Zucchini Pie
This is a recipe my grandmother used to make at family gatherings. She was a great cook and has passed on now but we still manage to keep her recipe alive!
Love this.! I switched it up a bit (and thanks to all of the people who gave me all of the great ideas!). I added the following (because I had it on hand): 1/2 (of each) red, yellow and orange bell pepper, chopped, fresh spinach (handful), fresh basil (2 Tablespoons), fresh Italian parsley (2-3 tablespoons), 3/4 cup of cherry tomatoes quartered, sauteed 1/2 red onion and two big garlic cloves in a little olive oil, used light sour cream instead of the oil (1/2-3/4 cup), sprinkled it with some olive oil, used Heart Smart Bisquick, egg beaters, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, baked it for 45-50 minutes in 350-degrees using a glass pyrex dish (10X13, I think). It looks beautiful and tastes really great! What a wonderful way to get a bunch of healthy veggies in your diet.Read More
I remember a similar zucchini pie that my mom made growing up. I made this version and it was just too oily and it was just missing something.. SO here's what I do to make it much better - I add over a cup each of sharp cheddar cheese and parmesan. And instead of all of that oil I just add 2 tablespoons of olive oil...better flavor. Lastly, fresh parsley. Enjoy! It really is a good recipe if you do it right.Read More
I made this recipe for a brunch I hosted on Sunday. I made mini pies using my mini muffin pan the night before the party. The bite size were perfect. My guests loved them and I didnt have any left over. I would definitely make this recipe again. PS. I reheated the minis the day of the party in the oven and they were perfect.
My neighbor gave me some zucchini. My husband says he doesn't like it so I peeled the zucchini with a potato peeler and grated the zucchini instead of dicing it. He loved the pie. My mother-in-law and my neighbors both like it, too! Thanks for a great recipe. I will prepare again & again.
Great recipe !! To make it lower in fat I used non-fat sour cream instead of the 1/2 cup oil, and then just added about 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil. Was a wonderful new way to eat zucchini !!
I have a similar recipe, however, mine calls for grating the zucchini. The best part is, I grate the zucchini, onion and the cheese in the cusinart, then, mix in the rest of the ingredients. What could be easier? This is definitely a great way to use that abundance of zucchini. My recipe calls for using cheddar cheese instead of parmesan. Wonderful!
My husband & I loved this! The kids on the other hand were not thrilled, but will learn to like it because I plan on making it all summer! As menioned in other reviews, I shredded the zuchinni, carrot and onion. I used cherry tomatoes which I cut in half, and it made the pie very colorful. I also sprinkled cheddar cheese on top which enhanced the overall appearance. I used Italian seasoning in place of the marjoram which worked well. Next time I will use less oil. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
This was very good. Instead of 3 cups zucchini, I used a mixture of vegetables to total 3 cups, i.e. green pepper, carrots, & tomatoes. I also added a little garlic and some spicy seasoning to give it a little more flavor.
I thought this was delicious. It was simple to make. My neighbors all loved it and want the recipe.
Took reviewers advice and added one grated carrot and tomato. Also reduced the amount of bisquick and oil used. Turned out great! Sort of like a quiche but so much yummier. My guests loved it and I loved the fool proof recipe. Thanks!
Interesting and tasty! I used 3 cups total of grated zucchini and carrot, one minced garlic clove, 1/2 cup italian breadcrumbs, and a mexican cheese blend instead of parmesan. I then topped it with grated parmesan. I also added italian seasoning, some red pepper flakes and cumin. Oh, and I didn't use nearly as much oil as per other reviews. It did not cut up as a pie, per say, but since I didn't use the baking mix or as much, no wonder. It was a tasty veggie meal nonetheless. Something I will do again!
Really good. I skipped the oil all together and it was great! I put in about one Tsp of garlic powder and salt to taste. thx
I made this recipe for a potluck dinner for 8 people. I increased the zucchini to 6 cups, the Parmesan cheese to 1 cup and the marjoram to 1 teaspoon (I also added salt)and baked it in a 9" x 13" pan. It was delicious. I will make this often.
Oh, my goodness! This was awesome! My husband loved it! I added a small amount of carrot and some red pepper. I didn't have parm so I used the Sargento Mozzarella/Asiago with Roasted Garlic Cheese - wonderful. I also grated all my veggies except the red pepper and onion. Added a few spices from my cabinet also since I didn't have marjoram. It bakes up beautifully in a Pampered Chef baking dish!! I will definitely be making this again for company.
I used up 4 cups of veggies including asperigus, red pepper, onion, snowpeas parsley,garlic. Fresh stuff. Going away on vacation so had to use them up. Then I used 3/4c aunt jemima pancake mix as I didnt have the baking mix requested. I added 1/4 cup cajun fish batter (dry) to spice it up. Added 1/2 cup swiss cheese and dollap of that so good french onion sour cream in the red container. Just a tbsp of olive oil. Made 15 cupcakes (regular cupcake pans). Baked 30 mins. Turned out perfect. Note that I did use my mini procecessor to cut the veggies small bits so that when I feed to kids, they may not be able to tell whats in it! Delicious and perfect for on the go breakfast. Veggie/egg muffins.
I could tell from the simplicity of the recipe and from reading the other reviews that this was not going to have enough flavor for my liking. Here's what I did and it turned out really good: I diced two med zucchinis and half an onion. I sauteed them in a little olive oil with garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon pepper for a few mins. Then to the batter I added 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp of garlic powder, and 1/2 tsp of oregano. Then once in the baking pan, I sprinkled additional Parmesan cheese on top and seasoned bread crumbs. Will serve with sprinkled, melted cheddar over the top. Tomatoes would have added nice color, but I didn't have any this time, will try adding that next time. I just used Jiffy baking mix as that's all I had.
I added fresh garlic and green peppers and used pancake mix instead of bisquick. I also made this up the night before and just put it from fridge to the oven this morning, and it baked up in about 35 minutes. It was a hit for my sunday school class brunch. Only one slice left, and I was even asked for the recipe. I will make this one again. :)
Very interesting! Worth a shot. I will make again. Not way exciting, but different. Mellow. Tasted great the next day. With all the oil I thought it would be heavy, but was very, very light and flavorful. Sounded like it would use lots and lots of zucchini, but only used two medium sized. More I write about it, the more I want to have again!
I mainly made this because I had ALOT of zucchini that I needed to use up. Boy was I impressed though! I diced up my zucchini. Some readers suggested to saute it first. I didn't and I think I'm glad I didn't. I liked the fact that the zucchini still had some crunch to it. I also added tomatoes and real bacon pieces. The possibilities are endless to what you can add. I did add 1/2 tsp salt and used Romano instead of Parmesan because I didn't have any parmesan. I couldn't believe it when my husband told me my 4 children ate it WITHOUT complaining! This is a keeper for sure! Loved it!
This is a favorite in our house, especially in the summer with all the fresh zucchini. It's delicious with cubed ham to make it more of a main dish. We also enjoy it with fresh sliced tomato. If you don't have parmesan on hand cheddar or mozzerla both work great too. Great go to recipe!
Upped the recipe by using a total of 10 eggs, 1 cup cottage cheese (instead of oil), eyeballed 1 cup parmesan, 4 cups shredded zucchini, 1 whole onion diced small, a heaping cup of Bisquick. Texture was great, even kids ate it. Needs lots of pepper and a sprinkle of fresh parmesan on top. With these additions, it made one smaller pie and one deep pie. Baked at 380 for about 45mins.
Yum, yum, yum!!! I took the advice of others and subbed 1/2 cup low fat sour cream and just 1-2 Tbsp oil to make it lighter. Used 1 tsp. Italian seasoning instead of the marjoram and parsley. Added some crushed red pepper. I also topped with a little shredded cheddar cheese which I thought enhanced the presentation and flavor both. Baked in a 7x11 inch pan. Would be great served for brunch, but I made it for a summer dinner and it was satisfying enough for that too. Was great reheated also.
Overall flavor was very good. Here are the changes I made: 1 large grated zucchini; 1 grated carrot; 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped green onion; 1 tsp dried chives; 3 eggs, 1/3 cup oil and 1 cup Bisquick. I didn't have marjoram so I used some Italian seasoning and dried parsley. I also added 1 tsp minced garlic. Grated fresh Parmesan into the batter and then sprinkled some sharp cheddar on top. I'm glad I added some salt (about 1/2 tsp) otherwise it would have been bland. This took about 40 min to bake in our oven. We enjoyed this with the Parmesan Basil Orzo.
Very light and fluffy--would also be good for breakfast. Baked in 11x7 glass dish for 35 min. Marjoram was good, but might experiment with spices next time. I shredded zucchini and vidalia onion and patted dry in paper towel before mixing in. Husband asked me to make it again. Easy and fast.
With the abundance of zucchini coming out of our garden we found this recipe and made it for breakfast this morning. Enjoyed it warm, as well as cold. One zucchini down....50 to go? lol
A friend gave me some zucchini from her garden, so I tried this recipe out. It was pretty good, though I did make a few changes. I grated the zucchini instead of dicing, used a combo of yellow and green onion, used cheddar and parmesan (only had a little of both on hand), cut the oil in half, and added some diced asparagus. It was good the night I made it, and even better the next day!! I'm going to make it for a cocktail party this weekend, and just cut it into little squares. Yummy!!
simple and yummy! made this for a light lunch, it was lovely, my guests ate it all, some had seconds. It sliced very well after standing for about an hour. Next time I will add a bit more seasoning, but overall, very good made exactly as stated in the recipe.
Very good, I didn't have 3c of zucchini so I used grated summer squash and finely chopped broccoli instead. I omitted the cheese to keep the calorie count down and it still was wonderful!
I baked this recipe in mini muffin tins and served it as an appetizer. It was a big hit..Will make again and again
Really liked it! As other reviewers, I grated the zucchini. Also used sour cream rather than oil, added garlic powder, Italian seasonings, and some red pepper flakes. Thank you for the recipe.
WOW DID WE LOVE THIS!! EVEN THE KIDS LIKED IT. THE ONLY THING DIFFERENT I DID WAS ADDED SOME LEFT OVER SPINACH!
added a little cooked bacon and some garlic. I wish I could give it 10 starts! YUMMY!
This recipe is so easy and turns out quite tasty. I took the advice of others and shredded the zucchini, added some tomoatoes from the garden and it was great! I also used cheddar cheese since I didn't have parm. and it worked well. My only advice would be to cut down on the oil next time, it was a little too greasy for me! Overall, an easy, tasty, veggie dinner!
This was pretty good, but I think some additional seasonings/spices are needed to make this a five star. If I make this again, I think I will saute the onions with some garlic just to soften them (DH complains about crunch onions). I used about 2 c. zucchini and 1 c. yellow squash, but I'd like to try this with some red or orange bell pepper, which would give it additional flavor and more color. Thanks.
I made this for dinner .Its not pie its quich! Love it I added ham ,shedded chesse, and bread crumbs, cause i ran out of parmesan cheese. Love it thanks for sharing and God bless!
Was very good... sorry I couldn't resist a tweak or two. Added diced ham, skipped the oil all together, and topped with some bread crumbs. Smelled wonderful.
I like the way this tasted. I used shredded yellow and green zucchini and peppers (red, yellow & orange). I also added a couple of sprinkles of a cheese blend (Fontina & Asiago) in addition to the 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese. Next time I'll add more cheese and maybe spinach. Like other reviewers suggested, I used less oil (olive). This took longer than 30 minutes to get done, closer to an hour or a little longer.
I made this as written and found it rather heavy for having all the fresh veggies. Made, again, without that 1/2 freaking cup OIL. Happy to say it turned out light, fresh, and flavorful.
I had copied this recipe last year and filed it into my recipe folder on my computer and didn't get to making it until tonight. I wish I had made it sooner. There were six (vegetarians) of us plus a 2-year-old, and one little piece of a piece left, with everyone eyeing that last little morsel, licking their lips. My 16 year old son finally grabbed for it. My wife said the only thing wrong with the zucchihi pie is that I didn't make two of them. I wish I had read the reviews first, shredded zucchihi sounds good too, and adding a carrot can only be a plus.
So awesome. Added in summer squash. Yes please!!
Loved this.....cut the zucchini in thin slices.....used only 1/2 of the oil. Great flavors, easy to prepare and sliced nicely out of the pie plate. Will definately make again!
Good enough but not awesome. Used 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup sour cream. Also added sliced cherry tomatoes on top as a nice touch.
This will be my new go-to zucchini pie recipe. I really liked the one I was using before, but this one is better! I just amped up the spices.
I shredded the zucchini. All the family enjoyed this one.
This was very tasty! I did need to bake it for 55 minutes. I added shredded cheddar and diced tomatoes! Even my neighbors asked for more!
This turned out well. I added fresh basil and oregano, as well as garlic, and I threw in about half a cup of diced tomatoes, too. I used an 8x8" glass dish, which was fine -- it just took about 45 minutes to bake.
this was very good but a little misleading it is definitely more like a quiche. I will def try again and add some mayo instead of oil cheddar cheese and extra baking mix
This was delicious! I shredded the zucchini and added chopped tomatoes from the garden. I didn't have marjoram but I added a little onion salt & a few other spices from the shelf. I also added a little shredded cheese. For the biscuit mix I used low-fat Bisquick. Excellent- thanks!
Tasty quick quiche-like pie. Try adding bacon.
This was awesome! I sauteed the onions in olive oil with some garlic and added the diced zucchini briefly. I transferred that to a bowl where I added halved cherry tomatoes, the oil, the Parmesan, eggs and a fluffy complete pancake mix. It baked beautifully, then I grated some sharp cheddar on top while it was still hot and served it with a salad. Everyone loved it, great recipe :)
Like others, I'm trying new recipes to use the garden zucchini. This is one of my favorites. I added chopped green pepper, extra shredded zucchini and some fresh basil. Baked it in a 9x9 square pan a little longer than the recipe stated, probably due to my added ingredients. Excellent and easily adaptable! Thanks!
This was a real winner!
My family loved this! Even my husband who cannot stand zucchini! I also threw in a little bit of red bell pepper diced up because I had some on hand. It was excellent! I will definitely makes this again!
Easy and delicious! A good way to use up extra zucchini. I read the reviews and made the following substitutions. I used 5tbs of oil instead of 1/2 cup. I used regular bisquick, and Italian seasoning instead of marjoram. I used 1/4 cup parmesan and 1/4 cup feta, and I left out the parsley because I didn't have any. Baked for 55 minutes at 300 F. The pie was delicious! I took it to a pot luck and it was gobbled up. This would be good as muffins as well.
I give it a 5 for ease and appearance. HOWEVER it was so bland. Very dull flavor. I'm making it again with these changes to see if I can boost it up. 1/4 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes, or 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes. 1/4 cup diced fresh mozz OR feta cheese. 1 T fresh basil. That should boost it up in taste.
YUMMY!! Hubby and I loved it so much there was none left! Only a few issues/changes..It took almost 3 times the cook time so next time I will do it at 375. I halved the oil, added some squash, shredded the veggies and added some basil, and used half the parm and other half shredded cheddar. WILL MAKE AGAIN!! Good recipe to play with..thanks!
Very tasty quick dish to make. I did grate the zucchini instead of chop it up.
My family loved this! I should have doubled it for my family of 7. Used cheddar instead of Parm. used half the oil, added 1/4 c. green peppers, 1/2 c. onion, 1/4 c. shredded carrots (cause I had them on hand), needed to bake a little longer, more like 40 minutes. Overall, a great easy recipe.
Ladies & Gentlemen, We have a WINNER! My 13-yo son detests zucchini. Ha ha!! He started to eat this pie and after the second bite, stopped dead and said, "Is there zucchini in this?" Well, he was shocked and said, "I can't believe I'm saying this, especially since there's zucchini in it, but it's good! And if I take seconds (which he was) it's REALLY good! Okay Mom, it's a keeper." Now that is something!! Thanks Kim, we LOVE this recipe and I finally found a way to get my men to eat zucchini - which I love! :)
Wonderful! I used 2 medium sized zucchinis grated and about 4 baby carrots grated along with 5 cherry tomatoes cut up. I used 1 cup of Heart Healthy Bisquick and used 1/2 a cup of sour cream and a splash of olive oil after reading the other reviews. My picky 3 y/o loved it and there were no leftovers. A nice light meal that sneaked in veggies to the picky eaters. Next time I will cut my onion smaller. Update: Made again since my picky 3 y/o ate it well. DH said it was bland and he didn't really care for it. This time I used the food processor to shred the zucchini and 2 small carrots as well as the onion. I like the idea of this but will need to try other recipes or perhaps tweak this one with seasonings. With the onion shredded I didn't find it too overpowering. I used a small sweet onion. My 3 y/o gobbled it down so it's still a 5 star recipe in my book.
WONDERFUL base recipe - and works well gluten free, as well (Bisquick makes a GF mix now)! I've tried it as is, and have added ham, bacon, basil, and cheddar It will definitely become a standard at our house.
Followed the recipe exactly, would not make again. Little taste and too oniony.
I followed this recipe pretty closely, with the following small adjustments... First I used Bisquik heart smart mix as recommended by a previous reviewer, and it worked perfectly. I can see that cutting this amount in half as suggested by some could be really good too, though, and give the dish less of a bread-like texture and more of a quiche-like texture. Secondly, I added fresh chopped green chile for a little spice, and this was wonderful. Last, I chopped about 2 tablespoons of fresh basil and sprinkled it on top with an extra 1/4 cup of fresh grated parmesean and it gave the crust a nice cheesy crust on top. (I added these with about 5 min of baking time left). This was a great dish and I will definitely make it again. Also, I'm glad that I chopped the zucchini because it still had a nice texture after baking 30 minutes, not mushy at all.
I personally felt it was a little bland and I added 1/2 tarragon,1/2 tsp of parsley because it called for it but didn't indicate how much to use also added a pinch of garlic salt and after baking for 30 minutes topped it with 1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese and bake for another 5-6 minutes. My husband loved this but next I think I try and expirement w/adding some crumbled bacon.
Super Yum! I also used the sour cream instead of oil. I put extra parm and put fresh basil and parsley from my garden, what a great recipe! Even my super picky 7 year old devoured it.
I love this recipe!So does everyone I've made it for! I usually have to make two. Thanks so much for sharing!
EXCELLENT! A few minor tweaks, I used half of the suggested amount of oil, I used 2 zucchini and I diced one and shredded the other to give it a nice texture so you would bite into bits of zucchini, added a handful of shredded mozzarella, some bacon bits, basil (did not have marjoram), a grated clove of garlic and a shallot instead of a yellow onion which gave it a mild onion flavor. A real crowd pleaser! I will definitely add this one to the collection.
Super! I added a 1/2 tsp. each of salt, garlic powder, and paprika, and a 1/8 tsp. red pepper. Also, a T. of italian seasoning and parsley. I definitely will make this again!
I added 1/2 roll of cooked Jimmy dean sausage. It made a great quick meal for my family and they loved it.
We did not care for this pie at all! I will never make it again.
Good recipe, I agree with some of the reviewers after having tried the recipe exactly, I would at least peel, if not peel and shred the zucchini. The skin doesn't soften in the 30 minute cook time, at least mine didn't so there were hard bits in it. Otherwise quite tasty!
This is great - I sauteed the onions and only put in 1/4 cup Vegetable oil - the whole family love it!
Our family likes this recipe, but it is important that alterations are made. We use sour cream instead of oil, grate the zucchini, add cheddar cheese and bacon. We will add tomatoes this time and some carrots for some color and change. It is pretty basic and bland, so you need to add and flavor it to your liking first. I bake it in a glass corning ware pie pan, it takes up to 1 hour.
Mine came out too "mushy". Also too strong in onion taste. Really disappointed!
I kept this one tried and true. We really liked this I didn't change a thing down to veggie size, spices, cheese, wet ingredients, nor cooking time or method. I even got my picky picky 8yo to give it a try! Its not oily, its not bland, and the veggies get cooked properly IF YOU FOLLOW THE RECIPE. I agree you could add anything to this recipe but its fabulous as written!!
I didn't like this at all, and I'm not a very picky person... I used olive oil and maybe the flavor of that was too much; I don't know. But it was a great texture, just not a very good flavor. I think adding some cheddar cheese would have helped a lot.
This was good with some needed changes. I cooked the zucchini and onions until slightly tender and then added them to the mix. I did not use parmesan but rather appr. 3/4 C of mozzarella. I omitted the vegetable oil as that just seemed weird to me and substituted the same amount of milk instead. I liked this and will probably make it again with the above modifications.
I'm not a huge fan of either eggs or zucchini, but I had a bunch of both to use up. I love, love, love this!!! I used gruyere instead of parmesan because I had a bunch already grated. It was perfect. I chose not to add any seasoning, wanting the cheese's flavor to come out. Super easy and loved by everyone who tasted it!
I sauteed the onions and garlic before adding it to the egg mixture and shredded the zucchini instead of diced it. We LOVED this recipe. It was a great way to use up all of our garden-fresh zucchini. Will definitely make again.
siomeone broguht to this to a potluck and i loved it, so i asked for the recipe. hers was pretty similiar to this one so i kinda combined the two heres what i used 2 zuchinni diced thin 1/2 onion minced 4 eggs 1 cup pancake mix 1/4 cup olive oil 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and peper(didnt measure, just eyeballed) turned out GREAT
Delicious but mine came out swimming in oil, had to pour it off! Not sure what happened, maybe because I used homemade biscuit mix with shortening pre-mixed in. The taste is very quiche-like and I thought next time I'd add crumbled feta and bacon.
My whole family (5 and 7 year olds included) enjoyed this recipe! We used yellow crookneck squash instead of zucchini the last time we made this and you couldn't tell the difference. It's a great meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
I upped the eggs to 6 & used Italian seasoning in place of marjoram. We really liked it! Very tasty!
Perfect!!! I did add a teaspoon of salt and a tablespoon of Parsley. This is going in my recipe box!
How can two people be so different? I LOVED this side dish; my husband thought it was just ok. But I'm the allrecipes cook, so 5 stars it is! I grated the zucchini instead of leaving it in chunks. It and the onion cooked perfectly in the allotted time.
The recipe was a good starting off point... I went with some of the additions that other suggested: a few cloves of garlic, lots of fresh veggies, like carrots and red peppers. I also used fresh basil from the garden and with these additions it turned out fabulous. Will definitely be making this again with variations on the veggies, whatever I have on hand.
We've had this recipe at family gatherings for the past 20 or more years - mom got it from Bisquick box :-) Super easy to make and tastes great. Good when you have to bring a dish to a potluck. Use fresh grated parmesan - makes a huge difference.
Excellent. I used half the oil as well but added in some bacon.
Really good...I shredded the zucchini and some carrots. Didn't have marjoram so used a little oregano. Mine took longer to cook than is indicated by the recipe...a LOT longer.
Easy & quick but a bit too bland for me, especially the zucchini pieces in it tasted bland. Will add spices and saute the zucchini before baking next time. Family liked it but added quite a bit hot sauce. Will add some cheddar to the mix next time instead of the Parmesan. Thanks for sharing :)
This was a wonderful recipe. I used cheddar cheese because I didn not have any parmesan and I also left out the marjoram. I did add some salt and garlic. Thanks and I will definately make again.
I tried following the recipe exactly, but did not have marjoram, so used italian seasoning and added a few cherry tomatoes quartered from the garden. My husband loved it, said it tasted so "fresh". I didn't care for the onions being on the raw side. But it had good flavor, next time I think I will sautee the onions a little before adding to pie. Diced zucchini which kept it semi firm after cooking it. We liked that the zucchini didn't turn to mush. Surprisingly the 1/2c veg oil did not make it oily or greasy. Will make again, thanks!!!!
This was really tasty. I cut the oil in half, and added a cup or so of cheddar cheese. Also, I think I will saute the onions first, to add more flavor. (Some of the onion bits were still a little firm after baking.)
I made this EXACTLY as stated, except that I shredded 2 cups of the zucchini (diced the other 1 cup) and used cheddar cheese instead of parmesan. It turned out really, really good. I will make this again.
This is very similar to a recipe someone gave me a few years ago. I needed to use some buttermilk pancake mix (you know the kind u just add water) up and stretched it to make one cup with Bisquick. I shredded my zucchini added only 1/4 veg oil and a combo of sour cream and sour cream onion dip (in the container) for the other 1/4 cup. I used parmasan cheese and chedder in the batter and the last 5 mins or so sprinkled some more shredded chedder cheese on top and let that bake in.... mmm very good and this recipe is very versatile... I am sure you can use yellow squash(which I will try next time) brocolli or any combo of veggies that you want. This is a real keeper. I had a piece for lunch with a cucumber salad... and also another piece with my homemade stuffed pepper dinner,mashed potatoes, and green pepper cucumber, and tomatoe salad.... went so well with dinner and hubby enjoyed it too.... thanx for sharing this recipe.
This was easy and good. However the recipe says to add the parsley but the list of ingredients does not list parsley.
This is great! I changed many things, such as adding yellow bell pepper, feta cheese, mushrooms, bacon pieces and using 1/2 fat free sour cream in place of half of the oil. Overall, it turned out great and it is a very flexible recipe!
This was sooo goood!!!!
very good. My 5 year old loved it. I used less onion and was out of bisquick so I used pancake mix and it was wonderful!
