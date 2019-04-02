Pepper-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Chocolate-Port Sauce

Rating: 4.35 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Chocolate and rosemary are the surprise flavors in the delicious sauce accompanying this seared tenderloin.

By GioiaFive

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brush the tenderloin filets on all sides with 1 tablespoon olive oil, then sprinkle with sea salt and cracked pepper. Heat another tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke. Add the steaks, and cook to your desired degree of doneness, 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Once done, remove the steaks from the skillet and keep warm.

  • Stir in the minced shallot, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the port and balsamic vinegar. Simmer until the port reduces to the consistency of chocolate syrup, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the beef stock and rosemary, and return to a simmer. Once the sauce has begun to simmer, whisk in the chocolate until it melts and slightly thickens the sauce. Pour sauce over steaks to serve.

Editor's Note:

Please note differences in the recipe name, as well as the ingredient amounts and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 41.8g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 347.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

Most helpful positive review

Cathy C
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2008
We all enjoyed this dish. I made the mistake of using a dark 60% chocolate that was not bittersweet. Then I had to "doctor" the sauce by adding more balsalmic and salt. In the end it was good but you could taste the chocolate too much. Also I made this for 8 people so I quadrupled the sauce when 2X the sauce would have been plenty. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

emilykristin
Rating: 2 stars
10/29/2007
I was very excited about this recipe but was very unhappy with the way it turned out. For some reason the sauce tasted very salty and bitter. I used red wine instead of port though which may have had something to do with it. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
miki
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2007
Incredible!!!! I had something similar in Canada and the restaurant added blue cheese on the top so I added blue cheese and the two flavors were wonderful together. Read More
Helpful
(23)
B&B
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2008
This was in fact Excelent! I did make a few alterations to the original recipe. First I used a bonless rib eye roast insted of tenderloin. I had no shallots so I substituted onion garlic and ginger. The ginger flavor was subtle but added complexity. I used boulion insted of beef stock. I added some chopped bacon to add some smookey meat flavor. I thought it could use a thickener so I added a teaspoon of flour/water. Next time I think I would chop the onions and garlic a little larger to keep the sauce more chunky. I trippled the recipe (6 servings) for the sauce because it looked so good. Now I have leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(22)
"K"
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2007
The sauce was simply to die for! I made the recipe exactly as written except I used choice petite sirloin and grilled it outside. The sauce may sound strange but it it is superb! You must try it to believe it! Makes a romantic entre for you and your special someone. Read More
Helpful
(17)
rigatony
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2007
This sauce was amazing! I carmelized the shallots and sprinkled them over the top instead of mincing them and putting them in the sauce. I set the steak over roasted red potato rounds (cooked in olive oil until crispy). The flavors and textures were awesome. I also accompanied the fillet with a sea scallop. I think the sauce mixed even better with the scallop! There's a local restaurant that does a simila sauce that everyone raves about but this sauce is superior. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(13)
kelly
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2008
fantastic recipe. The fresh rosemary does the trick and blends wonderfully with the port balsamic and chocolate. I just added a pinch of corn flower to thicken the sauce just a bit more. Also added pepper corns and a bit of salt in the sauce. It combined wonderfully with mashed potatoes (cooked with grated cheese and nutmeg) and asparagus. Be sure to try this recipe and you wont regret it!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Liliam DeMacedo
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2008
This is the best sauce I have ever tasted It's great with scallops chicken and pork tenderloin as well Read More
Helpful
(9)
michelle
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2008
This dish was delicious. We didn't have port in my house so I substituted Cream of Sherry for it instead--it was still yummy. We also didn't have shallots so I minced garlic and red onion together. I cooked this for my parents and they were both extremely impressed. I plan on cooking this for my boyfriend soon! I definatly recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Christy
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2008
Easy to prepare sauce is very good. I would use about half the chocolate next time; it had slightly too strong of a chocolate taste for my liking. Read More
Helpful
(5)
