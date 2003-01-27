Chicken Wraps

These were fantastic. You must make a few alterations as I've tried these a few ways and the recipe listed above definitely needs a few changes. First, you HAVE to cook the bacon prior to wrapping the chicken, just get it past raw (make sure it can to bend to wrap your chicken). This will cook off some of the grease and give you crisper bacon even without the broiling some folks have suggested. Also ensure you use the marinade sauce liberally. I found for best results, marinade overnight and ensure the chicken is swimming in the sauce. Finally, I like to cook the chicken a little longer than recommended. I usually cook until the teriyaki sauce run-off in the baking sheet is bubbling and caramelized. These took some prep. time, but its well worth it. Ridiculously good and well worth the effort.