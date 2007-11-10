Crab Spread I
An easy, but filling appetizer for your next party. Serve with small serving knife over assorted crackers.
This is a nice appetizer recipe, one I've made for some time with only 2 differences. 1st, I always cut my cream cheese with a small amount of sour cream. Not much because you don't want your base runny - just enough to make it easier to spread on crackers and then I form it on a platter. I've shaped it in the past to reflect the theme of the day - like a christmas tree for example. The only other modification is that I also add a can of tiny, drained shrimp (right next to the canned crab in the grocery) - mix the crab and shrimp together in the same bowl used to mix the cream cheese and sour cream (just that small amount of cream cheese that remains on the sides of the bowl mixes with the shrimp and crab and makes it easier to pat onto the outside of the cream cheese base). This is such a cinch to throw together and always goes over well.Read More
This recipe should have stayed in the 50's.... Sorry, I was hoping for better.Read More
This is always a big hit when I make it. I have found that using the whipped cream cheese in the tub gives it a nice consistency. I've also tried using the non-whipped, tub style for some added flavor. The onion and chive is especially good, but I like to whip it with my electric mixer first to make the consistency a little lighter and easier to spread.
This is so easy and looks great at Christmas. I usually spread cream cheese first, then add homemade cocktail sauce, then layer the crab meat and spritz with a bit of lemon juice. It looks more appetizing and is nicer to spread on crackers.
Unbelievably delicious! I did it backwards - covered the cream cheese with cocktail sauce and then topped with crab meat. This is much better with homemade cocktail sauce (ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice). I serve with Triscuits or Wheat Thins. Yummo!
I make this at Christmas. I would like to share a prep direction with you all how I prepare it. Put cream cheese in freezer for 15-20 minutes. Take out and cut the top right and left angles to make a Christmas tree out the of cream cheese. Take the two pcs and put them together to form a rectangle. Then add them to bottom of tree for a trunk. You have a Christmas tree. Follow the rest of the directions and serve on a flat decorative plate.
I make this all the time and its a great hit. I use the imitation crab meat sold in the refrigerator section. I grate the crab meat up in a food processor and then mix in the cream cheese well, then I pour the cocktail sauce over. It turns out great everytime.
Yummy- after I started making this dish, I realized that my mother used to make this for special holiday gatherings. I used 2 packages of cream cheese, and spread it on a glass dish- then I poured on 1 bottle of the cocktail sauce, and then sprinkled on some artificial crab meat, then drizzled with some lemon juice- delicious!
good - of course i didn't do it right i just mixed all ingrients together - i hate the messy look of the piles.
Delish. My mother in law came over on Christmas and made this and I was soo addicted! I found this recipe and decided to make it...wondeful wonderful!! The only thing I didn't do because it's what she didn't do, was use lemon. I suspose, that if the crab meat was fresh, that would be the way to go, but I used a pouch imitation in the seafood dept from our grocery store. And I'm still addicted. What a neat little appetizer, for parties or just when you want something with crackers. I'll be making this again and again. Myself and my 3 daughters just love this. I didn't expect my son and husband to, but that's more for us. I love love this!!!
This was great! I will use this time and time again!
i make this all of the time! my kids love it. I put the chopped crab meat on top of the cocktail sauce though! it's prettier that way
My husband loves this dip. I make my own sauce to put on top-it gives it a great kick. I have made this several times so far.
It can't get better than cream cheese and crab. I mixed the cheese and crab and poured the coctail sauce on top.
I made this twice. First time I accidentally used Chile Sauce instead of Cocktail Sauce. We didnt like it with Chile Sauce. Second time I used imitaion crab flakes cut up. I mixed half the crab with the cream cheese to make it more dipable and a little less heavy. Then added the Cocktail Sauce and topped with remaining crab. I did this cuz it was a potluck and I wanted people to know what was inside the dip. The pie plate was clean when I left, so it was a hit.
I just made this for tomorrow's Christmas Eve bash, its awesome! I didnt change a thing! Will make again!
Not what I was looking for. I think I'll stick with my original crab recipe.
very good and easy...i used the canned lump crab and it worked well.
This is a wonderful dip. Try sprinkling the top with parsley!
I grew up with a similar recipe, but my mother would beat the cream cheese with minced onion and a few dashes of Worcestersire sauce...even when the crab and cocktail sauce were gone the cream cheese was delicious by itself!
The cocktail sauce overwhelmed the flavor of the crab. I used less than half of what the recipe called for. The recipe would be good for fake crab, though!
So easy and so good! I've made this twice during the holidays for parties and it was a big hit both times. Couldn't be easier to make.
Just goes to show that some times older is better. I've made this twice now and it never fails to disappear. I add sour cream to the cream cheese for extra flavor and a better consistency. I also make my own cocktail sauce- using Super Al's cocktail sauce recipe found on here. Awesome.
I can remember my Mom making something like this when I was a kid, of course I wouldn't eat it then!! It was a big hit at my party today, I used imitation krab, it was great. I'll definitely make this again!! Thanks
We made this for Xmas, except left off the lemon and only used about 1/2 the jar of cocktail sauce over top. It looked kinda sloppy. With the leftovers, I threw it all into my little chopper and mixed it up. Was a nice cracker spread then. Would probably go with the mixing it up next time too.
This is another recipe my mom always made but she softened the cream cheese and mixed the crab in with it, then topped it with the cocktail sauce and sprinkled some bay shrimp on top! It's too die for!
One of my all time favorite appetizers!! Just the best!
I have made this for years, and it is ALWAYS one of the first appetizers to be eaten. I've taken it to parties, potlucks, showers....it's always a favorite. It looks fancy but couldn't be easier.
Great, I haven't had this in years, glad I found again. Thanks for the post.
We really enjoyed this dip.
Very good! Took it to a get together and everyone liked it. This recipe makes quite a bit. If I made it in the future I might cut the miracle whip in half and scale it down a bit. Thank you
I remember when my Mom used to make this. I do not have her recipe so I used this one, doubling it and adding a can of shrimp to the mix with the crab meat. Was really good and everyone liked it. This will be my go to appy when bring to a party.
I bought this recipe to a pot luck yesterday... should have brought two sets with me. Huge hit. Used imitation crab as the "real" crab was too expensive but don't think it made a difference considering the three people standing by my dish, wiping it clean with crackers and chips
Simple and easy. I followed others and put the crab on top of the sauce but think next time I will try to mix the cream cheese and crab together.
Love this recipe!! It is fantastic!! Lots of flavor and goes well with bagel chips. It's a must have for parties.
I had this 30 years ago at a family gathering. Glad to see this is still popular. So easy and delish!
My mom always make this dip but she used the mixer and mix the crab meat and cream cheese then I added the cocktail sauce and blended it in to the dip I will make it again it went fast at the super bowl party
I made this for a party and it was awesome. I added some fresh grated horseradish,scallions and chives into the cream cheese. Poured the cocktail sauce over cream cheese then added crab on top. Also topped with some dried parsley just for color and looks. Yummy
It was excellent and so easy to make
It is a tasty quick and simple appetizer, I also sometimes like to add a can of mini shrimp with the crabmeat.
This is one of my favorite dip recipes. I always thought it was surprising, if I hadn't ate it all the time as a kid and read the ingredients I'd probably be turned off. I always let the cream cheese soften and spread it out on a plate, then add homemade cocktail sauce (I only use ketchup and horseradish in mine, I don't like brown sugar or anything sweet in mine), and top with two cans of lump crab meat, or if I have left over crab legs from dinner and I'm really bored, pull the meat out and shred it and use on top of one can of lump crab meat. I think it makes it a lot easier to dip into and much prettier, it will look like a pizza when you're done (I don't spread the sauce all the way to the edge, I leave about 1/2 inch). I've never used lemon juice, but I'm going to try it. I only like this with Wheat Thins for some reason, maybe because that's what I'm used to (and I actually don't really like wheat thins at all)
I make this nearly every year. It's simple, quick and tastes great. You can't go wrong, that's why this recipe has been around forever.
My other used to make a similar recipe. Instead of layering I let the cream cheese come to room temp in a bowl then add a little bit of the cocktail sauce (I always use zesty/spicy) and , then I I use plastic wrap to roll into a ball. Once the ball has chilled for 2-3 hours I roll the ball in finely chopped chives the onions give it a nice flavor. I only gave it 3 stars because I improvised, but a great foundation
