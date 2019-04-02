Pepper-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Chocolate-Port Sauce

1 of 50

Rating: 4 stars We all enjoyed this dish. I made the mistake of using a dark 60% chocolate that was not bittersweet. Then I had to "doctor" the sauce by adding more balsalmic and salt. In the end it was good but you could taste the chocolate too much. Also I made this for 8 people so I quadrupled the sauce when 2X the sauce would have been plenty. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Incredible!!!! I had something similar in Canada and the restaurant added blue cheese on the top so I added blue cheese and the two flavors were wonderful together. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This was in fact Excelent! I did make a few alterations to the original recipe. First I used a bonless rib eye roast insted of tenderloin. I had no shallots so I substituted onion garlic and ginger. The ginger flavor was subtle but added complexity. I used boulion insted of beef stock. I added some chopped bacon to add some smookey meat flavor. I thought it could use a thickener so I added a teaspoon of flour/water. Next time I think I would chop the onions and garlic a little larger to keep the sauce more chunky. I trippled the recipe (6 servings) for the sauce because it looked so good. Now I have leftovers. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars The sauce was simply to die for! I made the recipe exactly as written except I used choice petite sirloin and grilled it outside. The sauce may sound strange but it it is superb! You must try it to believe it! Makes a romantic entre for you and your special someone. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce was amazing! I carmelized the shallots and sprinkled them over the top instead of mincing them and putting them in the sauce. I set the steak over roasted red potato rounds (cooked in olive oil until crispy). The flavors and textures were awesome. I also accompanied the fillet with a sea scallop. I think the sauce mixed even better with the scallop! There's a local restaurant that does a simila sauce that everyone raves about but this sauce is superior. Thanks! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars fantastic recipe. The fresh rosemary does the trick and blends wonderfully with the port balsamic and chocolate. I just added a pinch of corn flower to thicken the sauce just a bit more. Also added pepper corns and a bit of salt in the sauce. It combined wonderfully with mashed potatoes (cooked with grated cheese and nutmeg) and asparagus. Be sure to try this recipe and you wont regret it!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best sauce I have ever tasted It's great with scallops chicken and pork tenderloin as well Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was delicious. We didn't have port in my house so I substituted Cream of Sherry for it instead--it was still yummy. We also didn't have shallots so I minced garlic and red onion together. I cooked this for my parents and they were both extremely impressed. I plan on cooking this for my boyfriend soon! I definatly recommend this recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Easy to prepare sauce is very good. I would use about half the chocolate next time; it had slightly too strong of a chocolate taste for my liking. Helpful (5)