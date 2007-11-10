Crab Spread I

4.3
53 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

An easy, but filling appetizer for your next party. Serve with small serving knife over assorted crackers.

Recipe by L Gerken

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cream cheese on large plate. Cover with crabmeat, squeeze juice of one lemon over the crabmeat. Pour cocktail sauce over top of the entire concoction.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 1324.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022