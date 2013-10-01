Reuben Dip

This Reuben dip is a party favorite of ours. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix mayonnaise and dressing together in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Spread sauerkraut into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer corned beef, Swiss cheese, and mayonnaise mixture on top of sauerkraut.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 467mg. Full Nutrition
