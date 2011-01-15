Original Buffalo Wings

23 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

If you are looking for a less greasy alternative, grill the meat instead of frying. Serve with blue cheese dressing. You can also use thighs in this recipe. Using thighs is less wasteful - no bones, no tips to throw away. Just good eating! Serve these wings with blue cheese dressing.

By Nancy Blair

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 wings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fat fryer or large heavy pot to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut off tips, and separate each wing at the joint. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Place half of the wings in the deep fryer. When the wings are golden brown and crisp, remove them and drain well. Salt wings to taste. Add remaining wings and repeat frying process. Once wings have drained a bit, place them in a large mixing bowl.

  • Melt butter or margarine in a small saucepan. Mix in hot sauce and vinegar. Pour melted sauce over the cooked wings, and mix to coat the wings with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 13.9g; fat 50.7g; cholesterol 63.3mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022