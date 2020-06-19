Super-Simple, Super-Spicy Mongolian Beef

1 of 466

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. I marinated the meat for 24 hours. Instead of red pepper flakes I used 1 Tbl of Mongolian Fire Oil, which added a hint of fire but nothing you need a drink close by for. I also cooked half a white onion, half a red onion, 1/2 a cup of left over red bell pepper and some julienned carrots. Cooked the Onions and Peppers separately in a Tbl. Sesame oil and a Tbl. of Mongolian Fire oil (found in the Asian section of your local grocery) and a Tsp of minced garlic. I used sirloin instead cutting into thin strips. Mixed the Veggies back in at the end and then served it over Oven Brown Rice (found on this side). I have an excellent local Mongolian restaurant we love, sad to say I can now make it better, cheaper, and faster at home. This dish is defiantly going into the dinner rotation! Helpful (144)

Rating: 5 stars Very very good. I would make it again . Works very well in the crock pot. The beef comes out very tender and full of flavor. My husband loved it and ask me to make it again real soon. Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars I've tried a few other Mongolian Beef recipes, but this is the best one so far! I used sirloin steak and reduced the garlic and definitely decreased the red pepper like the other reviewers said. I only used 1/2 tsp and it was perfect. This was so good and even got the approval of my husband! I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars I rarely rate recipes on here, but I have to say this one deserves it - with a few minor changes. Definitely decrease the red pepper to 1 tsp. (That's plenty) I marinate the meat always for 24 hours. Lightly saute up veggies of your choice before adding the meat and it turns out to be a quick, easy, delicious every-day meal. Thanks to the submitter - this will be a favorite in our picky home! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! So flavorful! I have had a hard time finding chinese food recipes that I like, and this is probably the best I've tried. Only change was that I used 1 tsp. instead of 1 TBS of red pepper flakes... and it still had quite a bit of heat!! Even hubby said there were some hot bites. I cut some carrots from our garden into matchsticks and stir-fried those into the dish as well. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars VERY EASY VERY GOOD. One thing I felt this was missing was a SAUCE to serve it with. Even without it this is wonderful but DEFINITELY TOO SALTY with regular soy sauce. I wanted to try it as written and I regret it now (and I'm certainly not afraid of salt). Regarding the sauce I suppose you could double the marinade but I think it would be really REALLY salty. Use low sodium soy sauce as other suggested and this would be a 5 star. I used flank steak / marinated for a day. VERY good. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This is a superb recipe for the wonderful flavors you get from such little effort. I have made this recipe about 15 times or so. I always add one tablespoon of peanut sauce (different from peanut oil) to the marinade. Because flank steak has gotten so expensive by me, I usually use fajita meat, but the last time I cooked it I sprung for the flank steak, and it was worth the extra cost. I usually make it with a side of white rice and teriyaki vegetables and mix it all together. Great submission! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! I used a flat iron steak, which is always so tender. Instead of slicing the beef first, I marinated it, and then my husband grilled it. Then I cut it up and sauteed it with the green onions and some of the marinade. We served it with whole grain brown rice --it was really good! Will definitely make this one again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Doubled up on the marinade. After draining from the meat I added some water and boiled to have a saucier dish. Helpful (15)