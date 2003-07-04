Over the Top Nachos

This is restaurant quality for sure!!! My family loved these nachos, but we did add a bit of a twist to it. I sauted some pork in chili powder, cayenne pepper, and a touch of salt, taco seasoning and shredded it to add on top (Note: I also made ground beef seasoned it the same way, so we had a couple of choices for meat - smile). For the cheese I used both shredded cheese and a cheese sauce. For the sauce, I melted a 1/3 of a block of processed cheese (like Velveeta) with milk and a can of diced tomatoes with jalopeno peppers. I followed the recipe to the T- otherwise. I browned the chips in the oven for a few minutes, then added the refried beans and cheese sauce and put back in the oven for abt 3 minutes, then added the meat and shredded cheese and let it all melt for about 3-5 more minutes. Then I added diced tomatoes, diced red onions, sour cream, and black olives on top. THis was awesome and filling!!!! No one could even think of leftovers - LOL.