Absolute Best Pancake Syrup

All right, this is seriously the best syrup ever. No more store bought ever again. But there are a few things you should know when making it - first of all, when I first put the ingredients in the pot, the milk curdled and looked gross and it took a little while for it to set up correctly (just a minute really, but I thought it would be faster to go from curdled looking to syrup looking and was worried that I had messed it up). I also read the other reviews that mentioned how thin it ends up, so I took 1 tsp of cornstarch and added just enough water to make it liquid, then added it to the mix when I added the baking soda. It was very foamy but still delicious. My kids loved it. I ended up eating a little later (you know, get them off to school and then get a chance to eat some waffles myself) and by that time, the syrup had cooled off, thickened up to about the same as store syrup, and lost all the frothiness. We'll see whether it will become a gel when it cools off completely - I tried to use just a little cornstarch to avoid that. But whatever the form, frothy, syrupy or gel - this stuff is delicious. It does not taste like store bought stuff, but rather a buttery cinnamon syrup. Much better and I didn't have to butter the waffles before the syrup because the butter was already in there! All in all, a great recipe that will get written into my favorites recipe book.