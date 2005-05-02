Crab Rangoon I

these really are good. the addition of ginger gives it a lovely flavor, and even though i scaled the recipe back, i thought the amount of soy sauce overall was fine. i added extra water chestnuts for crunch, and fresh parsley, but left out the cilantro, and i added some garlic powder as well. as per another's suggestion, i think a bit of lime would be great. i put it all in the food processor, which worked really well. i wound up adding extra crab after i took it out though - nice to have some chunks. i made BIG wontons cause i only had 6 or 7 left -- it may seem tricky to use the wrappers, but i think the trick is in the water you use to "moisten" to seal. don't skimp on the water; wet your fingers and work with the wrapper for a few seconds and you can really twist them into whatever kind of seal you want (triangle, package, roll, etc). these were really tasty, and a great recipe to work with. thanks!