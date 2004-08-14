Southwest Baked Chili Dip

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is one of my family's favorite appetizers. Serve with pita or taco chips.

By Ingrid

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, half of the olives, jalapeno peppers, garlic and hot pepper sauce. Spread the mixture into a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle over the dish the remaining olives, chopped tomatoes and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 503.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022