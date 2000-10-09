Suzy's Potato Skins
Hot, crispy, flavorful, and inexpensive way to get two "meals" out of some potatoes. Use the removed potato for salad, seasoned smashed potatoes or fried potatoes pancakes for breakfast tomorrow!
These were great. My family loved them. The only thing that I did different was I added real bacon bits. It was great. Thanks for the recipe.
Not the best potato skin recipe I've tried. Even though it's obviously not as healthy, to create an authentic crispy skin they really need to be deep fried and then put in the oven.
Not very crisp like 'normal' potato skins
This is really tasty. I used the left-over potato to make baked potato soup. Will serve this again!
I chose this recipe for superbowl sunday because I had a few guests that were vegeterian. I served it with sour cream and salsa and used shredded mexican cheese instead of just cheddar. Everyone seemed to really like them. I WILL make this recipe again.
My boyfriend & I loved this recipe! It was generally easy but a little time consuming. The skins came out really good and I would make it again anytime!
Very tasty! I will use more of the diced chilies next time. Otherwise, they were fantastic!
We weren't thrilled about the tomatoes, but these are definitely healthier than the way we normally make our potato skins with butter, bacon, etc.
These are a great different way to eat potato skins! I thought they were great and didn't miss the crispy skin at all from frying, plus didn't miss the calories ;) When it tells you to salt a pepper the inside of the potato shell don't be shy. It needs it. Yummy recipe!
