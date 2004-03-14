Artichoke and Crabmeat Triangles
This is a easy recipe. It is an old favorite of mine that I used to use as a dip. I like the use of the English muffins as the base. It gives them a nice crispy texture.
This is a easy recipe. It is an old favorite of mine that I used to use as a dip. I like the use of the English muffins as the base. It gives them a nice crispy texture.
I used the filling and wrapped with phyllo dough. I was asked for the recipe numerous times and my husband ate fo many it almost made him sick, they were that good.Read More
Tasty and easy, but presentation-wise the English muffins look a bit homespun. If you use this for guests I'd go with toast points or melbas.Read More
I used the filling and wrapped with phyllo dough. I was asked for the recipe numerous times and my husband ate fo many it almost made him sick, they were that good.
Tasty and easy, but presentation-wise the English muffins look a bit homespun. If you use this for guests I'd go with toast points or melbas.
I like this recipe: quick & delicious. I don't care for the muffin bottom, so I use it as a mushroom cap stuffing--very good.
this was fabulous. but i used hungry jack biscuits instead of english muffins, and i added lobster meat. very fast and quite tasty.
should call this recipe "crabmeat triangles".... i thought it called for way too much crab...the flavor was overpowering....had to throw it away. i'd suggest if you make it as a dip, use 1/2 the amount of crab.
So easy! I served it as an appetizer on Christmas and it was consumed completely. I used imitation crab instead of real crab meat and it was fabulous.
I took these to a Super Bowl Party and they were a hit! They were very easy to make and very tasty. I personally loved the English muffin as the base and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
Divine! I've made these 3 times now and each time they disappear in an instant. Great party food!
I loved the spread, but I think I'll try using pita bread, crostini, or crackers, instead of the English muffins.
was a big hit with all , and very easy to make
This is a wonderful recipe, but I was unsure about using the English muffins. Instead, I put the mix into a casserole dish, baked it until bubbly and slightly brown and served it as a dip with french bread slices and tostitos. Everyone loved it. I had friends sitting around the food table unable to stop themselves from eating it.
Very Delicious! I used it as a dip. Heated it up in a pan in the oven, then put it in a serving bowl and served with pita chips - a big hit, the bowl is empty every time I serve it. If anyone thinks there is too much crab, I beg to differ. Don't alter the recipe until you have tried it the original way first.
This was a good base for a dip. I needed to kick it up with some more seasonings to give it some umph. I eyed some garlic and herb seasonings and no mayo. Got some great reviews from friends.
Absolutly wonderful recipe. I get nothing but compliments when I make it. Two things that you might find helpful. 1) 3/4 cup mayo is enough. 2)Krab meat works for those of us watching the buget.
Easy - and freezes well if you make them ahead!
These were great for a party. Almost everyone asked for the recipe and I will definitely be making them again!
I made this for our annual Christmas Party. I was a little leary after reading some of the reviews. I followed the recipe for 8, and only used 1 lb of artificial crab and cooked it for almost an hour. It was the first thing to go- and I now have to email this recipe to 12 people. My new signature dip. There is ALOT of dip when you make this. I put it in a hollowed out bread bowl and served it with nachos. It was GREAT!!!!!!!
This recipe has no taste to it. Very bland.....try using garlic.
I made this recipe as filling for phyllo triangles. I found the filling to be a little bit bland. I'll keep looking for my "pet" arti and crab recipe.
Heads Up from a the Chef! My husband is a Chef and I am always looking for things that I can cook for HIM lol ... these were awesome, he agreed, and easy for me. I added a little organic turmeric for health which gave some spice and hit the broiler for some extra crunch but we both loved the muffin idea, it cooked right into them! Very nice!
Good recipe in theory, but a little bland and flavorless as prepared.
Just made this lastnight, it was excellent! Super easy to make. I wanted just a snack so I topped all of the english muffins with the mix, then put 4 slices in the oven and the rest in the freezer for another day.
Extremely bland as described. Too soggy on the English muffins. I'm going to add some type of spice to the mixture to give it some flavor. Might try shredded cheddar cheese instead of the Parmesan.
A little dry but a this was pretty good. I added a little salt and creole seasoning to the mixture, and used artificial crab meat. I omitted the onions.I was shy about 1/4 c mayo, so I substituted a little sour cream. I should have chopped up the artichokes and crabmeat a little more. I will make it again! Good way to use up leftover english muffins.
Mmmmm... great recipe. Had a lot of the spread leftover so make sure you have extra english muffins ready. :)
Made it exactly as described and it turned out great!
This was just ok. I was hopeful, as I had made a similar recipe before that was great and couldn't find it - so I used this one. I LOVE crab, but agree that and entire pound of it was too much. While I wanted to taste the crab, I wanted to taste the artichokes, etc as well. Even the parmesaen was overwhelmed by it (a tough task!). I would probably cut it in half next time (there was a TON of the spread leftover too, which tells me something was amiss!). I would also up the horseradish a bit. It just plain missed something!
This wasn't very good. All I could taste was crab. No one finished theirs.
This recipe really tasted good. We have a VERY difficult time trying to cut these things into quarters, we just left them whole and ate them that way!
Very easy and very yummy. I made these for an appetizer party and they were gone in no time. I didn't change a thing!
I made this recently as a "munchie" to have with soup as a first course to a fancy company meal. Everyone thought they were great.
Instead of putting these directly on the english muffins, I baked the dip separately and used crackers instead.
Made up the crabmeat mixture ahead of time and ended up not serving that evening. made them for brunch the next morning (i left the english muffins whole) and they were quickly eaten! The mix made more than enough for 1 package of english muffins.
I made this to serve at a party, tried it previous to serving and was a little disappointed. I was as other reviewer have said, too much crab. I added softened cream cheese, shredded cheddar and some cajun seasoning which made it better. I used it as filling in cresents and with the remainder(it made a ton)I baked it and served it as a dip. It was okay but not what I was expecting. I probably will not use this recipe again.
Use mock crab and rye crackers. This was a very delicious appetizer and my husband requests it.
I made these for a party & people definetely ate them. I don't know if I would make again though. They weren't great, I have had better variations of this recipe.
Excellent recipe! I was looking for a recipe to use up the extra crabmeat from our dinner and I found this one. It was a great combination of flavors. My family loved it, even my three 10-12 year olds. Will serve it on a regular basis.
I made some changes to the recipe which made it fantastic. I really wanted spinach so I added some thawed out spinach. Also instead of 1 cup of mayo, I used 1/4 cup. I also used 1/4 cup. of plain Greek yogurt, along with 1/3 cup of parmesan cheese. I added a package of cream cheese.I added sliced jalapenos to spice it up a little. I also sauteed the onions along with minced garlic. Mixed all the ingredients with a hand mixer and added Tony Sachsas and pepper. Baked it and it was fantastic.
Made as a dip and served with crostinis. Very tasty - even with imitation crab meat!
I am totally perplexed by the reviews. This was tasteless. I tried it for a NYE party and threw it away. I made no adjustments and just followed recipe as stated. Maybe higher review with some adjustments but as is, we did not care for it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections