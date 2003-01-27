Chicken Wraps

Boneless chicken wrapped with bacon and pineapple. My family loves these. You could dip them into spicy mustard if desired.

By KARENFRITTS

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Wrap with about 1/3 slice of bacon, thread onto toothpick, and top with pineapple chuck. Marinate for 4 hours or longer in teriyaki sauce.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place marinated appetizers onto parchment lined baking sheets. Bake for 20 minutes, or until chicken is done and bacon golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 2703mg. Full Nutrition
