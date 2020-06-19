Absolute Best Pancake Syrup
This is the best syrup for pancakes. It's so good, you'll be licking it off the pan!
Oh. My. Goodness. Is this good! If I could add more stars than five, I totally would. I am SO glad that I attempted this recipe. I was skeptical at first, but blown away when I tasted the end results. Never again will I use bought syrup. It's not like your typical bottled syrup. It's more like a liquid cinnamon roll. It's truly amazing, and you really can't understand unless you try for yourself. The only thing I changed was upped the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. I like my foods a little stronger on the spice side. I freaked out after I added the baking soda, because it foamed up quite a bit. (I didn't read the reviews beforehand so I wasn't expecting this.) After pouring in into the container and letting it cool in the refrigerator, then shaking it up, it was thicker and the syrup was more uniform in color. Thank you times infinity for the person who submitted this recipe.Read More
Not exciting and overly sweet.Read More
I have such a mixed opinion on this one. I agree with everyone else about the wonderful flavor. I also agree about using a pot twice as big as needed because of the foaming after you add the b.soda. The foam took about 30 minutes to go away after the syrup was done. However - despite the great flavor - I could taste a slightly "carbonated" aftertaste of the baking soda. I had to refrigerate this syrup and wait until the next morning to reheat it in the microwave - then this baking soda taste was gone. I would recommend preparing this the day before you have guests over. Otherwise it does have the flavor everyone else says it does!
All right, this is seriously the best syrup ever. No more store bought ever again. But there are a few things you should know when making it - first of all, when I first put the ingredients in the pot, the milk curdled and looked gross and it took a little while for it to set up correctly (just a minute really, but I thought it would be faster to go from curdled looking to syrup looking and was worried that I had messed it up). I also read the other reviews that mentioned how thin it ends up, so I took 1 tsp of cornstarch and added just enough water to make it liquid, then added it to the mix when I added the baking soda. It was very foamy but still delicious. My kids loved it. I ended up eating a little later (you know, get them off to school and then get a chance to eat some waffles myself) and by that time, the syrup had cooled off, thickened up to about the same as store syrup, and lost all the frothiness. We'll see whether it will become a gel when it cools off completely - I tried to use just a little cornstarch to avoid that. But whatever the form, frothy, syrupy or gel - this stuff is delicious. It does not taste like store bought stuff, but rather a buttery cinnamon syrup. Much better and I didn't have to butter the waffles before the syrup because the butter was already in there! All in all, a great recipe that will get written into my favorites recipe book.
The name of this recipe says it all!!! I didn't have buttermilk on hand so I used the substitute of 1C of milk to 1T of vinegar. I let that sit for 10 minutes and then I took out 1T of mixture since the recipe only calls for 1C of buttermilk. This turned out wonderful!!! It's definetly not your typical syrup but I'm not a fan of maple flavor so this was PERFECT for me. It is runny straight from the pan so if you have time to let it sit that helps! Just delicious! Thanks :-)
FANTASTIC!!! Easy, Quick and wonderful taste! I halved the recipe and my kids ate it all! No more store bought syrup for us! ***UPDATE*** I have made this several times now and want to let you know when adding the baking soda to the hot mixture it will bubble up a lot (do not leave it or it will boil over). Also, we almost never have LEFTOVERS. If you like a thicker syrup you need to let it cool. When it is hot it is very thin and can separate. It really thickens up nicely and has a beautiful caramel color. I also make and serve mine right away but now I try and let it sit and cool for 10 minutes. It does reheat well in the microwave This would be GREAT used on a sundae, or as an apple dip.
I made a few changes according to other reviews. I slightly browned my butter, used 1/2 cup dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and used only about 1/4 tsp soda and added a pinch of salt. WOW!!!!!! If you put it into a glass jar while still almost boiling and screw on the cap immediately and flip upside down for 5 min, it will seal! You can make it ahead and it won't spoil :))
Very good & caramelly. Used honey instead of corn syrup and kefir instead of buttermilk.
I was incredibly leary about trying this recipe while reading the ingredients but decided to give it a whirl when I ended up out of syrup on pancake morning. I NEVER have buttermilk on hand so had to sub that with 2%milk mixed with 1 tb of lemon juice. My kids and I really loved the flavor, the consistency kind of threw us, it is not thick at all, very runny but also not sticky as store bought syrups are. Overall very good recipe! We enjoyed it and will use again, maybe instead of store-bought!
*Very* tasty pancake syrup! We used it on waffles yesterday *and* then again today. Kids and hubby *love* it! Easy to make, just be sure to heed the directions and use a LARGE saucepan unless you want to be cleaning up gooey stickiness ;) This doesn't make a THICK syrup, so if that's what you're looking for, keep looking. If you're looking for YUM factor, you can stop looking :)
This is great. The recipe says to serve it warm, but I would suggest lukewarm to room temperature - it gives the foaming action some time to settle down and the syrup will thicken a bit. We had this on waffles with fresh strawberries. Yum. Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy and simple. Cooking time, in my opinion, should be increased until mix caramelizes and some moisture evaporates. After then the syrup does thicken nicely and it'll have a nice slight caramel taste.
This is seriously *the best* syrup I have ever had. I made it exactly as writted except that I halved it. I made the syrup before I made the pancakes so it would have time to thicken up a little before serving. It was perfect! I loved it! I will only be making this syrup from now on! *Update: This really reheats well too!
My favorite pancake syrup now. I used reconstituted powdered buttermilk and 1/2 tsp cinnamon.
This is just what the name says - absolutely the best. I normally put fresh fruit or jam on my pancakes and waffles, but decided to give this a try on our Cinnamon Belgian Waffles this morning. I wanted to lick my plate clean. The only mistake I made was only making a half a batch. I plan on making more very soon. It's awesome!
This is SO yummy! I can't imagine wanting store bought syrup again! A couple members of my family started out with the store bought and thought they'd just TRY the homemade. They loved it! I made the Fluffy Pancake recipe found on this site also. WONDERFUL!! I did increase the cinnamon to 1/2 t. Thanks so much for sharing!
This is GREAT. Oddly, I hate maple anything so this is a great alternative! It was delicious, and my 6 year old said it was the best ever. My 1 year old got more IN her than ON her, always a sign that a recipe is a success (they both still needed baths after but that's how we roll with pancakes) SOOO glad for the advice to use a giant pot... would have made a huge mess if I hadn't read that! Update - made this for my honey and he said we're never buying syrup again. THAT is a good syrup. I halfed the butter (financial reasons, not health) and it's STILL good.
This was awesome! Skipped the corn syrup and used 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 brown sugar. Made before the pancakes so it had time to cool and thicken. Everyone loved it (and kept sticking fingers into the pan to sneak tastes).
Asolutely the best syrup I have ever had! It has a lite tastes then the traditional store bought syrup. I will be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
Yummy!!!!!!!
What did I do wrong??? I followed the recipe exactly. The aftertaste of the baking soda was unbearable. I'm in SUCH the minority here that I promise to give it one more try. I knew not to expect traditional syrup flavor; I had "Cinnabon" in mind. I sensed it was there, but as someone else said, the "carbonated" taste was overpowering.
This was good but not something I'd make and eat regularly. We eat pancakes/waffles/french toast about 3x a week and I can see eating this maybe a few times but not everytime. My daughters absolutely loved the syrup and asked for more pancakes for it so it will be made again.
Very good. Like others said, it doesn't taste like store bought syrup; more butter/cinnamon flavored. Even after I let it cool in the fridge it was still a little more runny than I would have liked. Maybe add a tsp. of cornstarch (per mixed with 1 tsp water) to it before adding the last baking soda step. That should thicken it up a bit.
Delish!!! I'm not really a big fan of maple flavor, so for me this syrup is perfect - tastes like a cinnamon roll. I was seriously licking the pan! ;-) it was runny when it was hot, but thickens up nicely once it cools - so make ahead if you can. Make sure you make it in a pan large enough to accommodate the increase in volume when you add the baking soda - it really foams up! The bubbles disappear after it has cooled for a little.
Soooooo goooooooood!!! I, too, will never buy "store bought" again. Used 1cup less 1tbsp 2% milk + 1 tbsp vinegar in place of the buttermilk and 1 1/2 tbsp brown sugar in place of the corn syrup. After adding the baking soda, I continued to stir and cook until foam subsided(about 1 min) Mine did not have the awful baking soda aftertaste that I was really sceptical of after reading other reviews. Maybe the extra cooking helped, maybe not but mine was DELISH!!!!!! I also doubled my cinnamon
Pretty good. Very easy to make and my family seemed to like it. Once it cooled down a bit it was not as thick and had some weird white chunks in it. Good to try for a change. Thanks!
I do not like store bought syrup after trying this recipe!
I have made this several times and it is GREAT as is. However, the last time I made it I did do some substitutions. I used 1/4 cup butter, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup light brown sugar, 5 tbsp agave and 4 tbsp powdered buttermilk along with 1 cup water ( I omitted the corn syrup, left vanilla and cinnamon as is). I let it simmer for about 10 min stirring constantly. Then I added the baking soda. This method gave me a more 'syrup' like consistency and took off around 60 cal per serving.
Oh, my! I must give the remainder of this away!! Otherwise I fear I'll drink it!! Yum!
Oh my god, this was SO good. I left out the corn syrup, used 1/3 brown sugar and 2/3 white sugar, used powdered buttermilk, tripled the cinnamon, added a teeny bit of chai spice (by McCormick), and used a heaping tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with enough water to make it look like 2% milk. I just made it. I am making pancakes tomorrow (truck-stop buttermilk from this site), and I thought I'd make this the night before based on some reviews. Now I really wish I hadn't because this is truly perfect fresh. It's thick and sort of foamy, but in this really great amazing way. The taste really is exactly like cinnamon rolls. It's a beautiful caramel colour. It is already starting to separate, and I'm hoping it will be okay once reheated/shaken up tomorrow. I'll update after breakfast. UPDATE: So I never updated, but... it was good the next day, but it was different. Not a bad different, just not as amazing as it was when it was fresh. I recommend using it fresh.
This was awesome! Made as instructed according to receipe with no changes. Made it first then set aside to cool while making pancakes. After approx. 5 minutes syrup had thickened. We all loved it and the teenagers all said it was better then store bought. Very easy to make.
This is a very rich syrup. There's no maple so it's not really like traditional pancake syrup. When I make this, I halve the recipe and mix it with half a recipe of the Maple-Vanilla Syrup. Perfect!
Had this syrup with homemade waffles for a brunch this AM. I did make it last night, then warmed it in the microwave before serving. Oh, my, goodness. It was a hit. Delicious. Guests said I should can it and sell it! My daughter wants to make homemade cinnamon rolls and use this as the icing. It really is good, and so simple!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Very good syrup! This recipe is quite versatile too, try adding a couple tsp of either strawberry, almond or even rum extract to the mixture before adding the baking soda, use as a glaze to pour over cakes - like the Rum Cake II Recipe also found on this site (use the rum-butter glaze called for in that recipe too & follow that recipes instructions) then after you flip the cake out of bundt pan, drizzle some of this on top use the rum extract for this version of course! You can also add heavy whipping cream to this recipe for a great fruit dip. For those of you who prefer more of a maple syrup sub. dark brown sugar (dark has more molasses than light) and/or simply add some maple extract to the ingredients. Definitely great to jar & give as gifts! The possibilities are endless with this base recipe. Thank you so much for sharing Melissa, Lucy
Perfection! My husband said he liked this even better than maple syrup. the best part is that I always have these ingredients on hand (I used powdered buttermilk) and it's so much cheaper than maple syrup!
Very very sweet, but my kids absolutely loved it! Also, no high fructose corn syrup, which is a huge plus. I used honey for the corn syrup, and a kefir type milk for the buttermilk.
Amazing syrup! I served this with Oatmeal Pancakes II from this site, for a brunch with friends. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I followed others suggestions and made it the night before, heated it up before serving, I also used extra cinnamon. It just hit me what this syrup reminds me of, the inside of a really gooey cinnamon roll. It's delicious!
This is good- really good! Especially if you are feeding a large crowd! But if your family eats pancakes only occasionally or you are not feeding a huge crowd, than most of the syrup will end up being thrown away, as it should not be kept for more than a few days in the fridge. And parts of it will get hard in the fridge & therefore need reheating in the microwave.
Won-Der-Ful!!! We loved it. I served it with the frothy top and I thought it was like a buttery, cinnamon whipped topping. Whos's complaining about that! Too bad the froth goes away! Thank you so much for submitting this fabulous recipie!
I ran out of pancake syrup yesterday and didn't have time to go to the store, so I reluctantly looked up a recipe for one, thinking that there was no way you could actually make yummy homemade syrup. Boy, was I wrong. This stuff is HEAVENLY. I made a few changes though. I halved the recipe, used half brown sugar and half white sugar, and substituted honey for corn syrup, because I didn't have any on hand. I accidentely ended up adding too much cinnamon, but when I tasted it, it was PERFECT. I also made it the night before and stored it in an airtight container, and heated it up the morning after. Very rich, and very delicious. Perfect for those special breakfast occasions. But you should definitely limit yourself, because this stuff is a heart attack waiting to happen. (Not that that's a bad thing).
This is pretty good. I wouldn't say it's the best. I didn't have corn syrup, so I omitted it from the recipe. I don't think it's needs it anyway as the syrup is really sweet without it, and the syrup thickens as it sits. My husband and I thought it tasted like candy.
This was much better than I thought it would be! The sound of buttermilk and baking soda together for pancake syrup sounded disgusting, but it was really good. Just wish it was thicker. I even let it simmer at low heat for 5 minutes to help it thicken. It didn't state wether it should be white sugar or brown so I used white.
WOW, it really does taste like a liquid cinnamon roll!! Perfect for special occasions. Thanks for sharing!! :P Yum!!
Tried the recipe and so far have shared the recipe with 5 other people....Yes, this pancake syrup is awesome.....Thanks
Wish I could rate this 10 stars! My picky 12 year old told me, "You better get on Allrecipes and tell them that this was AWESOME syrup. You shouldn't ever buy the bottled stuff again." I followed the recipe exactly. Good thing I doubled the waffle recipe so we can enjoy this again tomorrow!
It has a good flavor until the "carbonated" flavor hits your tongue. I found this to be completely unusable. I tried keeping it in the fridge overnight, did not help. I will try adjusting the recipe to see if the baking soda flavor goes away, but as is, the recipe is not to my liking.
Guess what??? I forgot to put in the buttermilk at the beginning, I ended up having to do it at the end AFTER I had already put in the baking soda and taken it off the heat. It STILL turned out delicious!!! I think this is DEFINITELY a keeper. *UPDATE* I have now made this over 10 times since I found it less than 6 months ago. This is absolutely the best and only syrup I will use from now on!! *Update again* I LOVE THIS SYRUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amazing! Delicious! Outstanding flavor! Very runny though until it cools and then it only thickens slightly but the flavor is so yummy! Not to mention, this literally takes no longer than 10 minutes to make. What a fabulous way to start the day!
Loved this! I'm only confused as to the real purpose of the baking soda. Yes it provides foaminess but other than that I don't see it's purpose. I would double this recipe, omit the baking soda and make it thicker with some corn starch and water. The flavor can't be beat however. Next time I will try without baking soda and see if it is the magic yet subtle ingredient.
I've used this site for over 5 years, many of those as a supporting member, and this is the first review I've written. My husband is a food snob so I was reluctant to try this recipe on him when he was craving pancakes this morning. We don't buy grocery-store syrup - we buy the real thing online from Vermont but we were out it. I gave this recipe a try and was really surprised at how good it tasted. As for my husband? He is drinking the syrup straight from the pan as we speak. 'Nuff said.
After reading some of the reviews I was a little nervous about making this but, it turned out really good. I think if you cook it for a few minutes instead of 10 seconds it gets rid of the baking soda taste. I liked it better the next day. I will definitely be making this again.
awesome syrup! the foam from adding the baking soda is pretty major, but i used my largest saucepan, and it didn't overflow. i simmered it for 5 minutes and got a really good flavor and consistency. i removed it from the pan after the bubbles had subsided and poured it into a mason jar. it fit perfectly :)
This pancake syrup is wonderful. I did the recipe as is except added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon instead of 1/4 because i like my food very flavorful. This syrup makes your pancakes taste like a cinnamon roll. YUMMMY!
Absolutely the best. I envited my children over one weekend to try it out with them. They loved it even my grandchildren . They wanted the resipe I told them when I die.
"Absolute Best" sure is correct! This pancake syrup was wonderful! My first time making my own pancake syrup and it was delish! I didn't have buttermilk, so I just used a mixture of milk and half/half with a touch of lemon juice and it was perfect. Letting the mixture cool really thickens it up nicely. It makes a lot and I have a container of it remaining in the fridge for the next time. After letting it cool in the fridge for a few hours has really made it extra thick and its pretty much just as thick as the bottles of syrup that you buy in the grocery. I served this over pumpkin pancakes and it paired so well together! Thanks for this great recipe!
I just had to have pancakes today, and I realized I didn't have any maple syrup!!! This recipe was a great substitute! I still prefer traditional maple syrup, but I would definitely make this again if I run out. If you are the type that buys "fake maple" syrup anyways, you should definitely try this. It tastes better and its way healthier! (maybe not healthier from a calorie count perspective,but think, this has no preservatives or funny names you can't pronounce!)
Really tasty. After reading the reviews I reduced the sugar and opted for the brown/white sugar combo (1/4 brown, 1/2 white). Did have a lot of foam but passing it through a strainer helped. This is great on ice cream, waffles, pancakes and drizzled over fruit and yogurt.
WOW! What a recipe! This syrup is incredible! I boiled my syrup about 5 minutes before adding the baking soda and the consistency was perfect - thick but not too thick...lovely stuff!
amazing on pumpkin pancakes!!
This is YUMMY! I didn't have corn syrup so I substituted molasses, and it was still delicious.
I was skeptical especially while making this but I admit that I prefer it to artificial store bought syrup AND even real maple syrup flavor-wise. I will make this again especially for company. I allowed it to cool down until it was only just warm. I made my own buttermilk using milk and lemon juice since I didn't have any on hand and was already making some for the pancakes (fluffy pancakes - also a recipe from this site). Aside from that, I followed the recipe exactly.
This is really yummy...it is runnier than store bought syrup and does seperate some but, overall those 2 things don't break the recipe. I will be making this again and again!
I have to agree with the reviewer about the carbonated taste. That REALLY bothered me. But otherwise the taste was wonderful. I wish I had read her review ahead of time, then I could have avoided that! Be sure to make this a day ahead and refrigerate it as she suggested. Or maybe I'll just leave out the baking soda and see what happens.
Sooo quick and easy to make! I've been trying to cut back on foods with high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and there are absolutely no syrups in the grocery store without it, with the exception of pure maple. The 1T of corn syrup in here has way less HFCS than a jar of syrup at the store. I will use this recipe from now on instead of store bought! My kids and myself gobbled it up, it was delicious!
This is especially good with an oven baked puff pancake!
yumm. That's it. That's all I've got to say. I too bumped the cinnamon to 1t.
i had read a review that said to let it cool in the icebox overnight and then reheat it the next day before serving they were so right this is the best syrup EVER! you should so try it!
Ok...after making this syrup about 10 times now, I have to say that my boys will not eat anything else. They would rather not even have waffles or pancakes if I don't make the syrup to go with it. I've started making it bulk. I usually double or triple the recipe and put it in a jar and keep it in the fridge...then warm it up right before serving. Thanks so much for sharing!!!!!!!! UPDATE: Every Friday I host a pancake/waffle breakfast for my son's entire x-country team and they insist I make the syrup. None of them will eat the regular store bought stuff anymore. Thanks again!!!!!!!!!!
A few days ago, I rated this a 3. I'm amending my rating now that I've figured out the cooking time a bit better. The ingredients together are AMAZING and I give them 5 stars. But the cooking time? 0 stars. After you've put together everything but the baking soda, let it cook on medium-high heat until syrupy (about 10 minutes). Then follow the rest of the instructions.
DELICIOUS! Used 3/4c sugar instead of 1c. Added 2T maple/agave syrup (Trader Joe's) instead of 1T of corn syrup. Added 1/2 a pinch of nutmeg. Added 1/4t cornstarch to thicken.
yum!
Mmm mmm good! I made this to use when I found the recipe for griddlecakes on this site. I didn't have any baking soda, and it still came out great. Made the pancakes taste like cinnamon bun pancakes. The family loved it! Will definitely make again!
phenomenal! truly one of the best recipes on this site. I probably added closer to 1/2 t cinnamon; used lemon juice+skim milk to make buttermilk; also boiled ~5 mins to thicken before adding soda. Served with Fluffy French Toast & a glass of cold milk for a great snow day breakfast. Next time we'll add some rum and serve with ice cream. Yum!
This is heaven on your plate. There will be no other syrup in our house from now on!! Kids and adults agree!
Everyone was right! This is fabulous!
I don't get what all the hype is about. I followed the recipe exactly as written, made no changes. It was okay... just nothing I'd make again or rave about. I like the real maple syrup SO much better, and it's a lot healthier than this butter filled syrup. Won't make this again.
AWESOME!!!!! Like a couple of other reviews, I added more cinnamon and 1 tsp of cornstarch. Tastes much like a warm cinnamon roll withouth the work. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious. Very rich and buttery. I too used the milk/vinegar substitute for the buttermilk. Unfortunately, this was too rich for my husband's tastes. :(
Awesome! I followed the recipe exactly except I added more cinnamon to my taste. So much nicer than the overly sweet store bought stuff. This is a definite keeper and will be used often in my home.
This is so good! I didn't change a thing. It was a little runny for me though, but I think if I cook it a little longer next time it will fix that problem. Thanks so much for sharing! Will definitely make this again!
I don't like Maple Syrup much so this was exactly what I was looking for. It's not your typical thick, sticky syrup, but the flavor is AMAZING! My family said they don't want 'the other' syrup again.
SO SO GOOD. used this recipe this morning because we couldn't find our store-bought bottle and we had all the ingredients - lets just say i won't EVER be buying store bought again! this was absalutely delicious!!!!!!
My son made this the other night. It came out great. My only complaint is that it needs to be thicker. Does anyone have any suggestions? I think flour or cornstarch would ruin the taste. Great Syrup! We will be making again!
This is sooooo good! The ingredients looked way too weird to me reading the recipe, but I decided to try it anyway. I am so glad I did because I will be using this syrup recipe from now on.
I have to say thank you to Tat, she is the one who pushed me to try this or was it Keri? Whom ever it was, I am not worthy! You were right!!! this is the best syrup I have ever had!! I added more cinnamon and it tastes just like a cinny roll! Thank you Melissa! very good and easy! Cool how it bubbles up! Glad I switched to a bigger pot before it boiled up and over! TEE TEE
I also use this syrup to make monkey bread. Quarter your 2 cans of fridge biscuits, dredge them in cinnamon sugar and place in a bundt pan and then pour about 1 cup of this pancake syrup on, bake at 350 for about 30 minutes. You can find the monkey bread recipes on this site, but I advise using this syrup to the others recommended.
This is my absolute favorite syrup recipe. It's easy to make, uses simple ingredients, and tastes delicious; the only problem is that it's not very thick. However, that doesn't bother me, because it tastes too good to mind.
I decided to give this a try because I always have 1 cup of buttermilk left after making Buttermilk Pancakes II from this site. It took a little encouragement to get my family to try it because they only like Aunt Jemima, but it went over well and I only had a little bit left. It really does foam up and I was glad I had time to let it sit for a little while so the foam could settle before serving. I have to admit that I used a spoon to get the last bit of syrup off of my plate. A keeper!!
My kids loved this. New breakfast favorite.
This syrup was fabulous. It is not your traditional maple syrup and it is nice for a change. Easy to make. I just store leftovers in the fridge and warm it up in the microwave.
The taste is amazing. I've made it with the milk and it was great but I also made it with water b/c my sister was visiting who is sensitive to dairy. It tasted just as good. I also used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar to give it more of a caramel color. It was great and great for the non-dairy drinkers! Way better than anything store bought. I might drop the corn syrup next time just because its a GMO food and see how it goes.
I made this the other day when I realized I was almost out of real maple syrup. We all liked the taste, but it was pretty foamy. Just for us that was fine. I refrigerated it overnight and warmed it the next morning - it stayed a bit foamy. Not sure how to clear it. Any ideas? I'd make it again in a pinch.
Um...Amazing. I made pancakes for my roommate this morning only to discover that (gasp) we only have sugar free syrup! My roommate is a semi health nut, so we only had "I can't believe it's not butter" and I substituted honey for corn syrup. It still came out amazing. He's calling it crack syrup. Can't wait to make it again, this time the right way.
Ok, this syrup is sooo good, and I forgot the butter!! LOL. It still was AWESOME!
This recipe is so easy and so darn delicious! My kids loved this, which blew me out of the water because they're so used to Mrs. Butterworth. Cinnamonny and sweet, tasted like a cinnamon roll with icing! I did half the recipe and made subsitution for the buttermilk and added just a wee bit more cinnamon. Will make this again for sure!
Very, very good syrup. Different, yummy, and oh so good with Cinnamon Griddle Cakes from this site. The most comforting of meals.
The BEST! Tried a few other of the highest rated syrups here. Without a doubt, THIS IS THE BEST!
My family LOVED this syrup. My kids said it made their pancakes taste like a churro, so they have now dubbed this "churrup." My husband, a huge maple syrup fan, says he might never go back to his old favorite.
Oh so delicious ! I'm almost too ashamed to report I consumed a few "shots" of syrup straight-up ( sans pancakes ) as I had no self-control. I dare not keep this concoction around. I read other reviews and made this in a super deep container: my pasta pot as it expanded in volume tremendously.
