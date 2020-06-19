Absolute Best Pancake Syrup

This is the best syrup for pancakes. It's so good, you'll be licking it off the pan!

By Melissa

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring butter, sugar, buttermilk, vanilla extract, corn syrup, and cinnamon to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

  • Whisk in baking soda; cook for 10 seconds before removing from heat. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 155.4mg. Full Nutrition
