Cucumber and Olive Appetizers

I got this recipe from one of my cooking classes in college. It's the "old fashioned" type of appetizer, but one that makes a beautiful display on the plate and I never take any home with me because they disappear quickly.
GREAT!! I peeled & seeded the cuke. Then squeezed out some excess moisture in a paper towel. Chopped it & blended it into the cream cheese mix. Counted out 15 olives, squeezed out some of the excess moisture with a paper towel,chopped them & blended them in.Spread on rye bread, what a hit! This is a keeper.
Simply and classy. I like toasting the bread, and sourdough or french bagettes are great also. There is someone who always asks for the recipe anytime I bring this to a party or gathering. Great recipe to keep in an your appetizer collection---Even for the person that doesn't like being in the kitchen--we all know one or two of them :o)
03/27/2002
Super easy and really tasty. I alternated black and green sliced olives.
I made this for my cookie exchange party and they were a BIG hit. I served them on sliced french bread and mixed the olives in with the spread and topped with the cucumber and roasted red peppers. I have had a few people ask me for the recipe - I will be making this again (and again!)
01/24/2006
These are good to eat as they are to look at! Easy as pie to make, easier actually. I like adding a little good quality (not dollar store) paprika to the cream cheese. Just adds a little more flavor and some color.
I'm so glad I gave these a try. I would never think to put this combination together but they were delicious! Luckily they are so simple to make because I had to make another batch after my daughter and niece got to them...they didn't leave many on the plate before my guests arrived!
My husband went crazy for these, but I think they needed a little more flavor. Maybe it was the rye bread I didn't like. Next time I'll use another type of cocktail bread and maybe some more blue cheese and less cream cheese. Good recipe!
I have been making these for about a year now with a few changes. Instead of using blue cheese dressing I mix the cream cheese with about 1/2 of a Ranch packet mix. And on top of the cucumber I sprinkle dill instead of olives. They are amazing! Never have any leftover when the night is done!
Good recipes. I chopped up the cucumber and olives and mixed them in with the cream cheese. At first I tried to make this without the blue dressing(I normally make my own but didn't feel like making any this time) but the dip did need it, so I added some blue cheese salad dressing and that made it taste better.
I served this appetizer at a party. It was beautiful on my table. Many people commented on how pretty they were. However, only a few were eaten at the end of the evening. I thought the taste was less than exciting but I loved the presentation, so I would make them again.
I took this recipe and sub stunted cocktail sauce for the bleu cheese dressing and used cooked shrimp (cut them in half long ways). One shrimp (two pieces) covers one slice of cocktail rye. You may want to adjust the cream cheese/cocktail sauce ratio. I also will try the original recipe and may add crumbled bleu cheese, too.
I followed the recipe as is. The cocktail rye bread made these seem dry and were too big for a slice of cucumber and a piece of olive. I scraped the dressing off and put it on crispy thin crackers. Then re-topped with cucumber and olive. MUCH better.
