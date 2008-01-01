Roasted Garlic

4.5
149 Ratings
Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!

Recipe by Tali

prep:

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange heads of garlic on a baking sheet. Sprinkle garlic with olive oil. Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour, when the garlic is soft and squeezable, it is ready. Remove, let cool, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 2.9g; sodium 6.4mg. Full Nutrition
