Quesadillas I
A delicious, cheesy pre-dinner treat. I like to make quesadillas without butter, but you could put butter in the frying pan before placing the tortilla in. Serve with sour cream and salsa.
This was really good. I used Mexican cheese mix instead of the mozzarella, green chiles instead of the jalapenos and advocado, and taco seasoning instead of the red pepper. It was very kid friendly this way and delicious.
This is simple and easy to make for kids. I used cheddar instead of Mozzerella.
The taste is almost there I added shredded chicken that I spiced up. what a big difference
These are great with a little tweaking. Mozzerella isn't exactly traditional mexican cheese. I used colby jack and added lots more fresh veggies and I baked it instead of frying. Great comfort snack food.
These were very good and very easy to make. I used Mexican cheese instead of mozzarella and jalapeño peppers instead of hot pepper sauce. I found that 1 avocado was enough. I served this with salsa and sour cream. I served this as a main dish and probably should have doubled the recipe. It didn't go quite far enough for 4 people. Would make a great appetizer! Thanks, Cody!
I added ground beef flavored with taco seasoning for an added bonus to this recipe. This was so easy to make, and it was a nice change from the same ole tacos! Yumm!
Great, easy recipe. You can add some sort of bean to it, too.
Good recipe. I substituted jalapenos for the hot sauce. They are great dipped in salsa.
I used flour tortillas, didn't have corn, mixed the mozzarella with Monterey Jack and sharp cheddar, add green onions and green chili peppers, sprinkled with garlic salt, left out the avocados altogether, then grilled with the griddle on high for about 2 1/2 minutes per side. They turned out perfectly browned. Do let them sit a couple of minuets before cutting them so the cheese won't ooze out.
I used black beans instead of olives, and taco seasoning instead of the hot sauce. I also added salsa. This would also be great with chicken! Thanks!
Very good! I ommited the olives, and added 1 diced tomato and 1/4 of an onion instead. I mixed the avacado, tomato and onion in a bowl with salt and pepper before adding to quesadilla. It came out delicous! Will definitely be making these again!
This is blah. Needs lots more seasoning and more ingredients. I added mushrooms, but I needed to add some chicken or beef and onions...at the very least. For ease and speed I would it give it 5 stars, but on taste--it needs LOTS of tweaking so I give it 2 stars.
I used a combo of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. I also stuffed with olives, tomatoes and mozzarella and taco seasoning. The cooking directions were perfect. I always get my quesadillas a little burned or undercooked but these directions solved that problem!
They were delicious! I followed everything in the recipe but I also tried mixing the mozzarella cheese with shredded cheddar cheese and shredded parmesan cheese. Any shredded cheese tasted fine!
This was a perfect quesadilla. My first with avocado but certainly not my last. Delicious with fresh pico de gallo. (The recipe for pico that I used was from the recipe on this site, Black Beans with Pico de Gallo.
I changed the recipe a bit. First I used flour tortillas. I used cheddar instead of mozz. I used green olives diced instead of black olives. I didn't have any avocados, so that was omitted. I used taco sauce instead of pepper sauce. And I added some black beans. I simply put the tortilla down on the hot (med heat) skillet, and put all of the fixings on that. Then I topped with the second tortilla and flipped it over, letting that side crisp up. They were delicious! I dipped in sour cream.
We added chicken to make this more of a meal and added a little taco sauce to keep them moist, but they were great! The basic recipe is nice to tweak to tastes - I had ingredients sitting out and my picky hubby put in what he liked for his and I put in what I liked for mine. We'll definitely be making these often.
I used what I had on hand, everything except the avocados. I added some chicken. It's hard for me to accept, but despite years of working over a hot stove, my son said it's one of the best things I've ever made. They are easy to make.
Very good, there were no picky eaters in the house that night! Thank you!
I like the tasty but unusual quesadilla ingredients--avocado, Mozzarella cheese & black olives; however, I think this recipe could be improved by using flour tortillas instead.
Very tasty. Different method then I have done before. I added a little salsa for some zing. Good stuff!
thanks for this recipe!!
I've made this with flour wheat tortillas and with the corn tortillas - they both were great! The wheat tortillas were a little larger which made it easier to fill and handle in the hot pan. I used pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Thanks for posting this delicious recipe Cody.
Great recipe always a hit with the kids. This can also be made on a grill while camping. Chopped up red onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes so everyone can add what they like. Used mexican cheese blend. Also added grilled chicken to make a complete meal.
My family has made a slight variation of this recipe for years. The main variation we do is that we add a very shallow coating of vegatable oil to the pan before placing the tortilla in it, and fry the tortilla until it is slightly crisp on both sides. It makes for a crunchier quesadilla, and when cut into slices, it makes a great appetizer or movie/game snack. Good basic recipe, thanks!
I added some hummus on the tortilla- delicious!
This was very good. I made it for my toddler but used pasta sauce instead of hot sauce. Next time I'll try a mild salsa.
used mexican mix cheese
Mmmm loved the avocado in the quesadilla. Made to go as a side to taco soup/chili.
just had this for lunch. If you run out of the mottzarello cheese your can use a different kind. Also good idea to have everything ready to go as it cooks up quickly. Will diffently will try again
Making quesadillas in a frying pan is my preferred way to make. I spray the pan with just a little cooking spray. If using larger flour tortillas, fold them in half and place two in the pan, and they are easier to flip. I usually use Mexican blend cheese, but I love using half mozzarella and half cheddar. The submitter's idea of putting in a dash of hot sauce inside the tortilla is great. I prefer to put olives, salsa and avocado on the side.
Made a few just mozz, few mixed mozz & mexican blend, few mozz, mex & swiss. Mine had some olives, hubbys didnt. The just mozz ones i made with tuscan seasoning and roasted peppers to go with pasta. No matter how you make them...delicious!
Worked out well enough, but you might have to increase cooking time to get a nice crispy outside. There's lots of flexibility with this recipe, too. You can change the filling, but use this recipe as a guide to make sure you aren't under- or overfilling your quesadillas. This is a good starting point for someone who hasn't made them before.
