Giant Won Tons

This is a favorite of the men at parties. The first time I made them they were gone in a matter of minutes. These can be kept frozen in baggies until you are ready to serve them. When it is party time, take them out of the freezer, thaw for about one hour, then pop them in an oven for about 20 minutes until they are warm. Serve with BBQ sauce, honey mustard, and salsa for dipping.

By Vikki Favreau

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large frying pan, brown the beef in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat. Mix in water chestnuts, onion, celery, and Worcestershire sauce until combined; there is no need to cook the vegetables. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Place one tablespoon of the beef mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper. Fold the sides of the wrapper over the filling, and then roll the wrapper up around the filling egg roll style.

  • In an electric deep fryer or a heavy saucepan, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Deep fry rolls until their wrappers are golden brown; fry in batches to maintain an even temperature. Once cooked, place the rolls on paper towels to drain. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 420.1mg. Full Nutrition
