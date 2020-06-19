Almond Cookies (Dim Sum Variety)

Rating: 4.88 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!

By WISHME

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pour a few drops of red food coloring into a small bowl, and set aside.

  • With an electric mixer, beat the shortening together with the sugar in a mixing bowl until creamy. Beat in the egg and almond extract.

  • In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the sugar-shortening mixture, and mix well. Scoop up a scant tablespoon of dough with a spoon, and form into a walnut-sized ball. Place the ball onto an ungreased cookie sheet, and press the ball slightly with your thumb to create a flat spot on top (don't flatten the cookie). Dip the end of a bamboo chopstick into the red food coloring, and touch the center of each cookie to make a red dot.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until slightly browned, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 77.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

Angie Khoen-Raineri
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2011
EXCELLENT! Quick, easy, and oh so good! Don't change a thing. Quite addicintg too. My daughter actually found this recipe and made it for a school project. After she made it and I tried it, I logged onto my account on AllRecipes to save to my recipe box and rate it. Since it only had 1 rating at the time of this writing, I would not have typically have made this. So glad she did, and I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Angie Khoen-Raineri
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2011
EXCELLENT! Quick, easy, and oh so good! Don't change a thing. Quite addicintg too. My daughter actually found this recipe and made it for a school project. After she made it and I tried it, I logged onto my account on AllRecipes to save to my recipe box and rate it. Since it only had 1 rating at the time of this writing, I would not have typically have made this. So glad she did, and I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Bobbie
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2011
These came out amazing! Easy to make there were crispy and flaky and crumbled and melted as they were bitten into. I added in 3 tsp almond extract for the extra almond flavor. Thank you for sharing Wishme! Read More
Helpful
(11)
kimisarita
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2011
These are exactly what I remember Chinese almond cookies to taste like. This is a winner! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2011
Delicious! My son is allergic to milk although we do use alternative ingredients for butter this was easy and tasted great! I even let the kids paint the cookies with food coloring. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kimberly Fenton
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2012
These were the best almond cookies I have ever had. Instead of the red food coloring dot I put an almond other then that I followed the recipe as it was and it's perfect. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Anita Fein
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2011
Wonderfully light cookies and very easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tamara
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2016
Kung Hei Fat Choi everyone! I was looking for something more "Hawaii kine" for Chinese New Year potluck tomorrow. Added 1/2 tsp. more almond extract. They came out perfect.. I did cook a little longer because of my oven temp is probably off. Very light, flaky. Used crisco. Read More
Helpful
(5)
GourmetGirl
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2013
Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Bakin'Fool
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2018
Substituted butter and added 2 more teaspoons of almond extract and they were great. Did not use red food coloring. Good texture. If you like a stronger almond flavor, I would suggest 1 tablespoon instead of 1 teaspoon. I used a medium cookie scoop and pressed tops with a fork. Made about 32 cookies. I would make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
