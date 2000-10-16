Celery Chesapeake
Celery stuffed with a cream cheese and dried beef mixture. This is a very simple dip, and you get the pleasure of watching your guests go to town on it! They'll love it!
Celery stuffed with a cream cheese and dried beef mixture. This is a very simple dip, and you get the pleasure of watching your guests go to town on it! They'll love it!
I made this for a Church function. It was a hit.Read More
The filling was extremely salty from the dried beef. I made this for a church finger-foods potluck, and was disappointed to find that hardly anyone touched it. As I stood wondering why, I was horrified to overhear someone say, "What do you think is in the celery?" The other person replied, "It looks like corned beef hash. Yuck!" and they passed it by. It was disappointing that almost everyone bypassed it. It obviously looked unappealing, confirmed by the comment I overheard. But since it was so salty, they didn't miss out by not choosing it. I'll never make this again!Read More
The filling was extremely salty from the dried beef. I made this for a church finger-foods potluck, and was disappointed to find that hardly anyone touched it. As I stood wondering why, I was horrified to overhear someone say, "What do you think is in the celery?" The other person replied, "It looks like corned beef hash. Yuck!" and they passed it by. It was disappointing that almost everyone bypassed it. It obviously looked unappealing, confirmed by the comment I overheard. But since it was so salty, they didn't miss out by not choosing it. I'll never make this again!
Way too salty! It will help if you just place the dried beef in a bowl and pour hot water over it to blanch some of the salt out of it. Repeat if it's still too salty. Important if your watching your blood pressure and salt intake.
I made this for a Church function. It was a hit.
I loved this! I've had similar recipes and figured I would like this, not to mention having a bunch of celery to use up. There is plenty of creamed cheese in it to make it obvious that's what it is, and it doesn't look like hash in the least -- that one sure came out of left field. And I too like the extra zip of the horseradish.
I tried this at a home wardrobe show for a few women. Most said they liked it. It was a nice dusplay and added a nice touch of color to the food tray.
I have used a modified version of this recipe before, the horseradish gave it a real "kick."
I thought the flavors in this recipe conflicted instead of working together.
I exchanged the beef for a can of salmon; it was wonderful. I will make this again and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections