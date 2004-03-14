Artichoke and Crabmeat Triangles

This is a easy recipe. It is an old favorite of mine that I used to use as a dip. I like the use of the English muffins as the base. It gives them a nice crispy texture.

Recipe by Barbara Gilhuly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine artichoke hearts, crabmeat, mayonnaise, onions, and cheese. Mix thoroughly.

  • Split each English muffin in half ,and spread the mixture on the cut side of the split muffins. Cut each of the sliced muffins into quarters. Arrange the muffin-bites on a baking sheet.

  • Bake for 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
841 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 138.3mg; sodium 1862mg. Full Nutrition
