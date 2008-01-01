Roasted Garlic
Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!
Roasted garlic is sooo good, I changed a few things with mine and it was excellent. I cut off the pointy tops and drizzled olive oil over the exposed garlic and added freshly ground cracked pepper. Then I placed them on a piece of foil and folded it around the garlic, making a "foil tent" so that the garlic is completely enclosed. I put them in a 350 degree oven for about an hour or until soft to the touch. I served mine with thinly sliced crusty french bread and goat cheese. (spread the garlic on the bread and then some goat cheese) ~ you and your guests will NOT be disappointed!Read More
this is a good start to the recipe, but it needs adjustments. i agree with other reviews on a few things. first, chopping the top of the head of garlic off so each clove is exposed (to let the olive oil & any other spices seep in) is a good idea. i usually season mine with some light pepper after drizzling the olive oil on it. also, this could be cooked two different ways. using a terra cotta garlic baking dish, bake it covered for 45 minutes, then remove the cover and let bake an additional 15 minutes so the garlic is tender. if using tinfoil on a baking sheet, wrap the garlic up in the foil and bake 45 minutes, then uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes to tender. i find this works better and enhances the flavor and tenderness. it is wonderful served with brie cheese on crackers or slices of a french baguette! great appetizer for any occasion... just have some mints on hand after, lol. (and on a side note- 400 can be too much heat depending on your oven. i can get away with 350-375 usually. sometimes 400 will blacken it.)Read More
Changes: * Cut off tops of cloves * Added black pepper and garlic salt * Added lots of olive oil, rolled cloves around in it * Baked in muffin tins cut side down at 350 for 50 minutes
I, of course, use this on breads but I also like to keep a little container of it in my fridge to chop up & add to recipes. The roasted garlic adds a much more subtle, sweet flavor than just minced garlic.
DKBECK - Cut off the top, NOT the root end. Cut just enough to expose the individual cloves. Pour on some olive oil, loosely cover with foil OR just sit the bulbs on some foil. Shiny side IN. Shiny side out reflects the heat. If the cloves are not soft and squishy, put them back in and roast longer.
I love this recipe. I actually do this a lot! I brush some oil on the exposed cut garlic and use kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper. I do put it on top of a crumbled cup of foil to make sure any excess oil or stuff doesn't fall out. I normally roast this on 400 degrees when I am making chicken for about 30-45 minutes. When they are squishy to the touch...I SQUISH them out in a container and keep them separate and just add them to whatever I want. This last time I used a whole bulb and added it to 1/4 cup of a butter substitute and added a little salt put it on the steaks, the bread, and some mushrooms and onions. It was fantastic! :) (I put the butter in a zip lock bag, pushed it to the bottom and froze it.)
I'm a little confused on the directions...are you supposed to cut the bottoms off like the photo shows or leave them whole? I don't see specific instructions in the recipe. I made them with the bottoms cut off and the exposed garlic was hard, despite the oil and covering with foil. Anyway, I liked the flavor, but I'm just a little befuddled if I did it right. Any suggestions?
It came out beautifully! Delicious.
One of my favorite items to serve at dinner parties. I usually cut off the tip (as others here have suggested) and use a cupcake sheet instead of a flat baking sheet. The cupcake holes are just the right size for garlic, and help keep it soaked in olive oil while baking.
The recipe as written really should only get three or four stars for being to poorly explained. Just cut off the pointy part of the garlic, drizzle with olive oil (and pepper, if you like pepper), wrap loosely in foil (keeping the cut side UP) and bake at 350 degrees for 45 min. Peel back the foil to expose the tops of the garlic and bake another 15 minutes or so. Lots of ways to use roasted garlic, but my favorite way is to add it to my potatoes while I'm whipping them. I always get rave reviews for my whipped potatoes, and roasted garlic (along with some chives) is my secret ingredient. :-)
This recipe is soooo good! I like to cover the garlic while it roasts. My guests enjoyed it with a variety of crackers as well as on homemade croutons made with sourdough.
Excellent--I cut all tips off and added the olive oil. I did 40 mins in the cupcake tins, tip side up, with the foil cover to get them nice and roasted. Then I turn them tip side down in my non-stick cupcake tins to get them a little caramelized for another 15 mins. After they cool you can easily pull them out of the bulbs so your guests don't have to work for it. ;-P
Perfect! Temp. and cooking times are just right! I used the 'paste' to put in a pasta sauce, wisk it in and it gave a nice taste!
I trimmed the tops, drizzled olive oil, and baked at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. The two lighter bulbs (see photo) were baked face up, darker ones upside down.
Sooo good! Very easy to make and delicious on french bread with some olive oil. I used this recipe for mash potatoes as well.
Nothing like roasted garlic! But, I just learned that this can be done in the microwave! Super quick and easy. Done the same way with olive oil but in way less time! :)
This was my first time roasting whole heads of garlic and this recipe was great for a first-timer. I followed the recipe and found that 40 min was perfect for a smaller head and a full hour worked well for large heads. Also, I learned two things 1) it's easier to peel off some of the papery outer layers before roasting 2) squeezing the cloves is messy and latex gloves help keep your hands mess-free! I used the extra oil in the pan after the garlic was roasted to brush on french bread. I toasted the bread then spread with garlic and topped with a tomato slice and ricotta cheese. Delish!
This is really good with chutney, and a really good cheese on a cracker. Very yummy.
This is a great recipe, but I rated it a three-star because I think it can be more flavorful and easier to make. Use larger heads of garlic and take off the tops to expose the cloves as another reviewer said. Cut some sheets of aluminum foil with generous overlap. Place them in muffin pans and place the garlic in the foil. Pour olive oil on top; be generous. Then sprinkle some kosher salt (or regular salt if you don't have kosher in the pantry). Also sprinkle some pepper on the garlic. Now pull in the sides of the foil and wrap the garlic. Place in the oven at 375 for about 35 minutes. Pull out of the oven and unwrap each bulb. I then use a very pointy knife and put it in each clove. If it goes through easily, it's done. Use the foil to lift out of the muffin pan to set aside and put the bulbs that are NOT done back in the oven, rewrapped, a few more minutes. Let cool about 10 minutes and have fun squeezing the bulbs out of skins. Great not only for spreading on bread, but also for putting in dishes at the end of cooking for the garlic touch.
I sliced the top off the garlic, drizzled with olive oil, then wrapped in foil and baked at 175 deg C for 30 mins. Easily squeezable, and just delicious.
*****PLEASE DON'T SHORTCUT AND USE THE MICROWAVE!**** There is a possibility that the oil will ignite the garlic and paper towels and catch your microwave on fire. It's not common, but it DOES happen! I micro'd garlic successfully a few times, but the last time it literally exploded into flames, ruined my microwave, and filled my house with that awful burnt-garlic smell for WEEKS. Although I haven't tried this particular recipe before, I've used others like it. To be fair, I'm still rating 5 stars to avoid downgrading the rating - because roasted garlic is *awesome*.
I ad sea salt and fresh ground pepper before baking. We love these spread on a fresh bread with brie cheese.
I have made roasted garlic using this simple method many times. It can be roasted at any temperature from 300 to 400 F. Just adjust the time until it is soft and done. I buy 10 pounds of organically grown garlic from a local farmer every Fall and roast the whole batch. I then freeze it 6 buds in a bag. It lasts all winter and is great in soups, stew, garlic bread etc. So handy and more mellow-flavoured than raw garlic!
I roasted 18 bulbs, let them cool then squeezed them out. I spread them on a cookie sheet so they can freeze separately and put them all in a freezer safe container so when I want some I can take out as many or few as I need.
So easy and delicious. I love to mix it with butter and spread on french bread then throw it back in the oven to toast. Delicious.
I believe the traditional way to roast garlic is to wrap the heads in foil. I drizzle with olive oil and some salt + pepper, wrap up in foil + bake in the toaster over for 45 mins or so. Makes your kitchen smell GREAT (if you love garlic as much as I do) and it's best when spread over toasted buttered bread. HEAVEN.
Who knew that Roasted Garlic could be so Awesome!! I just wrapped them up in foil with oil, salt and pepper and baked for an hour. We spread it on lightly toasted and buttered ciabatta bread. Now that is addictive. I will be buying the large bags of garlic at the store know.
All I can say is ummmmm. The first time I've roasted garlic, and it was yummy. I was eating it right out of the oven. Then I mixed it with butter and made roasted garlic butter, OMG.
Don't forget roasted garlic is good in home made vinegar & oil type salad dressings. Mixed in hummus or probably 1000 other dishes. It's mild when roasted & you can use the whole head easy.
Tried this and it was delicious. I didn't change anything...it was so simple and easy that I didn't have to. Thanks for the post.
YUMMMM!!! this was so delicious! I actually made it on my grill! I placed it on the grill when I began grilling vegetables which took up the whole grill, and kept it on until I was done making the chicken (so I guess it was on for about 1/2 hour.) I kept turning it on its sides and on its top and bottom. It was so delicious and really a great treat! I will make this again - No effort involved! I left on on the grill and let it do its thing!
This recipe is too vague concerning preparation, as noted in previous reviews. Do you cut the tops off the garlic or not? Should the husks be removed? Do you want a light coat of oil or a heavy one (which will sautee the garlic more than it roasts it)? This may seem like common sense, but oftentimes people just don't know. Also, I found my garlic was ready (in the same temperature oven) after only 25 minutes. An hour would have burned it horribly!
I had to cook the garlic for much, much longer. This recipe did not work!
Simple and delicious!
You MUST like garlic a lot for this one...which I do! This turned out perfect. Easy to spread onto crusty Italian bread. Pairs lovely with red wine.
I use chicken broth in place of oil and during the last 15-20 min of baking throw a block of brie cheese in to soften. Spread clove of garlic and dab of cheese on garlic toast, crackers, etc. YUM
Talk about easy! I used a muffin tin, sprinkled with salt and pepper + drizzled each with olive oil- yum! I could just sit and eat garlic. Thanks for the post.
So good....scaled way down and used only 1 head of garlic, cut off top and drizzled with evoo and a little salt and pepper. Used the whole head of garlic in the Garlic Cucumber Dip on this site....delicious!
I cut the top off, used only one clove, drizzled with about 2 teaspons of olive oil, wrapped in foil and baked 400 for 45 minutes, then turned the oven off and left the garlic in until my red potatoes were ready to 'smash' then smashed the cloves in with the potatoes adding a little butter and half & half. Excellent!
This was good, but I've found it works better to wrap the garlic in foil (it prevents burning and lets it get roasted better).
This is much more realistic than the other roasted garlic recipe I first used from this site. Did 2 hours at 300 degrees. Next time I will use a teensy bit of salt on top as well. I couldn't stop eating it when it came out of the oven!
I love this recipe, I also add goat cheese and red pepper jelly
Amazing and healthy!!
Very good. Very stinky breath, but very good!! ;)
I cut off the top third, drizzled the olice oil, and added some freshly ground pepper and salt. I did it in my toaster oven, for 50 minutes at 400 degrees. The house smelled amazing! (and I didn't have to heat up the whole kitchen). I put the leftover head in a ziplock and microwaved it 2 days later, to add to some butter for crab! Excellent, and so cheap to do.... local restaurants make such a deal when they give you a roasted head of garlic with bread for dinner....who knew it was this simple?
yum
Amazing! I use the carmelized garlic as a spread on anything and sometimes mixed with mayo to make a garlic aioli.
I think they might of had to cook it longer bcz of the amount they cooked. I just cooked 1 head in a small stone crock and didn't do any thing except pour some olive oil over it. Baked it at 350 deg set my timer for 45 min and it was squishy & ready in 25 minutes. To get a more roasted taste I will leave it in another 10 min or until it has that crispy look on the edge of the clove. I don't think you should cut or open any of the cloves bcz of dryness that can occur. Next time I will add sprigs of fresh rosemary so that will roast in the olive oil too! Then have roasted garlic and roasted rosemary paste for bread!
This was fabulous! After roasting, I had actually mixed it with butter and parsley and spread it on cuban bread,baked for a few minutes and it was great. Also great for sauteing veggies!
Cut off tops, olive oil, salt & pepper, cut side down, 350 1 hour.
it was ok...i baked them for the minimum time and they were oosing all over the place. still got some garlic out but it was nothing like i've had at a resturant.
Wonderful!! I love stirring it into ricotta cheese when making lasagna.
yummy.....add lots of olive oil so it won't burn
Try this recipe on your barbecue this summer - don't cut the points until the garlic head is tender and them sprinkle olive oil on it - tasts great with your backed potato or on you hamburger bread.
I'll be making this tonight, and just want to know how long it will keep in the refrigerator?
We are absolutele garlic fanatics at this house. This is great! Thank you.
Garlic. It's great no matter what you do with it! This recipe was yummy. We spread the garlic on warm cheese biscuits. I will do this again. A word of advice: if you're using a toaster oven to cook these, you might want to consider lowering the temperature slightly. I almost burnt these that way.
You can't go wrong with garlic made any way. I have roasted mine whole with EVOO also I have roasted on the grill. That adds extra great flavor. Use it in sauces and on meats or breads, really really good, but I'm a garlic lover ofcourse.
I made this by cutting the tops off the garlic heads and roasted them slathered in olive oil with the cut side down on a foil lined cookie sheet. Once roasted, I mixed with fresh creamery butter and it was so good on thin toasted French bread slices. If you aren't planning on mixing it with something else, add a bit of salt and pepper. A hit and so easy.
The garlic was burned after only about 15 minutes, and not "infintely spreadable." I lowered the temp a bit and am going to try again.
Definitely cut the bottoms off of these to make squeezing out the garlic easy. This is so good and can be put on anything, from sandwiches to a steak! Yum!
Easy and delicious. Ended up cooking it a little longer than 30 minutes, maybe about 40 or so.
400 degrees is far too hot; my garlic began to burn within 15 minutes.
Garlic Lovers dream!
I cut off the sharp end of the garlic bulb and drizzled olive oil and cracked black pepper over each bulb. I placed it cut side down in muffin pan and it Carmelites and stuck to my pan. Next time I'm going to wrap them in individual aluminum ball. Now I gotta soak and scrub my pan. :(
I wish I had more than 2 cloves of garlic when I did this. It was so good I used one head just on garlic bread & stored the other for later. I used the tent method, cut the ends off & drizzled with olive oil. 400 degrees & about 50 minutes later & the garlic had a nice roasted golden color. Next time I'll make enough to freeze.
I left them longer in the oven so they caramelized and turned brown at the bottom. We squeezed ours onto melba toasts, simple and tasty appetizer!
It's perfect!
Let me preface by saying this was my first time roasting garlic. It was home grown, so the bulb sizes varied. I followed the recipe by cutting below the stem, placing in a muffin tin and drizzling olive oil, salt & pepper on them and baking at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. The tops became fluffy with garlic "foam"? and when I took it out, the bulbs were well roasted but difficult to extract. I feel like it was overdone, as the garlic took on a consistency of thick honey, but the house smelled amazing! It took me almost an hour to pull each clove apart and scrape out the garlic. I put in in a jar with olive oil and it looks nice. But it was a LOT of work. I will explore other methods of roasted garlic! :) As a side note, I am a type A cook who follows recipes to the T the first time and I really hoped for wonderful things! I have made many great recipes from this site with lots of success, so this is just a fluke! That being said, we didn't enjoy any of the roasted garlic tonight but I am looking forward to the olive oil with roasted garlic, as well as the garlic itself!
We had a progressive dinner in our neighborhood and I was on appetizer duty. This recipe was just great because it was so easy...non stress...and everybody loved it. I served it with crackers and french bread. I am thinking about making it to go along with dinner some night...because it was so easy and good.
I line up my decapitated garlic bulbs on a double piece of foil, drizzle them with EVOO and seal them up, leaving a little space between bulbs, and bake them for about an hour. I like the foil method because I can reach in the oven/ on the grill with tongs and squeeze them to see if they are done, and I am sure they won't dry out. I store it in a glass jar in the fridge and use if for all my mild garlic recipe wishes. I like the idea of freezing some to preserve the harvest. Great gift from above. Thanks.
Easy and delicious.
I love doing these! I cut off the tops, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt/pepper and bake. Great to spread on crusty warm bread!
I made it according to another reviewers suggestion to turn the heads upside down. They burned to an unsavory black. Guess I’ll check them at 30 min and keep them upright.
Followed the recipe to a tee and it turned out great!
Big hit with the family I cooked it my clay garlic cooker and came out great, no leftovers.
I used to make this one bulb at a time,this is so much easier.
Was useful
I made it and was surprised at how versatile it is.
First time I had this was at a 'very fancy' restaurant in Monterey, CA. Served with soft Brie and bread!!
Took Cookin42 and Summer reviews into mind when made this. My oven (or garlic?) didn’t need a full hour but the taste! Phenomenal! The smell while roasting? Mouthwatering! I had a few burnt cloves that I had to toss but amazing. Add a depth to any meal that make people wonder - what’s the secret ingredient to this? Yup! The garlic! Thank you for sharing this! Will make again! And trying to figure out how to package as Xmas gifts ….I am open to suggestions!
A great way to preserve garlic. Cut the pointy top off (scant) Place them upright in a slow cooker, drizzle tops with a spoonful of olive oil. HIGH for 2.5 - 3 hours. Cool, cover, refrigerate. Last night, I had a ham and cheese sandwich with roasted garlic jam (mash with a fork and salt) slathered on it: OMG!
Not enough information in the recipe. I followed the comment below the recipe stating to foil-line a baking sheet, cut the pointy part of the tops off to expose the garlic cloves, sprinkle with fresh pepper and drizzle with olive oil...then bake, cut off side down for 60 minutes in 350 degree oven.
Not a huge fan of this recipe. I have made roasted garlic several times before but I cut the tops as many other reviewers have suggested so I thought since this was different I would give it a try. I had the same problem as other reviewers and mine burned. I would highly suggest cutting the tops as I have always done and other reviewers have suggested.
Easy and so good. The whole family probably smelled of garlic for days!
I did not make any changes. This isn't the first time I have made it. My favorite is infusing with butter and making garlic cheese bread!!
The Best recipe! If you want black pepper, add it after. I add sea salt after. I live it dark and caramelized.
I use ghee instead of oil and it is beautiful.
Very very good. My family loved it. I mixed with a small amount if EVOO and some fresh french bread.
Love it!!! Great on crusty bread.
What a different and delicious treat. Served on crackers this is a healthy side for any occasion!
Peel cloves, add olive oil and bake for 30 minutes at oven temperature of 350.
I love roasted Garlic. The recipe posted seems to cook the garlic too much, or my oven is running hot. I followed the recipe and after 40 min. took them out and they have a slight burnt taste. I will try 30 min next time.
I love roasted garlic! Ate it with some bread...yummy :)
Tried the idea of using a cupcake tray and alum. foil, 375 for 40 mins. I used a generous amount of olive oil and a dash of pepper on the exposed ends after I had cut the tips off, then folded the foil over them enclosing them. They came out pretty burnt and the bulk were inedible. We mixed them into some butter to try on toast and it was so-so at best. May try again, lower heat and less time. Overall I'd say it was one of my few failed recipes off this website.
MMMM YUMMY! This is a good garlic recipe. I used it for soup. Delicious, thank you!
Smelled good, looked good, but tasted mediocre at best. I tried the modifications everyone suggested and still disappointed.
