Celery Chesapeake

Celery stuffed with a cream cheese and dried beef mixture. This is a very simple dip, and you get the pleasure of watching your guests go to town on it! They'll love it!

Recipe by Fred Koester

5 mins
5 mins
1 hr 5 mins
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
8
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine beef and cream cheese; mix well. Add horseradish, black pepper and lemon juice, mix until well blended. Cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Remove leaves and ends from celery, and cut remaining stalks in half. Spread cream cheese mixture into the celery stalks.

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 53.2mg; sodium 946mg. Full Nutrition
