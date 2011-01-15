Original Buffalo Wings

First, the picture listed is NOT how the wings should look. You should have golden brown wings that are well done (that's the way we enjoy them, anyway) second, Red Hot pepper sauce usually makes the best sauce. I only add as much butter as needed, depending on the heat you're looking for. More heat = less butter. If you are really looking for REALLY HOT wings, cook your RED HOT pepper sauce until reduceded by about a third. You will then LOVE the heat it brings on. And one other thing, DO NOT add any vinegar to this recipe and be sparing with the salt. Any pepper sauce you use will have more that enough vinegar already as well as sodium. PS I've been making these for 15 years and have never had one person not love them.