Zucchini Pie

242 Ratings
  • 5 158
  • 4 56
  • 3 9
  • 2 7
  • 1 12

This is a recipe my grandmother used to make at family gatherings. She was a great cook and has passed on now but we still manage to keep her recipe alive!

By IMTHECOOKSTER

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10x6-inch pan or a 12-inch pie plate.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine zucchini, onion, eggs, buttermilk baking mix, vegetable oil, Parmesan cheese, marjoram, parsley and pepper; mix well. Spread into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 97.4mg; sodium 405.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022