Crab Rangoon I

Great recipe! The cilantro and ginger give it some nice flavor- and there's actually crab in it!!!! Nice! Most chinese restaraunts serve "cream cheese wontons" rather than actual "crab rangoons". If you're a fan of crab rangoons offered at these types of places (esp. buffets), cut the crab in 1/2, or even 3/4. Also- crab rangoons take a LONG time to make- the prep, the "stuffing", and the frying, that doesn't mean they suck, it just means they take time! I've sometimes used it as a conversation piece to a dinner party, while the guests are trickling in, I'm assembling them, and we all gather in the kitchen and talk while they're frying. They're gobbled off the platter as fast as i can make them. They're great with sweet and sour sauce. Also- as the recipe says- this recipe makes 10 servings! That's a lot of crab rangoon (which is NEVER a bad thing in my book!). 2 suggestions- if you want a smoother texture- use a food processor to finely chop the ingredients before mixing in the cream cheese. AND- for added flavor- green onion (or any finely chopped onion) and garlic also add good flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I ended up throwing close to 30 of these away. These were soy sauce rangoons,not crab. WAY too much soy sauce. I remade the recipe using NO soy sauce and adding sliced green onion. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT. (and a little garlic powder)
These were pretty good. I made the night before and reheated for 10 min at 200. Not as good fresh, but still tasty. Folded into envelopes so the mix didn't leak out. Served with duck sauce. Edit: I made them again today (12/04) and they turned out perfect! Here's what I did different: Used fresh parsley, added 1 tsp. chopped green onion, 1 1/2 T. La Choy soy sauce (cause I think it's less salty), sprinkle of salt, pepper & garlic salt, grated fresh ginger on microplane, 1 & 1/2 pkgs of cream cheese, 12 oz. of real crab meat, and 1 lb. package of egg roll wraps, cut in 1/4. My mixture came out perfect against the amount of wraps. I folded into envelope shape, dabbed w/ water and froze extra between sheets of wax paper. As a side note, the egg roll wraps are in the produce area of your grocer and I found fresh crab meat in a foil pouch by my seafood area (I live in the Midwest). My grocer said the crab is seasonal for the holidays... it it produced by Blue Star. I stocked up on the crab since it's good for over a year. Hope this helps everyone!
This is a yummy recipe, and based on others' reviews, I skipped the ginger and cilantro, and added just a splash of soy sauce. I also added a drop or two of hot sauce to liven it up a bit. Then I BAKED them at 350 for 20 minutes...or until lightly brown and crisp. Addictive and less fattening since they're not fried. Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2003
Oh my, yummy, excelent, delish, AMAZING!! When the local grocery store stopped selling crab rangoon, everybody went nuts. Being the cook in the family i had to find a recipe and make it. Here it is, better than store bought. Thanks to this recipe i am an angel to my family. Since it is a lot of work, i double the recipe. Make it all up, then freeze it prepared. Then all you have to do is pop them into the fryer and viola!!
I love crab rangoon, and was very happy to discover a recipe for them. After reading all the other reviews, I made some of the adjustments that others had suggested (added garlic, and replaced cilantro with green onions). I was kind of skeptical about if they would taste as good as the restaurants', but MAN OH MAN!!!! They are WONDERFUL. Even better than the local restaurants'. I love that I can freeze them, and cook them up whenever I want. Hint though, if you freeze them, spray your pan with cooking spray, or they tend to stick and end up with no bottoms!! Now if only I can find a really good recipe for the rest of the chinese dishes I like, I will never have to pay restaurant prices!!!!
Excellent recipe! I make these every year for New Year's Eve. Freezes great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/28/2002
My husband & I are big fans of restaurant-style crab rangoon. Sad to say, these are not them. Even though I cut the soy sauce in 1/2, was still way too salty. My husband didn't care for the ginger. Next time I will stick to garlic and green onions in the filling. I make my dough into little envelopes, easier to fry evenly that way.
Delicious recipe! For those who need specifics, won ton wrappers can easily be found in any asian market either the refrigerated/frozen section. And the best soy sauce brand to use is "Kikkoman," the most commonly used type in restaurants.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
07/10/2002
These were definitely lacking in something. I kept adding and adding and it tasted good in the mixing bowl--but, once I fried them, the taste was GONE! It tasted NOTHING like any crab rangoons I have ever tasted and I was very disappointed. I was so proud to have made them LOOK exactly like the ones in the restaurants, but it was a waste of time. I stll have these in the freezer and made them two weeks ago.
This was a good recipe but much more complicated that what I normally would do. The result was pretty good. I prefer the easier way in that I simply mix up softened cream cheese, a bit of garlic and onion powder, sliced green onions and crabmeat for the filling. I place a small ball in the middle of the wonton and continue to fry up. Delicious and so easy.
These were great- with some tweaking. I omitted the ginger, used scallions instead of cilantro, used shredded FRESH snow crab meat, added 1/2 t. of garlic powder, and 1 1/2 t. of light brown sugar, and kept the soy sauce down to 1 T. The overall mixture really balanced out when I added the sugar. MMMM! I served these along with pork/mushroom potstickers and green tea ice cream to my very spoiled hubby. ;) *NOTE* I've found the easiest way to fold these for frying is to lay the won ton flat over the side of a loose fist. With your other hand, spoon a 1/2 t. of the filling in the center. Gather all the edges together and crimp into a little "purse", making sure to squeeze out all of the air that you can. ENJOY!
This was FANTASTIC!!!!!!!!!!!!! I made them for a Chinese New Year's party -- and they were a HIT! I don't think they were too salty at all. I did make a few changes though. I used green onion instead of cilantro. I used ground ginger instead of fresh. I also added garlic powder because I love garlic. And I used Louis Kemp instead of fresh crab meat. Also, I made these the night before and kept them refridgerated till I was ready to fry them...that worked out very nicely!!! If you like Crab Rangoon..I think you will LOVE this recipe!
Superb Recipe! Me, my mom and my boyfriend ate till our stomachs we ready to burst!! For me this was a very unique taste. Glad I tried it. I also added to the mixture some hot red peppers and I halved the soysauce because of what the other reviewers said. And also because I couldn't find wonton wrappers I just wrapped them in spring roll wrappers.
This is a tasty, easy to make recipe. I ended up adding more (if not double) the amount of ginger, cilantro, and crabmeat. I made a batch with sundried tomato cream cheese, which added an non-conventional twist. I fried them up in a frying pan with a moderate amount of oil and didn't miss the deep frying at all. They turned out hot and crispy.
I found these very simple and easy to make and they came out great. I made a few changes after reading other reviews: I left out the soy sauce and cilantro and added a spoonful of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and part of an onion (I halved the recipe and these are the amounts I used). I used a blender to combine the crab, onion, and ginger and I mixed everything else by hand. With these changes I give the recipe 5 stars. It always pays to read the reviews!
These were a little bit of a disappointment--nothing like the crab rangoon I've had in countless Chinese restaurants. First, folding the won ton wrappers, for me--was not as intuitive as the recipe seems to imply. Second, the dark soy sauce overpowers the flavor and appearance of the mixture. Recipe writers shouldn't assume--beginners won't always intuitively understand instructions. The flavor wasn't all bad and the frying part was fine, but the shape of my crab rangoon looked like it was done by a pre-schooler.
I left out the soy sauce completely, and only put in a little ginger. I only had dried cilantro, so I used quite a bit (still couldn't taste it though). All in all, these were pretty darn good. I might try baking them next time to cut some of the calories.
Didn't add the cilantro, but added green onions to the mix. Also I reduced the amount of soy to 1/2 because of the reviews. I was happy with the inside mixture, but not so happy with the wonton wrapper. My fault though. First time I have ever made these, but will make again. Thanks for the post.
These were so good that I decided to share them with a few of my neighbours and they were all raving! The only change I made was fresh parsley instead of dried. The blend of ginger, cilantro and soy sauce are the keys to this very tasty recipe.
I had to do some tweaking on this recipe. I only used 1/2 pound of crabmeat and added a little more soy sauce then recomended. I baked the crab rangoon for 10 minutes at 350 and then after they cooled I deep fried them for a few seconds. I had great results, they weren't too crunchy like the all deep fried ones. On a different batch when I was in a hurry I brushed oil on the crab rangoon before baking in the oven, that also was good.
Excellent recipe. I followed the rcipe to a "T" until it was time to fry. I coated a frying pan with a thick layer of a non-stick olive oil spray and the face-up side of the wontons as well. I fried them for about 4-5 minutes on each side at low-med heat. They were great and a lot less fatty.
I made these when I decided to make a nice dinner. The filling was wonderful and flavorful and the fried outside made a nice contrast. I couldn't cook them fast enough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2004
These were a hit at my in-laws party. I cut down on the ginger as suggested on other reviews. The recipe made about 80 rangoons, so I froze half of them. It took a little longer for them to cook from frozen state, but still just as yummy. Be sure to freeze them individually on a cookie sheet before putting them in a freezer bag.
these really are good. the addition of ginger gives it a lovely flavor, and even though i scaled the recipe back, i thought the amount of soy sauce overall was fine. i added extra water chestnuts for crunch, and fresh parsley, but left out the cilantro, and i added some garlic powder as well. as per another's suggestion, i think a bit of lime would be great. i put it all in the food processor, which worked really well. i wound up adding extra crab after i took it out though - nice to have some chunks. i made BIG wontons cause i only had 6 or 7 left -- it may seem tricky to use the wrappers, but i think the trick is in the water you use to "moisten" to seal. don't skimp on the water; wet your fingers and work with the wrapper for a few seconds and you can really twist them into whatever kind of seal you want (triangle, package, roll, etc). these were really tasty, and a great recipe to work with. thanks!
Is it fair to rate it so well when you've changed the recipe? This was the only crab rangoon recipe I could find. My old recipe *lost in boxes* leaves out the ginger, the soya, and the like.. I just used:crab meat, cream cheese and garlic powder.. that's it.. and it was DELICIOUS!!!I'm not a fan of cilantro.. too strong.. so I made it MYYYY WAYYY!!!
The crab filling is quite rich and delicious. We really enjoyed these. I froze some uncooked on a cookie sheet in a single layer and when frozen threw in a freezer bag to enjoy later. I will make these again.
These were a huge hit at a small holiday party we hosted. We baked them instead of frying and they were wonderful, bake them at 350, until they are browning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2001
I don't have kids, but as a kid I would have loved this!! We were out of crab meat when I tried to make these, so I made it with lightly cooked salmon...the two "men-of-the-house" approved. For those who have reviewed that they "tasted horrible"--I think they taste the way crab rangoon should, you probably just don't like them and are used to egg-roll type fillings or the "traditional" pork fillings of wontons and gau gee. I'm going to call the salmon version, "Seattle's rangoon...:)"
i made it as directed .. it is very good, but if your looking for a more cream cheese taste, leave out the soy sauce and double the cream cheese and the other incredients, also didnt use as much crab meat, made it again without soy sauce and added sugar and green onions and to me it was VERY close to the one in the restraunts ;]
Loved these ragoons!!!...I love them in the restraunts and went crazy to make these when i found a recipie, only problem is trying to find the wonton wraps for the ragoons...I can't find them in any of the groceries around here so i used fillo dough (in the freezer sections) which tasted great but was almost a NIGHTMARE to peel and not tear in order to wrap the crab/creamcheese mixture..and we had to bake them instead of frying (i was afraid the dough wouldn't hold up to the fryer!!!) Tasted wonderful though!!! Will do again if i can locate wanton wrappers!!!
I halved the amount of soy sauce and still thought these were so-so. Next time, I'll only use about 2 tsp. soy sauce and cut the crab in half. Don't get me wrong, they were edible but not great. Also the amount of filling will fill 2 packages of wrappers, 60 to a pack. So I have half the filling left and will add another brick of cream cheese and more of the spices to use it up.
This was a good recipe! I added 1/2 a cup of sugar to make it a little sweet and I half everything except the cream cheese. The soy sauce and ginger were over powering at first. Don't taste it before cooking and adjust because after it cooks it comes out different and very good!
These are awsome and are like the ones you get in Chinatown!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2000
I HAVE TRIED CRAB RANGOONS IN A RESTAURANT BEFORE AND THEY WERE DELICIOUS, SO WHEN I FIRST SAW THIS RECIPE I JUST HAD TO TRY IT. THEY WERE EXACTLY THE SAME AS IN THE RESTAURANT (I NEVER WOULD HAVE BELIEVED THEY WERE THIS EASY TO MAKE IF I HADN'T MADE THEM MYSELF). DELICIOUS, SIMPLE, AND FAST.
Soy Sauce was over powering. The proportions are all wrong! I wish I had read the reviews more carefully. Most wonton wrappers have directions for crab rangoon on them. I would follow those next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2004
WOW! These were good! I usually do my Crab puffs with coctail sauce, green onion, garlic & cream cheese but we really enjoyed the Asian kick these offer. We did sub green onion for cilantro (which I love but not everybody else does) and also added minced garlic. We used all 50 wonton wrappers and still had some filling left over so we have been spreading it on crackers today. Also, a whole pound of crab meat is not needed. This recipe is fine with about 8oz and helps keep the cost down. Voted as our favorite New Years eve appetizer and we made several--Delicious!!
I didn't have any won ton wrappers so I just made the filling. I used some garlic salt, half the ground ginger and not even half of the soy sauce. Didn't put in any of the cilantro or parsley. Used the filling as a dip with crackers.
I used more crab than the recipie called for. My only issue is that it's sort of hard to get enough done for everyone to eat them hot and at the same time. I did leave out the ginger root, simply because I dont' care for the taste, but this was a great recipie. Thanks!
really easy filling, good recipe and was a hit with the family that loves seafood. However, my only gripe is, because I'm so thorough. Is that 1 tsp didn't look like it was enough to fill with, so I used 1 1/2 tsp (or 1/2 TBSP...equals the same conversion) However, in doing that I used just over 2 14oz packages of wonton wrappers...90 wontons to be exact. The filling makes a lot. Mid-way through I was looking at the amount I had so far and then looking at how much filling was in the bowl and was thankful that I purchased 3 packages of wonton wrappers. And trust me when I say, I used a measuring spoon to measure out the filling, I seriously did. I'll make these again because they were totally good but I'll have to freeze more then half the batch.
This recipe is great - it tastes yummy! It was not easy for me - took a long time to fry and wrap the little guys - but, the family went crazy for them - The only problem is everyone wants me to bring them to all the family get togethers! I said this is for special occasions only - soooo good. I used all fresh ingredients!
Great recipe....! If you need a quick fix.....put all of the ingredients, including chopped green onions in a small baking dish, sprayed with non-stick spray, pour a jar of sweet and sour over the top, bake it until bubbly. Then use the wontons, (baked and sprayed with Pam..sprinkled with parmesan cheese and salt) to dip in the crab rangoon dip. Very good!!! and Very easy!!!
This recipe was great. I had a craving for crab rangoon and this hit the spot. I did leave out the soy sauce and added minced garlic and 3 green onions. Would probably add more onions next time. I only used 3/4 of a pound of imitation crab meat. We dipped ours in sweet and sour sauce. They were a little time consuming but fun for something different.
These are just okay. I tried the recipe as is the first time, but then I adjusted it because we thought there was too much crab. I just couldn't seem to get the mixture right, and I just don't think it tastes as good as the crab rangoon I can buy. It's just not worth the hassle.
My husband took one bite and declared, "These are the best things I've ever tasted in my life!." Maybe a little over enthusiastic, but they were good. I only made 1/2 the filling and still had enough for at least 30 won ton wrappers. I also used a tad more cilantro.
My husband and I love crab rangoon! In our opinion this had too much crab and we ended up having to buy a ton of cream cheese to compensate. Also, the soy sauce is very very strong. If you like the taste of the crab and the cheese you should leave it out and try frying a few. Once you've got it in.. it's all over :) Putting a 1/2 t of sugar in for each cream cheese makes it taste just a bit sweet, like one of our favorite places. Wish we wouldn't have put the soy sauce in!
This is a wonderful recipe. This was the first time I made crab rangoons and this recipe if fool proof. And it tastes just right! I used a pound of imitation crabmeat and just added it as is into my kitchen aid mixer and the mixer took care of the shredding for me. =) Very tasty. My husband and daughter loved them.
These are good but they weren't exactly what I was looking for. The best I have ever had have a nice pure white filling. The soy sauce here makes the filling darker than I was expecting. They have good flavor though.
I made a few with the recipe as is and found them to be bland. I added green onion and wasabi powder to the mix and they were much more interesting. Dip in Mae Ploy (sweet chili sauce) for that added zip.
Lovely recipe. i served this with sweet chilli sauce,tasted wonderful... i got tons of compliments! the only problem i had was with the frying.. the wontons often just burst while frying. i dont know what the right temp shud be for the frying..but surely hope i figure it out soon. thanks for sharing!
The recipe above is awful! Adding the soy turned the mixture brown and left it very, very, very salty. It went in the trash and a new batch was made with no soy and no ginger. I remade it and added about a teaspoon of chives and a pinch of salt which balanced out the sweetness perfectly.
The soy sauce kills it, I left it out and added green onion YUMMY!!!!! Also can use this stuffed in mushrooms, add a small drop of Worcestershire sauce to the caps before filling it and bake until tender, YUMMY!!! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2001
I really liked this! Very close to what I have eaten at good oriental restaurants.
These were good. The wonton fried up perfect, and the taste was good, but the filling was not creamy like the restaraunt. Besides...THIS MADE SOOO MUCH FILLING!! And I cut it in half!! Sort of a waste unless you are cooking for crowd. Not bad...though.
