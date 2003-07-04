Over the Top Nachos

These nachos can be served as a meal, but all the good stuff makes for a great appetizer or snack while watching a game or a quick lunch for your family and friends. Better plan on making two plates of these, they're really good! Serve with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
Everyone enjoyed these at our Sunday night card party. I baked chips in oven for about 6-8 minutes, cooked meat with Taco seasoning as others did. I melted a 3 ounce brick of cream cheese with the beans for ease of spreading. Then topped everything with sour cream, guacamole, chopped Roma toms, minced green onions, and sliced black olives. Messy, but yummy! Thanks Charlie.
As written, this is ok -- a good basic recipe, but kind of bland, which is why I only gave it 3 stars. To perk it up a bit, I followed others' suggestions, by adding taco seasoning to the meat & baking the chips at 350 for about 8 minutes. I prepared 6 separate plates. On top of the chips, I thinly layered the beans (which were heated first) & meat. I topped that with nacho cheese salsa warmed in the microwave, then mild tomato salsa, chopped green onions, sliced black olives, some chopped tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream. I served extras of the chips & toppings on the side, along with hot sauce and sliced jalapeno peppers for the more adventurous. There were no leftovers! Next time, I will add shredded lettuce to the mix.
I heated my beans before putting the mixture on the chips. It helped to make it a little easier to spread. I also placed my chips in the oven before I added the ingredients to make them crispier. Once assembled I placed them back in the oven as opposed to the microwave. Great recipe!
These are pretty good for something quick, but I wouldn't call them "Over the Top". The ground beef really needed some seasoning, so I used "Taco Seasoning I" from this site. I also used a Mexican blend cheese. I didn't microwave this, instead I layered everything in a 9x13 foil pan and baked it in the oven. When everything was nice and melted I prettied it up a bit by adding some shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, chopped green onions, and a nice dollup of sour cream on top. Overall, not bad with a side of a couple sides of homemade salsa and guacamole - very filling.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2002
Delicious. My boyfriend is a picky eater and loved these. The chips stay crispier if you bake them at 350 for 8 minutes. TRY THEM THEY ARE GREAT!
Restaurant quality nachos. We added shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacomole, and sour cream. It made a lot more than we anticipated, we ended up transfering it into a 9X13 pan so we could eat it more easily while watching Sunday football! We already have plans to make it again this weekend!
Nachos are quite possibly the most fun food ever- so I can't see how anything would get a bad rating. You can adjust everything according to taste because a recipe is more like a loose guideline than a strict set of rules. At any rate- the taco seasoning on the meat was awesome- I also used pickled jalapenos, cheese, black olives and warm low fat refried beans. I served with sour cream and salsa. My husband deemed them the best nachos he's ever had! Popping the chips into the oven for a couple of minutes before topping works wonders with soggy issues.
This dish was a huge hit at a friend's pot luck Mexican night. I 've made it several times since, both for friends & family and it's always a winner. My only change to the recipe is that I always add sliced black olives.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2001
So simple it was scary. I added taco seasoning to the ground beef. We will have this alot this football season!
Pretty good. I used corn tostadas and spread the beans on top then layered the beef, cheese, and peppers. I used diced pickled jalapenos. I only needed 1/4 lb of ground beef and used a couple of T of minced onion. It took about half the beans and cheese called for. These needed something though, maybe a sprinkle of garlic salt or chili powder? Not quite over the top but they were good. I baked mine in the oven on a foil lined cookie sheet until the cheese was melted.
Great idea (especially after taking others' suggestions)! Adding taco seasoning to the beef just seems to make sense. I added diced tomatoes and black olives. I also baked the chips before topping them and heated up the refried beans so they spread easier. Then, I just stuck the whole 9x13 pan of goodness back in the oven until the cheese was all gooey. The whole family loved it!
Delicious. Added a pack of taco seasoning. On subsequent occasions, I have taken the meat and placed on flour tortillas with shredded chedder cheese. Put under the broiler for five minutes and top with a jalapeno slice and sour cream. The kids love this.
I followed the advice of others and added taco seasoning to the meat and baked them as opposed to microwaving because I wanted crispy chips. After I browned and drained the meat I stirred in the beans because I thought it would be difficult to spread them directly on the chips. They are delicious and filling, thanks!
This is basically what I make, so here are some suggestions: 1.) Season the meat with El Pato Sauce (spicy, so do to taste) and salt and pepper; 2.) I prefer green onion to regular onion; 3.) Add black olives; 4.) Place in a baking dish and heat in oven, I think I do 425 til cheese is melted, this keeps chips from getting soggy like they can in a microwave. I like to do 2 layers so the chips are evenly covered in yummy goodness! Also, I actually prefer the pickled jalapenos from a jar/can, but definitely whatever floats your boat. Garnish with guacamole if you have available.
This recipe is a keeper ... I included all the extras on this one. Instead of regular cheddar - I replaced it with Kraft Mexican (3)Cheese and one other Kraft Mexican Cheese combination. Great recipe. A+++
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2002
This went over great with nachos/tacos lovers. I served it with and without taco seasoning mix. Only one question - how to spread the refried beans? I could only drop large spoonfuls in patches over the chips. Plus it needed a lot more time in the microwave, but since I used a smaller platter and had to adjust the ingredients, perhaps it was just too thick to melt as I'd expected. Thanks, Charlie!
I used taco seasoning mix on the beef and followed the other suggestions of cooking the chips first at 350 for 10 minutes. Then I just added the meat and toppings and put them back in the oven until the cheese had melted. It was delicious. We actually ate this as a dinner meal.
I took the advice of taco seasoning and heating the refried beans for better spreadability. My younger sister wanted to try something different, so we used the scoops instead of the flat tortilla chips. While it was beastly to spread the beans on, it made this a mess-less finger food!
i made these but added a lot more stuff like....black olives, sour cream, refried beans (with salsa mixed in to make it speadable) ground beef WITH taco seasoning mixed in, green onions and tomatos... this was really good....i did bake the chips at 300 for about 4 min. before topping and baking again...great recipe!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2004
I gave this recipe *** because the meat was dry. i suggest that tomatoe sauce is added to the meat and also my chips were soggy.
This is restaurant quality for sure!!! My family loved these nachos, but we did add a bit of a twist to it. I sauted some pork in chili powder, cayenne pepper, and a touch of salt, taco seasoning and shredded it to add on top (Note: I also made ground beef seasoned it the same way, so we had a couple of choices for meat - smile). For the cheese I used both shredded cheese and a cheese sauce. For the sauce, I melted a 1/3 of a block of processed cheese (like Velveeta) with milk and a can of diced tomatoes with jalopeno peppers. I followed the recipe to the T- otherwise. I browned the chips in the oven for a few minutes, then added the refried beans and cheese sauce and put back in the oven for abt 3 minutes, then added the meat and shredded cheese and let it all melt for about 3-5 more minutes. Then I added diced tomatoes, diced red onions, sour cream, and black olives on top. THis was awesome and filling!!!! No one could even think of leftovers - LOL.
I made these nachos for a "Girls' Night Out" a few months ago and it was a huge hit. My girlfriends were eating them up before I could get them on the counter. I missed the last outing but I think they missed the nachos more. I was instructed not to show up next time without them. It was quick and easy with a great flavor. My key requirements. Once again, great recipe!
When our family makes this, we use Taco seasoning as others have mentioned. Although we use a can of cheese sauce rather than shredded cheese. We also add sour cream, salsa, green onion and bacon bits (or cooked crumbled bacon). It's good for a weekend lunch or a quick and easy dinner. We don't like olives, but if you do, that might also be a good addition.
Good, versatile and easy. I like the taco seasoning in the meat for added flavor. I HATE soggy nachos so I LOVED Linda McClean's suggestion to put the chips in the oven first to crisp, really helps with the soggy problem. Thanks you!
I have been making these for years but with a lot more toppings that make them even yummier! As some have already posted you definitely need the taco seasoning for the ground beef but also we add sour cream, guacamole, black olives, chopped tomatoes and top it all with hot sauce, then everyone tops them with what they like. My family says they are better than the local taco place that is known for theirs!!
Made this with turkey and it was kinda bland so we added 1/2 packet of taco seasoning mix to give it some zest and added the refried beans to the meat mixture for ease. My husband gave it a 5 though I think next time we'll just make it as a dip so the tortilla's dont get soggy. I served with guacamole from this site for a great superbowl snack.
GREAT RECIPE!!! Like others, I used a taco seasoning pack to season the ground beef. I also used Kraft Mexican Cheese with jalepenos and placed in the oven instead of microwave. My husband requests this meal once a week. Next time I may try with chicken. YUMMY
Yum. I usually don't use the refried beans since my teens don't like them. Somehow we always end up using more cheese. I have salsa and sour cream on the side and when I can remember to buy them we love green onions also. I have to seed the jalapeno in order to eat, I'm a wimp!
Like other reviewers, we thought these were dry. I think this would be better without the ground beef (and we added a couple shakes of the ingredients from Taco Seasonings I to give the meat some ooomph too!).
When I made the ground beef, I sauteed some matchstick carrots, one red bell pepper and some garlic in with the onion. I also added a batch of the Taco Seasoning 1 to the meat mixture, along with some tomato sauce, lime juice and cornstarch. Filling and very tasty. My husband ate two helpings.
I have been making this for years, it is sooo good. I season the meat with taco seasoning and leave the onions raw to sprinkle over top. I use processed cheese or Tostito's cheese dip and hat it on the stove along with the refried beans. This makes the beans and cheese easier to evenly distribute over the chips. I bake it, then I top with what I have on hand- lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream guacamole, etc. Great to make and eat in front of the TV with a movie or the game. Yum!
This was really good. I did use seasoned taco meat instead of plain ground beef. I also used a nacho cheese sauce instead of shredded cheese. Then I also put it on a big cookie sheet, and just baked it in the oven for 5-6 minutes. I was a hit, the whole family loved it.
really good everyone loved them we shared with the neighbors as well i added salsa and sour cream and instead of using chedded cheese i used cheese dip i accidently forgot the jalepeno i will be making these soon and will make sure to put in the jalepeno
great recipe, the only change i made was to use a can of campbells cheddar cheese in a can(they also have nacho cheese) because it stays melted and creamy and i cooked my beans in bacon fat for extra flavor.
The things that I adjusted that became an instant hit was the heating of the refried beans, I used the hot ortego taco seasoning in the meat as it cooked, and used the scoops chips instead of ordinary nachos, but made sure they were all facing cup side up so they were more like mini taco bowls after all the toppings were on.
definately a 5 star recipe with just a few minor changes. I took other reviewers advise and Baked the tortilla chips at 350 degrees at least 10 minutes. I baked them in a roasting pan since looking at my cookie sheets i didn't think they would fit. I warmed up the beans while cooking the meat, and added a taco seasoning pack. Took the chips out sprinkled the meat, then dolloped the beans over the chips and spread them slightly then covered in cheese popped it back in the over till melted and garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a few fresh jalapeno. But all in all It was great the kids loved it too. I just wish we had salsa lol
Easy and very filling! I also added some taco seasoning to the meat, pre-crisped the chips in the oven and then baked in the toaster oven. Make sure you wear gloves if you are dicing up fresh jalapenos....my hands are tingling right now because I forgot!
Delicious! I did take the advise of the other reviewers and added taco seasoning to the meat and also baked the chips at 350 for about 8 minutes, added cheese and put back in the oven to melt before adding other toppings. So good!
Of course...this is a basic 'nacho' recipe and my rating is based on the homemade nachos I always make which are similar...however- I MUST add taco seasoning to the hamburger as well as topping items such as diced tomatoes, sliced olives, green onions etc! :-) I usually make a big ol' nacho for Saturday lunch, for the whole family a day or two after taco night. All the ingredients are sure to be on hand.
These were great! I had some leftover taco meat to use up so I made a scaled version of this. I didn’t want to open a whole can of refried beans, since I was making such a small amount, so I skipped the beans. I topped my tortilla chips with the taco meat and cheddar cheese, popped them under the broiler until heated and melty. When I served them I garnished them with chopped green onions and chopped tomatoes and served with salsa and sour cream on the side. My result was definitely 5 stars, and I’ll make these again! Thanks!
awesome recipe! made it last night for myself and my boyfriend as auperbowl dinner- we loved it! i added green onions and used taco seasoning for the beef- sooooo good! i also made lots of layers, not just one- so each chip was as good as the next! definitely will make again.
I made these last night and used Doritos for my chips and omitted the refried bean (I don't like them). I also made my own salsa and guacmole to go with them! I cannot wait to get home to eat the rest!
These were excellent. I skipped the Jalapeno peppers though, and tossed a little salsa on top. YUMMY!!!! My hubby hates refried beans, so I didn't tell him they were on there, and left a few plain just in case he hated it. Well, he didn't complain at all, and even after telling him about it, he liked it better than the plain chips.
The refried bean are always a great part of nachos and i wouldn't change that. But the rest of the nachos were bland. I think if you add taco seasonig to he ground beef and cayanne and curry powder. Plus jarred Jalapenos, ot fresh
As others suggested, add taco seasoning to the beef. Spread chips on ovenproof dish and cook for 10 minutes before adding toppings - don't forget sour cream! Next time, we'll cut the toppings in half (our pan wasn't large enough to hold more chips).
This was a good recipe. I liked it. I don't think that I will be making these again because I like taco bells nachos and I don't have any dishes to clean if I eat there! But this is a good recipe, now don't get me wrong:) Thanks for sharing:)
WOW.. these were great.. once you doctor them up a bit. LOL I added taco seasoning to the meat and made the nacho cheese sauce from this site to put on them. I baked the chips also. I mixed the meat and beans together to make it easier to put on the chips. Then I poured the cheese sauce over the meat and added some shredded cheese on top of that (we like cheese) My kids LOVED them. I put everything in a 9x13 baking dish and baked in the oven until the cheese melted. We actually had these for a "fun" dinner. There was ALOT of nachos. Will definitely be making this again!! :)
I added taco seasoning to the beef. I mixed the refried beans with salsa and that helped with spreading. The nachos were tasty, but I did not bake the meat because the chips manage to get soggy. I baked the chips for about 10 min on 350 degrees. before I added the toppings and placed them in the microwave
Excellent recipe for Nachos. Quick, easy and oh so tasty. I made the taco seasoning from this site, and also included on the nachos, tomatillos, avocados, a green sauce(tomatillo) and green onions. The best nachos ever. Thanks Charlie.
Needed a quick fix to bring to a party, turned out awesome. Opted out of the ground beef and used chorizo from a previous hunting trip, added diced tomatoes and habenros as well as the jalepanos. Baked in the over at 350 as suggested. Serve with Corona and lime and you've got a good, lazy meal.
Yummy dinner! I did swap the jalapeño for green onions, knowing DS would not eat the peppers. Could not resist adding corn to the ground beef mix, topped the whole wad with chopped lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. And lots of cilantro :) Next time, more cheese!
I did change these up a little based on what I had on hand. I used green chiles in a can instead of the jalapeno. And, I only had ground turkey meat, so that is what I tried it with. And, I served with homemade guacamole on top with chopped tomatoes. All the ingredients seemed kind of separate, and it didn't really come together as anything different than what the ingredients were. But everyone seemed to like it.
As is, I wouldn't call them "over the top". But it is a good, basic recipe to get the creative juices flowing. Add all your other favorite toppings. I, at the suggestion of other reviews, put these on a large baking sheet and baked them in the oven until the cheese was melted. The whole family enjoyed these and I will make them again.
I had some meat mixture leftover from sloppy joes, so I decided to use that for the nachos. It was really good! I layered tortilla chips on a pizza pan with the heated meat mixture, cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, chopped plum tomatoes and salsa. I baked in a 350 F oven for 5-7 minutes. I served it with sour cream. So yummy!
I wouldn't have cared for this recipe had I not put Taco Seasoning in the meat. That addition did put them over the top, but without it, these are pretty bland. ***UPDATE 4/12/14 I followed this recipe exactly except I subbed Johnsonville Italian Hot Sausage for the ground beef (no salt or pepper was needed). I like the sausage much better than the beef. Spicier and more flavor. The sausage definitely takes these nachos "over the top" to 5 stars or higher! I like to serve these with plain yogurt and diced tomatoes.
We make super nachos regularly. I found this recipe and thought I would try something differnet. As I was preparing it I wasn't sure I would like it. I added a few of my own twists based on my familys tastes and we loved it. Super Nachos will never be the same. Thanks
We are huge fan of the individual nachos served in a couple of restaurants in the Dallas area so we decided to try this recipe. It is great but we tweaked it, of course. As we use the following mixture in a few dishes, I decided to use it here. I make my own pinto beans cooked for a day and a half, with whatever flavorings you enjoy adding. Besides a meat (whatever leftover I have stashed in the freezer), I add chili powder, jalapenos and paprika for a little kick. Then place in a blender and blend a couple of containers, add those to the meat mix after it is ready. Allow it to cook down to desired consistency. I always make a large amount of this mixture as we use it on tostatos also. Other than that, I follow the recipe as written and we enjoyed a 5-star winning recipe. Thanks!!!
I make my Nachos with 1 Lb ground beef, browned and drained/rinsed (removes more fat) and then simmered in 1/2 pack of nacho mix, re-fried beans softened with water to a medium paste and warmed in the microwave, nacho cheese sauce (Tostito's), green olives, black olives, jalapeno slices, Mexican blend shredded cheese or shredded cheddar and what ever else strikes my fancy. Layer chips on cookie sheet lined with foil, spoon on re-fried beans, nacho cheese sauce, ground beef bit of shredded cheese, olives, then a bit more of the ground beef mix, nacho sauce and a good helping of shredded cheese and finally a handful of the jalapeno's. Pop this under the broiler for a few minutes to warm and melt the cheese. Once it comes out I sometimes add salsa and sour cream on the side. Absolutely crazy how fast every one shows up knowing the nacho's are gettign made that day!
This was great! We used kidney beans insteady of refried beans. Once out of the oven topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Also added hot sauce and extra jalapeno to the meat, we like spicy food!
