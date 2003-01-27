Chicken Wraps
Boneless chicken wrapped with bacon and pineapple. My family loves these. You could dip them into spicy mustard if desired.
I made these for a party & everyone said they loved them. Funny, one person actually thought they were bacon-wrapped scallops even after she ate them! My husband liked them very much also, which is always a plus. I didn't have parchment paper to bake them on, just tin foil, and so there was a lot of grease from the bacon. It might not be a bad idea to brown them in a pan first, drain on paper towels and then bake to finish.Read More
I cut up one breast to try this recipe and it was a hit. I made some marinated, and some not. The ones that weren't marinated had more of the pineapple flavor. My husband suggested adding the pineapple piece just before baking the marinated ones, instead of marinating it too. Definitely will make this again.
I tried this as a main dish, and it turned out very well. I was serving 8 so I doubled the recipe. It got a lot of compliments but I don't think I will do it again the same way. Sticking all those toothpicks got to be a problem. Also, cooking time increases dramatically. I would up broiling them for 5 mintues to cook the bacon (watching the parchment every second). I'm going to do it again with water chestnuts and maybe bell pepper. Just marinate the chicken, put it in the pan with the chestnuts and pepper slices, cover it with bacon strips and then with chunk pineapple.
This was excellent. I tried the wraps with reduced fat turkey bacon and lite teriyaki sauce to accompany a salad with crispy rice noodles, cashews. Will definitely keep it as a favorite. Try it!
This was a really good receipe.My family really liked it.It got a thumbs up to have again!But it does take some time to roll the chicken in the bacon so leave your self time for that. I didn't have time to meranate it but it was still really good.We had it as a main course with rice and broccoli.
This was my base idea but as I did not have any teriyaki sauce I had to make my own marinade... 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 tsp dried mustard, 2 tbls minced garlic, 2 tsp adolph meat tenderizer and 1/2 cup of the pineapple juice. I then grilled them on a well oiled grill .. talk about DELICIOUS!! We could not get enough of them!!
Great recipe! I made it for tailgating and my family. It was a hit with everyone that tried them. I did a few things differently though. I cut up the chicken, marinated it over night, then put them together. I cut up sliced pineapple, since I had some in my cupboard that needed using up, and bought a can of chunks. The slices seemed to fit on toothpick better and were easier to work with. Baked for 20 minutes on a broiler pan, then broiled for until the bacon was brown. I will be making this again soon. My daughter wanted me to make more the next day.
hard to assemble. fat on bacon didnt cook very well. cooked longer and broiled a couple minutes at the end.
Great recipe. I first used it for a wedding reception and everyone raved over how great they were. I made 2 changes: 1 - I add the pineapple juice to the teriyaki sauce 2 - I used a wire rack to bake them on so they would not sit in bacon grease while cooking. Also, the longer you marinate them, the better they are.
I enjoy the flavor of the pineapple with the chicken - very easy KTDS
I've also substituted the pinapple with bell peppers & the teriyaki sauce with bbq. Place on a foil baking sheet & cooked on the grill. Delish!!
I am not a real fan of chicken but this recipe was excellent. I wrapped the bite size pieces of chicken with 1/2 slices of bacon. Because I was short on time, I only marinated for 2 hours; but I did brush the appetizers several times with teriyaki sauce while cooking. It took twice as long to cook than the recipe states. I did, as others suggested, broil the last 3 minutes to make the bacon crispier. I plan to make this again. Thanks KARENFRITTS for a great recipe.
I made these for a dinner party. Made a huge hit people are still talking about them 1 month later. Make sure to marinade for a long time
This was OUTSTANDING! it does take some time to prepare, but well worth it! I took a Boat load to a friends house for a party and everyone LOVED it! even my boyfriend what doesn't like the idea of fruit with meat, eat them up! he looked at me with a smile and said,, your right, they are good! I did use a teriyaki marinade verses just useing teriyaki sauce. The marinade is a bit thicker and sweeter, less salty tasting! try it,, you'll LOVE IT!
My husband and I made this mostly because we had a pineapple that needed to be eaten. :) I found this recipe and it was super yummy. We only marinaded the chicken. Also we made them into kabobs with red peppers. Put them on top of some white rice and it was a wonderful dinner :)
These are sooo good! They make a very impressive appetizer or we even enjoy them as an entree. I like to line a large baking pan with foil (for easy clean-up) and then bake them on a rack. After the 20 minutes cooking time, I let them brown for a few minutes under the broiler on both sides to crisp the bacon a bit more. Delicious! Thanks Karen, for a great recipe!
I made these over the holidays and everyone loved them. They were so easy to make too! I will definitely make they again. I like the idea of adding water chestnuts too.
This is always a hit for a get together. Great for last min.
SO tasty and easy!! I brought them to a "luau" themed party and they were devoured!
I did not use the pineapple or the teriyaki sauce but I did cut the chicken in small pieces and wrapped in bacon. Then I marinated it in a store bought marinade. Baked for 30 min and they were so good! I will be making this again using different marinade flavors. Great football food. 5 stars for the idea of making these!
This is a really nice idea. I have two suggestions to make it even nicer - use prosciutto instead of bacon to get a leaner, more delicately=flavored effect, and use fresh pineapple without marinating it. So I marinate the chicken cubes first, and, when they are ready, thread them on the toothpicks with the pineapple and a little piece of prosciutto. Lower the heat to 350 as there is no bacon to brown, and remove from the oven as soon as the chicken is cooked. This is quite a healthy morsel! For the summertime, when you might wnat it cold, I plan to pre-cook the chicken, spear it on the toothpick with fresh pineapple when cold, and stretch a large basil leaf around the two components. Should be good, though I haven't had a chance to do it yet.
Were a hit at the party! I followed a review and did not marinate the pineapple in the teriyaki sauce but next time I think I will. Also you should double the recipe because mine were gone within the first half of the party.
Just wasn't what I was hoping for. Maybe I needed more than 4 hours in the teriyaki marinade? No one was wowwed, but it was eaten. I'm wondering if doing this shish kabob style and grilling would be better. Grilled pineapple is awesome.
Delicious for any party (especially my Luau!)or just for a small snack. Very easy to make and they sure go quickly so make a bunch!!!!
Good but very salty. Next time I will use low sodium sauce and bacon.
I cut up some chicken breasts, put them in a terryaki with sesame sauce....well, I was too busy to cook, so they marinated in the 'fridge for 2 1/2 days. Now, I have made this recipe many times. This was the best! Also, if the bacon does not cook enough, just turn your oven up to broil. 2 min per side, serve with extra pineapple chunks, and a mixed green salad, fruit dressing!
yummy =)
Yum! Love the addition of pineapple.
We didnt care for these at all. The teriyaki flavor was way too strong/salty. I wont be making these again.
I rated this a four-star b/c I changed it up quite a bit. I really don't like bottled teriyaki sauce, so I didn't use it as my marinade. For the marinade, I used 2 c. Head Country BBQ sauce, 1/3 c. honey, 1 T. mustard, 1 T. Worcestershire sauce, and 1 T. tabasco. I marinated it overnight and it was perfect! I made it for a bridal shower and everyone loved it!
this is a really wonderful recipe. I made my own teriyaki sauce, since it's so simple to make, and I served it at a bachelorette party. everyone loved it and we just couldn't get enough of them. they were gone w/in 30 mins of making them. simply delicious!
I did a custom version of this on skewer's, I added green and red bell peppers, and added some cream cheese-stuffed jalopano's also wrapped in bacon. Side of rice and the whole family is happy!!!
I brought this dish to an Oscar party and won the prize for "tastiest" dish. And I never win anything! It's a very tasty recipe. Only made slight variations after reading other comments - I marinated the chicken by itself in Teriyaki marinade and pineapple juice for about 6 hours before rolling it with uncooked bacon and pineapple pieces. I brushed it with a teriyaki glaze (not sure how a glaze differs from a marinade, but it definitely helped), and broiled for last 3-5 minutes before pulling out of oven.
These weren't as tasty as we thought they'd be. I think they needed some additional ingredients added to the teriyaki sauce like for instance garlic.
Great appetizer; not a lot of work, but you do have to plan for it (marinating).
Really good recipe. Be sure to cover the pan with tin foil sprayed with pam
I made these for lunch today...but changed the recipe a bit. I actually used these in a tortilla wrap. I didn't wrap everthing together with a toothpick....instead tortilla. It turned out very good. I liked the way this tasted and was a good change from my regular chicken sandwiches...thanks for the recipe idea.
Very good! I only had time to marinate them for 2 hours, and they still turned out delicious. Like other reviewers, I broiled them for the last couple of minutes to crisp them up a bit. Our family of 3 ate up the whole batch for supper. My 3 year-old loved them!
Very good. Only 1 suggestion...be sure to use lowfat thin strips of bacon for less grease and well cooked bacon. BLOT. =)
Always a hit with both adults and kids. Be sure to cube the chicken so it's not too big to cook at the same rate as the bacon.
I followed the recipe as and it was so salty that it was overpowering. All you tasted was the salt. Not something I will be making again.
These were just OK. I had a few guests suggest I broil them to get them crispier. Since they were so easy to assemble, I will try them again . I will will broil instead of bake though.
Very tasty. I recommend using pre-cooked bacon (available pretty inexpensively at SAM's) and proceeding with recipe as written.
Very delicious recipie! Like others, I also had to double the cooking time, so don't let the 40 minute cooking time fool you.
YUMMO! These disappeared in no time! I will double or triple next time. I did follow other reviewer's suggestions and pre-cooked bacon a bit and used a store-bought teriyaki glaze. Baked for 20 minutes and broiled for a couple. I did marinate the pineapple and these were FANTASTIC! Will definitely make again!
I made these for a graduation party this summer and they disappeared before anything else. I made some with and without the marinade. Big hit!
this was amazing i marinated the chicken in a hawiian glaze for a few hours before
Easy and finger food
Hi! I liked this recipe and I did act on some of the suggestions - using the broiler for one and it turned out great! as an accompaniment I made broccoli, cauliflower and snap peas stir fried and added to rice - hubby loved it and so did I- thanks for the tips!!
I would not make this again. Did not like, even though I incorporated many of the 'most helpful' review suggestions, still did not like enough to make again.
GREAT simple recipe! i took this to a girls' brunch and everyone loved it! i didn't marinade long enough, but i did use a thick teriyaki sauce so it sticks to the chicken and it tastes wonderful! i'm making a gazillion more tomorrow for a dinner appetizer for 50!
The ratios are a bit off. I tend to need a 2:1 ratio of bacon to chicken rather then the other way around. So for every pound of chicken I tend to need 2 pounds of bacon. I also prefer to put the pineapple on the toothpicks after marinating the chicken and bacon. It provides the opportunity for there to be more contrast between the chicken and the pineapple, and that way the pineapple retains its flavor. Also I tend to marinate the chicken for 24 hours rather then 4.
Fantastic....easy inexpensive party/game-day treat! will definitely make again ... thanks for sharing
I used this recipe as a base. I wanted something simple. I cut the chicken breasts in strips and seasoned with salt, pepper, red pepper and a little garlic salt. Then I wrapped the bacon around the strips. I didnt use a toothpick...just wrapped around. I places them on a cooling rack and then on a cookie sheet so they wouldnt be swimming in fat. Gross!! I baked them for about 25 min and then finished them off with the broiler on high watching them very closely. So good.
Very good! I only had about 1 hour to marinate and they were still delicious. My chicken pieces were 1 inch square chucks and I cut the slices of bacon in half. The ones I cut in thirds did not wrap around the entire chicken/pineapple piece. I precooked the bacon under the broiler for 4 minutes as others suggested.
I made these for our 4th of July luau and they are still being talked about, in October!
Great recipe! I prepared it with the idea of bringing it with me to work for lunch the next day, but they were so good we ate it that night! I didn't read the recipe carefully enough so I marinated only the chicken without the bacon and pineapple, but they still came out nicely. Also, I didn't have any teriyaki sauce, but I did have ginger-sesame marinade out of a bottle and that worked great. Next time I will add sliced water chestnuts to the bundles.
I tried a recipe very much like this one and I found that it is better to cook the bacon a little bit before wrapping the chicken, it makes it more crisp
This was great! I did just slightly cook the bacon and marinated it for about 4-5 hours. Made it as a main dish for dinner and served with double baked potatoes and a veggie.
These did not go well with my family. Maybe I marinated them too long? I marinated overnight thinking that more is better. Guess not with these babies. I precooked the bacon so that it was just slightly cooked. They went together ok, but was somewhat time consuming. That's why I made them up the night before. They were very salty and I only used half the teriyaki marinade which I combined with the pineapple juice. Maybe I will try again and adjust the marinade time.
The sodium was way too high as written so we substituted Panda Express Orange Sauce available in most grocery stores instead of teriyaki. It was delicious!
These are an awesome idea. I didn't have pineapple nor time to actually marinade them so I used a thicker sauce and baasted it on them before putting in the oven and then rebasted a couple times while cooking. I also did brown up the bacon a bit before wrapping the chicken. I don't see how the bacon will brown in only 20 minutes so this was a very important step. These tasted really good and the thick sauce on the bacon was wonderful!
The entire family absolutely loved these. I don't like pineapple, so it wasn't for me. But since I was begged to make more, I'm giving it 5 stars.
Yes just this past saterday with the hub it's was very good side dish were white rice and. Broccoli yumm and yumm u should cook the bacon some before wrapping it around the chicken or it will take longer then 20 to cook be other then that very good .
thought they would be good but didnt like the texture of the chicken :(
I make something like this every Christmas Eve. Only thing different I do is add a waterchestnut on each chicken piece & sprinkle brown sugar on top of all & marinate over night. Delicious & worth the work.
This Recipe was absolutely out of this world! It was great. We had company and everyone loved it! I made them on skewers instead of toothpicks. They were a hit. I served them with couscous and Hawaiian Coleslaw(submitted by Christine Johnson). The meal was wonderful. KOODOS!
Amazing! Everyone wanted more!
I could only give this 4 stars because I ran out pineapple. I used Korean BBQ Chicken Marinade from this site instead of teriyaki. I put them in the oven for 15 minutes at 375 then broiled for about 4 minutes then flipped for another 4. I will definitely be making these again this time with pineapple!!! Thanks!
Ive made this twice now and both times I've been asked to please make it again!!! It is a little time consuming wrapping all the chicken pieces so i suggest cutting the bacon a head of time and separating it. I marinated the chicken over night and added a few garlic cloves for taste! Will deff make over again!YUMMY!!!
This would have been better with a sweet teriyaki marinade/glaze.
Great recipe, easy and delicious.
These were fantastic. You must make a few alterations as I've tried these a few ways and the recipe listed above definitely needs a few changes. First, you HAVE to cook the bacon prior to wrapping the chicken, just get it past raw (make sure it can to bend to wrap your chicken). This will cook off some of the grease and give you crisper bacon even without the broiling some folks have suggested. Also ensure you use the marinade sauce liberally. I found for best results, marinade overnight and ensure the chicken is swimming in the sauce. Finally, I like to cook the chicken a little longer than recommended. I usually cook until the teriyaki sauce run-off in the baking sheet is bubbling and caramelized. These took some prep. time, but its well worth it. Ridiculously good and well worth the effort.
These were wonderful. I did them up on skewers like a shish kabob. Make sure when you make these to cut the chicken into bite size pieces, as this helps them cook quickly and the bacon is cooked perfectly also. Clean up is a breeze with lining the pan with the parchment paper.
This recipe was soooo good. It got great reviews from all my guests.
Flavor was good but cook time was at least double if not longer. After finally cooking so the bacon was crispy, the pan lined with parchment paper was impossible to clean. If I do this again I will use an aluminum pan I can throw out.
Best appetizer ever!!! I used a Teryaki Glaze that made it even better. Big hit with the party guests & it was a large party (100+ open house guests) -- no leftovers!
I made this recipe as an entree for dinner. I liked the first couple of bites, but then the flavor got old. It is listed as an appetizer so I gave it 5 stars because I would definitely use this as an appetizer, but it was too much as a dinner entree.
They look and sound wonderful, but they are soooo salty they were unedible. You probably could make your own teriyaki sauce using low sodium soy saucen and use low sodium bacon to wrap the chicken. Also, when you marinate your appetizers DO NOT marinate the pineapple. The pineapple seems to suck up the salt. I would definitely not make these again.
Made it for our neighbourhood Christmas party, and it was a big hit, so made it again for New Year's, and they disappeared again! Trimmed some of the fat off the bacon before wrapping, and followed the instructions. Easy and excellent!
We made these for a Christmas open house. Make sure you have plenty of time to cut bacon adn wrap each individual piece! Took some time to prepare but everyone loved them!
This turned out amazing! I did make a couple changes. I marinated the chicken by itself overnight and then I wrapped in bacon and added pineapple right before going into the oven. That way each ingredient had more of it's own flavor. I used sweet chili sauce instead and it was AMAZING. I actually ran out of bacon and space on my baking sheet so for another meal I pan fried the left over marinated chicken and served over jasmine rice. Delicious. This recipe is definitely a crowd pleaser. Nobody could stay away from it! This will be a staple for my parties.
Excellent appitizer. Got the kids involved they loved it.
