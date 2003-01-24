Spicy Bean Salsa

This recipe is really delicious, but like other's I made several changes. Instead of using black eyed peas, I used half a can of garbonzo beans and half a can of pinto beans. I used frozen sweet corn, and fresh jalapeno diced instead of canned (and only 1/4 cup because I'm not big on spicy and I feel it can take away from the freshness of the other flavors in the dish). I used red onion instead of white onion, and about three nice Roma tomatoes instead of canned, and two cloves fresh minced garlic instead of the garlic salt. Instead of a half cup green pepper, I used half a cup of a mixture of red and yellow pepper diced (prettier colors and better taste with the salsa I feel). I also was very turned off by the idea of using italian dressing, so I used, like others, about 1 tbsp or so of olive oil, just a tiny bit of balsamic vinegar (1/4th tsp.), the juice of one lime, a dash of cumin, chili powder, and four twists of sea salt, juices from the tomatoes are nice as well to add more moisture. And chopped cilantro, which is a total necessity as other's have mentioned. I used a few handfuls, it really makes the taste more fresh and light. This is really delicious though and a great recipe, and thanks to the suggestions I read I altered it just how I liked it. That's the fun of it, you can do to it what you want and it will most likely turn out delicious. Avocado would be great in it, but it browns fast, and this can last probably five day's sealed and refrigerated. I a