Giant Won Tons

This is a favorite of the men at parties. The first time I made them they were gone in a matter of minutes. These can be kept frozen in baggies until you are ready to serve them. When it is party time, take them out of the freezer, thaw for about one hour, then pop them in an oven for about 20 minutes until they are warm. Serve with BBQ sauce, honey mustard, and salsa for dipping.
My husband really liked them, too. I altered the recipe a little by adding onions instead of celery, 1 cup of cooked rice, 4 tablespoons of soy sauce, and some more spices. I only used 1 pkg of wonton wrappers, which made 60 wontons. The rating I gave for Quickness is low, only because wrapping wontons is never quick.
Tasty little Wontons! I would actually called them "mini-egg rolls" as they look and taste more like egg rolls. My husband (who cannot stand egg rolls OR won tons LOVED THESE!!). I did adjust the recipe by adding a bit more worcestershire. There were two things I was confused about: 1) How to roll them. Basically just imagine you are rolling a tiny egg roll - just barely tuck in the sides and them roll them the long way. 2) Should I drain the grease before adding veggies? The original recipe said to add oil to the ground beef & this confused me... DEFINITELY drain before adding veggies. ANYWAY - they were REALLY GOOD and I will DEFINITELY make them again.
This great recipe is my husband's favorite. The hardest part is remembering to thaw the meat. But it really takes no time at all. It is definitely kid-freindly, because there aren't any real strange ingredients and they can eat it with their hands!!! The first time I made these, my husband ate 14 himself. He loves it when I make these!
These are really good. For me, one 16 oz. package of small won ton wrappers were plenty. I found as I went along I could actually get quite a bit of meat mixture into the tiny little won ton. I added just 1 stalk of celery. I also added a lot more Worcestershire sauce (maybe 2-3 TB) and some onion and garlic powder for more flavor. They turned out fabulous. I froze them and then baked them just like in the directions for a party and they were a hit. Sweet and sour sauce was the most popular sauce by far. Good recipe!!
I made these and they are great! Everyone really enjoyed them. I couldn't find the won tons at my grocery store so I rolled the mixture in phyllo pastry and it turned out to be very good. I also added about 2 tbs of soya sauce and 2 tbs of worcestershire to the mix. YUM!
These were excellent. I initially wasn't too sure how they would turn out but they were really good, especially w/ BBQ sauce. The hardest & most time consuming part is wrapping them into the won ton wrappers. The whole family enjoyed these, they are perfect for a "light dinner".
This is special dish in our family, just because ALL four of us will eat them and love them. Even my very picky ten year old love these. They are delicious. I didn't use all of the meat for the won tons, because I made a won ton salad, the whole reason why I bought the wrappers in the first place. So I took the left over meat and added it to my spaghetti sauce, and did up the rest of the won tons. It was a nice change to our usual boring spaghetti. Will definitely be adding this one to our favorites!!
