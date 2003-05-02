Easy Bruschetta

I always serve this as a starter at dinner parties. Everyone loves it because it is so light and tasty.

Recipe by liamsgm

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine tomato, basil, and red onion in a small mixing bowl; stir well. Season with freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

  • Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Place in oven, and bake until well toasted, approximately 5 minutes.

  • Remove bread from oven, and transfer to a large serving platter. Let bread cool 3 to 5 minutes. Rub garlic into the top of each slice of toast; the toast should glisten with the garlic. Spoon the tomato mixture generously onto each slice, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 0.6g; sodium 186.3mg. Full Nutrition
