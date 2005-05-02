Crab Rangoon I

4
142 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 43
  • 3 13
  • 2 9
  • 1 10

Everyone will love these bite-size, fried dumplings stuffed with crab. You can make these in advance of the festivities, and freeze on trays until party time.

Recipe by Tanja

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet or deep fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, parsley, cilantro and crabmeat.

  • Place 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper. Fold the won ton wrapper over the stuffing to make a triangle or a half moon, depending on the shape of the won ton wrappers you have purchased. Moisten the edges with a little water, and seal. Place prepared won tons under a slightly moist paper towel until ready for frying.

  • Add 3 or 4 wontons to the hot oil, and cook until golden brown, turning once. Set aside on paper towels to drain. Repeat until all wontons have been fried. Serve hot.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 778.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022