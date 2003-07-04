Over the Top Nachos

4.3
195 Ratings
  • 5 104
  • 4 64
  • 3 21
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Recipe by Charlie

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large frying pan, brown ground beef with onion, salt and pepper over medium heat. Break the meat into very small pieces while it is cooking. After the meat is thoroughly cooked, drain off the grease.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange chips on a microwavable platter. Spread beans over the chips. Layer with 1/2 of the cheese, the ground beef mixture, and remaining cheese. Arrange jalapeno peppers on top.

  • Microwave on medium-high until cheese has melted. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
829 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 52.1g; cholesterol 118.6mg; sodium 845.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022