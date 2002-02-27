Quesadillas I

A delicious, cheesy pre-dinner treat. I like to make quesadillas without butter, but you could put butter in the frying pan before placing the tortilla in. Serve with sour cream and salsa.

By Cody

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large frying pan or griddle over a medium heat. Place one tortilla flat on the frying pan. After 1 minute flip the tortilla over. Sprinkle a little more than 1/4 cup cheese on the tortilla, followed by some olives, avocado, and hot pepper sauce. Place another tortilla on top to make a sandwich. Cover the quesadilla with a lid. After one minute, flip the quesadilla. When the cheese has melted on the inside, remove the quesadilla. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

  • Cut the quesadillas into triangles and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 456.9mg. Full Nutrition
