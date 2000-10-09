Suzy's Potato Skins

Hot, crispy, flavorful, and inexpensive way to get two "meals" out of some potatoes. Use the removed potato for salad, seasoned smashed potatoes or fried potatoes pancakes for breakfast tomorrow!

Recipe by Suzy Griggs

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pierce potatoes deeply with a fork and bake for 45 minutes or until tender.

  • Increase the heat of the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • When the potatoes are cool enough to handle cut them in half lengthwise and scoop out nearly all of the potato (reserve rest of potato for a later use of your choice). Salt and pepper the potato skins to taste. Sprinkle green onions, tomatoes, chilis and cheese into the potato skin. Arrange potato skins on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 10 minutes, or until cheese has melted. You may want to cut the baked skins in half crosswise before serving for tidy eating. Serve with sour cream on the side, for people to scoop onto their potato skins if they'd like.

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 228.2mg. Full Nutrition
