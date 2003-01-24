Spicy Bean Salsa

Serve with tortilla chips. Very addicting!

By Susan Navarrete

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, onion, green bell pepper, jalapeno peppers and tomatoes. Season with Italian-style salad dressing and garlic salt; mix well. Cover, and refrigerate overnight to blend flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 6.4g; sodium 948.9mg. Full Nutrition
