Pickle Rollups

4.4
57 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 17
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A quick finger food that everybody loves, and you can vary the meat according to your taste. My friends like salami or corned beef best.

Recipe by CDTHATSME

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread cream cheese over a meat slice to cover. Place a pickle piece on one end, and roll the meat up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces, and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 79.7mg; sodium 1103.4mg. Full Nutrition
