Cucumber and Olive Appetizers

4.2
49 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

I got this recipe from one of my cooking classes in college. It's the "old fashioned" type of appetizer, but one that makes a beautiful display on the plate and I never take any home with me because they disappear quickly.

Recipe by Gwena Hedlund

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Using the tines of a fork, score the unpeeled cucumber lengthwise on all sides. Slice the cucumber into 1/4-inch thick rounds.

  • In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and blue cheese dressing. Spread the cheese mixture on the rye bread slices. Top with a slice of cucumber and a slice of olive.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 506.9mg. Full Nutrition
