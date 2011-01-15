Original Buffalo Wings

If you are looking for a less greasy alternative, grill the meat instead of frying. Serve with blue cheese dressing. You can also use thighs in this recipe. Using thighs is less wasteful - no bones, no tips to throw away. Just good eating! Serve these wings with blue cheese dressing.
I didn't try this recipe yet, but in the creator's defense, I think there has been a misunderstanding. Reviewers are complaining the recipe wasn't hot (spicy) enough. Where the recipe submitter states to use "2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce", I believe she is referring to McIlhenny's Tabasco sauce, which is nearly 10 X hotter than Frank's REDHOT. Any chef worth her salt in the kitchen knows that peppers (and their derivatives, i.e. hot sauce) have a heat rating scale varying from zero (red bell pepper) to 16 million (Pure capsaicin and Dihydrocapsaicin). Frank's REDHOT rates 450 units on the heat scale; McIlhenny's Tabasco rates 2,500-5,000 units; therefore Tabasco is roughly 5-10 times hotter than Frank's. If so inclined, try the recipe again, and make the adjustments, either use Tabasco as the recipe is written @ 2 tsp., or use 5-10 times the Frank's (2 teaspoons X 5-10, anywhere from 3.5 to 7 Tablespoons, which is nearly 1/2 cup Frank's). Add slowly to taste. I realize the cooking levels and knowledge of participants on this site varies as much as the pepper ranking scale, so let's cut each other a bit of slack and work together to share some fantastic recipes, Allrecipes cooks! Cheers!
My husband likes his wing spicy. Unfortunately he hated this sauce. Said it tasted too vinegary and had no spice. I won't make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
09/27/2006
First, the picture listed is NOT how the wings should look. You should have golden brown wings that are well done (that's the way we enjoy them, anyway) second, Red Hot pepper sauce usually makes the best sauce. I only add as much butter as needed, depending on the heat you're looking for. More heat = less butter. If you are really looking for REALLY HOT wings, cook your RED HOT pepper sauce until reduceded by about a third. You will then LOVE the heat it brings on. And one other thing, DO NOT add any vinegar to this recipe and be sparing with the salt. Any pepper sauce you use will have more that enough vinegar already as well as sodium. PS I've been making these for 15 years and have never had one person not love them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/11/2004
Aww heeeellll no! Ya finnah call these wings? Yo, this recipe is staler than my old Tone Loc records. Tarek Bourie in the hiiizzzzooouuuusssse!
Thank you! I have been searching for a wings recipe that wasn't so hot it melted the lining of your mouth! My kids don't like anything too hot, so this was great. A nice taste for us and my husband just sprinkled a little hot sauce on his before he ate! Very good!
It's a good sauce, but it does lack any heat. I used a good spicy pepper sauce, but the extra vinegar cut the heat too much. Also, one tip that helps increase the heat a little: once you've coated the wings with the sauce, throw them back into the fryer for a minute more or so. Then drain and re-coat. Very good stuff.
I give this recipe a 3 star because I had to modify the ingredients. I did not use vinegar because I used Frank's Red Hot Sauce. I used 1/2 cup Franks and a 1/2 cup butter-- real butter, no substitutes. I also added 1/4 teasp salt, 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon Oregano, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder and 1 teaspoon cumin. I dried my chicken wings off and coated them with flour TWICE (I think this is how KFC does it too), I had to fry them for a while until they were crispy golden brown and then dipped and coated them in sauce- shook off the extra sauce and served them. If you want more spice you have to change your butter to hot sauce ratio- more hot sauce = more spice. I will use my modified recipe again in the future.
DIVDOVE
Rating: 1 stars
04/25/2003
This recipe I thought was tasteless. Definitely not hot enough.
We have used this recipe 3 times to make our wings and they come out PERFECT every time! We used Louisana hot sauce and they were hot hot hot. Will definitely be making these more often during football season.
This recipe is great I have been using it for 25 years now. The only thing is it does not need vinegar it takes the taste and the hotness out of them. If you are looking for hot try using half the butter and let it reduce by a third. Great for superbowl parties. I never had a superbowl party fail (unless no wings)
I was better off making up my own sauce. Luckily I BBQed my wings so they had some flavor. Otherwise, the wings would've been tasteless and not even close to anything spicy if I strickly followed the recipe. I do not recommend this recipe!!
I gave this 5 stars cuz all I had to do to make the best wings I ever had was to skip the vinegar and add 2 tablespoons of minced garlic from a jar (including the liquid). Now if you want coop d grace, put them on your grill and flame broil them breifly. You want 5 star try that. Without reading this recipe I would have missed out on these fantastic garlic wings.
This is the same recipe I use for making wings but I use more sauce. Tip, the longer you simmer the sauce the hotter it will be. Mild is not really simmered at all just mixed, med is about 15 minutes and so forth. You can also add drops of hot pepper oils such as ghost chilled to increase the heat. If you simmer the sauce for about an hour in a skillet and toss the crispy deep fried wings you will be crying your eyes out from the heat.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.