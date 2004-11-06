Bavarian Style Meatballs

I make a slightly modified version of this recipe, as a few others have mentioned. I picked up the recipe from an old coworker, and she had picked it up from one of her previous coworkers. It's obviously a potluck favorite! Now that I'm making it, everyone is always complimenting me and asking for the recipe! I just buy a 32 oz bag of traditional frozen meatballs. I thaw them overnight because I take it to work and assemble/cook it there, but if you're not pressed for time you can use frozen too. I'm very interested to try out baking them first... I'd like to see if they are a little crispier while sitting in the crockpot! Anyhow, I just dump the meatballs in the crockpot, add a 12oz bottle of chili sauce, a can of whole berry cranberry sauce, a 14 oz can of sauerkraut and 3/4 cup brown sugar. (I've used 1 cup brown sugar and it's just as good) Cook on high for 3 hours or so, stirring twice while cooking and again before serving. SUPER easy and SUPER delicious! There's always plenty of sauce and sauerkraut leftover -- so I'm not sure why you would add water or twice the amount of sauerkraut.