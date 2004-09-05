Tapenade

Classic Mediterranean dish using black (preferably Kalamata) olives. This dip is great with pita bread triangles.

Recipe by Jim Clark

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garlic, olives, anchovies, capers, thyme, rosemary and lemon juice in an electric blender. Slowly drip the olive oil into the blender while you are blending the ingredients together. Blend until a paste is formed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 1002.3mg. Full Nutrition
