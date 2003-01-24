Spicy Bean Salsa
Serve with tortilla chips. Very addicting!
This recipe goes in my "all time best" file! Excellent flavor. I did make a couple of changes for the better: Use green onion (3 w/tops) instead of regular onion, used 1 cup of frozen super sweet corn instead of canned, used 3-4 pieces of minced garlic instead of the powder, used chopped grape tomatoes instead of canned, used Good Seasons Zesty Italian following the lower fat recipe on the package, added a big pinch of chili powder, cumin and salt. There has never been one bit of this left! You will love it!Read More
This was just ok. Reading some of the other reviews, I used only half a cup of dressing..still was a bit much, maybe 1/4 to 1/3 cup would be ok.Read More
I have to agree with everyone, its definately addicting! I, like others, added a little cilantro, two fresh tomatoes, and two cloves of garlic. Because the chips I served were salty, I left off the Zesty Italian Dressing, and used an additional can of Mexican style stewed tomatoes. With the additional ingredients it tasted more like a salsa rather than a salad.
This was good. From all of the rave reviews, I may have initially been expecting it to be a little better. But I have to say, this salsa really is addicting. One that you find yourself mindless munching on and going back for more. Did make the following minor changes - used frozen corn (thawed while marinating), only half cup of dressing, added fresh garlic, 2 seeded plum tomatoes (in addition to the canned), juice of 1 lime, a little cumin, fresh Cilantro and then added Avocado just before serving. Personally, I think the above changes (especially the Cilantro and Avocado) add to this dish. Marinating salsa overnight really helps improve the flavor. May continue to tweak recipe slightly, but will definitely make this again! Thanks! FYI - For those who don’t care for black-eyed peas (like me), you really can’t taste them once done.
I have made this recipe 5 times already and people claim it is addictive! I agree and LOVE this recipe! It is colorful and fun to make, and like someone else mentioned, you can't mess this one up. I put this in pita's with turkey, eat it with chips and have simply ate it right from the bowl on a spoon! I've made small changes each time I have made this and yes, it is even better the next day. Today's batch went something like this: Frozen sweet corn instead of canned, fresh Roma tomatoes instead of canned, 1/2 cup each red and orange bell pepper for color and sweetness, I omit the green pepper. Red onion for color, fresh chopped garlic instead of powder, 1/4 C red wine vinegar, 1/4 C rice vinegar 1/2 C italian dressing. We are not cilantro lovers so I do not add that but many others do.
I've never had so many requests for a recipe! I've made it several times in the last few months and added a few changes. For the Italian dressing, we like Ken's Red wine vinegar and olive oil, a can of drained hominy for a fun texture, a clove of fresh minced garlic in place of the garlic salt, green onions (all I had at the time) plus their tops, 1/2 a teaspoon of cumin, 1/2 a teaspoon of chili powder, two to four roasted jalapenos (depending on where it's being served) and like everyone else, cilantro and lime juice. I whisk all the dressing ingredients together while I drain and rinse the beans. Addicting!
Delicious, easy, and fresh tasting! Great for summer BBQ's. I used fresh tomatoes and jalepenos instead of canned. I also added a heaping half teaspoon of cumin. Here is a good suggestion to improve the "soupy-ness"- Prepare a day ahead, and then drain the excess liquid right before serving. It still has all the flavor because it had time to marinate, but it is not so liquidy.
I love this stuff! I made some last night and it was good even though the beans, etc. didn't have long to marinate in the dressing. I omitted the garlic powder since the dressing I used is pretty garlicy. I used Newman's Own Family Recipe Italian (I think that's what it's called). I was going to use fresh cilantro, but accidently picked up parsley, so I ended up using dried cilantro which was fine. I used fresh chopped cherry tomatoes and one small jalapeno. Other than that, I followed the recipe and just added onions and bell peppers to my taste. ***One thing to note: I happened to have this recipe and I only made it once. A friend made this for a get-together and I loved it. She gave me the recipe and I made it and I didn't like it even a little bit. Now that I think about it, it must have something to do with the brand of Italilan dressing I used (which was probably Kraft Italian). So, just make sure that you use a dressing that you like when you make this.
I am always being asked to bring this to our gatherings. Would not change a thing. This is perfect just the way it is!!!!!!!!!
Loved it! I used 2 chopped fresh jalapeno peppers (seeds and membranes removed) instead of the canned ones. Also drained the black-eyed peas and omitted the onion. Thanks for the recipe!
We absolutely loved this, and wouldn't hesitate to make it again. The changes I made: used canned Jackson Wonder Beans and Scarlet Runner Beans, and plan to use them in the future, as well. As suggested by others, I used frozen sweet corn instead of canned, and used green onions instead of onion. Added some lime juice, 2 cloves fresh garlic, salt/pepper, chilli powder, cumin, and fresh chopped cilantro. The cilantro really brought out the other flavours. If possible, use fresh tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. (Membranes and seeds removed.) It's so much tastier! Used half a red bell pepper and half a green bell pepper for added color. Used Newman's Own Light Italian. Quite a bit of chopping, but more than worth it. Yumm!
This is a great recipe as written, but make a double or triple batch and make another meal out of it as well...put a couple of frozen skinless chicken breasts in a crockpot, pour your leftover black bean salsa over it and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Drain juice and serve in warm flour tortillas with a little cheese...It's great!
MMMMMMMM...Instead of using the Italian dressing I juiced a lime and put that in with about 1/2 cup fresh chopped cilantro...it was FANTASTIC!!! So fresh and flavorful, definitely a keeper! And I must add that my dad and grandma who are GREAT cooks came to me later for this recipe, I was flattered! Seriously, you should try this!
I am SOOOOOO glad that I read the previous reviewer's suggestion to use lime/lemon juice and olive oil dressing because this was seriously the most amazing salad/salsa I have ever had! Even my girlfriend who usually doesn't like this kind of thing could not stop eating it on chips. Changes I made per other reviewers: frozen (thawed) corn, fresh chopped garlic instead of powdered, and about 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped. I also did not use the Italian dressing but made my own dressing using juice of 2-3 limes, 2-3 Tbs olive oil, generous pinch of salt & pepper & cumin. I actually preferred the canned chopped tomatoes as I am not fond of fresh tomato and I used a whole orange bell pepper and extra corn to make up for not using the black-eyed peas.
Great base recipe...lose the Italian dressing though and use either olive oil or avacado oil, lemon, lime, fresh cilantro and fresh garlic, cracked pepper etc. and FRESH tomatoes!
I took this to a work potluck and everyone raved about it. However, after reading others' reviews I decided to change a few things. I omitted the Italian dressing, and used 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 6 limes) & 2 TBSP. olive oil instead. I also added one clove of minced garlic, 1 tsp. ground cumin, 1 avocado cut into small chunks and a handful of chopped fresh cilantro. I served it with Fritos Scoops rather than tortilla chips and liked the change. This salsa makes a great presentation and is very hearty and delicious. It is definately a keeper!
Awesome!! I did use fresh roma tomatoes in lieu of canned and I always salt/pepper my tomatoes before adding to any type of salad or salsa recipe. I used pickled jalapeno slices that I diced as well. This recipe is superb! We are hard core snackers and this will be a staple in our fridge from now on:).
Yummy, made this for New Years Eve and was so good. I used half the jalapeno and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing.
Yum! I made this with with green onions, and instead of the Italian dressing I used lime juice, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, cilantro and cumin. Wonderful!
I brought this to church and there wasn't a kernel of corn left. I've been eating it with a spoon. I made it with 1/2 c. Italian dressing and it tasted great.
This is definitely the best homemade salsa I've ever had or made. It even impressed a very critical in-law in my family. Adding a handful of chopped fresh cilantro compliments this well. This is good as a dip, side dish or on burritos. The longer it sits, the better it tastes!! Hats off to you Susan.
This is very good. I made it with fat free zesty italian dressing and it turned out wonderful!
Very colorful and flavorful. I added fresh minced garlic and cilantro and omitted the garlic salt. Served with blue and white tortilla chips.
Make this for a family Football get together. Rave reviews. Everyone loved it. Thank you!!!
Can't eat peppers but i love trying things like that out, bit hit with the dinner party crowd, simple to make! Was a big hit at a dinner party of mine.
Love this we make it with every gathering. So versital you can add what you like take out what you dont.
Too yummy! Very addictive. I did add fresh chopped cilantro and it added some nice extra flavor. I also diced the green pepper to small pieces (spreads out the flavor better)
OK WOW! YUMMY. Not only did this taste great, but the presentation with all the color in this was perfect! We ate it for days after kept in the fridge well. My 3 year old ate it every chance he could. What a keeper! Thanks.
This was just okay. It was full of good beans and corn- but lacking spice and any real flavor.
I really enjoyed this salsa because it's different. I omitted the black-eyed peas, and used an orange bell pepper, red and green onion, fresh roma tomatoes (seeded) and 4 roasted fresh jalapenos (rubbed with oil, salted and set under broiler - a few minutes, turning frequently until roasted). I also only used 1/2 cup Ken's italian dressing. Next time I will probably add more jalapenos - it was not spicy enough for me!
Awesome flavor! I took the whole batch and spun in a few times in the processor, to preserve some "chunkiness" but also create a little sauciness that would stick. You can do that with any combination of ingredients. Sheesh, I might serve that over pasta. :)
hominy! use hominy instead of corn... it is wonderful both ways!
This dish was gone in record time!! Everyone loved it including the kids. Made 2 slight chages, used Newmans olive oil and vinger dressing and used canned chopped tomatoes with chilies.
This is excellent! I've made it a few times and everyone loves it. It really gains flavor as it sits overnight. Serve with Fritos or Scoops for a great appetizer. I use a 16 oz bag of frozen white corn. I also cube avocado into the dip right before I serve it.
Most excellent recipe. I have made it twice. Everyone loves it. Very easy to make in a pinch, allthough it tastes better the longer it sits.
To die for! To the original recipe I added an extra can of black beans, substituted Rotel for the canned tomatoes, added 1 teaspoon cumin, chopped fresh cilantro, a teaspoon of lime juice and used Zesty Italian Dressing. I serve it with scoop tortilla chips. It’s a good thing it makes a lot because I’ve had to send home care packages with party guests. My sister who lived in Arizona pulled up a chair to the buffet table and sat there and ate it. I am forever giving out the recipe and as other reviewers have said, there is no end to its versatility. You can add it to salads, tacos & burritos, on hamburgers, chicken breasts & baked potatoes and in scrambled eggs & breakfast burritos. Highly recommended.
This is delicious. It's good as written, but I agree with other reviews - using fresh tomatoes and a simple vinagrette really elevates this dish.
This is excellent! Add whichever you want and it still turns out great!
Sub fresh salsa for onion,pepper,tom. Not quite a cup of italian. Might actually try a little less next time. Added some hot salsa for heat and cilantro. I made the day before. This was one of the biggest party hits.
Fabulous! I made this for the first time last night and it's great right out of the gate. I did use frozen corn, fresh tomatoes and fresh garlic. Everyone in my house loved it. It was such a treat, I'm making it again soon to share at work. I agree with the other reviews. You will love it.
quick and easy
This salsa literally saved my dinner! I made a grilled dish that I flubbed (pretty much inedible). I had made this salsa to accompany it (as a dip w/ tortilla chips). It was sooo good (my husband has made texas caviar for years & even he grudgingly admitted that this was MUCH better). So while we are sitting there making salsa & chips our impromptu dinner, I got a brainstorm. ;o) I got cold flour tortillas (I spread the tortillas w/ a just a tad bit of ranch dressing), cold boiled chicken, a couple of lettuce leafs, a bit of shredded jack cheese & made wraps, using plenty of this fabulous salsa. It was wonderful!!!! Thanks for saving my reputation & ending hubby's teasing about my inedible dinner...he couldn't talk w/ his mouth full. LOL I forgot to add that I did add fresh chopped cilantro to this & it was a great addition!!!
Does anyone have any ideas on what I can use to substitute for the black eyed peas? They aren't available anywhere I have looked. Maybe they aren't carried in Canadian stores.
Took this to a party for a co-worker. It was a HUGE hit! I wasn't sure how it would turn out at first, but I could not stop eating it the whole night! It made a lot, so be prepared to have a lot of it. This one will be made again and again.
Very good. Will make again. I followed the instructions and add cilantro to the recipe.
Excellent healthy recipe! Served this right after midnight New Years Eve *Black Eyed Peas served on New Years Day. Big hit, easy prep, let sit. We like a lot of lime flavor with our salsa, so added another lime. Yummmy!
I get requested for this recipe often at work and my daughter absolutely loves it. I use red pepper, instead of green, I use 3 large plum tomatoes, instead of canned, also fresh garlic, and finally, red onion instead of regular. I've used both zesty Italian dressing, regular Italian or low-fat, good with any of them.
This recipe is bland. I tried making it twice because of all the rave reviews, but it just has no flavour. The first time I followed the directions exactly; the second time I added 1/2 cup cilantro and lime juice, but the results yielded the same absence of flavour. I found myself rereading all the positive comments and wondering if I wsa doing something wrong. I feel a little guilty about rating this dish two stars when so many others truly enjoy it. No matter how much I tried to convince myself, I still could not coax out any flavour from this salsa. It is a healthy dish, but I will not be making this again.
GREAT FLAVOR!!!!! Hit in my house!!!
Very easy dish to make and surprisingly refreshing but very tasty
Delicious, I only made a few changes, I grilled fresh tomatoes and jalapeno peppers to give it a little smoked flavor a tip I picked up from a Spanish neighbor, and added fresh cilantro. I also used lemon juice and olive oil like other reviewers did.
I had high hopes for this recipe but wasn't super excited with the result. I let it marinate overnight but still didn't think it had a ton of flavor. Was good heated in a wrap with some cheese, but I prefer just a yummy salsa for chips and dip. Thanks though.
I made this to take to work and it is fantastic! I didn't use the salad dressing...just the juice of 1 large lime. It was perfect. The only other change I made was to add a little cilantro. I will definitely make this again!
I take this to potlucks, scrapbooking get-togethers and other parties often, and it is always very popular. It is easy to throw together, tastes better if it sits overnight, and is also good alongside Mexican entrees like enchiladas and huevos rancheros. Pretty healthy, too, if you use light salad dressing.
This dip was a great success! I made it when we had guests for dinner and everyone loved it! Most Definitely a recipe to keep and make again!
If you don't have Italian dressing, try boiling together 1/2 c each of oil vinegar and sugar. I add a little S&P with it, maybe a dash of garlic powder if I'm moved... My girls gobble it up. LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe.
So easy! Instead of Italian dressing, I just mixed a bit of my own: Red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, olive oil, and some dried italian seasoning. Also, I froze half for later.
This is an awesome recipe. Tastes great and is super easy to prepare since most of the ingredients are from a can. Great when you need a make ahead item for a potluck or party and don't have a lot of time. People couldn't stop eating it.
Was a huge hit during the holidays. Serve with blue/purple corn chips for added color. Very fresh tasting. I used purple onions for more color and added fresh chopped cilantro - about 1/2 - 2/3 cups. Adds such a nice flavor and authenticity. Even the folks who don't like spicy or cilantro gobbled this up. This also makes a great side dish or garnish for BBQ ribs or chicken. Just double the recipe if you do.
I didn't think this salsa sounded very spicy so I made it with Fire roasted Tomatoes but boy was I wrong! This recipe would have been perfect if I would have left it alone and next time I will use regular diced tomatoes.
I found it to very good but even better with some fresh jalepeno.
This is excellent! It is kind of like a bean salad since it was yummy on its own but also very good with chips. I made some changes. I used frozen corn, omitted the onion, used 4 fresh jalapeno peppers and 4 fresh tomatoes, used only 3/4 of the Italian dressing (and used fat free dressing) and added 1/4 cup of fresh cilantro as suggested by other reviewers.
I loved this recipe, but I went further and added fresh avocados-2, spiced with garlic powder, cumin and fresh cilantro! I used Ro-tel spicy tomatos with jalapeno and 1-can of Ro-tel Mild tomatos..and I don't like the black beans so I doubled the black-eyes! It was wonderful! Everyone at my Superbowl party raved about it, I am usually the one who makes the 7-Layer dip...and this one was exceptional!
I made this 3 times over the holidays. Everytime several different people asked for the recipe. I bought the peas and beans with a little jalapeno already in the can which was enough for me and a mustis to buy PETITE DICED TOMATOES unless you love big chunks!! Loved it for New Year's so we could get our black eyed peas in! Luck in our salsa!
Yummy. I made 2 batches and froze one for use for a party later. The only change I made was an addition of cumin. I think I added about 1 teaspoon for both batches, so 1/2 tsp should be about right for the recipe.
Excellent and so easy to make! Use 1 clove of fresh garlic + salt in place of garlic salt. 3/4 cup dressing would probably suffice.
Simply awesome! Hard to believe these ingredients mixed together can be so addicting!
I used about 1/2 the dressing called for. Used fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic and added cilanto, avacado, lime juice and salt. It was very good this way. A wonderful healty dip.
Not as good as I had hoped, looks like I'm the minority but I wasn't keen on the italian dressing. Just OK.
I followed others and added cilantro and lime juice. I thought the dressing overpowered all the veggies. It was just okay, would not make again....
Great recipe! I used a fresh jalapeno, italian dressing mix from this site, and frozen roasted corn from Trader Joes. Loved it!!
I rarely rate something 5 stars but this was so good! I did add cilantro and one avocado. I used green onion instead of a regular onion. It really helps to refrigerate overnight so the flavors meld together. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe!
This is now a family favorite with Scoopers. I sometimes will use Navy beans instead of the black beans. This is an excellent recipe.
I made this for the Superbowl and it was great! Much better than I would have imagined just by reading the ingredients. I don't think it's necessary to use the entire amount of Italian dressing. I used 1/2 as much and it was plenty. Will definitely make again!
completly addictive! I may add a bit more garlic and more jalapeno peppers next time though, or add it when I get home from work today... even my husband who HATES the texture of beans likes this..
Super tasty although I used garbanzo beans instead of black eyed peas since I don't care for black eyed peas. I did take others advice and season with 2 lemons, 1/4 c italian dressing (thought 1c would be a bit much), 1/4 c jalapeño vinegar, and italian seasoning! Will most def make again for get togethers!
It was ok. Too many beans!
I really liked this. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was super easy, made a ton, and tasted great after marinating for about 24 hours.
Really enjoyed this salsa, and would consider serving it as a side dish salad. I substituted a pkg. of dry italian dressing and a dash of olive oil and balsamic vinegar for the dressing and it worked well.
Absolutely loved this, it was so flavorful. I did drain the black eyed peas, and added cilantro, also used frozen super sweet corn instead of canned, and chopped red onion.
Very Good! My only variation, because of kids, was to use the canned tomatoes with chiles and blackeye peas with jalapenos. This was enough spice to omit additional peppers. Only used 1/4 to 1/2 cup of dressing and that was plenty. Good flavor. Agree that it is better after chilling for several hours.
Delicious & Easy! Also good served as a salad over a bed of lettuce. I also added cilantro.
This is a new favorite!
EXCELLENT! I served this with brown rice and mexican seasoned chicken the next day, family loved it. I can't wait to try it again. I added cilantro and cumin as well as extra garlic.
I thought this was a very good basic black bean salsa. I used fresh jalapeno peppers, fresh tomatoes, two cans of black beans and no black-eyed peas (my husband doesn't like them) and frozen corn instead of canned corn. Next time I will add more "spice" because it was not spicy at all, but it was very good... and healthy!
Easy to make and a crowd pleaser!
Odd ingredients that are terribly addictive. I really enjoyed this and made it several times in a few weeks. Nice way to sneak beans in and the kids never noticed. I used black beans only and Rotel tomatoes for some kick. Cilantro really adds to this dish.
I didn't think this needed anywhere near a full cup of Italian dressing and would be better with a homemade spicy olive oil vinaigrette. This recipe is quicker to prepare than some other salsas because it has canned tomatoes, but it's a trade off: fresh tomatoes (& fresh cilantro too) add freshness & flavor, but also more prep time with more chopping. I'd go with fresh tomatoes if possible. I substituted frozen corn instead of canned to keep the salt level under control. I used this as a side dish and had lots leftover, so I made a burrito filling by combing 3 c. of this salsa with 2 c. of chopped cooked chicken which made four big burritos. I rolled the filling in flour tortillas, placed in a greased glass pan, sprinkled with cheese and fresh cilantro, and baked for 30-35 min. at 350°.
I made this recipe twice. The first time made it exactly as recipe called for. The second batch, omitted the italian seasoning mix, replaced with 1/2 cup lime juice and 1/2 cup lemon juice. Both were great but I think using lime and lemon juice in lieu of seasoning was better. I did add a small handful of fresh cilantro
Taste Great- personal taste I added more avocado and beans to the mix yum!
This is Great!! Nice change from regular salsa/ queso or even taco dip for company! I went with a few other suggestions and used frozen sweet corn vs. canned. 2 whole fresh tomatoes chopped. A Lg. pinch of cumin, chili powder and salt (to taste). I then also used minced garlic and added chopped fresh cilantro!!!
I made this salsa twice in a week and it was a big hit both times - it's my new favorite app. I served it with fritos "scoops" corn chips - really yummy - but to offset the extra fat, I used lite italian dressing. thanks for a great recipe!
this is awesome
This is an excellent recipe I cut back on the jalapenos used 1 whole canned jalapeno diced..used 2 cloves of pressed garlic ..green onion and added salt and a pinch of sugar..I would probably add more jalapenos next time but it made the recipe more kid friendly
This was so so so good! Good for me, too. I used 1/2 red and 1/2 bell pepper, a whole medium onion, doubled the garlic salt, added about 1/2 tsp cumin, several shakes of dried cilantro (fresh would've been so delicious) and the juice of one lime. Took this to a get together and it was a hit! I had many of the guests asking what the ingredients were so they could make it at home. Will certainly be using this recipe again and again!
This recipe is really delicious, but like other's I made several changes. Instead of using black eyed peas, I used half a can of garbonzo beans and half a can of pinto beans. I used frozen sweet corn, and fresh jalapeno diced instead of canned (and only 1/4 cup because I'm not big on spicy and I feel it can take away from the freshness of the other flavors in the dish). I used red onion instead of white onion, and about three nice Roma tomatoes instead of canned, and two cloves fresh minced garlic instead of the garlic salt. Instead of a half cup green pepper, I used half a cup of a mixture of red and yellow pepper diced (prettier colors and better taste with the salsa I feel). I also was very turned off by the idea of using italian dressing, so I used, like others, about 1 tbsp or so of olive oil, just a tiny bit of balsamic vinegar (1/4th tsp.), the juice of one lime, a dash of cumin, chili powder, and four twists of sea salt, juices from the tomatoes are nice as well to add more moisture. And chopped cilantro, which is a total necessity as other's have mentioned. I used a few handfuls, it really makes the taste more fresh and light. This is really delicious though and a great recipe, and thanks to the suggestions I read I altered it just how I liked it. That's the fun of it, you can do to it what you want and it will most likely turn out delicious. Avocado would be great in it, but it browns fast, and this can last probably five day's sealed and refrigerated. I a
this is addicting! ** you must let it sit overnight! ** it makes the biggest difference! Also, I didn't like it served cold... room temp or a little warm. When it is too cold the beans are hard.
This makes A LOT of dip, so it's great for parties. It doesn't keep well, so think about halving the ingredients if you choose to make it for yourself. It was a big hit while watching the New Year's Day bowl games.
5 stars for flavor, color, texture and varsatility! I often add chopped black olives and fresh cilantro... have made it with pintos instead of black eyes...there's really nothing you can do to make this not work! And once you start...you can't stop eating it! It is the only thing that "scoops" were created for! Thanks for a fabulous treat that is easy to have on hand and goes together at a minutes notice!
