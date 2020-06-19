Almond Cookies (Dim Sum Variety)

EXCELLENT! Quick, easy, and oh so good! Don't change a thing. Quite addicintg too. My daughter actually found this recipe and made it for a school project. After she made it and I tried it, I logged onto my account on AllRecipes to save to my recipe box and rate it. Since it only had 1 rating at the time of this writing, I would not have typically have made this. So glad she did, and I will definitely be making this again!
These came out amazing! Easy to make there were crispy and flaky and crumbled and melted as they were bitten into. I added in 3 tsp almond extract for the extra almond flavor. Thank you for sharing Wishme!
These are exactly what I remember Chinese almond cookies to taste like. This is a winner!
Delicious! My son is allergic to milk although we do use alternative ingredients for butter this was easy and tasted great! I even let the kids paint the cookies with food coloring. Great recipe!
These were the best almond cookies I have ever had. Instead of the red food coloring dot I put an almond other then that I followed the recipe as it was and it's perfect.
Wonderfully light cookies and very easy to make.
Kung Hei Fat Choi everyone! I was looking for something more "Hawaii kine" for Chinese New Year potluck tomorrow. Added 1/2 tsp. more almond extract. They came out perfect.. I did cook a little longer because of my oven temp is probably off. Very light, flaky. Used crisco.
Substituted butter and added 2 more teaspoons of almond extract and they were great. Did not use red food coloring. Good texture. If you like a stronger almond flavor, I would suggest 1 tablespoon instead of 1 teaspoon. I used a medium cookie scoop and pressed tops with a fork. Made about 32 cookies. I would make it again.