Southwest Baked Chili Dip
This is one of my family's favorite appetizers. Serve with pita or taco chips.
made this recipe several times and it is delicious. i add chopped green chilles sometimes and less jalepenos for those who cant handle 'hot stuff'. will make again!!
I had a layer of grease on top of minethat did not melt. While the flavors were good, the consistency was not.
made this recipe several times and it is delicious. i add chopped green chilles sometimes and less jalepenos for those who cant handle 'hot stuff'. will make again!!
Delicious as written, I'm sure, but made 3 changes based on ingredients on hand: Used half cheddar, half pepper jack. Subbed mild green chilis for jalapenos. Left out hot pepper sauce. This was the first appetizer finished, and there were many recipe requests. Many thanks, Ingrid!
I served this for Superbowl Sunday. Everyone just loved this dish. I asked all for a rating and they all said 5. Thank you so much for posting this recipe
we loved this dip! only thing, i will definitely double it in the future. the three of us devoured the original recipe in 10 minutes!
Great recipe! I increased the cheese by one cup, used diced chilies instead of jalapenos and melted it all togehter in the microwave. Everyone loves this appetizer! Mary S
