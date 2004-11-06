Bavarian Style Meatballs

4.4
149 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 28
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

These are very good, and very easy; the meatballs are made in cooked in a slow cooker. I sometimes like to add a can of chunk pineapple when I make them, and then I substitute pineapple juice for the water.

Recipe by Ter Denlinger

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine chili sauce, cranberry sauce, sauerkraut, water, and brown sugar. Mix well. Pour sauce and meatballs in a slow cooker, stir.

  • Cook, covered, at a medium temperature for 4 hours. Stir occasionally to coat meatballs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 76.7g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 49.5mg; sodium 1953.5mg. Full Nutrition
