit of garlic powder to the cream cheese for more flavor. They're always a hit, never have any left over.
A huge hit at get togethers. I used spears just to make the bites chunkier. Just some advise..make sure your cream cheese is either whipped or very soft and that you pastrami is cut thick enough so that when you spread the cream cheese it doesn't shred. Very easy to make!
My family made the roll ups with ham.
Awesome as is. This is our go to appetizer because everyone loves it and it’s also keto friendly!
