Crab Spread I

This is one of my favorite dip recipes. I always thought it was surprising, if I hadn't ate it all the time as a kid and read the ingredients I'd probably be turned off. I always let the cream cheese soften and spread it out on a plate, then add homemade cocktail sauce (I only use ketchup and horseradish in mine, I don't like brown sugar or anything sweet in mine), and top with two cans of lump crab meat, or if I have left over crab legs from dinner and I'm really bored, pull the meat out and shred it and use on top of one can of lump crab meat. I think it makes it a lot easier to dip into and much prettier, it will look like a pizza when you're done (I don't spread the sauce all the way to the edge, I leave about 1/2 inch). I've never used lemon juice, but I'm going to try it. I only like this with Wheat Thins for some reason, maybe because that's what I'm used to (and I actually don't really like wheat thins at all)