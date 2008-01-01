Roasted Garlic

This is a great recipe, but I rated it a three-star because I think it can be more flavorful and easier to make. Use larger heads of garlic and take off the tops to expose the cloves as another reviewer said. Cut some sheets of aluminum foil with generous overlap. Place them in muffin pans and place the garlic in the foil. Pour olive oil on top; be generous. Then sprinkle some kosher salt (or regular salt if you don't have kosher in the pantry). Also sprinkle some pepper on the garlic. Now pull in the sides of the foil and wrap the garlic. Place in the oven at 375 for about 35 minutes. Pull out of the oven and unwrap each bulb. I then use a very pointy knife and put it in each clove. If it goes through easily, it's done. Use the foil to lift out of the muffin pan to set aside and put the bulbs that are NOT done back in the oven, rewrapped, a few more minutes. Let cool about 10 minutes and have fun squeezing the bulbs out of skins. Great not only for spreading on bread, but also for putting in dishes at the end of cooking for the garlic touch.