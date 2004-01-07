Garden Veggie Pizza Squares

These pizza squares are a must-make appetizer for every event in my house. I received the recipe from a friend years ago and everyone loves it. Great for Christmas parties.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll out crescent rolls onto a large nonstick baking sheet. Stretch and flatten to form a single rectangular shape on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 11 to 13 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • Mix cream cheese with 1/2 of the ranch dressing mix in a medium bowl; add more dressing mix to taste. Spread mixture over cooled crust.

  • Arrange carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, and green onions on top. Chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour. Cut into 48 bite-sized squares to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 163.7mg. Full Nutrition
