Baba Ghanoush
A roasted eggplant dip or spread. Delicious served with pita or vegetables, alongside hummus or on its own!
EGGPLANTS EXPLODE IF YOU DONT POKE THE SKIN!!!!!!!!! OOOOPSSS!!! I almost had a heart attack. I thought my oven was exploding. Following directions is a good ideaRead More
This recipe calls for way too much fresh lemon juice. I added about 3 extra tablespoons of garlic, more salt and sesame seeds and it still was distasteful with the strong lemon flavor. This was quite an expensive recipe to toss ($6.00 just for a jar of tahini). Afterwards I checked one of my cookbooks for Baba Ghanoush and that recipe called for SIX eggplants to be used with 1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice!Read More
here's a hint to get rid of the "bitterness" some are unhappy about: after cutting the eggplant rub salt on it and let it set for about 20-30 minutes (makes prep time longer, but worth it. the salt draws out the bitterness)rinse, pat dry and continue with the rest of the steps. ;)
Very, very good recipe. I didn't think I liked Baba Ghanoush until I had it as part of an appetizer platter at a local Lebanese restaurant recently. I had only ever bought the store brand pre-made stuff which was just awful. So I was inspired to try some of my own. This recipe was very good. I agree with another reviewer who suggested roasting the eggplant. Just place it directly on your burner for a few minutes until the skin is sufficiently burned (yes, it will smell like something is burning). Then wrap it in foil and cook it directly on the burner for another 30 minutes (depending on size), turning it over halfway. Then I put a plastic baggy over it for a few minutes to let it sweat, and the peel will come right off. I made the rest of it using the exact recipe, and it's in the fridge now. Delicious!!
This was great addition to a Mediterranean themed buffet. My friends are still talking about it! I thought the amount of lemon juice was just right. To avoid bitterness, I drained the eggplant pulp really well after roasting and before mixing with the other ingredients (put the pulp in a colander; place a plate and a little weight like a bottle of olive oil on it; let sit for 15 minutes). Great recipe!
I had great success with this recipie. Excellent with toasted French bread and good quality cheese. From my many years of trial and error in cooking, I would strongly suggest using a food processor with the ‘mashing’ blade rather than a blender (as is noted). Blenders are very difficult to use for relatively thick mixes like this. They do work, but they take a lot of patience. I suspect that those who gave this recipe a low rating, may have started with bitter or less than desireable eggplant. Just as a precaution, I took a small taste of all my eggplant after the baking process and before placing them in the food processor.
Very yummy! I made it twice and both times it turned out wonderfully. My preparation time was longer than the one specified by the author because I let the eggplant sit in a colander for half an hour after I baked it. It allowed the bitterness and some extra liquid disappear. Plus I squeezed out as much liquid from the eggplant as possible before putting it in the food processor. If the length of preparation time is a concern to you and you do not need to have the dish ready the same day, I suggest splitting the cooking time in two batches: broil and drain the eggplant during the first batch, the evening before, and mix it with all remaining ingredients in the second batch, the next day. Good luck!
Great! Next time, I will add less lemon juice though - maybe cut it in half. I used 2 tablespoons of the tahini, and it was just fine. I used 1/2 tsp salt and 1/8 tsp pepper, and mixed in 1 tbl olive oil while still in the blender. Wonderful! Very authentic recipe - just like the Lebanese restaurants! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a quintessential Baba Ghanoush recipe. Exactly what it is supposed to taste like. I made this according to the author without any changes or substitutions. I will say a few additional things for preparing this again. Tahini tastes so similiar to peanut butter I might substitute and see if the dish tastes the same since tahini is rather expensive. I also might toast the sesame seeds for a nuttier flavor. Then again, I might just make it exactly the same without any changes. I loved this, it's healthy, full of potassium, easy to make and delicious. I scooped this up with warm whole wheat pita bread but any bread or chips would be great. Outstanding recipe, thank you for submitting this.
Great recipe except for one thing - ROAST the garlic instead of adding raw minced garlic, which can completely overpower the eggplant. Roast the garlic along with the eggplant. The roasted garlic will be milder and sweeter, so you can add more - I add about 5-7 cloves of the roasted garlic. I also add chopped parsley to the dip for more color and flavor. Use a hand-held immersion blender if you have one. This dip taste best after it sits overnight for the flavors to meld and will keep for a good 3 days. Serve with pita chip!
This is great and super easy to make. I make this every couple of months. My grocery store will sell old eggplants for $1. It's perfect. The best part is stirring the olive oil in at thend. It adds a new layer of flavor. I cut the eggplants in half an dplace them face side down w/ a little olive oil brushed on. then roast at 375 for 30 minutes. At the end, I place htem in the broiler face side up for 5-10 minutes. This brings out a unique smokiness.
I am really surprised that so few people, even Chefs, don't know how to pick non-bitter eggplant. Here's a little know fact. When selecting an eggplant be sure it is firm and check the bottom end (not the stem end). If it is indented then it is a female eggplant and is NOT bitter. I was told this many years ago by an organic farmer. To this day, at least a hundred eggplants later I have NEVER had a bitter eggplant.I never salt and press them anymore. My sweet Italian grandmothers would die if they knew how much time they wasted preparing eggplant in the past. I even told the Chef from the Ritz about it during a cooking class and he thanked me the next time I saw him.
The problem with this recipe is that there is no measurement for the amount of roasted eggplant pulp. Think about what would happen if recipes said use 10 carrots instead of 6 cups grated carrot, or 4 tomatoes versus 3 cups diced tomato. Too imprecise for reliability. I looked up Baba Ghanoush here because my grocery store had a sale, eggplants for $1 each. This recipe only calls for 1 eggplant and I'd bought 2, but I figured if the final product needed more tahini or lemon juice it would be easy enough to add it in. What I didn't expect was that there would be FAR TOO MUCH tahini in the recipe. The overwhelming flavor was tahini - so much so as to make it inedible. Anyway, in order to salvage my dish, I bought 2 more eggplant - at nearly 3 times the price as the originals. I strongly feel there should have been a measurement given for the amount of roasted eggplant to the tahini and lemon juice. The amount, apparently, the recipe submitter obtained from 1 eggplant has taken 4 medium sized eggplants for me to get. Not a good way to write a recipe, IMO. Barring a measurement for the amount of eggplant, which I feel is optimal so that if the user wound up with a different amount, they would know to alter the proportions of the remaining ingredients, at least instruction could have been given to add tahini and lemon juice "to taste" as opposed to 1/4 c each. I'm giving this 3 stars because I should have thought about this before making the recipe as written.
Amazing. But I would agree with other users that for that much lemon juice, you would really have to up the amount of eggplants to atleast four.
Wonderful recipe for Baba Ghanoush! I roasted the eggplant at 400 degrees for about an hour, until it collapsed. Wrapped in plastic for easy peeling, then cut up the eggplant flesh before mashing. I think the problem some folks are having with bitterness is linked to the size and age of the eggplant used, the length of time roasted, and how long they let the mixture sit before eating. The eggplant that I chose was very firm to the touch, and ended up being sweet right after roasting. (It was almost TOO sweet; I ended up adding a little extra lemon juice and a little more salt to compensate.) The garlic amount was just right for me. I added liquid smoke, then was sorry I had, as it felt like it sweetened the mix even more. I like the addition of toasted sesame seeds; they look much like the eggplant's own seeds. While I would also enjoy this recipe "jazzed up" with cumin and a little cayenne, it was delicious just as it is, and much more palatable to my toddler grandson.
I found that just halving the eggplant and scooping the insides into the blender was easier than skinning the thing.
In addition to salting, draining the eggplant to avoid bitterness, I came upon some sites that say there are "male" and "female" eggplants and that the "male" tend to have less seeds and are less bitter. Quotes I have found: Male eggplants have fewer seeds (which are often bitter) than the female; they have a rounder, smoother blossom end or base. The blossom end of a female eggplant is generally indented. AND Eggplants have a dimple at the blossom end. The dimple can be very round or oval in shape. The round ones seem to have more seeds and tend to be less meaty, so select the oval dimpled eggplant. AND LASTLY There are both male and female eggplants, identifiable by the shape of the scar in the depression at the blossom end. If it has a round dot that looks like a dimple, it's a male; if it has a dash, it's a female. At one time the male eggplant was more desirable because it had fewer seeds than the female eggplant. However, today's newer varieties, male or female, have very few seeds. So folk-wisdom or not, maybe worth trying.
I'm a Middle Easterner and grew up eating baba ghanoush for various cooks and this was one of the best I've ever eaten. The only difference is that I put the eggplants in a smoker for a few hours then followed the recipe as written. I also garnished it with mint leaves. My Arab and Persian friends ate it all and asked for more.
YUM!! This was very good! I just threw in the garlic bulbs with the rest of the ingredients and mashed them all up and let it sit in the fridge..Thanks!!:)
Great recipe...it was very quick and had a nice result. This baba ghanoush was a little thicker than other recipes I've had, but it had a wonderful multi-dimensional flavor! The only thing I changed was after roasting the eggplant, I covered it will plastic wrap until cooled and pulled the skin off this way (the skin will separate itself and stick to the plastic wrap). I also pulled as many of the seeds of the eggplant out before processing...it makes the result less bitter.
Amazing! The key is broiling the eggplant in the oven 30-40 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, until cooked well and the skin is charred all over. Scoop out the eggplant, put in a bowl and let the water drain out. Dispose of water. I used 1 small-medium sized eggplant, 1 clove garlic, 1 1/2 tsp tehina and 1 1/2 tspn lemon, salt and pepper to taste. I'll be making this again soon!
Everyone who tried this recipe told me that it was the very best they'd ever had. Took other's advice and charred the eggplant over the stove flame for a bit b4 wrapping in foil and baking for 30 minutes. Made sure to include any juices into the mix. FANTASTIC!
For those of you who like myself, who DON'T HAVE A GAS STOVE, but still want to follow TYEBUG's recipe here's what I did: Instead of baking the eggplant in an electric oven, BROIL it. I set my stove to between 400-450. Don't use parchment paper because it will burn, instead line a sheet with tin foil and cooking spray. You'll probably still set off the smoke alarm, so be prepared. After about half an hour it was totally charred and squishy, so I let it cool and followed the recipe exactly. ***garlic and lemon juice are always to taste no matter what the recipe says!!!*** There was no bitterness and the smokey eggplant melted in my mouth like butter (without the fat)!!!!
As an Israeli I have eaten my fair share of baba ghanoush variations and this 1 is the best!! Super healthy and easy. Best tasting by far from all recipes, even beats ones I've had in restaurants.
Easy tasty recipe. I would add more lemon next time I make it but it was a big hit served with toasted pita. I think adding roasted garlic would be nice to mellow it out a bit and add more flavor.
This is a very good recipe for Baba Ghanoush! I changed things according to my personal tastes: a little more garlic, a little less lemon juice ... and I also didn't use sesame seeds, as I didn't have them on hand. When I first mixed everything together, I took a taste and almost reeled from the bitter quality. I thought I had done something horribly wrong. But after a few hours in the fridge, that had all cleared up. Baba Ghanoush is delicious with crudites or flatbread (of course), but I found another good accompaniment: Morningstar Farm's "Chik'n Strips" (faux chicken strips that you brown in a skillet). Yum!
This recipe is basically perfect (with a few minor tweaks)---the closest I have come to the baba ganoush at the chain restaurant in NC called Baba Ganoush. I followed suggestions of others (why re-event the wheel?), such as: lemon juice to taste, 2 or 3 eggplants rather than one, charring eggplants on stovetop method, saving the charred juice to add later, and allowing peeled eggplant pulp to rest in collander in order to get out most liquid. btw, there is NO substitute for tahini that will do any baba ganoush justice.
Use fresh lemon
Great! When I'm roasting the egg plant I also roast a whole head of garlic rubbed in oil and put this into the food processor with the eggplant at the end. I don't peel the eggplant either. I let them cook in oven til skin is mushy, turning once, and burnt.
To prevent having your baba ghannouj (real Lebanese name) from having a dark color, just add two tablespoons of plain yogurt to the ingredients :) As I am Lebanese, I don't add any sesame seeds to this recipe! I just reduce the amount of lemon juice mentioned above and follow the same steps of baking. I just grill it inside the oven directly under fire and turn it every now and then, then place it under running cold water, to make peeling it easier. Then I place it in a colander to get rid of all the access liquid! ENJOY
I switched up the recipe a little bit. I wrapped the eggplant in foil after puncturing it all around. I also used fresh squeezed lime juice in place of lemon juice. Lastly, I completely omitted the oil, used more garlic, and added cumin and some olives while processing in a blender. I garnished with cayenne pepper for a spicy bite. It went over fairly well.
Yuk, Yuk, Yuk. Got worse the longer it sat. Very bitter, even after adding sugar to try and save it.
This was a pretty good recipe. I had to make the tahini homemade which was a pain, but it turned out well. When I tried the baba ghanoush right after it was done, the lemon flavor was overwhelming so I added tomato paste. After waiting three hours like the recipe calls for, the eggplant absorbed some of that flavor and it was a hit. Next time I would add a little less lemon juice and put more tomato paste in it.
That's a good recipe. We always do it in the middle east. Some other ways to do this is: 1. Boil eggplant if you want a lighter taste. 2. Blend everything together. 3. Add a roasted red chili to the blender if you can handle a chili flavor 4. To garnish, I always use pomegranate seeds. Gives an amazing kick. 5. I use it as an appetizer or a dip with celery or carrot sticks or with pita bread.
Tahini is a paste made from ground up sesame seeds... so it's seems sort of redundant and superfluous to add sesame seeds and and grind them up in the blender with the tahini already in use. Other than that, this is an okay recipe. I would probably add some chopped parsley.
It tastes fresh. I'm not sure whether this is good or bad. Regardless, I'm just not that excited about the dip and I'm not sure why. Baba ghanoush I've had in restaurants tend to have both more lemon juice and more garlic, though I don't think that's the core of what's bothering me (though next time I will use more than two large cloves). Perhaps the problem could be that the eggplants didn't end up blackened. (Although the recipe doesn't mention it, some reviews claim blackening helps.) I roasted the eggplants--I used two medium, regular eggplants, as suggested by some reviewers--for 45 minutes because they weren't soft by the 30-40 minutes the recipe calls for. Incidentally, the eggplants seemed to have lots of seeds; I left them in. Also incidentally, the smell and taste pre-chilling reminded me of some sort of nut butter like peanut butter. I guess that's the tahini and sesame seeds.
This recipe was way too bitter. If I could figure out how to change that then I'd try it again, along with cutting the seeds out of the eggplant. They were not appetizing.
Great recipe. I add a drop or two of liquid smoke to give a little more of a smoky taste.
I had a little trouble with this recipe - probably because I tried to double it. I ended up mixing this with what I already know about hummus and ending up with a wonderful roasted eggplant hummus (affectionately dubbed baba gahummus) It was still really good and I can't wait to try and REALLY make baba ganouhj!
Pretty good but mine came out too garlicky. In the future I may either use less or maybe saute or roast it first. I used freshly ground sesame seeds instead of tahini because my middle-eastern friend said it was better that way. Hers still tastes better than mine did :( but I believe that her secret may be a really good olive oil, which I am always too cheap to invest in. Maybe it's time!
It turned out great! I roasted the eggplants cut in half (open faced, with olive oil, salt, pepper and then faced down until it was slightly charred on both sides). I didn't add the extra sesame seeds and I left the peel on for color.
This recipe turned out wonderfully, even though I didn't have any sesame seeds. The recipe is even better when topped with Sumac spices.
I thought this recipe was awful. The taste was very bitter and the preperation took way too long.
I added lots of roasted garlic. Yum.
I've been in the food business from a very young age (9-at the dishwashing station working my way up from there to chef). I continue to learn new ideas and dishes from others every day of my life and will keep it up till I'm no longer able to hold a fork in one hand and eat with the other:-) This was a good recipe. Enjoyed it. It is important to give it at least 3 hours in frig so flavors have time to meld. Thanks for posting.
Good, just a little bland. Maybe next time I'll add some garlic or cumin or something else to spice it up a little.
Purchased precooked eggplant. Easy, wonderful!
I microwaved the eggplant because I didnt have time to grill it, came out AWESOME! Great recipe!!!! Chef Marian Thompson
Definitely grill your eggplant per Tyebug's instructions, and be sure to wrap the foil >tightly< or you'll have a royal mess on your stove. I did not seed the eggplant, and didn't have a problem with bitterness. But I did use fresh lemon juice.
This recipe did not work for me It was easy enough to make but it just did not turn out. Maybe this was because we picked a bad eggplant? We weren't really sure what to look for. Even with tweaking this recipe could not be salvaged.
I really disliked Baba Ganoush until I found this recipe. Now I make it often and it doesn't last long. Thank You!
I thought this recipe was really delicious. First time I made it and it turned out really good. I'll admit I didn't use any sesame seeds and it was just as good. Thanks for sharing it.
This is delicious. I used the juice of 1 lemon, 3 T tahini, and 3 cloves of garlic. I added about 1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika to add to the smoky flavor and garnished with chopped flat leaf parsley on top. Thanks!
This was very easy to make. It does taste best after it sits overnight. I love it for a quick light lunch!!
What a great recipe! I used a small eggplant, so used only 2 Tbsp lemon juice and 2 Tbsp tahini. The recipe indicates that the baba ghanoush should chill in the fridge for several hours before serving, but mine never made it! It tasted so good, we ate it on the spot.
This recipe just didn't work for me. We found it tasteless and very bland, very unlike other baba ghanoush I've had. I did follow the recipe exactly. But I won't be making this one again.
This was pretty darned good. It might have come out a bit watery, but the flavor was very nice. My friend who had never tried baba ganoush before and doesn't like many exotic foods couldn't quit munching on it. Definitely something I will make again.
Okay...I followed the recipe exactly, except to roast the garlic while roasting the eggplant. In the end, it was a little bitter and had WAY too much of a lemon juice taste. It took a lot of salt and some cumin and cayenne to make it something I could eat.
very easy and best flavor of recipes i've tried
I thought this was waaaaay too lemony for me. I'd cut that lemon juice down by half. Otherwise, an interesting recipe and would be a great dip for pita chips. I'll try it again for sure.
I actually used half a jar of fire roasted eggplant (from the ethnic food store) instead of doing it myself, and followed everything else exactly. It was yummy!
Made this recipe twice following directions EXACTLY the first time. Delicious. The second time I only used ONE clove of garlic and at the end I stirred in a drop or two of liquid smoke as another user suggested and it was even MORE DELICIOUS - this is amazing... best Baba Ghanoush EVER!
i never thought i would like eggplant!
delicious...make sure to use a large eggplant for the ratio of ingredients
I think it is great, I added two touches to your recipe. I cooked the eggplant on my Weber charcoal grill and I added 1 more tsp of sesame seeds and roasted them before using.
This turned out great for me! I roasted in the oven until it was partially blackened for the flavour, and everyone loved it!
I did not have tahini, I therefore added 4-5 tbsp of sesame seeds. Came out fine.
I found it to be somewhat bitter so I added a tablespoon of sugar and a tablespoon of Hoisin Sauce which improved the overall flavor.
Good, & very quick & easy. Delicious on pita.
Winky, this is wonderful! I baked my eggplants for a little less time than the recipes indicates. Then, I turned on the broiler and charred them for about 5 minutes each side. I still put them into the cold water, like you suggested, and then peeled them. I then put the insides into a strainer to get rid of the extra liquid. Other reviewers suggested this to get rid of the bitterness. I didn't use as much tahini, only 2 TBS. We wanted to eat it right away so even though we didn't wait the 3 hours, it was still divine...and not bitter! PERFECT! EASY! And to top it all off, my SUPER picky 3-year-old son ate it!
Pretty good! I prefer mine with a smoked flavor and since I couldnt get that taste from my attempt to grill it, I added about 2 teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of Liquid Smoke. MMMMM! I just reviewed this and added a star. I still added the liquid smoke but the base recipe was still great.
THIS IS SUCH A GOOD RECIPE!!! Seriously, prepared it exactly as called for, probably went a little overboard on the salt... but it's awesome. I used Thai White Ribbed eggplant from my very own garden, and there is not even a little bitterness. I think that bitterness comes when you choose eggplant that is too ripe, they get kinda gross. Fresh, young picked eggplant is best.
very good...I would cut back on the tahini a little bit next time. FYI, there is a middle-eastern (?) seasoning called Sumac. I get it at a specialty middle eastern store...it's not expensive. Anyway, that is good sprinkled on top. (Sumac tastes kind of like a salty-sour mix...it's subtle, but really a flavor surprise). This is very good served with whole wheat pita bread (brush the pita halves with olive oil and sprinkle with sumac...bake the pita halves for 15minutes at 350).
I cooked the eggplant as tyebug explained. No problem with the recommened 1/4 cup lemon juice. Of course, I love lemon. Bits of blackened skin are unavoidable, but also give a great smokey flavor. I didnt notice any unpleasant bitterness leaving in all the seeds. But isnt it supposed to have a little bitterness anyways? Hardest part of the recipe is letting it cool off. It tastes so good warm. I have to wait 3 hours before I can eat?!
Great recipe, as-is! My teenagers even loved it.
A word of warning for the weak: this recipe is garlic heavy. This is a boon for us garlic lovers. Great taste and lasts a few days. Great on salads for a low-fat, low-calorie dressing!
This was great! It is a little labor intensive, but very tasty. I used three small eggplants. I thought they would be easy to peel once roasted, like a pepper is, but the skin is much more difficult to get off. I was not exact in my measurements - a few spoonfuls of tahini, 3 cloves of garlic, a little more than half a lemon, juiced. I threw everything but the olive oil in the food processor, processed it until it was a consistent texture, then drizzled in olive oil with the processor running until it seemed like a good, creamy consistent. I think the recipe is pretty forgiving on measurements. Great consistency, good with pita chips.
I follow the recipe's oven roasting directions and it always turns out delicious. But I am curious about one reviewer's stovetop technique and will try that next time.
Great recipe. Delicious, easy and healthy. My one year old loved it.
I did everything the same as the recipe except I left out the sesame seeds, I think it has enough sesame taste with the tahini. This is so good the next day, I made Peppy's Pitas to got with it and am thinking about eating this again soon!
It's a really good recipe. I followed Tyebug's method of grilling since it really does give a nice smokey flavor to the end product! I would add the lemon juice slowly as well instead of the whole 1/4 cup. Sometimes, 1/4 cup is just too much...
This was very good Baba Ghanoush!
What a great recipe! I usually do not like baba ghanoush but this was irrisistable. I'll definitely make this again and again. Thanks so much Winky for sharing this one with us!
great recipe. i used 2 small from my garden ( they were on their last leg). they were japanese variety
This is an excellent recipe. The only change that I made was to cook the eggplant on the gas grill. Make sure to turn frequently. The slight charred flavor of the eggplant is delicious.
Fantastic Recipe! I used 1 ½ tbsp lemon juice. 2 tbsp of sesame oil were substituted for the tahini and sesame seeds. After poking several holes, I applied a salt rub to the skin for 30 mins. The eggplant, sweated of all trace of bitterness, was rinsed to remove the salt and sweat, then baked. Everyone at the table loved this baba ghanoush, young and old! I served this delicacy on "substitute" flat bread: Sprinkle a few slices of white bread with a dash paprika and seasoned salt. Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread slices. Add one tablespoon of olive oil to a heated skillet. Toast the flattened bread on both sides. OPTIONAL: Slice each slice of toast diagonally twice to yield four fine-looking triangles for your presentation. Place a dollop of baba ghanoush on each & Bon Apetit!
Quite Yummy. I used 2 small italian eggplants which I sliced in 1 inch pieces, salted and let drain in a colander to release the bitterness before cooking; I cooked the garlic (to make it more "sociable") and added the lemon juice as needed. It was my first attempt at baba ghanoush and it certainly won't be my last. This one's going in my recipe book!!!
My family complained that it was bitter. I added a little sugar in an effort to cut the bitterness (I know, I know, it doesn't belong!) and I liked it. But my family still thought it was too bitter. I'll try the tips to let the eggplant sit after baking to get rid of the bitterness if I should try this again...
I wanted to try this recipe to use up some of the eggplant from my garden. I love eggplant any way I have tried it. It was hard not to eat it all while I was making it. I only used the juice of 1/2 lemon. That was plenty. This will be enjoyed with my homemade pita bread. Thanks for sharing your recipe Winky.
THE BEST BABA GHANOUSH I EVER HAD. I'M FROM THE MIDDLE EAST AND HAD IT LOTS OF TIME.HOWEVER, TRY IT WITH PITTA BREAD VERY YAMMY.
Loved this it was great in both flavor and texture. I made several batches, and once we have fresh egg plant this summer I will make it again.
Very good with homemade pitas, which are hard to come by!
The taste is worthy of 5 stars particularly if the eggplant are burnt on an open flame to cook. I stopped at just 4 stars because making this from just a single eggplant is a tease. I could easily eat it all myself. I need AT LEAST 3 medium to large eggplants in order to share or serve. Excellent! Adjust the seasonings to your own taste if needed but perfect as is.
I followed the directions exactly but used Japanese eggplant. It came out great. The kids are devouring it on flat bread.
This recipe is better than the one I buy at the store!!! I use belgium endives to dip instead of chips or crackers. Amazing!
Very good recipe that is simple and easy to follow. It was a tad too lemony and garlicky for my taste, so next time I would use a bigger eggplant (or even 2 eggplants) as some other reviewers have suggested.
Very good, I used 6 cloves of garlic because it was bland otherwise...other than that...perfect.
I tried this for the first time and brought it to a party. It was the hit of the party. I doubled the garlic though....it was phenominal!
Don't rate this recipe until you let the dip sit over night! It is very very good after a few good hours in the fridge - i wasn't that impressed as soon as i finished making this last night. i could really only taste the tahini, i thought it was blend and that the flavors didn't mesh well. this morning - well, i had to really hold myself back from eating half the bowl. it was really good, the flavors really came together and the consistency was just right. really tasty - it didn't have as much of a smokey flavor as some baba ghanoush recipes but i was okay with that - delicious!
