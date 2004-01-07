Garden Veggie Pizza Squares
These pizza squares are a must-make appetizer for every event in my house. I received the recipe from a friend years ago and everyone loves it. Great for Christmas parties.
I did all by the recipe, to the last letter. 5 stars! The recipe mentions 1 packet of Ranch Style dressing mix in the ingredients, but says to use only half. Pay attention to this. I doubled the recipe, and you will too. Cut all the veggies FINELY. Spread the mixture over COOLED crust, because if not it is going to be soggy. And, of course, spread the mixture an HOUR before serving and then put it in refrigirator, do not leave it "ready to serve" overnight - NO. Use cream cheese warmed to room temperature, will be easier to spread. And yes, it is a little hard to mix it, a little hard to spread it, but when you add sour cream or mayo, then what you get? A soggy crust! Read the recipe, follow it and everybody will ask you to share your cooking secrets - GUARANTEED.Read More
In response to Pacific_15's prior review: I use 2 pkgs crescent rolls(fitted in a standard 18"x 13" cookiesheet)baked etc. Beat 16 ounces cream cheese,1 cup mayo,1 pkg ranch dressing mix.This ratio is "perfect" & the mayo is the key. I make mine with finely chopped carrots,broccoli, and cauliflower only-delicious.Let these get really cold in fridge before eating.I think they taste better the next day, if there's any left. Hope this helps!Read More
I like to change it up some and use all kinds of chopped veggies and sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese. Sometimes I make it on my round pizza trays or stone too. I don't recommend putting it all together the night before b/c it gets too soggy. If I'm in a pinch for time I make the crust and cover with saran wrap - and make the cream cheese mixture and and the chopped veggie mix and then refridgerate separately the night before. It makes for easy assembly. Don't expect any leftovers. It really goes fast!
This was pretty good. I wouldn't say "amazing" but I did like it and so did my husband. The hints that have been peppered through the other reviews are really helpful. Mainly 1. DO NOT use the entire package of dressing. 2. Prepare the spread the day before and add a little mayo, it spreads easier 3. Lightly press the veggies into the cream cheese spread with a spatula to keep them from falling off. Enjoy!!!!!!
WOW! Yummy recipe. I did blend the cream cheese and the ranch dressing the day before (it was hard to tell how salty it was going to be until the flavors melded). I ended up using only 1/2 the package as suggested. However, instead of flattening the crescent dough to form one large rectangle, I cut each triangle crescent in half and baked like that so all pieces had a "crust". I did use chopped black olives and mushrooms. Received rave reviews. Thanks!
I didn't expect much from this recipe, but it was a big hit when I served it at a recent get together. I didn't have the package of Ranch Dressing that the recipe called for, so I used bottled Ranch dressing instead (probably about 1/4 cup). It was delicious! I will surely be making this again.
Very good and easy. Got rave reviews even from a non-veggie eater! Can't sit out very long--crust becomes soggy and vegetables look wilted.
These things are great... I have brought them to parties and they are the first thing to go! People request that I make them whenever I offer to bring something to a gathering. The only modification I make is to mix fresh chopped spinach (blanched) in with the cream cheese... delicious!
Great! These were easy to make, and perfect for a summer party. The carrots and broccolli were easily chopped ina food processor, but I had to do the peppers by hand. I also sprinkled a little bit of shredded cheddar acheese on top. Everyone just loved them, the whole thing disappeared in less than an hour while several other dishes remained untouched. Next time I will make two!
This tastes great! A good recipe for a party.
Very good & pretty to serve! Easily uses reduced-fat rolls and cream cheese. Definitely don't put it all together until the serving day and use the half packet of dressing. I use a little plain yogurt to smooth out the spread(much better for you than mayo & sour cream & not as strong a flavor). Change up the veggie mixes (they sell the chopped veggie bags in the supermarket now; making prep time close to nothing!) and even the dressing packets (Italian, Garlic parmesan, etc). I also used hummus as a spread with cucumbers, peppers and tomoatoes...so delicious, too!
This is one of my favorite recipes I've been making for years, but I do it a little differently. I use 2 crescent rolls, the whole package of Hidden Valley ranch mix, 1 cup of mayo, and 16oz cream cheese. Make sure the crust is cool before spreading it. It won't get soggy if you take a spoon or spatula and flatten it down halfway through the cooking process. For veggies, I omit the carrots (too crunchy) and use tomatoes, green peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, and black olives. I top it with shredded cheese, usually mozzarella or cheddar. Mine lasts great overnight in the refrigerator and is never soggy. Just make sure to chop the tomatoes small enough so that most of the juice drains out. This ALWAYS gets rave reviews!
This is delicious and great for parties. I have a couple of changes to make to this recipe. I think you really need two packages of crescent rolls to cover the bottom of a jellyroll pan. Also, two packages of cream cheese and 3/4 cup of mayo make the cream cheese mixture tastier and easier to spread. I get wonderful reactions from party goers when I make this dish.
Made this today, but realized at the last minute I had purchased Dill dip instead of Ranch. Oh well, tasted great anyway :) Added some onion powder and granulated garlic to the cream cheese, and just a little mayo for extra creaminess. Definitely start with 1/2 packet of the seasoning, that was all I think is needed unless the recipe is doubled. One other tip: I mix the veggies in a zip top baggie before I sprinkle them on the crust to get even distribution of all the goodies.
Great recipie, I have made it several times and people rave over it. My kids love it, even my 4 year old just cant get enough!
Brought it to a birthday party tonight and EVERYONE loved it! I got less than 48 squares out of it though. Chill overnight and cut the next morning; SO EASY! Press veggies gently into the cream cheese w/spatula so they don't fall off! Would make a great Superbowl snack!!!
Great recipe. It disappeared in minutes at our Christmas gathering. Adults and teens loved it. I like that this recipe does not call for Mayo like so many similar recipes. I did add 1/4 cup of sour cream to help the cream cheese spread better. I have made this recipe twice now and I like to use about a third of the packet of dressing mix. Otherwise it is too overpowering for me. However, your personal likes will determine your preference. For younger children I would really cut back on the seasonings as they seem to prefer bland things. I also sprinkled cheddar cheese on top after I placed the veggies on. Make sure you take a spatula and press the cheese and veggies into the cream cheese.
Everyone loves this one! I make it easier for myself when I want to serve it for party. I chop all my veggies the night before and refrigerate them. Pillsbury sells Crescent Baking Sheets making it much faster to put together. The next day I spread out the Cresent Sheets on my pan. Bake, spread on the cream cheese mixture, then cut in squares before I add the vegetables. I lightly press the veggies on top and it makes it so much neater when you take them out of the pan to serve them. Yum!
I made it for a friend’s bridal shower and it was one of the first things to go!!! I lost the recipe after having bought the ingredients and “winged” it and it came out great!!! *Tip – I added 1-1/2 C. Sour Cream and the whole packet of the ranch dressing to the cream cheese. I also grated the carrots and sprinkled that on first, then added the thinly sliced red and green peppers. I didn’t add the broccoli and used it to dip the extra dressing mix in. Yummm!
SO GOOD! I used 2 8 oz packages of cresent rolls as my Mom suggested and it worked a lot easier. She also suggested adding about a 1/2 cup of mayo to the cream cheese to give it a more creamier consistancy. I used a whole 1 oz package of Ranch also. Tasted great. I've made this probably 5 times and use broccoli, cauliflower, green onions, and shredded cheddar cheese on top. If I could give this 10 stars, I woudl!
Delicious! I couldn't find ranch cream cheese or even a package of ranch dressing mix, so had to use plain and I still loved it! Thank you for giving me a new favourite meal! As a side note, for the crust I just used a pizza crust recipe already on allrecipes to be healthier and save money.
SUPER RECIPE! I followed others' advice by mixing in about a T of Miracle Whip and using sharp finely shredded cheddar. The family doesn't really like peppers and I was out of onions so I just piled it high with the broccoli and grated carrots.
These were really good, though I'd recommend a few things prep-wise...1-Make sure to pat the crust down with a spatula half way through baking or your crust will not be flat and will have big bubbles in it. 2-Don't roll it out too big or your cream cheese spread will not be thick enough to give pieces enough flavor (or just make another half batch of the spread...I did a jelly roll pan and the original amount spread super thin) and 3-Dice the veggies super small (pea size) and press them down into the cream cheese a bit, so they don't all fall off when serving. 4-I agree with many reviewers not to assemble the pizza until about an hour before so it doesn't get soggy. I just diced all the veggies ahead of time so they were ready to throw on when time to put it together.
This was so easy and so good, my husband and mother were not sure if they would like it but after one bite, they were both hooked!! I plan on serving this at family parties from now on!!! Thank you so much!!
Awesome recipe. My daughter who only likes pepperoni pizza really liked this. She even ate it for lunch the next day! I only used half of the ranch seasoning and that was perfect for us. I also added califlower and chesse. Thanks for the recipe. Update: One thing that I have found after making this several times: there's nothing wrong with microwaving the cream cheese to make it easier to work with!
Excellent, though may be too salty for some people. I'm not a big "peppers" person so i used olives & mushrooms and then topped with thin sliced green onions and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. very good!
I don't know how anyone gets ONE 8 oz. roll of the crescents to fit in a LARGE baking sheet as recipe suggested. Unless you want a crispified potato chip thin burned crust, then use 2 rolls.
This is marginal at best. Too sodium saturated and salty, with a soggy crust and just basically yucky. A waste of effort and calories.
This is better than the usual veggies and dip, and the veggies can be varied according to what you like or have on hand. Thanks!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE. I add 1/2 tsp of dill to the cream cheese mix and sprinkle about 1/2 cup finely shredded pizza cheese overall. Fantastic! The peppers and green onions give this one a slight kick and differs it from the other similar recipe that's also found on this site! My handy chopper reduces the prep time alot! Thanks Meghan!
These are awesome. Unique, easy, with a great presentation. I made these wih 1/3 less fat Cream Cheese and everyone at the party raved and requested the recipe. As another reviewer advised, press the veggies down into the creamm cheese to prevent them from rolling off. It seemsed as though the dough wouldn't spread out enought to cover the whole cookie sheet but I just kept working with it until it did.
Borrowing an idea from the Pillsbury site, rather than rolling flat, slice the crescent roll into 16 slices (8 quarter inch slices per half) and layout in xmas tree shape starting with 1 on first row, then 2, 3, etc..ending with 1 slice on bottom for trunk! Use red/green pepper to make "garland" on tree, etc. Always a hit!
These were okay, not fabulous, and a lot of work because of the chopping. Also, use 1/4 c ranch dressing instead of ranch seasoning.
Very tasty Meghan, thanks! Will make this again. I followed other reviewers suggestions and used 2 pkgs of crescent rolls for a thicker crust, also added grape size tomatoes cut in half, 3/4 pkg. ranch dressing, 12 oz. cream cheese, black olives and SHREDDED COLBY OR MILD CHEDDER CHEESE IS A MUST.
Is a 5+ with these modifications: 1/2 packet of ranch like others have mentioned but I added a couple tablespoons each of light sour cream and mayo. This makes it much easier to spread and the flavor is fantastic! If you're taking this to a gathering I would recommend doubling the recipe but as written is good for just the family. Soooo good!
This recipe has been around forever. I still like it, though and my bunco ladies really enjoyed it with the fresh lemonade and Lime Rickeys on this site.
I thought this recipe was wonderful. I made it for a baby shower and it went over well. I used brocoli, califlower, carrots, and mushrooms for the toppings.
What can I say? Everyone loved this. I had a girls' night at my place, and this was devoured! However, I did go light on the dressing mix, and can see how if I had used more, it would have been way too salty.
The woman who submitted this was right, once you try it, its a must have for all your events. It is light, yet flavorful. Make the cream cheese mixture the night before, cook the dough in the morning, slather on the cream cheese, and then cut it up just before serving. But beware, these little goodies are tempting, and you may eat all of them before they get to your guests. Fresh Parmesean on the top is a nice touch.
I have been wanting to make this... haven't made it in years, so... looked up the recipe on AllRecipes and away I went. TOO SALTY! My husband and I actually like overly salty things BUT this was out of control salty. I threw over half of it out! If I make it again I will use only half of the ranch powder mix. I believe the old standby recipe used the amount of ranch it called for with 2-8oz packages of cream cheese... which would make sense why this recipe was so salty! So sad, gonna make more cause I'm still craving it... just using less ranch powder this time.
Made this appetizer recently. Every one loved it. I loved that I could change toppings for those that dont like broccoli etc. THanks.
I doubled the recipe, used an entire package of the dressing mix, along with approx 1/2 c of mayo added to the cream cheese. After spreading the cream cheese mixture on the "crust", i sprinkled on some fresh dill, and then put on the veggies. Topped all with some finely grated cheddar cheese. It was awesome!! A very easy "main" dish for summer eating!!
I made this as an appetizer on Christmas Eve to go with our many soups and my family loved it! I used two tubes of the crescent rolls and they fit perfectly in my large cookie sheet. I would suggest making more of the cream cheese mixture if you do this though. Mine was spread a little thin. For my veggies I cheated and filled a to go container from my grocery store's deli area salad bar since some of the chopping was already done. I used broccoli, cauliflower, red peppers, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, and green onions. Then I put shredded cheddar cheese over top. Press everything down to make sure it sticks in the cream cheese and also cool the crust completely before you put anything on it. Thanks for a very good recipe!!
All of my guests raved about this! This is a keeper. One tip is to heat the cream cheese/powder mix for a bit before you spread it and that makes it much EASIER to spread! :) worked for me. I followed the recipe all the way, but added a few sticks of chopped celery and shredded cheddar and it tasted great!
Sorry to say that I made these for a party and they were not a hit. I personaly did'nt mind them (definitely not love) but my sister flat out told me " these suck" sorry!!
Very nice. These didn't last very long at a party I threw at my house!
Another Super Bowl and regular party request. Doubled crescent rolls for a 15x10 pan. Added 1/2 cup lite mayo and 1/2 cup lite miracle whip to cream cheese. Veggies of choice were finely chopped broccoli, diced and seeded cucumber, sliced black olives, remainder of petite canned diced tomatoes not used in the BLT dip, 1/4 sweet onion diced fine, and 1 cup fancy shredded lite cheddar cheese. Always a hit!
This is fantastic!!! I made it for a high school graduation party and the next day my nephew asked me how to make it because all of his friends raved about it. I used reduced-fat cresent rolls, reduced fat cream cheese. Make sure the cream cheese is room temp. and use a mixer. Wait until the crust is completely cooled and put together an hour before serving.
Either I failed this recipe or it failed me. Expensive ingredients, picky to prepare, crumbs/bits of veggie everywhere to clean up. It tasted good but the crescent dough broke easily when I tried cutting into squares. To follow reviewers' suggestions to use 2 pkgs of crescent rolls would, in my opinion, make it too expensive. Won't make these again; I'll enjoy someone else's.
This was very tasty and went over well at the Holiday party I brought it to. I will cook the dough a little longer next time to be sure it stays crunchy.
Great party or potluck recipe!!! (I even had a few people ask for the recipe!)With only a few modifications, this was a big hit at my work party. I burned it the first time I cooked it, I don't know if it was just my oven or what, but I had to reduce the time to about 8 1/2 or 9 minutes. I omitted only the green peppers since not everybody likes them and used about half of the green onions (We have some picky eaters), and I added carrots and chopped cucumber. Instead of sprinkling them on top I sliced all the veggies into thin strips and stirred it into the ranch/cream cheese mix before I spread it on the crust. I had some mix left over and just used it as a dip and it was sooo good. Thanks for sharing! This was so quick and easy...will definitely use again!
I had this recently at a church social and it was delicious, I kept going back for more. The only variation is that the person who made it added a little finely shredded cheddar cheese on top, which I think was a great idea. Also, the other reviewers are right by saying pay close attention to the recipe, and the way you chop the veggies is key, make sure they are not too chunky.
This was better than I was expecting. I followed the recipe exactly except I shredded the carrots (which I think everyone should do). I brought this to a cocktail party and everyone loved it. I didn't need to use the whole cream cheese mixture, so with the leftovers I made really good tomato sandwiches. This is so easy, delicious and cheap I will definitely be making this one again.
Great ranch taste. Just for fun I cut the dough into cubes and put into greased mini muffin cups. Baked and cooled then filled with a dollop of the topping. Also skipped the onions and red peppers and substituted chopped roma tomatoes.
These went so fast at my party! Everyone loved them. I did take it easy on the ranch mix, used whipped cream cheese and added a bit of low-fat mayo to help spread the mixture. Other than that, I threw some red onions into the mix and used lots of veggies. They were truly delicious.
This can be a little bland, so we sprinkle the top with a tiny amount of ground red pepper for a bit of zip.
Really enjoyed this recipe but for some reason it did not make an attractive presentation. The taste was really good but don't use store brand crescent rolls. Had to run out to the store and buy more because I tried to cut corners the first time and had to throw out the first batch of cooked dough - ick!
this is a great appetizer! everyone always loves this. I did make a few small adjustments. One roll of crescent dough was not enough to stretch across my cookie sheet so I used one and a half rolls. I also used 1 1/2 packages of cream cheese and the entire packet of ranch dressing mix. These were great leftover too!
My friends and I tried the 4 different versions of this found on this site...you can see them if you check out "More Recipes Like This" on the recipe page. This was the one I chose. I used whole wheat crescent rolls and light cream cheese to make it even healthier. It was a huge hit and will be a regular when I have to bring appetizers for sure. I'm looking forward to trying different vegetable combinations as well.
I love this recipe! Excellent! I would recommend this recipe to family/friends.
I've made this many times over the last few years and it's always a hit at parties. A couple of tips that I'd like to share are: 1)use 1/2 or less of the packet of dressing seasoning 2)add a little mayo to the topping for easier spreading 3)a really quick time saver is to use a thawed package of frozen veggie mix such as California Mix (broccoli, carrots, cauliflower) and pulse a few times in the food processor.
I always double this recipe for parties. I do add a couple heaping tablespoons of sourcream while blending the cream cheese with the ranch powder mix. This makes spreading the cheese mixture on the crust easier without ripping into the cresent roll crust.
Great!!! I added 1/4 cup of mayo and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese in with the Veggies....But instead of using Crescent rolls, I put it on tortillas, and rolled. Chilled for 1/2 hour then sliced into half inch pinwheels. HMMMMM, GREAT!
I agree that you really need 2 cans of rolls for this to work. I made it with one and it was way thin. I've had it with 2 and it turns out much better so 3 stars they way its written, 5 if you use 2 cans.
I made a double double batch for a baby shower and they were gone within minutes! I also added the cheese. Soooo yummy!
Very good and easy recipe. I used low-fat sour cream and mayo (less guilt) -- and it tasted great. Followed reviews -- only used 1/2 the Ranch dressing package -- and then added some garlic salt and tomatoes -- yummy!
Excellent! Everyone loved at my Halloween party. Would definitely make again for another party.
excellent!!
This is the recipe I have been looking for for years. I did make some changes. I used 2 packages of crescent rolls and two 8 oz packages of cream cheese. I used the reduced fat variety for both to keep the recipe healthier. I used about 3/4 of the package of ranch powder, heated the cream cheese before I mixed and added about a tablespoon of sour cream to the cream cheese. I omitted the green bell peppers because I don't like them, and used a little more green onion than the recipe called for. I chopped all the veggies into very small pieces. Finally, I sprinkled a little finely shredded cheddar cheese on top. It turned out great. I think next time I may add some mushrooms or black olives. I gave 4 stars because the recipe needed a little modifying.
Everyone loves this recipe and I take it places over and over because I know it will always be a hit.
Excellent! I finely chopped the veggies (used broccoli, cauliflower, green onions, and red radishes. Very popular at the potluck!
I do love this recipie although I dont much care for refridgerated cresent rolls, I just substitute flour tortillas, roll them then slice them thin. very pretty to serve.
I've used this as the recipe states and with homemade pizza dough (I popped it in the oven, but it tastes better after it is chilled) and on store bought crusts. Note: when making it with dough, I did add some mozzerella. Awesome any way you make it!
My mom makes this when I visit with a friend and we love it. Did not use carrots, used diced yellow onion instead of green and skipped the ranch dressing. Also, using the reduced-fat croissants are just as tasty!
good and easy to make. will use again. easy to freeze and thaw later. don't microwave to thaw!
I love cold veggie pizza! I tried using low-fat crescent rolls...no good! They don't have the great flaky quality - just dense and rubbery. I'll stick with the regular ones next time. I used a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch and thought it came out too salty. I mixed in 1 cup of sour cream with the Ranch powder and cream cheese. Even after letting the mixture sit overnight, it was still too salty. I actually got complaints from a few people that it was too salty. Next time I'll decrease the amount of Ranch seasoning. [UPDATE: I re-read the recipe and see that it says to add 1/2 the packet of seasoning to the mix, not the entire packet - missed that!!] I topped my pizzas with cauliflower, broccoli, shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green onions, red bell peppers, and sliced black olives. I also sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese over the top...don't use too much cheese though.
Love this app as an alternative to the boring veggie tray we usually use. I would say that making it with the crescent dough sheet (that I can't find anywhere) would be much easier. Even though I pressed the seams together I still wound up with triangles that I had to cut in half for better portions. And the cream cheese is way too thick. I added a cup of sour cream to make it more spreadable.
Good appetizer with healthy, crunchy veggies.
I have used a version of this recipe for over 15 years. The differences are: use 2 pkgs of crescent roll dough, 1 1/2 packages cream cheese (I use Neufchatel or even FF), 1/3 cup Miracle Whip (or mayo) added to the cream cheese, and 1 tsp of dried dill. I use whatever veggie combo I have -- broccoli, carrot, tomato, green pepper, black olives -- whatever. Then top it with a cup of shredded cheese - Colby Jack is my favorite to use. It is always the first appetizer to be totally consumed at a gathering. Oh, and I use a jelly roll size (15 x 10 ?) pan.
you can put just about anything on a crescent roll base and it will be awesome. Here's something I tried and it was really good - instead of using regular cream cheese and stirring in ranch, use the garden vegetable flavor cream cheese and stir in just a little mayo. It's sooooo good. I topped with cheese, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.
Made these for a baby shower and everyone loved them. They are easy to make and very colorful. I used red and yellow bell pepper and green onion. Didn't use the broccoli. Didn't use full package of dressing mix per previous reviewers suggestions. Best served cold so crust doesn't get soggy. Might even consider using pita bread in future since it keeps its consistency well.
Only Bake the crust for 10 minutes. I used fat free cream cheese with chives and omitted the ranch pack. Use any veggies you have on hand! Delicious!!
These were easy and a big hit at a party I brough them to. I found the cream cheese mixture a little too "ranchy", so I did add some other herbs to it and they were delicious!
I really love this recipe! I first had it a couple of years ago when I was in college. So when I saw it, I knew it would be pefect for our book club meeting. I too added a little mayonaise to the the cream cheese mixture and ended up using about half a 16 oz packet of dry dip mix. I also added black olive slices and half-melted a little American cheese on top. Everyone thought I had ordered them! Really Good!
Absolutely delicious! I made this for my family's July 4th picnic. It was GONE in no time! I did use a little sour cream (1/4 cup) with the cream cheese just to make it a little more spreadable, and only half of the ranch mix packet. I used 2 tubes of crescent rolls (I like a thicker crust) and used broccoli, carrots, red pepper and roma tomatoes for the veggies. Very, very good! Will definitely make again!
I would definitely recommend adding the dressing to taste. I use less than a packet with Hidden Valley, but another organic brand, I have to use the whole packet for the same taste. I also prefer to make my own pizza crust, but that's just a matter of personal choice.
These were very pretty. I didn't think they were great, but I'm not a veggie lover. They got a couple of compliments at my office potluck. I took advice from here and cut each crescent triangle in half to get two smaller triangles, and baked them as little individual appetizers instead of melding it all together. Be very careful not to overcook the pastry. Also be careful in amount of dressing. The recipe is misleading -- it calls for 1 pack of mix but the instructions say to only use half of it. I recommend you pour in bit by bit and taste as you go.
I am giving this recipe 5 stars because the taste was fabulous! I had some trouble getting the cream cheese mixture on the crescent roll crust without destroying it so I ended up spreading it with my finger but other than that, no problems and my guests loved it. I got tons of compliments!
My coworkers absolutely love this recipe. I have to make a double batch because when I bring this to work on food days it always gets eaten within a couple of hours. I have made this with regular cream cheese and fat free, and didn't notice much of a difference. I tweak the recipe just a bit, using only half a ranch package per 8 oz. cream cheese. I also leave off the red peppers and add cauliflower and top the center of each slice with 1/2 of a grape tomato for the red color. This is a great recipe!
I could eat this all day long! Definitely adjust the amount of the ranch dressing mix to taste so it's not too salty tasting. I made this for a appetizer party and it was the only one completely eaten!
We loved these...nice and lite and yummy..very refreshing..great for a party appetizer!!!!..and so dang easy!
Easy to make and the toppings are endless, everyone really enjoyed it, the only bad thing is I didn't double the recipe and make more since it was gone and people were asking for more.
I think the Ranch dressing really adds to the flavor of the pizza. I had to use two packages of crescent rolls to fill my pan -- one full one and one cut up to fill in the holes. I also added cheddar cheese on top.
I served these at a wedding reception this weekend. They were well received. I left off the onion and added chopped bacon and finely shredded cheddar cheese. Very tasty.
I like to make the spread the day before - that way the flavors have time to blend, and as the instructions indicate start out with half of the packet of dressing mix. I have a similar recipe that calls for 2 pkgs crescent rolls, 1 pkg cream cheese plus 1/2 cup mayo or sour cream and still only uses about half the packet. I did add a heaping tbsp of sour cream to the cream cheese mixture, refrigerated it overnight then let it come to room temperature before attempting to spread on the crescent dough. I omitted the onions and added some chopped, seeded cucumbers.
Well now if it were just me tasting this I would give it two stars as I was not crazy about it. But I took this to a party and it was all gone so it couldn't have been that bad. Everyone said they liked it. I liked the flavour of the cream cheese with the dressing mix but I was not crazy about it spread on the crescent rolls. Maybe just as a dip I would like it better.
These are outstanding. I've made them many, many times. I use red, green, and yellow peppers for added eye appeal. I also roast my peppers with a torch (or broiler) and remove skin prior. These are such a different and tasty appetizer. I absolutely love them as does everyone who tries them. They take a little bit of time to prepare (with the roasting & chopping), but oh so well worth the effort!!!! I can't imagine anyone being disappointed unless you don't like vegetables.
I make this all the time. I use the Pampered Chef bar pan, it's perfect for this recipe. I like a thicker crust, so I use two rolls of crescent rolls. I don't like green peppers or carrots, so I make it with green onions, broccoli, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers...it's always a hit.
Great recipe- I like mixing and matching veggies to whatever I am in the mood for. I kept the crescents in the roll and then cut into 12 sections and baked as buns. That gave me individual servings without cutting and taking out of the pan.
