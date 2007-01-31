The problem with this recipe is that there is no measurement for the amount of roasted eggplant pulp. Think about what would happen if recipes said use 10 carrots instead of 6 cups grated carrot, or 4 tomatoes versus 3 cups diced tomato. Too imprecise for reliability. I looked up Baba Ghanoush here because my grocery store had a sale, eggplants for $1 each. This recipe only calls for 1 eggplant and I'd bought 2, but I figured if the final product needed more tahini or lemon juice it would be easy enough to add it in. What I didn't expect was that there would be FAR TOO MUCH tahini in the recipe. The overwhelming flavor was tahini - so much so as to make it inedible. Anyway, in order to salvage my dish, I bought 2 more eggplant - at nearly 3 times the price as the originals. I strongly feel there should have been a measurement given for the amount of roasted eggplant to the tahini and lemon juice. The amount, apparently, the recipe submitter obtained from 1 eggplant has taken 4 medium sized eggplants for me to get. Not a good way to write a recipe, IMO. Barring a measurement for the amount of eggplant, which I feel is optimal so that if the user wound up with a different amount, they would know to alter the proportions of the remaining ingredients, at least instruction could have been given to add tahini and lemon juice "to taste" as opposed to 1/4 c each. I'm giving this 3 stars because I should have thought about this before making the recipe as written.