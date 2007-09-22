Zucchini Pie

This is very similar to a recipe someone gave me a few years ago. I needed to use some buttermilk pancake mix (you know the kind u just add water) up and stretched it to make one cup with Bisquick. I shredded my zucchini added only 1/4 veg oil and a combo of sour cream and sour cream onion dip (in the container) for the other 1/4 cup. I used parmasan cheese and chedder in the batter and the last 5 mins or so sprinkled some more shredded chedder cheese on top and let that bake in.... mmm very good and this recipe is very versatile... I am sure you can use yellow squash(which I will try next time) brocolli or any combo of veggies that you want. This is a real keeper. I had a piece for lunch with a cucumber salad... and also another piece with my homemade stuffed pepper dinner,mashed potatoes, and green pepper cucumber, and tomatoe salad.... went so well with dinner and hubby enjoyed it too.... thanx for sharing this recipe.