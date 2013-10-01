Reuben Dip
This Reuben dip is a party favorite of ours. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.
This Reuben dip is a party favorite of ours. Everyone fights over the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven! Serve it with wheat crackers or small pieces of rye bread.
I have used this recipe before and I put all the ingredients together and then let cook in my crock pot for 4 hours. Then I serve it in my mini crock pot in order to keep it warm.Read More
This dip tastes just like a Reuben sandwich, but unless you keep it hot, the cheese congeals into a gluey, impossible-to-scoop-up mess. Make sure to serve this in a hot chafing dish or keep the baking dish on an electric hot tray.Read More
I have used this recipe before and I put all the ingredients together and then let cook in my crock pot for 4 hours. Then I serve it in my mini crock pot in order to keep it warm.
What a hit! I made this for the adults at my son's birthday party, and figured a few people would enjoy it. What an understatement. When it came out of the oven, I couldn't get anyone away from this dish! They all hovered over it until every last bite had been consumed. I toasted rye bread and cut them into quarters for dipping. I also used a combination of swiss and mozzarella cheese for the topping, as I knew not everyone was crazy about swiss cheese. It was fantastic and I know it will be a requested dish in the future.
This dip tastes just like a Reuben sandwich, but unless you keep it hot, the cheese congeals into a gluey, impossible-to-scoop-up mess. Make sure to serve this in a hot chafing dish or keep the baking dish on an electric hot tray.
My mom has been making this for years, so I took pieces of her version and added it to this one. I skipped the Thousand Island dressing and used 2 cups of mayo with 1 can of drained and rinsed sauerkraut, a pound of shredded corned beef, one pound of shredded Swiss, 8 oz. shredded cheddar and 8 oz. of mozzarella. I mixed it altogether and baked it in a greased 9x13 for 1/2 hour and it was out of this world. I served it with Triscuits and cocktail rye, which my guests really enjoyed.
Wow, I've never had so many people beg me for more! It's definitely worth it to cook up a brisket - quality corned beef makes for quality dip. I spread a small amount of Jack Daniels dijon mustard over the corned beef before putting on the top layer to add a little zest. For a party, I make it in several small casserole dishes so while people are enjoying the first batch, another one can be warming up in the oven. Thank you Karen!
Loved this!! The only change I made was using 3/4 c. mayo and 3/4 c. thousand island dressing instead of the 1/2 c. each as the recipe called for. Very yummy and hearty dip. Served with crackers and everyone inhaled! Great recipe for Reuben lovers!! Thanks Karen!
This recipe is excellent and very different from the norm. I have recieved many requests for the recipe and have been asked to bring the dip to work several times. We like it best with crackers. I have also mixed all the ingredients together in a crock pot, so it would keep warm and it is just as good
Stop! Don't rinse the sauerkraut! This was good, but rinsing the sauerkraut made for tasteless cabbage, losing the zing that makes a reuben a reuben. Squeeze, but don't rinse!
This recipe is great. However, for it to work/taste well, DO NOT skimp on the dressing as far as fat content is concerned. I've made it twice; once with light thousand island, and one time with regular thousand island. The consistency between the two is unbelievable. The light dressing gave the dip a funky taste, and it was runny. Using the regular thous. island made it creamy and not runny. I also mixed all ingredients together instead of layering to save on time-it all comes out tasting the same! Last, I served w/halved cocktail ryes and Gardetto's rye crisps (now available in a bag by themselves!). Was a hit!
I have made this twice. The first time, I made it exactly as written, and I give it just 3 stars. The second time, I took into account some of the recommendations of others and combined all of the ingredients, rather than layer them. My revisions the second time: only 8oz sauerkraut and 1/2 pound (or 4 packages) of Buddig Corned Beef. Using Buddig beef instead of deli beef eliminated much of the grease. 8oz of sauerkraut was enough for our tastes. Both times I made it, I used an 8x8 glass dish. If I were to make it again (not sure), I would probably add a couple green onions for a bit of color/taste.
I bought this dip to a Bunko party and it was the biggest hit! Added extra 1,000 Island and didn't use all of the cheese. I also baked it as directed then transfered it in to my electric(very larg) fondue pot to keep warm all night.
We thought this was fantastic. I made it in the slow cooker, setting on high for 30 minutes and the turning to low for another hour and eventually just on "keep warm" setting. Since I estimated my crock pot being smaller than 9x13, I used about half of the sauerkraut, but kept everything else the same. It was fabulous and a big hit. I served with Rye bread that I just toasted and cut into pieces. Thank you ~ this is a keeper.
Loved this! I did a couple things different though. I mixed the beef in with the dressing/mayo mix and I think it turned out better than if I would have just layered it. Also, I used about 12 oz. of meat and it was just right. When I make it again, I won't use any less than that. Served it with rye crisps, rye Triscuits, and Ritz crackers. Personally, I enjoyed it most on the rye crisps and Ritz crackers. Definitely best when hot.
I made this for a family reunion this weekend as a change of pace from the usual dips and dishes. It was super easy (I heeded the advice of a previous review and combined all the ingredients in a crock pot and then cooked on low for a few hours before serving) and well-received. I have never eaten a reuben, but I enjoyed the dip. Served w/pumpernickle bread cubes and wheat crackers. I will def add this to my appetizer recipe box.
Delicious. A big hit. Strain the sauerkraut well in advance. Squeezing it dry takes a while if it has not drained sufficiently. I used fat-free dressing and it tasted wonderful.
Heart attack in a pan, but oh so good... used a pound of corned beef, pound of Swiss, and enough mayo and 1000 Island to make it just right.
This is the most requested appetizer I make. But We eat it for supper too! Love it!
I'm not sure I followed the recipe exactly because it didn't specify whether to use canned corned beef or deli, so I opted for the deli and finely chopped up the beef instead of shredding it. Can someone tell me if canned corned beef works as well? If you like Rueben sandwiches, bet you'll enjoy this dip too.
It was very good. My boyfriend liked it a lot. For my particular tastes I thought it needed to be creamier...but I suppose cream cheese could be substituted for mayo.
This was great tasting dip, but as it cooled the cheese hardened. I wonder if it would work better if it were stirred up instead of layered. Will try that next time. Still, it was delicious and there were no leftovers! served it with rye crackers.
Delicious! We always serve this at our football parties.
MMMMM.... I made this for a friend during the Super Bowl and it was great. Now that I've tried it, I'll bring it to a party. It can easily be layered ahead of time and then refrigerated until ready to bake. But remember to bake it a few minutes longer if it's cold when you put it in the oven!
This is outstanding! I bought the flat brisket corned beef and cooked it in the crockpot. I used a fork to shred it. Next time, in addition to shredding it, I will cut the shreddings in half or thirds. Thank you.
I used a canned corned beef and as one review said, used cream cheese instead of mayo. I will have to bake next time as this time I was too impatient... microwave! Still, it's yummy and a good pita filling!
The flavor of this is just wonderful. Next time I make it, I'm using 1/2 the recipe and serving it. If more is needed, I'll make the other 1/2. It only needs a few minutes to heat through and it's nice to serve it up fresh. It's definately a 'keeper'.
I served this at my New Year's Eve party and it disappeared! Everyone loved it and I got several requests for the recipe. I did what another reviewer did and substituted mayo for cream cheese, though. I made two other dips with mayo that night so I didn't want another dip with mayo. I halved the recipe and made it in a 2 qt crock pot and served it with cocktail rye bread.
So easy and a great hit at parties! Even people who normally don't like saurkraut enjoyed it.
tasty. i had a little trouble finding cooked corned beef so I think I would used canned next time. I will also used a hollowed out pumpernickle bread for presentation next time.
With all due respect to the original poster and those who liked the recipe, I did not find the mayo and dressing base appealing. Non-dairy bases separate when baked, leaving pools of grease and congealed solids instead of a consistent, creamy dip. The dish was too sweet--I suspect mainly due to the Thousand Island. I plan to experiment with a cream cheese-based Reuben dip in the future.
Yummy - a keeper for sure. I just had a hard time finding shredded corned beef.
Very easy and very tasty! I am making it again soon for my boyfriend!
Based on other reviews, I did not rinse the saurkraut but drained and pressed out the liquid. I also added one package of cream cheese, low fat thousand island dressing, 1/2 cup sour cream and omitted the mayo. I used high quality corned beef from the deli and used a touch over a pound. No issues with grease for me. I also used half swiss cheese and half mozzarella. I mixed it all and poured into a crockpot until hot and bubbly. Served it with cocktail rye bread and Triscuit rye crackers. This was delicious! I took it to a super bowl party and everyone commented on how good it was and was quickly gone! Will definitely make again.
Perfect appetizer for those looking to get away from the normal dips. I brought cocktail rye bread and made miniature rueben sandwiches and they were fabulous. Easy to make just like the recipe says.
Awesome and I don't generally like Reubens. The one thing I will say is that if there are left overs they don't taste the same the second time around. I made it for just me and my husband and saved the rest.
I just used the cheap corned beef lunchmeat and cut it into small pieces. I also didn't layer anything, just mixed it all together and then baked it. Served it with Rye bread, it was great
I thought this dip was excellent! I omited the mayonaise, seeing as though I don't use mayonaise on a normal reuben sanwich. It turned out great! I went to the bakery, and got a whole loaf of unseeded rye bread and cut it into big chunks. I also kept the dip warm by using an non-stick electric fondue pot. It worked out great! It was so good and my entire family loved it!
Not as good as I hoped. Could be better with twice the corned beef and half of the sauerkraut. Might try again with adjusted recipe.
This dip needs to be kept hot, would be perfect as a crock pot dip for parties. Other then getting hard, it did have good flavor, and my husband ask me to make it again sometime.
This dip was a huge success. Everyone loved it. I took the suggestion of combining all ingredients together instead of layering and it was perfect.
Now a Super Bowl Sunday standard in our home!! This was EXCELLENT!! I did mix all ingredients instead of layer and did cook in oven as directed but kept it warm (stirring every now and then) in a electric fondue pot on warm. WAS SOOO GOOD! I served this with rye cocktail bread that I cut in half to make dipping easier and also Rye Triscuits. Thank you SO MUCH!!
Totally excellent! I bought this to a Halloween Party, labeled it "Puke dip" and I had guys sitting around the dish, their elbows on the table begging for more! Tasty and easy stuff!
My extended family all loved this dip, and my hard-to-please husband LOVED IT, and even ate what leftovers there were. Even I liked it, and I had never had a Reuben before. Triscuits seemed to be the best to dip with. I'll be making this one again soon!
Just pulled this out of my oven.... I must say this is an excellent recipe.... Thank you so much for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
This was delicious!! Will definitely make again. I will chop the sauerkraut next time though, it's a little hard to put on the cracker/bread. Also, will add more mayo and thousand island to make it less dry! Excellent flavor!
I made my own Thousand Island dressing that I threw together at the last minute and I used half sour cream/half softened reduced fat cream cheese instead of mayo because there was already mayo in the Thousand Island dressing. Baking this dip was.....wrong. This was just.....not good hot. I let it cool in the fridge and it was better cold, but next time, I'll use this as a cold spread and skip the oven.
Did not care for this at all. Will stay to just the normal Ruben sandwiches. This was just not the same and mind you not cheap to make. Nearly twenty down the drain (bought good corned beef). Advise anyone to try another dip.
This is a favorite! I usually halve the recipe for smaller groups because it's pretty rich. I use corned beef from the deli and assemble it ahead of time.
I replaced the corned beef with pastrami. It was delicious!!! This dip disappeared within minutes.
I have made various versions of this dip by altering the mayo/Thousand Island (and cream cheese) amounts. ALWAYS a hit no matter what! The Fritos Scoops disappear first, followed by Triscuits.
We love this dip! I mixed everything in a small crock pot and stirred frequently until the cheese was melted. It's delicious with mini rye breads!
Wow. Made this for dinner, for two, and it was SOOOOO good. Men will love this, and so will anyone who loves reubens. I ran out of swiss cheese and used cheddar for part of it, and that worked great too. Soo good the night of, but just ok the next day. We ate it with torn, toasted pieces of rye bread. We looked for rye crackers, but in the end we wanted something softer. Thanks!
sounded good but it was terrible. made this for one of the dips at our Super Bowl party and NO ONE liked it. I'm deleting this one from my recipe box!
I was told this was awesome by several people and the recipe was requested by several people. I did make some changes 1c dressing 6oz cheese 4oz cream cheese 4 bags of the el cheapo bags of corned beef from the lunchmeat area of the store combined it all in the food processor and threw it in the crock pot. Gone in 1 hour.
Great appetizer...requested by many guests. The only change I would make is to add more corned beef and less cheese.
I made this for the Super Bowl party and it was AWESOME. I only changed one thing in the reciepe which was extra thousand island dressing. It has to be a crock pot dip too because as others said once it cools down the cheese gets lumpy. I have some great ideas with this dip in the future!
WOW- i made this for a party and EVERYONE loved it- I got a ton of compliments. I was kinda worried about serving it since I had never made it or tried it but its a WINNER! Excellent!
Made with no-fat dressing and served with Rye Wheat-thins. Everyone raved!
Great recipe that has become a family favorite. I can't tell you how many people have asked me for the recipe. I like to add a little extra sauerkraut.
A hit! For the corned beef, I used one 12 oz can of corned beef. I also doubled the sauce, I hate dry dishes. And it only took about 10-15 min to bake in my oven. Everyone loved it!!
I have made this dip several times and each time it was a hit. I use fat free mayo and thousand island dressing. I've also substituted reduced fat mozzerella for half of the swiss cheese. I mix the ingredients instead of layering. So far no complaints.
If you like reubens, you'll like this dip! I used canned corned beef, instead of deli-sliced, and it turned out fine. I might cut down a little bit on the mayo and dressing next time, however. I think it would be better if it were a little thicker. Thanks, Karen!
I love this recipe. I am a huge Reuben fan and this definately was a hit. I also used 8 oz cream cheese instead of mayo and it was fabulous.
Very Very Good. If you like traditional reuben flavors, you'll love this!
This was so easy to make and tasted delicious. I served it with regular and rye triscuits. My reuben loving friends tore it up!
We didn't like this at all. I made this for a party but hardly anyone ate it. The appearance of the finished product was pretty bad too.
Excellent and easy. A nice change from the usual party appetizers! I warmed mine up in the microwave to save time and served with cocktail pumpernickel bread. Can always cut back on the dressing so as not so rich. Thx
I have served this dish many times and people love it. I also put a good quality of mustard in a small bowl next to it for a little kick. It is a nice addition but still tastes great without it.
Yum! Liked this better than recipe w/sour cream in it. Baked it in the crockpot insert then put that in crockpot to keep it warm. Everyone loved this. Served w/triscuit thin crackers.
Great dip! However, I prepare mine slightly different. Instead of layering, I mix all the ingredients together with a little bit of the cheese. Then I place the rest of the cheese on top. This way you're sure to get a little bit of everything with each bite.
This recipe was a hit at the office potluck! I did it in a crockpot and kept it on low from the time I arrived at work until lunch time. Take care to stir often because the Swiss cheese has a tendency to burn. Can't go wrong with this if you love Ruebens!
This is fantastic. I did find I needed to use more dressing on top - used 3/4 cup mayo and 3/4 cup thousand island dressing. I also used 3/4# corned beef. The amounts called for seemed a little lean for a 9 x 13 pan.
This is a total keeper and the crock pot is the way to go. I used 1/2 lb. corned beef shredded by the deli department at the grocery store. I also used dark rye bread chunks, but I think a rye cracker of some sort would have been better. Next time I make this, I will definitely try crackers or Triskets instead of rye bread. Very good recipe.
Heavenly, if you are a reuben lover! Which we all were. Delicious! Wouldn't change a thing! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent, unique recipe. Served with torn pieces of pumpernickel bread. Everyone loved it!
A big hit at potluck! I also enjoyed taking leftovers to work: a couple of minutes in the microwave and I had a hot lunch!
made it in the slow cooker and added extra cheese. perfect football treat.
Huge hit! I followed other reviewers and baked in the oven then served in the mini crock pot with mini rye bread. People went nuts over it!
Very good, but instead of 1000 island I use sour cream. I don't care for the sweetness of 1000 island. It makes it creamy delicious!
Fantastic Dip! My hubby found it and said, "makes this!" I told him I don't know about that one. Boy am I glad I made it! The only thing I changed, was I used 16oz velveeta. I figured it would reheat better. Just perfect! At first I started eating it with chips, but I found it to be MUCh better with just rye bread!
my family loved this. I used 6 oz. cream cheese, cubed, in place of the mayonaise. Also, as suggested didn't layer, but mixed altogether. Wonderful served w/ mini-pumpernickel loaf and rye flavored Truscuit
I made this recipe for a small party. Everyone loved it and it was the first appitizer to go. One of my guests who DOESN'T like Reubens even like this recipe. I will definitely make it again! Make sure you keep it warm if you want to serve it as a dip. Mine stayed out long enough to be more like Reuben Squares - great none the less.
Great dip even my 7 year old son loved it. My father in law is a huge reuben fan so I made this with him in mind. I did cut the recipe in half since I was making so many other dishes. It was half gone and he took the leftovers home to eat later. Really very good. I served it with Toasted rye bread.
I made this for a party and ppl loved it.
Served this at a cookout and every party goer asked for the recipe. After cooking it, I scooped it all out and mixed it together in a serving dish with the bread and crackers. Just had to microwave once we got to party. You also need a small serving knife for folks to spread it on their cracker etc. BIG HIT would make again in a heartbeat.
Not a big hit. A little goes a long way.
This was a tasty dip for anyone with a reuben craving. The flavors blended well and it was really easy to throw together on a friday night! Next time I might add some extra corned beef, as I really would like that to be the star of the dish. But I'll definitely make this again!
I thought this was pretty good. Will make again. Made exactly as stated.
I used this just to make regular rueben sandwiches just because its so much faster. I did use less mayo and more thousand island dressing and more than 8 oz of corn beef would be preferred. Just toasted my bread in the toaster and threw this mixture on the sandwiches. yum!! sure beat layering each individual sandwich and then toasting...
This was a GIGANTIC hit! Made it for our New Year's Eve get together and everyone went on and on about it. Made me look like a culinary genius. :-) As recommended by another user, I did substitute one 8oz package of cream cheese (softened) for the mayo. Tremendous! Served it with torn up Hawaiian Bread and Rye Crackers.
What a great recipe! I took this to a memorial day party and numerous people asked me for the recipe. I did alter it some. I used a larger jar of sauerkraut as well as added more 1000 island dressing. Although another reviewer warned against using low fat dressing, I used fat free kraft 1000 island and it was fabulous! Very tangy and perfect. We served this with fresh marbled rye bread. I definitely recommend this for any summer BBQ or party!
This was just OK. It turned out oily and hardened quick. It wasn't a big hit for the small gathering that I had but I will try again and maybe alter a little. I used the bagged corned beef found in the meat section.
Made this for Christmas Eve - made recipe in crock pot, turned out great and everyone enjoyed it.
Hearty! Add more meat than recipe calls for.
Took this to a Super Bowl party and it was a HUGE hit!
I made this for a work function, everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Since I was at work I had it in the slow cooker. A friend of mine made it in the oven and said it wasn't as good.
Okay dip, especially since I was looking for something out of the ordinary. Will make again, but not right away--I need to time to crank up a craving for it first.
I didn't have very good luck with this recipe. I don't know if I layered the ingredients in the wrong order or what, but it just did not come out well at all. Somewhat of an expensive recipe to botch...Maybe will try again later because it sounds so good!
Very easy and tasty. Used less cheese and there was still plenty. Could use half.
The flavor of this dish is great. But I didn't care for the texture...it wasn't really like a dip and was hard to scoop with crackers/chips due to the clumps of beef/sauercraut. Next time, I will double the sauce and then mix up instead of layering. I can see how it would be good in the crockpot...but still think it needs a bit more sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections