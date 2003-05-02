Easy Bruschetta
I always serve this as a starter at dinner parties. Everyone loves it because it is so light and tasty.
I lived in Italy for 4 months and this is closer to a true bruschetta (pronounced broo-sket-ta). Rubbing the garlic directly on the bread may make it strong -- but it IS the authentic method -- it's how they did it while I was in Italy. One good suggestion is to drizzle olive oil over the top of the tomatoes. FRESH basil is NECESSARY for this recipe!! Great, Authentic Recipe!! debRead More
I substituted a sweet onion for a red onion, and instead of fresh basil i used dried basil. I thought it was better using those, but i shared it with a class of grade 8's and about 93% loved it!Read More
I absolutely love bruschetta, and this recipe is authentic and very close to the recipe that I use, so I'm reviewing this one to put in a good word for it. The only things that I do differently are to brush the bread with a little olive oil before toasting, and to leave out the onion and instead add shredded mozzerella cheese to the mixture. Cooks, be sure to use Roma plum tomatoes; it's the only way to make bruschetta. I'd also caution people to be careful not to rub too much garlic on the bread; it will overpower the tomato mixture and ruin the recipe! Which would be really, really tragic.
This was a good recipe. I made some modifications: use dried Italian seasoning instead of the fresh, added a splash of balsamic vinegar and added some salt and crushed red pepper. The basic recipe just seems way too bland. Even with these modifications, I would probably make it stronger tasting next time. Overall, this is a great recipe...just needs some spicing up. Would definitely make it again. Enjoy!
I use less onion add minced garlic to the bruschetta instead of rubbing it on the bread. Using dried basil works fine. I always add some salt to taste. For an extra treat, serve on top of homemade garlic bread or top with a little feta cheese or mozerella. Mmmmm....
What a wonderful recipe. Everyone loved it but had to keep a few pieces aside without the garlic. The children found them hot. I served them at a party where I had a basket of the prepared baguettes and people spooned them on themselves. Worked out great!
Also good with a little bit of rosemary for flavor.
Very easy and very tasty!
I have never had this before. My husband had and he said that it was great, HE loved it. It was so much fun to make.
quick and easy! I love this recipe.
Everyone wanted the recipe, so simple and quick to make. Added one thing and that is i drizzled olive oil on the bread and then topped with tomato mixture. Huge success! Thanks
what a wonderful way to use fresh garden tomatoes
I added Extra Virgin Olive oil, splash of basalmic and garlic salt.
great..I love it..real quick..very easy..not expensive..and very very good..
Very fresh and tasty. Beware when rubbing the garlic clove on the bread-- mine was way too strong! It knocked our socks off! I would also reduce the amount of red onion, and maybe add a little salt.
Made these for a light lunch-everyone loved them! Very easy and quick. I did make the tomato mixture a little ahead of time so the flavors could develop. Added a little minced garlic too since we can never get enough. Excellent!!
i love this recipie. i used less basil and less onion. so easy, because measurements don't need to be exact. enjoy!
Delicious recipe!! I had extra of the tomato/onion/basil mixture, and the next day tossed it into some lemon couscous and spooned a bit as garnish over mahi mahi. TO DIE FOR.
Delicious! Using fresh ingredients is really the key here, if not, the result is so much different! I made this one night for just me and husband and it was a delicious, easy snack.
Amazing! It was instantly a family favorite!I used dried basil and added a bit of spinach.
Made this recipe with my family's fresh grown tomatoes...... was TO DIE FOR. I would definitely make it again.
my husband is of Italian parents and he has fallen in love with this recipe. It is now a week-end staple to munch on. Thanks cipolla24
Made this recipe for my mom on Mother's day. I skipped the onion and added shredded mozzarella. I also baked it for an additional 2-3 minutes to let the cheese melt a little. We both loved it, I'll be making these again soon.
Very good. Served the bread and tomato mixture separately, tho, to avoid sogginess.
Served this as a starter for a special dinner and it won rave reviews. Easy to make and a delicious taste. Make sure to use fresh ground pepper!!!
Simple and incredibly tasty! I made this for my boyfriend (who has never has bruschetta before) who absolutely loved it and said he wants me to make him this every day for the rest of his life. Ha.
This was good, but I left out the onion, I didn't want to over power the delicate tomato taste. I used super ripe heirloom tomatoes instead of plum tomatoes. I topped the bread with homemade pesto and then the tomato mixture. It was a great starter.
This was delicious! I added garlic and olive oil. I used pre-toasted bread slices, they were a little crunchy, but okay.
Went easy on onion; also tried no onion. Both fantastic. Brushed olive oil on my bread and sprinkled finished product w/ coarse salt. Ate leftovers for breakfast.
This recipe was great...Thanks Janice
Delicious and easy -- even better if you add a little fresh shredded mozzarella on top!
I made this for a New Year's party, and it was a hit!
I thought this was good, not the best I have had, though. The onion is too overpowering; mine actually ended up spicy. Rubbing the garlic on the bread is a little time consuming and it also makes it very powerful. Save some time and put just a little into the tomato mixture. I agree with the others, add some cheese and, I used fresh basil like it called for but I think dried basil would have been fine. All in all, worked out all right for the party.
This recipe was so fresh and a great partner for a good baguette. I added some fresh shredded parmesan and it was a big hit.
No matter when I have served this, every one comments on how good it is. The com- ination of the warm bread and the cool sauce is great!!
I loved the Bruschetta at my favorite neighborhood Italian restaraunt, and wanted to duplicate it as close as possible, that was as good as it gets, my parents loved it, and it's a perfect meal in itself, if you're watching your weight and not your breath.
This is a very eye-appealing colorful addition to your party spread.
Loved this! Absolutely delicious & easy too.
Yes, this is a nice recipe, just add a little fetta and it will taste just like my best mates recipe and she is an awesome cook!!
When making this recipe I got a red onion that was too strong. It overtook the other flavors. In addition, I didn't think that this recipe was conducive to party hosting. There was not enough time to toast the bread (watching closely not to burn it) and entertain guests. I think that an important part to the recipe is that the bread is warm.
This was a great recipe for my first shot at Bruschetta. I added a few of my own touches, a little mozzerella and some chicken. But thanks so much for the recipe!
I made this with fresh basil from my herb garden, and it is to die for. Followed the recipe other than adding 1/4 cup of olive oil and an 1/8 cup walnut pieces. Also minced the garlic and added it to the pesto and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. I only got 8 servings, but I spread the pesto on pretty thick. Fresh basil is a MUST for this recipe. Five stars and highly recommended!
Yummy! Eliminated the onion, not a fan of raw onion. But fresh tomatoes, makes all the difference. This will be my go to Bruschetta recipe!
It tasted great
Amazing, thank you, i had no idea how good this was going to be, until i made it.
This is perfect. The only change I made was to add the garlic to the bruschetta mixture.
