Garden Veggie Pizza Squares

Great party or potluck recipe!!! (I even had a few people ask for the recipe!)With only a few modifications, this was a big hit at my work party. I burned it the first time I cooked it, I don't know if it was just my oven or what, but I had to reduce the time to about 8 1/2 or 9 minutes. I omitted only the green peppers since not everybody likes them and used about half of the green onions (We have some picky eaters), and I added carrots and chopped cucumber. Instead of sprinkling them on top I sliced all the veggies into thin strips and stirred it into the ranch/cream cheese mix before I spread it on the crust. I had some mix left over and just used it as a dip and it was sooo good. Thanks for sharing! This was so quick and easy...will definitely use again!