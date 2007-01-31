Baba Ghanoush

A roasted eggplant dip or spread. Delicious served with pita or vegetables, alongside hummus or on its own!

By Tali

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Place eggplant on baking sheet, and make holes in the skin with a fork. Roast it for 30 to 40 minutes, turning occasionally, or until soft. Remove from oven, and place into a large bowl of cold water. Remove from water, and peel skin off.

  • Place eggplant, lemon juice, tahini, sesame seeds, and garlic in an electric blender, and puree. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer eggplant mixture to a medium size mixing bowl, and slowly mix in olive oil. Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 5.2g; sodium 7mg. Full Nutrition
